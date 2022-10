Martin Tyler and the Sky Sports Grand Slam Super Sunday (and itís live) crew already have their narratives set.



- Van Dijk has never lost at Anfield as Liverpool player, will this be the day?!?!?!

- James Milner was skinned by Foden last year

- Haaland is a bargain, Nunez is a flop

- Is Salah overrated?!?!?!



All of which to be dropped into commentary within the first 5 mins.



Which will make it even better seeing



FT: Liverpool 1-0 Man City

Milner (P) 90í