Author Topic: Ajax away selling details  (Read 9220 times)

Offline RedSue

Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #240 on: October 25, 2022, 09:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Red210 on October 25, 2022, 02:53:29 pm
Doesn't sound good, what time were you there?

10:00 this morning and think a Delta airlines landed at same time as others not had same issues
Offline Red210

Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #241 on: October 26, 2022, 10:37:00 am »
No queue for ticket collection this morning (11.15). Very quick and easy.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #242 on: October 26, 2022, 01:48:39 pm »
Given the amount of people they've brought out for this and the speed at which most are getting their tickets fully expect next Euro away to be 100% collection

We were literally 5 minutes last night at 9pm

Still see little point in it till the person collecting is the one getting the credit
Online 30fiver

Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 04:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on October 26, 2022, 01:48:39 pm
Given the amount of people they've brought out for this and the speed at which most are getting their tickets fully expect next Euro away to be 100% collection

We were literally 5 minutes last night at 9pm

Still see little point in it till the person collecting is the one getting the credit

Wonder what will happen with cancelled flights etc
Offline Alf

Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 08:19:58 pm »
Ticket collection was really good yesterday, been critical of the ticket office regarding Benfica & Inter but no problem in Amsterdam.
Offline PaulKS

Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #245 on: Today at 10:06:49 am »
Getting pissed in Amsterdam and totally forgetting you have to do the NFC pass wasn't ideal... had no ID, but thankfully managed to get off with using bank card

Great trip
Offline hoppyLFC

Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #246 on: Today at 10:23:33 am »
Me and my lad had to do the NFC pass, dead quick and easy, showed our passports and made sure the light went green.
Dont know how It would go if everyone had to do it though.
Online ABJ

Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #247 on: Today at 10:57:01 am »
Epic trip.

Collection was very easy so credit where it is due for a change. Depending on who we get in the next round, safety etc, I'm fully expecting 100% collections from now onwards.
