« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ajax away selling details  (Read 5228 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,036
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:17:06 am »
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 11:09:29 am
Who can collect from Anfield? the card holder or the allocated person travelling?

nominated person is fine
Logged
YNWA.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #161 on: Today at 11:19:16 am »
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 11:09:29 am
Who can collect from Anfield? the card holder or the allocated person travelling?

Travelling only I think
Logged

Offline PJJ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We won it 6 times in Madrid
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #162 on: Today at 11:30:58 am »
Got a text saying they have been late getting tickets from Ajax and do I want to collect from Anfield as there might be postal strike issues.

Absolute shambles euro aways this season.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #163 on: Today at 11:46:34 am »
Quote from: PJJ on Today at 11:30:58 am
Got a text saying they have been late getting tickets from Ajax and do I want to collect from Anfield as there might be postal strike issues.

Absolute shambles euro aways this season.
Yeah, I got the same and an email with a form to complete with options of postal delivery, collect from Anfield OR collect in Amsterdam ! Extra opening hours over weekend to collect at Anfield. But, you have to complete form by 3pm today.
My original method was postal delivery.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #164 on: Today at 11:59:31 am »
Quote from: PJJ on Today at 11:30:58 am
Got a text saying they have been late getting tickets from Ajax and do I want to collect from Anfield as there might be postal strike issues.

Absolute shambles euro aways this season.
The match was only set in stone 55 days ago though...this is clearly Ajax's fault and the courier company, definitely not LFC's, it never is.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #165 on: Today at 12:18:31 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:59:31 am
The match was only set in stone 55 days ago though...this is clearly Ajax's fault and the courier company, definitely not LFC's, it never is.
;D
Logged

Online Scorpioxx

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #166 on: Today at 12:43:40 pm »
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 11:09:29 am
Who can collect from Anfield? the card holder or the allocated person travelling?


Lead Booker only

See website here

Tickets will only be issued to the supporter who has made the booking,  there will be no exceptions.

Supporters must produce the following forms of identification:

Payment card used to purchase the ticket(s)   

AND either of the following:

Valid Photocard Driver's Licence

or

Valid Passport plus proof of address, e.g. a utility bill dated within the last 6 months

Logged

Online Scorpioxx

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #167 on: Today at 12:46:13 pm »
Ajax ticket fulfilment update - Thursday 20 October
There have been delays receiving the Ajax tickets but they will be with us this morning. We've emailed Lead Bookers a link to a form where they can request to collect their tickets at Anfield or in Amsterdam instead of having them posted if they would like. 
Ticket office windows will be open over the weekend and Monday for collections:
* Saturday 22nd Oct  9am to 3pm
* Sunday 23rd Oct  10am to 3pm
* Monday 24th Oct  9am to 4pm (tickets must be collected by 2pm)


Posted on LFC websiteopen on Sunday also
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #168 on: Today at 12:49:50 pm »
Heres the reply I had from LFC help about collection (For Rangers):

Hi, I bought my ticket for Rangers away and clicked on Collection. My son is attending and I have just realised if he has to pick up the ticket from Ticket Office he wont have my Debit Card which I used for Payment as I am working away and have the Debit Card with me.

Is there a solution?

Reply:

Hi. If he is the supporter named to collect the ticket then he will be able to use his own ID - Matt
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Online JohnRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #169 on: Today at 12:54:34 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 12:49:50 pm
Heres the reply I had from LFC help about collection (For Rangers):

Hi, I bought my ticket for Rangers away and clicked on Collection. My son is attending and I have just realised if he has to pick up the ticket from Ticket Office he wont have my Debit Card which I used for Payment as I am working away and have the Debit Card with me.

Is there a solution?

Reply:

Hi. If he is the supporter named to collect the ticket then he will be able to use his own ID - Matt

Thanks mate
Logged

Offline bedo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • we see things they'll never see
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #170 on: Today at 12:58:50 pm »
Will they refund the postage if I change it to collection?
Logged

Online JohnRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:02:01 pm »
Quote from: bedo on Today at 12:58:50 pm
Will they refund the postage if I change it to collection?

