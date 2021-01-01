Is it really just state owned clubs though? Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga every year - how is that different other than where their money comes from? Ultimately for me it comes down to an imbalance in finances, the fact that they are state owned only makes that imbalance bigger and more persistent. Were people okay with Man Utd winning it most years in the 90's /00's or when Blackburn bought the title with Jack Walker's money? Being okay with those situations suggests you were okay with teams dominating a bit but as long as it wasn't all the time then hey no problem. I get none of those owners are / were responsible for human rights abuses and using clubs to sports wash so yes they are much worse, but to isolate the problem as being only about state owned clubs fails to address the much bigger problem for me.



Bayern might have turned the Bundesliga into a one team league, and that's not healthy in and of itself. But at the very least, they actually built their dynasty through getting a lot of shit right for decades. Their rise to the top of German football and seat at Europe's top table was. I put the word in bold block capitals, because it's the key word.City, PSG and Newcastle (once they start challenging and winning things within the next 5 years) haveone single fucking thing they've done. The money their unearned success is founded upon hasn't been accumulated through planning well, or getting every decision right for years, or from having a great club culture/history, or having a traditionally big fanbase. It's come from scumbags pouring money in to launder their reputations (though do not let that be the distraction from the point I'm actually making) and thereby doping their clubs 100% artificially to the top. That is simply not sport, because its no achievement.I'm an absolute broken record on this, but that's because every day I see people in here (even on a fucking Liverpool forum - the club who have lost out most to this cheating shit!) still not getting it. Still not seeing the difference between what these clubs have done and what other traditionally big clubs have done. I don't know how some people can still not see the difference and the big picture.You might not like what Bayern do, or what Real Madrid do, or what United did under Ferguson. But they deserve 100 times more respect than anything City or PSG have done. They're literally stealing the sport and people still aren't fucking waking up to it. Sorry for the rant, but it makes me want to scream.