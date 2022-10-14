« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ajax away selling details  (Read 1274 times)

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,715
  • Internet terrorist
Ajax away selling details
« on: October 14, 2022, 05:35:22 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Champions League match against AFC Ajax on Wednesday October 26 (8pm BST kick-off).

The club has received an allocation of 2610 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 243 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

The club will be operating a ticket collection process in Amsterdam for 50 per cent of the ticket allocation for this fixture.

A digital verification trial will also take place for 300 supporters who will be asked to swipe their NFC pass in Amsterdam. The club has been encouraged to trial this by supporters as a possible future alternative to collects.

Ticket bookings will be entered into a randomised ballot process.

Every supporter named on the online form as attending the game within each booking selected for ticket collection or NFC trial will be notified on Tuesday October 18.

TICKET CREDITS: Tickets purchased during this season's competition will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2022-23 and future seasons.

TICKET PRICES: £48.30

TICKET SALE DETAILS: Tickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased the following Champions League away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons:

Rangers (12.10.22)
Napoli (07.09.22)
Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)
FC Salzburg (10.12.19)
KRC Genk (23.10.19)
Napoli (17.09.19)
First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and Official Members who recorded FIVE or more of the above Champions League away fixtures.

Time of sale: From 8.15am on Monday October 17 until 7.30am on Tuesday October 18.

First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and Official Members who recorded FOUR of the above Champions League away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons.

Time of sale: From 8.15am to 12.00pm on Tuesday October 18.

Second sale status: Not guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.

IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale announcement will be made here on the afternoon of Tuesday October 18.

DISABLED SUPPORTERS

Ambulant disabled supporters

Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.

Supporters who require a wheelchair bay

We have received five wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants priced at £50.93 per pair. Wheelchair supporters should contact us to register their interest no later than 12pm on Monday October 17 by emailing disability@liverpoolfc.com and marking the subject field as Ajax Away.

Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of European away games from seasons 2022-23 and 2019-20.

HOSPITALITY MEMBERS

Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

SUPPORTERS ATTENDING THE GAME

The following information must be provided on the online form, for EVERY TICKET. 

SUPPORTER DETAILS MUST BE DIFFERENT FOR EVERY TICKET BEING PURCHASED OR TICKETS WILL NOT BE ISSUED.

First name
Surname
Address
Date of birth
Country of birth
Passport or National Identity Number
Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)
Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)
Outbound travel date
Method of travel into Amsterdam: plane/car/coach/train
Estimated time of arrival into Amsterdam
Accommodation details
Return travel date
LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect information is provided, so please ensure you enter the details correctly for every supporter attending the game and review the form before completing your booking.

Name changes or refunds will be refused.

SUPPORTERS SELECTED FOR TICKET COLLECTION or NFC DIGITAL TRIAL

Supporters selected will be notified on Tuesday October 18. An email and SMS will be sent to each supporter named as attending on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided for that supporter on the online form. 

Full details will then be sent on Friday October 21 to the same email address and mobile number.

Supporters will be required to show their email and SMS in Amsterdam.

If you are selected for collection

ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.

Following the game, the purchase will be cancelled from the record it was purchased against, with no refund given IF the ticket remains uncollected.

If you are selected for the NFC digital trial

ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be allowed entry into the stadium with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.

Following the game, the purchase will be cancelled from the record it was purchased against, with no refund given IF your NFC pass is not swiped in Amsterdam.

Ticket fulfilment

Supporters must select one of the following fulfilment methods when buying their tickets:

1. Collect from Anfield

Tickets will be held for collection at ANFIELD only.
Tickets must be collected before 12pm on Monday October 24
2. UK post

Tickets will be sent special delivery to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £8.10.
Royal Mail will send a tracking number to the email address registered on our ticketing system.
3. Overseas post

Tickets will be sent via DHL to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £15.45.
Bookings will only be fulfilled once the randomised ballot process has taken place.

Collection and postage dates will be updated here.

The fulfilment method chosen will be disregarded for those supporters selected to collect their ticket in Amsterdam, with any postage fees refunded.

GENERAL INFORMATION

A full list of FAQs can be viewed here.

