At face value we cant expect too much from this. They are riding high and we havent got going yet, with problems all over the park and injuries mounting. Ideally Konate is fit to play, as his physicality will be sorely needed to not have Haaland stomp all over us. If Konate is out I would play Fabinho there, with Gomez at right back.



It wouldnt surprise me in the slightest if even against the odds, we put in a performance and beat them. And I would love it if Darwin Nunez gets the winner, or is among the goals, as we need him integrating into the team and kicking on. It has been a slow start, for various reasons, but his goal against Rangers meant the world to him, and that was nice to see.