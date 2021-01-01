If we're going to turn our season around then there's no better time to do it. We're often at our best when the odds are stacked against us, and City are always vulnerable if teams are brave against them. Need the players and crowd to be at their best and need to get the first goal. They're always dangerous but they often struggle after going behind, and we need to press, frustrate and disrupt them as much as possible from the first whistle, and don't let them settle into their sterile possession game. Get a cauldron of noise going, the players fired up, and anything is possible.
I don't get the defeatist attitudes from some lately. Yes it's a disappointing season so far, but the only way to get through it is to battle on, instead of cowering in the trenches afraid of the opposition.
Need some control of the midfield and those spaces that De Bruyne/Silva exploit, so Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago would be my preference. Robbo back is a huge help - not just in going forward, but his heart, attitude and fight against these cheats will be a big plus. Their defence is a bit depleted so I'd go Jota, Darwin, Mo, with Mo drifting into that pocket of space he's so effective in.
Alisson, Gomez, Konate (hopefully), Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago, Jota, Nunez, Mo
Bobby off the bench if needed, and Elliott/Carvalho as options if we need to mix it up a bit.
