Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Champions League match against AFC Ajax on Wednesday October 26 (8pm BST kick-off).



The club has received an allocation of 2610 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.



In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 243 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.



The club will be operating a ticket collection process in Amsterdam for 50 per cent of the ticket allocation for this fixture.



A digital verification trial will also take place for 300 supporters who will be asked to swipe their NFC pass in Amsterdam. The club has been encouraged to trial this by supporters as a possible future alternative to collects.



Ticket bookings will be entered into a randomised ballot process.



Every supporter named on the online form as attending the game within each booking selected for ticket collection or NFC trial will be notified on Tuesday October 18.



TICKET CREDITS: Tickets purchased during this season's competition will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2022-23 and future seasons.



TICKET PRICES: £48.30



TICKET SALE DETAILS: Tickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.



Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased the following Champions League away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons:



Rangers (12.10.22)

Napoli (07.09.22)

Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)

FC Salzburg (10.12.19)

KRC Genk (23.10.19)

Napoli (17.09.19)

First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and Official Members who recorded FIVE or more of the above Champions League away fixtures.



Time of sale: From 8.15am on Monday October 17 until 7.30am on Tuesday October 18.



First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and Official Members who recorded FOUR of the above Champions League away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons.



Time of sale: From 8.15am to 12.00pm on Tuesday October 18.



Second sale status: Not guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.



IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale announcement will be made here on the afternoon of Tuesday October 18.



DISABLED SUPPORTERS



Ambulant disabled supporters



Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.



Supporters who require a wheelchair bay



We have received five wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants priced at £50.93 per pair. Wheelchair supporters should contact us to register their interest no later than 12pm on Monday October 17 by emailing disability@liverpoolfc.com and marking the subject field as Ajax Away.



Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most number of European away games from seasons 2022-23 and 2019-20.



HOSPITALITY MEMBERS



Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.



SUPPORTERS ATTENDING THE GAME



The following information must be provided on the online form, for EVERY TICKET.



SUPPORTER DETAILS MUST BE DIFFERENT FOR EVERY TICKET BEING PURCHASED OR TICKETS WILL NOT BE ISSUED.



First name

Surname

Address

Date of birth

Country of birth

Passport or National Identity Number

Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)

Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)

Outbound travel date

Method of travel into Amsterdam: plane/car/coach/train

Estimated time of arrival into Amsterdam

Accommodation details

Return travel date

LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect information is provided, so please ensure you enter the details correctly for every supporter attending the game and review the form before completing your booking.



Name changes or refunds will be refused.



SUPPORTERS SELECTED FOR TICKET COLLECTION or NFC DIGITAL TRIAL



Supporters selected will be notified on Tuesday October 18. An email and SMS will be sent to each supporter named as attending on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided for that supporter on the online form.



Full details will then be sent on Friday October 21 to the same email address and mobile number.



Supporters will be required to show their email and SMS in Amsterdam.



If you are selected for collection



ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.



Following the game, the purchase will be cancelled from the record it was purchased against, with no refund given IF the ticket remains uncollected.



If you are selected for the NFC digital trial



ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be allowed entry into the stadium with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.



Following the game, the purchase will be cancelled from the record it was purchased against, with no refund given IF your NFC pass is not swiped in Amsterdam.



Ticket fulfilment



Supporters must select one of the following fulfilment methods when buying their tickets:



1. Collect from Anfield



Tickets will be held for collection at ANFIELD only.

Tickets must be collected before 12pm on Monday October 24

2. UK post



Tickets will be sent special delivery to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £8.10.

Royal Mail will send a tracking number to the email address registered on our ticketing system.

3. Overseas post



Tickets will be sent via DHL to the registered address of the person making the booking, at a charge of £15.45.

Bookings will only be fulfilled once the randomised ballot process has taken place.



Collection and postage dates will be updated here.



The fulfilment method chosen will be disregarded for those supporters selected to collect their ticket in Amsterdam, with any postage fees refunded.



GENERAL INFORMATION



A full list of FAQs can be viewed here.



We would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Amsterdam will be provided here in the lead-up to the game.



We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.



The information provided is in conjunction with Dutch authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.



Further away support information is available here.



There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.



EXPEDIA TRAVEL



Visit Expedia's travel page dedicated to LFC fans to make your matchday travel plans now. Book now here.



ENTRY REQUIREMENTS INTO THE NETHERLANDS



We advise that supporters travelling into the UK refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.



Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Amsterdam or the Netherlands.