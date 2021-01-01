« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 11582 times)

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:53:50 am »
I just hope we dont get embarrassed like they did to United

Logged

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,222
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #281 on: Today at 04:46:50 am »
I know we have to believe again but we need to see some semblance of belief on the pitch as well. We just concede goals for fun and Haaland and Foden could honestly have a field day. VVD is now a shadow of the player he once was and he continues to make too many mistakes or his reactions are too slow. Trent was also a liability but his head was gone anyway so him not being there makes no difference currently.

I think we lose by at least a couple if we are lucky. Its not in our nature to sit 10 behind the ball and just change to a defensive approach where games need it. We have never done it under Klopp and we will never do it. So we will continue playing the way we have and we will continue conceding chances and goals with the current personnel we have available to us.

We need to climb the table. We have to climb table. This just isnt the game for it IMO. Not looking forward to it at all.
Logged
YWNA

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,561
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #282 on: Today at 05:30:30 am »
They will attack right side for sure. Up to Klopp to address this again! No Milly pleaseeeeeee.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Mistawoss

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #283 on: Today at 06:14:02 am »
Fancy us getting a result today. Lost count of the number of times we've been underdogs and have risen to the occasion.

Get through the first 25 minutes unscathed and I think we push on from there. Ramsey for Gomez in at the deep end, Ibu + Virg look more robust and fit to deal with Haaland. Hopefully, Robbo is back in there today also. Need to be at these from the first whistle. Anfield needs to be feral. Wish I was there

Come on you red men
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,369
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #284 on: Today at 06:18:15 am »
Quote from: Mistawoss on Today at 06:14:02 am
Fancy us getting a result today. Lost count of the number of times we've been underdogs and have risen to the occasion.

Get through the first 25 minutes unscathed and I think we push on from there. Ramsey for Gomez in at the deep end, Ibu + Virg look more robust and fit to deal with Haaland. Hopefully, Robbo is back in there today also. Need to be at these from the first whistle. Anfield needs to be feral. Wish I was there

Come on you red men

If we can survive the first half an hour, theres always hope against this team.

Yeah same, not been able to pick up a ticket for this. Will refresh in the hope of a ticket drop today
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,183
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:33:18 am »
Some pretty strong pessimism on here. 'We'll get stomped all over', 'bloodbath', 'hammered', and we'll get 'a hiding'.

It may be City and we're certainly in a tough spot, but it's Anfield, we need to turn a corner sometime, so why not today? They might look in good form, but they've had a very easy start - West Ham, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Palace, Forest, Villa, Wolves, Utd, Southampton. That's almost the ideal fixture list for the opening 2 months, and all teams you'd expect them to beat most seasons. The points gap is far more about our sluggish start than them being any better. Haaland's clearly added a different goal threat, but they were regularly winning 4 or 5 nil before, so not that much has actually changed.

There's no doubt Jurgen and the players need to dig deep, but far worse teams that this have overcome the odds at Anfield when the pressures on. We need to treat it like a European night - make it a cauldron, get in their faces from the first whistle,  and channel all the frustration of missing out on the league to them last season.

If Konate passes a late fitness test then great, but if not then we can play Joe at RB, Virgil and Fabinho CB, and Robbo LB. Then we could go Hendo, Thiago, Elliot in midfield, with Jota, Nunez and Mo up front. Bobby and Carvalho as attacking options off the bench if needed. Could even go 442 with Ox on the right if he's fit enough - he's certainly got a point to prove.

We can still put out a strong side and if everyone raises their game (there's no better time to start), then anything is possible. If we do lose then this post may well look like naive optimism, but I'd rather stay positive than be like some of the doom merchants and mood hoovers on here lately.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,824
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #286 on: Today at 08:01:07 am »
If Konate is out Id be tempted to drop Fab into centre back and keep Joe at right back. Feel like thats better than throwing Phillips or Milner in. Just a question of if we can afford to not have Fab in midfield though.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #287 on: Today at 08:34:15 am »
Praying Konate is fit
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #288 on: Today at 08:41:09 am »

Wasnt Jürgen a right back in his playing days? We might need him if injuries get any worse!
Its definitely something that needs analysing. Is it training, playing style, recruitment of injury prone players? Its just not sustainable having so many injuries so often.

