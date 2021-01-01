« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm

Raid

Reply #240
Today at 08:49:12 pm
If, and if, Konate doesnt make it, it should be either Fabinho at CB or Ramsay coming at right back. Surely thats what he was signed for?

To put Milner there, as much as I love him, would be unfair on him
ScubaSteve

Reply #241
Today at 08:51:48 pm
Quote from: Raid on Today at 08:49:12 pm
If, and if, Konate doesnt make it, it should be either Fabinho at CB or Ramsay coming at right back. Surely thats what he was signed for?

To put Milner there, as much as I love him, would be unfair on him

Unfair on all of us  ;D

Gomez on the right and Phillips in the centre
Saus76

Reply #242
Today at 08:54:01 pm
Some seriously negative opinions in here. Glad some of you aren't going tomorrow and only voice your shitty opinions here. I'll be there tomorrow supporting my team with optimisum with a confident belief we will win.
SinceSixtyFive

Reply #243
Today at 08:55:56 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 08:54:01 pm
Some seriously negative opinions in here. Glad some of you aren't going tomorrow and only voice your shitty opinions here. I'll be there tomorrow supporting my team with optimisum with a confident belief we will win.

Good for you.

Well done. Nice that we still have some optimusts on here.
SamLad

Reply #244
Today at 09:07:55 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 08:54:01 pm
Some seriously negative opinions in here. Glad some of you aren't going tomorrow and only voice your shitty opinions here. I'll be there tomorrow supporting my team with optimisum with a confident belief we will win.
well, I'm not going tomorrow but if I was I sure as shite would be yelling the lads on like hell, despite my thinking (at the moment) that we could be in for a real tonking.

being nervous as hell about a result, and being a person who turns on the team when things go bad, are not fukking synonymous you know.
G Richards

Reply #245
Today at 09:07:59 pm
At face value we cant expect too much from this. They are riding high and we havent got going yet, with problems all over the park and injuries mounting. Ideally Konate is fit to play, as his physicality will be sorely needed to not have Haaland stomp all over us. If Konate is out I would play Fabinho there, with Gomez at right back.

It wouldnt surprise me in the slightest if even against the odds, we put in a performance and beat them. And I would love it if Darwin Nunez gets the winner, or is among the goals, as we need him integrating into the team and kicking on. It has been a slow start, for various reasons, but his goal against Rangers meant the world to him, and that was nice to see.
Caligula?

Reply #246
Today at 09:31:45 pm
Fucking hell, if Ibou is out as well then it'll be a bloodbath. Phillips against Haaland or Milner at RB. They'll both get annihilated unfortunately. Can see this ending like the 4-1 at Anfield two seasons ago when they destroyed us.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Reply #247
Today at 09:35:58 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:31:45 pm
Fucking hell, if Ibou is out as well then it'll be a bloodbath. Phillips against Haaland or Milner at RB. They'll both get annihilated unfortunately. Can see this ending like the 4-1 at Anfield two seasons ago when they destroyed us.

If Konate's out we'll be lucky to get away with only conceding 4.
CS111

Reply #248
Today at 09:40:15 pm
To be honest I just hope we are still in a game come half time. Put it like this if we were going to line up tomorrow with city's team and them with ours, I'd expect to fully tonk them by at least 3 or 4.
Full strength against full strength would be a different shout but it's not a level playing field unfortunately.
Add in the fact city are scoring for fun , we are having a nightmare and can't keep a clean sheet, it doesn't look good. 
CS111

Reply #249
Today at 09:41:37 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:35:58 pm
If Konate's out we'll be lucky to get away with only conceding 4.

He probably means 4 at half time.
JackWard33

Reply #250
Today at 09:43:15 pm
Yeah you just cant play Milner at right back in this - last season he shouldve been sent off, couldve given away a penalty and barely got within 3 yards of Foden all game .. and thats when they were worse and we were better
All our options are bad but that would be footballing suicide it would also be beyond unfair on the player  Fabinho centre back, Gomez at right back and 3 fit lads in midfield is probably our best shot
