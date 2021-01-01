49 really good interception by Gomez as he steps out of defence into midfield Match still to get back into its rhythm yet

« Last Edit: Today at 05:38:35 pm by TepidT2O »

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W