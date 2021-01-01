It's quite rare to be watching a game and see what you thought would happen actually play out in real time. Though I should preface it in the fact that I didn't see us keeping a clean sheet and thought a scoring draw would be most realistic. Obviously I'll take what actually happened instead though!



Even though Firmino didn't have a shot on goal that was probably his best overall performance this season and maybe even for last season as well, just was immense in coming back and helping out. Would have liked to see Nunez take one of his chances to seal it but again I think he showed why he will be so dangerous in a setup like this.



Really the only downside is why it took this long and so many lost points to realize the players could no longer play the high wire act that we had our 4-3-3 setup for. Well that and Jota's injury which could be a real problem with our current 4-4-2 setup if it's a major one.