We would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Amsterdam will be provided here in the lead-up to the game.

We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.

The information provided is in conjunction with Dutch authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.                         

Further away support information is available here.

There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.

EXPEDIA TRAVEL

Visit Expedia's travel page dedicated to LFC fans to make your matchday travel plans now. Book now here.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS INTO THE NETHERLANDS

We advise that supporters travelling into the UK refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.

Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Amsterdam or the Netherlands.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #1 on: October 14, 2022, 05:41:11 pm »
1,300 people collecting in Amsterdam is not gonna be fun!
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • Long live the King
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #2 on: October 14, 2022, 05:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on October 14, 2022, 05:41:11 pm
1,300 people collecting in Amsterdam is not gonna be fun!

Apparently Rangers had to collect at the stadium which is quite the trek.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline James_1906

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #3 on: October 14, 2022, 05:47:30 pm »
Should we not have got closer to 2750/2800?

Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • Long live the King
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #4 on: October 14, 2022, 05:49:05 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on October 14, 2022, 05:47:30 pm
Should we not have got closer to 2750/2800?



Does the 5% not include the top category seats?
Logged
Long live the King

Offline James_1906

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #5 on: October 14, 2022, 05:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on October 14, 2022, 05:49:05 pm
Does the 5% not include the top category seats?
Nope, In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 243 top category seats have been allocated
Logged

Offline tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #6 on: October 14, 2022, 05:58:43 pm »
Terrified of my chances in that four sale considering what happened in the last one. Theyd better have fixed it.
Logged
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • Long live the King
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #7 on: October 14, 2022, 06:00:25 pm »
Quote from: tbonejones on October 14, 2022, 05:58:43 pm
Terrified of my chances in that four sale considering what happened in the last one. Theyd better have fixed it.

I expect their version of fixing it is not announcing sales for three and two.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #8 on: October 14, 2022, 06:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on October 14, 2022, 06:00:25 pm
I expect their version of fixing it is not announcing sales for three and two.

Yep. They clearly want to make absolutely sure everyone on 4 sorted first and avoid that mess again. But its hardly a proper solution!
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #9 on: October 14, 2022, 06:23:23 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on October 14, 2022, 06:08:51 pm
Yep. They clearly want to make absolutely sure everyone on 4 sorted first and avoid that mess again. But its hardly a proper solution!
No - seems a technical solution is beyond them.... ::)
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,288
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #10 on: October 14, 2022, 06:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on October 14, 2022, 05:44:25 pm
Apparently Rangers had to collect at the stadium which is quite the trek.

20 mins on Metro from Amsterdam Centraal. Stadium right next to Metro station
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • Long live the King
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #11 on: October 14, 2022, 06:56:46 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on October 14, 2022, 06:44:04 pm
20 mins on Metro from Amsterdam Centraal. Stadium right next to Metro station

So at least an hour round trip if you want to pick up in the day.
Logged
Long live the King

Online Rodneyhide

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #12 on: October 14, 2022, 07:29:33 pm »
40 mins. Plus to and from station and pick up point. 40+ and cost
Logged

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #13 on: October 15, 2022, 11:35:05 am »
You will all be devastated to know that the collection point is right by Centraal station Apparently.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,288
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #14 on: October 15, 2022, 12:06:32 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on October 15, 2022, 11:35:05 am
You will all be devastated to know that the collection point is right by Centraal station Apparently.

Woman in window?  Red light to show for Liverpool fans?

The Bimhuis would make sense.

Logged

Online Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #15 on: October 15, 2022, 02:55:06 pm »
Question for the group. So, I am getting Ajax tickets for my mates but not going myself.
- I won't be able to receive them by post as I am going away next week before they send them out
- I can't pick them up from Anfield next week
- What do I need to do to earmark them for collection in Amsterdam?
(@LFCHelp suggested that I choose the "pick up from Anfield" option & then, when they don't get collected, they will automatically go to Amsterdam; however, collection at Anfield is for the lead booker only. Would this then automatically change to individuals when they get sent to Amsterdam? @LFCHelp didn't seem to be completely sure and advised to get in touch with the ticketing team via chat... which closed at 2:30)
Logged

