Author Topic: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75  (Read 6880 times)

Online RyanBabel19

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #360 on: Today at 07:00:01 pm »
So from what I understand.

Salah has a shot kept out by a fingertip save, the ref somehow awards a goal kick. They foul one of our players in the build up, a shot is saved by Alisson and then kicked out of his hands and they score on the follow up... but we are expected to believe the goal was deserved


:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Give me a fucking break, the worlds gone mad
Online 12C

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #361 on: Today at 07:00:03 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 06:59:15 pm
Carragher, grow a fucking spine.

Sky have his bollocks in a glass jar at head office
Online BER

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #362 on: Today at 07:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:56:11 pm

Bernardo Silva is such a little weasel.

Hey now, weasels are cute!
Online Fruity

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #363 on: Today at 07:01:00 pm »
Wow. That last 10 minutes I was told to cook some steak whilst trying to keep it together watching my laptop. Smoke alarm going off, steak burning but we saw it through till the end. Six minutes ET, bollocks is that. Felt like it would never end.

Thought Elliot was lively, Gomez very good, Milner (who I had written off) properly put in a performance. Salah a constant threat.
Was literally shaking at the final whistle and I haven't felt like that once this season.

Lastly VVD. Still got it but we need that every game. All round a Super Sunday.

Anyway steak come out pretty good as well.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #364 on: Today at 07:01:05 pm »
Jamie Carragher still not saying he is sure it was a foul on their goal. If you ever needed confirmation he is a complete blue nose twat and in Skys pocket its right there.

Clown Micah Richards screaming no fouls no chance 100% as always yet Carragher can never back Liverpool. Pathetic fucking fraud.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #365 on: Today at 07:01:31 pm »
Lads getting wound up by watching Sky  :lmao :lmao Lads it's their job to be trolling for clicks, views etc....
Online kavah

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #366 on: Today at 07:01:33 pm »
It is lovely on the other channel to have Rafa and Robbie Fowler
Online Aeon

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #367 on: Today at 07:01:43 pm »
A hard fought and Fully deserved win. May this be the start of a winning streak.

MOTM Virgil, Milner, Salah, Gomez.
Online MPowerYNWA

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #368 on: Today at 07:01:55 pm »
Carra needs to speak up and say the truth ffs
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #369 on: Today at 07:02:07 pm »
What a performance!!!!!!!

Lets fucking gooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Online 12C

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #370 on: Today at 07:02:13 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:00:01 pm
So from what I understand.

Salah has a shot kept out by a fingertip save, the ref somehow awards a goal kick. They foul one of our players in the build up, a shot is saved by Alisson and then kicked out of his hands and they score on the follow up... but we are expected to believe the goal was deserved


:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Give me a fucking break, the worlds gone mad

They wanted to crown City champions

Just seen the footage of the Catalan conman winding up the crowd. Thick baldy bastard doing the opposite of what he needed. He was actually winding up the crowd and Klopp was pissing himself
Online Gegenpresser101

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #371 on: Today at 07:02:15 pm »
Tactics wise I thought it was interesting how organized and structured defensively we looked with Milner's style of play compared to Trent. I rarely saw Milner bomb down the right or cross the halfway line, and he played with a huge amount of defensive discipline.

I feel like this has implications for Trent, in that it would be conducive to us and Trent if he increased his defensive discipline and positioning. 
Online Guz-kop

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #372 on: Today at 07:02:17 pm »
Would've been gutted if we hadn't won that. Had 3 really good chances I think even before the goal. Really strong team performance, well in th reds. Let's build on this now
Online 12C

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #373 on: Today at 07:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:01:31 pm
Lads getting wound up by watching Sky  :lmao :lmao Lads it's their job to be trolling for clicks, views etc....
True but they run football dontcha know. Referees do what they tell them
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #374 on: Today at 07:03:32 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 06:56:26 pm
Correct me if I'm wrong, but the city 'goal' came directly following city's goal kick following Ederson's clear save against Salah that should have resulted in a Liverpool corner.

This entire incident is a moot one

Why is no-one on Sky saying this?

Because that doesn't actually matter. Even if it should have been a corner its not a decision VAR can look at
Online red mongoose

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #375 on: Today at 07:04:01 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:00:23 pm
Hey now, weasels are cute!

Thanks for that, mate.  :thumbup
Offline Teapot Bob

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #376 on: Today at 07:04:14 pm »
Unbelievable that the post game rantings are about the decision that went our way - that was blatantly correct and would be seen as a foul by pretty much everyone in other circumstances. Meanwhile the fact that Salah is (again) wrestled to the ground on multiple occasions without a foul being given, along with plenty of other pathetic Taylor decisions, won't change the narrative about anfield with these absolute clowns
Online Chakan

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #377 on: Today at 07:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 07:01:05 pm
Jamie Carragher still not saying he is sure it was a foul on their goal. If you ever needed confirmation he is a complete blue nose twat and in Skys pocket its right there.

Clown Micah Richards screaming no fouls no chance 100% as always yet Carragher can never back Liverpool. Pathetic fucking fraud.

Who needs confirmation, it's something everyone knows for over 2 years now.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #378 on: Today at 07:04:28 pm »
I mean, of course VAR are going to slow it down, that's the whole point of it, if we just saw decisions from the refs angle there would literally be no point to it.

