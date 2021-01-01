Anthony Taylor should never be in charge of a game ever again, what a twat.



Media doesn't help either when barely anyone is talking about the blatant fouls, especially the one by Silva. MoTD just brushed it aside saying they don't have time to talk about everything and Neville on his podcast spent so much time talking about City's disallowed goal as well as saying Fabinho likes to go down and literally a second about the blatant foul on Salah by Silva. The state of these..



Great game by our boys though, would have been great to have got a few more goals but a win is a win!