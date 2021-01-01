« previous next »
Ajax away selling details

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #80 on: Today at 11:26:58 am
Dear rawkites...... The whole system is a FARCE let's blame the yoooof. Blah blah blah.

£8 postage? Blame the youth
Bad queue number? Blame the youth
Can't get a ticket? Blame the youth

You'll be blaming the youth for the train strikes next.

Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #81 on: Today at 11:33:39 am
You've totally missed the point about postage haven't you?
Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #82 on: Today at 12:11:52 pm
You've totally missed the point about postage haven't you?

Bizarre
Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:14:12 pm
How many were left after the 4 sale?
Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #84 on: Today at 12:14:46 pm
https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1582310966447906816?s=20&t=tZimehp18dWCxC0g79s5AA
LFC blaming the other club after holding a ridiculously late sale themselves, I'm shocked  ::)

If they didn't have loads of history of doing exactly this, I'd believe them, but they have.
Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #85 on: Today at 12:19:00 pm
How many were left after the 4 sale?

Prob 40-50
Re: Ajax away selling details
Reply #86 on: Today at 12:20:09 pm
LFC blaming the other club after holding a ridiculously late sale themselves, I'm shocked  ::)

If they didn't have loads of history of doing exactly this, I'd believe them, but they have.

'Oh dear, we didn't have time to send out: have to do full collection in Amsterdam, it's all Ajax's fault.'