Any way, fuck Sky, fuck Richards and fuck Martin "well over state pension age" Tyler
Online El_Macca_17

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #379 on: Today at 07:04:30 pm »
Carragher - "it was 50/50".

It was a fucking foul, just say so.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #380 on: Today at 07:04:40 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:00:23 pm
Hey now, weasels are cute!


Fair point. He's such a little rat then.
Online Izzy

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #381 on: Today at 07:04:44 pm »
Does anyone else have the urge to hunt bernardo silva down in manchester and then slit his throat with a freshly sharpened knife ear to ear?
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #382 on: Today at 07:04:56 pm »
What did Klopp get sent off for ? If he called Taylor a cheating c*nt it might be worth saying it again in his interview and getting a few more games tacked on.
Online darragh85

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #383 on: Today at 07:04:58 pm »
He wasn't letting everything go though. Just city fouls because they were fouling more.

What does rodri have to do to get a booking

If the prick gave fk when he should have, it would have had any negative effect on the spectacle. Such a load of shit

Thought we were outstanding. Gomez was outstanding. Great to see. Hopefully he will get over the fear now and stay aggressive. Had such a terrible injury.

Was full of praise for nunez mid week and v arsenal but he had a shocker there. He started off well but don't know what happened after that
Online jillc

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #384 on: Today at 07:05:20 pm »
Squawka
@Squawka
Joe Gomez's game by numbers vs. Man City:

67 touches
10x possession won
6 clearances
5 accurate long balls
4 duels won
3 tackles
1 block
1 interception
0x dribbled past

Not today, Erling. ⛔
Online 12C

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #385 on: Today at 07:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:02:17 pm
Would've been gutted if we hadn't won that. Had 3 really good chances I think even before the goal. Really strong team performance, well in th reds. Let's build on this now

Thats being overlooked by the crybabies in the studio. We had better chances. Gomez had Haaalaaaand (tm Martin Tyler) and Foden on occasion, in his back pocket.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #386 on: Today at 07:05:32 pm »
Honestly hope we get them in the Champions League this season. Can see Pep's bald head popping off when we knock them out  :wave
Online RyanBabel19

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #387 on: Today at 07:06:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:02:13 pm
They wanted to crown City champions

Just seen the footage of the Catalan conman winding up the crowd. Thick baldy bastard doing the opposite of what he needed. He was actually winding up the crowd and Klopp was pissing himself

It's quite mad how stupid football has become, are people gradually all just losing brain cells. Imagine moaning about a decision wilfully ignoring the fact the ENTIRE sequence of play shouldn't have even been allowed to occur because there should have been a corner instead of a goal kick :lmao how fucking dumb can people get

Klopp is a joy to watch, that foul on Salah is one of the most insane things i've seen overlooked on a pitch
Offline Wilmo

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #388 on: Today at 07:06:48 pm »
Jota my MOTM. It's a tough pick, so much grit and energy across the team.

City and Haaland overhyped.

Firmino gets a special mention again - there's nothing I love more in football than seeing him at the top of his game.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #389 on: Today at 07:06:50 pm »
Why did baldie go with a back 3?
Offline NativityinBlack

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #390 on: Today at 07:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 07:04:44 pm
Does anyone else have the urge to hunt bernardo silva down in manchester and then slit his throat with a freshly sharpened knife ear to ear?

Calm.

We don't want Anthony Taylor saying we killed Ned Stark.
Online Armchair expert

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #391 on: Today at 07:08:00 pm »
Hope Jota is ok as that looked like it could be a bad knee injury
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #392 on: Today at 07:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:53:38 pm
Micah Richards is as thick as a Boxing Day turd.

Someone should shut him down that thick prick.

Ruling out their goal wasn't a gift from the referee. It was a clear foul.

Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #393 on: Today at 07:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 07:08:00 pm
Hope Jota is ok as that looked like it could be a bad knee injury

Looked more muscle related no?
Online Red Berry

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #394 on: Today at 07:08:38 pm »
There's a reason we won the fair play award six seasons running.

If the PL dare to charge Klopp for misconduct we should take legal action against the fucking referees association. I've had enough of this piss take.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #395 on: Today at 07:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 07:08:00 pm
Hope Jota is ok as that looked like it could be a bad knee injury

Klopp said its not good if Diogo stays down
Online has gone odd

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #396 on: Today at 07:09:52 pm »
Thanks Reds for an amazing end to the weekend. Awesome to a man.

First decent team City have faced this season and there you go.
Online mikeb58

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #397 on: Today at 07:10:01 pm »
Don't let any thick pundits sour the mood.. Enjoy this magnificent result, I was out with my Grandaughter, so I missed the game, but knew we would win and keep a clean sheet.

Fuckin hate those c*nts...just listening to Klopp now absolutely love the guy. He's head and shoulders above anybody in the game, on and off the pitch.
Online Syntexity

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #398 on: Today at 07:10:15 pm »
Pathetic interview by Ped. Hinting that the ref reffed for us because its Anfield. Literally three reffing errors leading to a goal. Its the easiest decision ever seen. Ridiculous.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
« Reply #399 on: Today at 07:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 07:04:44 pm
Does anyone else have the urge to hunt bernardo silva down in manchester and then slit his throat with a freshly sharpened knife ear to ear?


Ummno
