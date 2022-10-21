« previous next »
Author Topic: Ajax away selling details  (Read 7350 times)

Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: hoppyLFC on October 21, 2022, 05:06:03 pm
My nfc pass has updated for the scan over there but it has the wrong seat number on.  Ffs. Not sure if that will affect anything or not.

Doesnt matter.  I had NFC at Rangers. Think they are just numbers 1-300 or however many. I had number 147 at rangers despite a seat number nothing like that. They all said row 1 I think
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: PJJ on October 21, 2022, 05:11:09 pm
Doesnt matter.  I had NFC at Rangers. Think they are just numbers 1-300 or however many. I had number 147 at rangers despite a seat number nothing like that. They all said row 1 I think

Cheers
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: hoppyLFC on October 21, 2022, 05:15:01 pm
Cheers
mine said NFC trial as well in the details (Rangers game)
Ajax dropped on door mat this a.m, fair play to the Ticket Office
Re: Ajax away selling details
Has anyone ever not had their ticket arrive in the post before they've left? Will LFC be able to sort a duplicate for me over there?

Thought I'd be ok not leaving until Tuesday but not had it come today so I'm sweating on it arriving Monday. Seems like I made a silly decision not to change to collection  :(
Re: Ajax away selling details
Ticket Office open today for Ajax collects , for those not aware
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: kevlumley on October 22, 2022, 02:59:03 pm
mine said NFC trial as well in the details (Rangers game)
Ajax dropped on door mat this a.m, fair play to the Ticket Office


Hi did they arrive by special delivery or did they use alternative courier service?

thanks
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: 30fiver on October 20, 2022, 02:03:19 pm
Ticket collection should be at St. Olofschapel located within the NH Collection Amsterdam Barbizon Palace complex

Either that or its the players hotel haha

d'ya know where the players' hotel is? not to be a huge stalker but a friend's kid wants to go wave at Mo (i may or may not join him... ;D)
Re: Ajax away selling details
on the off-chance someone has a spare afternoon eurostar or flight from London, if it's not crazy expensive i might be interested. need to possibly do some stuff in the early AM when my current flight is.
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 01:10:31 pm

Hi did they arrive by special delivery or did they use alternative courier service?

thanks
Special delivery, although the club did pay the extra so that it was a guaranteed Saturday delivery.
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:37:21 pm
d'ya know where the players' hotel is? not to be a huge stalker but a friend's kid wants to go wave at Mo (i may or may not join him... ;D)
haha nah I dont haha the hotel I mentioned was the collection one in the end
Re: Ajax away selling details
Mine came this morning  :)
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:37:21 pm
d'ya know where the players' hotel is? not to be a huge stalker but a friend's kid wants to go wave at Mo (i may or may not join him... ;D)

In the past I've seen teams in CL  stay at the Hyatt Regency on Saphartistraat...not saying we will.

If we do and you go and see a big bloke hugging and kissing Jurgen....that'll be me.
Re: Ajax away selling details
Heads up to those flying in....you may find a bit if a queue at passports 20 or 30 mins.. depends on what flights arrive just before yours.

But main thing is do not arrive late at Schipol on way back...been horrendous queuing for security this year...I've nearly missed flight.

its luck of the draw whether big.queue but most carriers still advising 3 hours before flight...sooner have an extra hour in Schipol bar than miss flight


Appreciate most of you been to Dam before for sordid weekends but any practical questions feel free to ask
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:21:37 am
Heads up to those flying in....you may find a bit if a queue at passports 20 or 30 mins.. depends on what flights arrive just before yours.

But main thing is do not arrive late at Schipol on way back...been horrendous queuing for security this year...I've nearly missed flight.

its luck of the draw whether big.queue but most carriers still advising 3 hours before flight...sooner have an extra hour in Schipol bar than miss flight


Appreciate most of you been to Dam before for sordid weekends but any practical questions feel free to ask

i've heard it's been really bad there. how long would you predict it'll take to get out of the airport when arriving?

possibly want to change my flight to a later one, but then would need to hop on a train, check-in to hotel and then collect ticket... eek
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:19:51 am
i've heard it's been really bad there. how long would you predict it'll take to get out of the airport when arriving?

possibly want to change my flight to a later one, but then would need to hop on a train, check-in to hotel and then collect ticket... eek

Depends if its an easy jet  normally North runway so add 15 mins taxing...10 mins to walk to passport...then..passport control be anything....give yourself 30 mins then your out.

Depending how long your in Dam Would suggest your get 48 hour travel tkt ..covers train from schipol to Centraal and back..plus Trams and Metro to ground....I think 28..worth it , for lack of handle alone.

