i've heard it's been really bad there. how long would you predict it'll take to get out of the airport when arriving?
possibly want to change my flight to a later one, but then would need to hop on a train, check-in to hotel and then collect ticket... eek
Depends if its an easy jet normally North runway so add 15 mins taxing...10 mins to walk to passport...then..passport control be anything....give yourself 30 mins then your out.
Depending how long your in Dam Would suggest your get 48 hour travel tkt ..covers train from schipol to Centraal and back..plus Trams and Metro to ground....I think 28..worth it , for lack of handle alone.
Get them from main tkt office in concourse in schipol.
train to Centraal....trains under main concourse in schipol escalators take you down to trains.
Depending on queuing at passport and train tkts anything from 60 to 90 mins landing to Centraal