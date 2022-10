Lost control of his emotion in the moment and has apologised for it.



Also, Taylor let a lot of things go, then got a second look and corrected his mistake. Decent refereeing all things considered.



What did he let go for Liverpool ?Ironically, the winning goal came from De Bruyne throwing himself to the ground after virtually no contact. Unsurprisingly, Mancthony Taylor couldn't whistle fast enough.What he let go was Rodri kicking Salah up in the air. Silva dragging Mo to the ground. Ederson clearly getting a touch on Mo's shot and then the goal. Silva makes no attempt to play the ball and barges Fabinho as he is about to head the ball. Then Haaland dragging Fabinho to the ground, followed by Haaland kicking the ball out of Ali's hands.Mancthonthy Taylor was in a perfect position to everything yet VAR would have intervened twice.It was as bent a refereeing performance as you will see.