Get them from main tkt office in concourse in schipol.


train to Centraal....trains under main concourse in schipol escalators take you down to trains.

Depending on queuing at passport and train tkts anything from 60 to 90 mins landing to Centraal
Re: Ajax away selling details
Collection tkts 5 min walk from Centraal btw..suggest pick up straght away
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:45:50 am
Depends if its an easy jet  normally North runway so add 15 mins taxing...10 mins to walk to passport...then..passport control be anything....give yourself 30 mins then your out.

Depending how long your in Dam Would suggest your get 48 hour travel tkt ..covers train from schipol to Centraal and back..plus Trams and Metro to ground....I think 28..worth it , for lack of handle alone.

Get them from main tkt office in concourse in schipol.


train to Centraal....trains under main concourse in schipol escalators take you down to trains.

Depending on queuing at passport and train tkts anything from 60 to 90 mins landing to Centraal


What you suggest for 4 days how much for that ticket?

also how much is a cab to centraal and vice versa as got early flight Friday
Re: Ajax away selling details
No idea abt 4 daysv depends how much traveling your doing around Dam on Tram etc..go on GVB wwebsit for tkt info

Don't use cabs..our kid got one from hotel few weeks back for early flight....60..got hotel to book it best way
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:12:20 pm
No idea abt 4 daysv depends how much traveling your doing around Dam on Tram etc..go on GVB wwebsit for tkt info

Don't use cabs..our kid got one from hotel few weeks back for early flight....60..got hotel to book it best way

Cheers mate
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:21:37 am
Heads up to those flying in....you may find a bit if a queue at passports 20 or 30 mins.. depends on what flights arrive just before yours.


we've been re routed by KLM via Paris  so presumably no passport control if arriving from France? - so hopefully straight of plane and on to train.   Is that right?
 
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:45:50 am
Depends if its an easy jet  normally North runway so add 15 mins taxing...10 mins to walk to passport...then..passport control be anything....give yourself 30 mins then your out.

Depending how long your in Dam Would suggest your get 48 hour travel tkt ..covers train from schipol to Centraal and back..plus Trams and Metro to ground....I think 28..worth it , for lack of handle alone.

Get them from main tkt office in concourse in schipol.


train to Centraal....trains under main concourse in schipol escalators take you down to trains.

Depending on queuing at passport and train tkts anything from 60 to 90 mins landing to Centraal

thanks. my current flight is BA but may need to get on a later easyjet. only reasonably priced option seems to arrive around 6.30pm, hmm
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:47:05 am
Collection tkts 5 min walk from Centraal btw..suggest pick up straght away

Can we collect Tuesday evening? i've not had the collection email through yet
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: jdirckze on Today at 12:32:32 pm
we've been re routed by KLM via Paris  so presumably no passport control if arriving from France? - so hopefully straight of plane and on to train.   Is that right?

Yes, no passport control if arriving from France
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 12:40:53 pm
Can we collect Tuesday evening? i've not had the collection email through yet

This is what mine said:

Opening and Closing Times
Tuesday 25 October  5.00pm until 10pm (local time)
Wednesday 26 October  10.00am until 8pm (local time)
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: jdirckze on Today at 12:32:32 pm
we've been re routed by KLM via Paris  so presumably no passport control if arriving from France? - so hopefully straight of plane and on to train.   Is that right?
 

still control in Schipol
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:04:33 pm
still control in Schipol

fair enough although I thought there was free travel without passports within the Schengen area
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: jdirckze on Today at 02:21:35 pm
fair enough although I thought there was free travel without passports within the Schengen area

Yeah but still check passport
Re: Ajax away selling details
EU citizens have separate Queue....Brits with rest of global riff raff... but at least they got their country back
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:21:37 am
Heads up to those flying in....you may find a bit if a queue at passports 20 or 30 mins.. depends on what flights arrive just before yours.

But main thing is do not arrive late at Schipol on way back...been horrendous queuing for security this year...I've nearly missed flight.

its luck of the draw whether big.queue but most carriers still advising 3 hours before flight...sooner have an extra hour in Schipol bar than miss flight


Appreciate most of you been to Dam before for sordid weekends but any practical questions feel free to ask
mate flew back on Saturday waited 2 hours in security, I also waited 40 minutes at immigration in May but if you have a EU passport you can avoid that
Re: Ajax away selling details
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:37:53 pm
EU citizens have separate Queue....Brits with rest of global riff raff... but at least they got their country back
in fairness I do like the stamps in my passport, gives something to look back on