Offline MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 416
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #16 on: October 15, 2022, 03:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Pata on October 15, 2022, 02:55:06 pm
Question for the group. So, I am getting Ajax tickets for my mates but not going myself.
- I won't be able to receive them by post as I am going away next week before they send them out
- I can't pick them up from Anfield next week
- What do I need to do to earmark them for collection in Amsterdam?
(@LFCHelp suggested that I choose the "pick up from Anfield" option & then, when they don't get collected, they will automatically go to Amsterdam; however, collection at Anfield is for the lead booker only. Would this then automatically change to individuals when they get sent to Amsterdam? @LFCHelp didn't seem to be completely sure and advised to get in touch with the ticketing team via chat... which closed at 2:30)

Someone correct me if I am wrong, but the tickets will be able to be collected in Amsterdam as long as you fulfil all the details of the attending supporters when buying the tickets.
Logged
We've got the best midfield in the world...

Offline James_1906

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #17 on: October 15, 2022, 03:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Pata on October 15, 2022, 02:55:06 pm
Question for the group. So, I am getting Ajax tickets for my mates but not going myself.
- I won't be able to receive them by post as I am going away next week before they send them out
- I can't pick them up from Anfield next week
- What do I need to do to earmark them for collection in Amsterdam?
(@LFCHelp suggested that I choose the "pick up from Anfield" option & then, when they don't get collected, they will automatically go to Amsterdam; however, collection at Anfield is for the lead booker only. Would this then automatically change to individuals when they get sent to Amsterdam? @LFCHelp didn't seem to be completely sure and advised to get in touch with the ticketing team via chat... which closed at 2:30)
50/50 chance of having to collect in Amsterdam anyways!
Logged

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #18 on: October 15, 2022, 08:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Pata on October 15, 2022, 02:55:06 pm
Question for the group. So, I am getting Ajax tickets for my mates but not going myself.
- I won't be able to receive them by post as I am going away next week before they send them out
- I can't pick them up from Anfield next week
- What do I need to do to earmark them for collection in Amsterdam?
(@LFCHelp suggested that I choose the "pick up from Anfield" option & then, when they don't get collected, they will automatically go to Amsterdam; however, collection at Anfield is for the lead booker only. Would this then automatically change to individuals when they get sent to Amsterdam? @LFCHelp didn't seem to be completely sure and advised to get in touch with the ticketing team via chat... which closed at 2:30)
the assigned user of the ticket can collect in amsterdam no problem, with ID and emails from club, ive done it like that before when not the lead supporter but a supporter in the booking and not able to collect from anfield - ynwa
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #19 on: October 15, 2022, 08:51:21 pm »
Any chance it'll drop to 1?

Also a big if but IF We get to Istanbul, is there any chance the ticket office will do 2 aways + homes for the final ticket guaranteed or will they deffo do one?
Logged

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #20 on: October 15, 2022, 09:02:08 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on October 15, 2022, 08:51:21 pm
Any chance it'll drop to 1?

Also a big if but IF We get to Istanbul, is there any chance the ticket office will do 2 aways + homes for the final ticket guaranteed or will they deffo do one?

No chance it will drop to 2 never mind 1. Final will be all homes +1 away as always.
Logged

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #21 on: October 15, 2022, 10:00:37 pm »
final will be 7 games from 12 - ynwa
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,882
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:45:21 pm »
How we looking for tomorrow? Hoping for a nice and easy one in the morning
Logged

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
  • He's on the floor
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:12:57 pm »
Anyone crunched the numbers for a 3 sale?
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • Long live the King
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:45:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 01:45:21 pm
How we looking for tomorrow? Hoping for a nice and easy one in the morning

One block sold out, one about half left, one about 80% left.
Logged
Long live the King

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:14:20 pm »
looks like 1,255 available atm if i've done the drop down selector properly
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:00:03 pm »
Have I read it correct but if selected for nfc you wont get a paper ticket like rangers. Its just an nfc ticket
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ajax away selling details
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:02:33 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 06:00:03 pm
Have I read it correct but if selected for nfc you wont get a paper ticket like rangers. Its just an nfc ticket

Nah, you will still receive paper ticket.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 