Yeah
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,757
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:24:35 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:59:31 am
The match was only set in stone 55 days ago though...this is clearly Ajax's fault and the courier company, definitely not LFC's, it never is.

This is so true and why regular European away fans, get so totally hacked off with this club

I'm certain that these clubs go straight to meetings once the draw is done to discuss the logistics of each match. During these discussion allocations will bound to be discussed and agreed. The clubs will all know the figures in a very short space of time

But every single season, year after year Liverpool leave as long as they possibly can to give out details

Every single season there are some sort of excuses that drip out from Liverpool

Simply not having it that other clubs are anything like as bad as this club
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:27:29 pm »
Dont know why they say only Lead Booker can pick up at Anfield. If the ticket was selected for collection at Ajax its not as if the Lead Booker will fly over to pick up, just laziness using cut and paste on Ticket Fulfilment posts. Just change the notice to read person named as attending to pick up, they have all the persons details, passport number etc.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:24:35 pm
This is so true and why regular European away fans, get so totally hacked off with this club

I'm certain that these clubs go straight to meetings once the draw is done to discuss the logistics of each match. During these discussion allocations will bound to be discussed and agreed. The clubs will all know the figures in a very short space of time

But every single season, year after year Liverpool leave as long as they possibly can to give out details

Every single season there are some sort of excuses that drip out from Liverpool

Simply not having it that other clubs are anything like as bad as this club

Ask West Ham about Anderlecht as just one example, ask any club who has dealt with Italian clubs in the last few years, they refuse to send any tickets until they have verified names and then regularly refuse to do any reprints or dupes.

Not defending LFC at all here they can get better but i also know that they offered weeks ago to go and collect the tickets but were consistently told that it was in hand.

UEFA need to mandate all this, give instructions on when clubs go on sale and when tickets have to be delivered.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #175 on: Today at 02:03:19 pm »
Ticket collection should be at St. Olofschapel located within the NH Collection Amsterdam Barbizon Palace complex

Either that or its the players hotel haha
« Last Edit: Today at 02:07:44 pm by 30fiver »
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,036
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #176 on: Today at 02:04:59 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 01:27:29 pm
Dont know why they say only Lead Booker can pick up at Anfield. If the ticket was selected for collection at Ajax its not as if the Lead Booker will fly over to pick up, just laziness using cut and paste on Ticket Fulfilment posts. Just change the notice to read person named as attending to pick up, they have all the persons details, passport number etc.

yep, they give varying responses on live chat too. but at the TO windows the nominated person can definitely collect with ID and the email.
Logged
YNWA.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #177 on: Today at 02:27:41 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:59:29 pm
Ask West Ham about Anderlecht as just one example, ask any club who has dealt with Italian clubs in the last few years, they refuse to send any tickets until they have verified names and then regularly refuse to do any reprints or dupes.

Not defending LFC at all here they can get better but i also know that they offered weeks ago to go and collect the tickets but were consistently told that it was in hand.

UEFA need to mandate all this, give instructions on when clubs go on sale and when tickets have to be delivered.
The difference being that apart from Anderlecht when West Ham were issued with paper tickets, they have to do full collections in the host city for every single euro away. But its 'never any bother as the whole process takes less than 10 mins'...unlike ours.

Regardless, the only club comparable to ours re. size and demand is Man Utd, and I have heard from numerous people exactly how smoothly their ticket office is run, so why is ours so vastly different?
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline JACKO_LFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #178 on: Today at 02:38:49 pm »
:@
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #179 on: Today at 02:47:45 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:27:41 pm
The difference being that apart from Anderlecht when West Ham were issued with paper tickets, they have to do full collections in the host city for every single euro away. But its 'never any bother as the whole process takes less than 10 mins'...unlike ours.

Regardless, the only club comparable to ours re. size and demand is Man Utd, and I have heard from numerous people exactly how smoothly their ticket office is run, so why is ours so vastly different?

