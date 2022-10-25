Doesn't sound good, what time were you there?
Given the amount of people they've brought out for this and the speed at which most are getting their tickets fully expect next Euro away to be 100% collectionWe were literally 5 minutes last night at 9pmStill see little point in it till the person collecting is the one getting the credit
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]