As for the game, we need our intensity back, and this is as good a game as any to do that.
Mo and Nunez to terrorise the Abu Dhabi defence.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,626
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #289 on: Today at 08:48:59 am »
We're still way off fighting shape so just defend defend defend and hope for some magic.
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,231
  • Member of The Pack
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #290 on: Today at 08:49:26 am »
Milner at Right Back. Believe.

6-2 with Nunez out scoring Foden.
Logged
Calling another poster confrontational is quite some accusation from arguably the most confrontational poster on this site. You actively seek out arguments about the owners in almost every thread and can't back down (even when clearly proven wrong time and time again), and twist every argument until posters just give up out of boredom.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #291 on: Today at 08:53:56 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 05:30:30 am
They will attack right side for sure. Up to Klopp to address this again! No Milly pleaseeeeeee.

Joe and Konate got this
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,044
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #292 on: Today at 08:57:06 am »
Nunez on the left running the channel will force them back 10 yards without Walkers pace.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,028
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #293 on: Today at 08:59:12 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:53:56 am
Joe and Konate got this

Sounds like Konate might not play.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #294 on: Today at 09:02:47 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:59:12 am
Sounds like Konate might not play.

Well that's some shite news.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,370
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #295 on: Today at 09:09:17 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:33:18 am
Some pretty strong pessimism on here. 'We'll get stomped all over', 'bloodbath', 'hammered', and we'll get 'a hiding'.

It may be City and we're certainly in a tough spot, but it's Anfield, we need to turn a corner sometime, so why not today? They might look in good form, but they've had a very easy start - West Ham, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Palace, Forest, Villa, Wolves, Utd, Southampton. That's almost the ideal fixture list for the opening 2 months, and all teams you'd expect them to beat most seasons. The points gap is far more about our sluggish start than them being any better. Haaland's clearly added a different goal threat, but they were regularly winning 4 or 5 nil before, so not that much has actually changed.

There's no doubt Jurgen and the players need to dig deep, but far worse teams that this have overcome the odds at Anfield when the pressures on. We need to treat it like a European night - make it a cauldron, get in their faces from the first whistle,  and channel all the frustration of missing out on the league to them last season.

If Konate passes a late fitness test then great, but if not then we can play Joe at RB, Virgil and Fabinho CB, and Robbo LB. Then we could go Hendo, Thiago, Elliot in midfield, with Jota, Nunez and Mo up front. Bobby and Carvalho as attacking options off the bench if needed. Could even go 442 with Ox on the right if he's fit enough - he's certainly got a point to prove.

We can still put out a strong side and if everyone raises their game (there's no better time to start), then anything is possible. If we do lose then this post may well look like naive optimism, but I'd rather stay positive than be like some of the doom merchants and mood hoovers on here lately.

Is fucking right
Logged
Believer

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,369
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #296 on: Today at 09:11:59 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 08:48:59 am
We're still way off fighting shape so just defend defend defend and hope for some magic.

You cant defend defend defend against this team. You need to control possession and not go all out attack. Make them do a bit of running for a change
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,494
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #297 on: Today at 09:33:25 am »
If we can cut out the silly mistakes then I think we can make a game of this. I am sure the energy will be there as it's a massive game at home. Just need all the players to play to the levels they are capable of.

I'm going 3-1 to us.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #298 on: Today at 09:33:40 am »
A lot has to go for us today to get something. We obviously need to play at a level we haven't yet displayed so collectively everyone needs the be at it. Despite the prospect of Ibou missing, I can't see us getting anything if Milner or Fab are played at right back, they are just way too slow.

We need the crowd. It's not often we are underdogs at Anfield but we need them big time in a few hours.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,183
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #299 on: Today at 09:39:19 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:11:59 am
You cant defend defend defend against this team. You need to control possession and not go all out attack. Make them do a bit of running for a change
Yep. Any team that's beaten them has been brave, tested their defence, and tried to disrupt their possession game. Sitting back is usually a recipe for City to have a goal-fest.

Fortunately under Jurgen, sitting back and defending all game has never been in his playbook.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,470
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #300 on: Today at 09:48:48 am »
Hopefully Klopp doesnt go with Milner at right back

Hope its from Fabinho or Philips to make up the back 4.
Logged

Online SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #301 on: Today at 09:57:15 am »
Naby Lad at right back (if he still exists).

There ya go - problem solved.

You're welcome.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 