The club want to do full collects like United and West Ham they also want to stop transfer of tickets like they do to, that would make it much much easier... wonder who doesnt want that to happen?!?
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,725
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #180 on: Today at 03:11:55 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:47:45 pm
The club want to do full collects like United and West Ham they also want to stop transfer of tickets like they do to, that would make it much much easier... wonder who doesnt want that to happen?!?
If full collections were done in a swift and efficient manner then no reasonable person should be against that, but after the farcical situation at Benfica in particular, and to a slightly lesser extent, Inter, when some queued up for 2+ hours only to be told to come back later, can you blame anyone for not wanting to collect?

And although stopping people transferring would prove to be an issue for loads, as I've said to numerous people, short term pain = long term gain because within 2/3 euro aways, the vast majority that actually bother to attend will be able to travel in their own name.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,757
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:12:44 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:47:45 pm
The club want to do full collects like United and West Ham they also want to stop transfer of tickets like they do to, that would make it much much easier... wonder who doesnt want that to happen?!?

By implication you are suggesting that SoS and others are preventing this - Collections, whether you are for or against them are utterly immaterial when any named person can collect a ticket and the purchaser retains the credit

So doesn't matter if you do 1% or 100% whilst this is in place it's pointless doing collections

Also you state the club wants to do it, and they have ignored SoS and other completely so far so why don't they do it?

As ABJ says the organisation of any of these collections on the LFC side is generally poor. Easy to make it look good sending 12 people to Glasgow for 400 tickets.

How many do they plan on sending to Amsterdam, given the late arrival of tickets, is going to be far in excess of 1300 now
Logged

Offline JACKO_LFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #182 on: Today at 04:04:51 pm »
Got the email with the new collection details, but didn't complete the form by 3pm. What happens now?

Will they try and post them?
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #183 on: Today at 04:13:35 pm »
I don't know this for certain but I THINK they are trying to improve the process this year, let's see what happens next week and then will say the person going gets the credit from next season to clean the whole thing up.

they can only do that IF the collections work though, they will swamp it again next week I am sure.
Logged

Offline PJJ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We won it 6 times in Madrid
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #184 on: Today at 04:26:28 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:13:35 pm
I don't know this for certain but I THINK they are trying to improve the process this year, let's see what happens next week and then will say the person going gets the credit from next season to clean the whole thing up.

they can only do that IF the collections work though, they will swamp it again next week I am sure.

Does this not open up issues with the home games? Each game counts as 1 credit in the event of a final. Would you not have to do the same with home credit for consistency?  Person who goes gets credit
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #185 on: Today at 04:38:36 pm »
Quote from: PJJ on Today at 04:26:28 pm
Does this not open up issues with the home games? Each game counts as 1 credit in the event of a final. Would you not have to do the same with home credit for consistency?  Person who goes gets credit

Yeah it must be the same as in the PL this season, who attend gets the credit - if you don't lose it.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #186 on: Today at 04:41:12 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:13:35 pm
I don't know this for certain but I THINK they are trying to improve the process this year, let's see what happens next week and then will say the person going gets the credit from next season to clean the whole thing up.

they can only do that IF the collections work though, they will swamp it again next week I am sure.

I'm all for this
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #187 on: Today at 04:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:12:44 pm
By implication you are suggesting that SoS and others are preventing this - Collections, whether you are for or against them are utterly immaterial when any named person can collect a ticket and the purchaser retains the credit

So doesn't matter if you do 1% or 100% whilst this is in place it's pointless doing collections

Also you state the club wants to do it, and they have ignored SoS and other completely so far so why don't they do it?

As ABJ says the organisation of any of these collections on the LFC side is generally poor. Easy to make it look good sending 12 people to Glasgow for 400 tickets.

How many do they plan on sending to Amsterdam, given the late arrival of tickets, is going to be far in excess of 1300 now

I am only going off their tweets which are very anti collect!!
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,021
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #188 on: Today at 05:22:57 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:41:12 pm
I'm all for this

The only people who aren't for this are the ones who abuse the system.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 