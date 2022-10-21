Heads up to those flying in....you may find a bit if a queue at passports 20 or 30 mins.. depends on what flights arrive just before yours.



But main thing is do not arrive late at Schipol on way back...been horrendous queuing for security this year...I've nearly missed flight.



its luck of the draw whether big.queue but most carriers still advising 3 hours before flight...sooner have an extra hour in Schipol bar than miss flight





Appreciate most of you been to Dam before for sordid weekends but any practical questions feel free to ask