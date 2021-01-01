« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 5409 times)

Offline **** The Pain Away.

  • the cat who went all Yusuf Islam
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 839
  • "We are the real people's club."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 09:37:01 pm »
Weirdly, without no reasoning at all, I actually think will do well here... maybe it is the beer.
Logged
Meh...

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • ***JFT97***
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:53:14 am
The last time he lost at Anfield was the last game I went to (Liverpool 3-0 Southampton, November 2017).

Fear not, Im not going tomorrow.
Please don't turn up on Sunday either....
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,547
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm
Please don't turn up on Sunday either....

I like to get there early.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:53:37 pm
Why?


we have had one look at it and the squad doesnt look built for 4-4-2. I quite like the thought of Elliot and Carvalho as advanced play making wide mids, but Jota there or Salah is wasting them. Diaz could do it, but yeah, the squads got bought and payed for for wide forwards, not really 4-4-2.

Edit, I mean in general, but I realise the post was refering to this game. but for me the same applies. minus Diaz.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:45:53 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,337
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm »
Confident about this.  Players looked sharp on Wednesday, fans will be well up for it, going for 3-1 win.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,087
  • 11,053ft up
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:54:10 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:34:12 pm
we have had one look at it and the squad doesnt look built for 4-4-2. I quite like the thought of Elliot and Carvalho as advanced play making wide mids, but Jota there or Salah is wasting them. Diaz could do it, but yeah, the squads got bought and payed for for wide forwards, not really 4-4-2.

Edit, I mean in general, but I realise the post was refering to this game. but for me the same applies. minus Diaz.

We've played our last 3 matches in a 4-4-2.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:54:10 pm
We've played our last 3 matches in a 4-4-2.

We played Arsenal with Salah and Diaz as wide forwards in a 4-2-3-1. Henderson and Thiago as the double pivot.

I think my point is that if we are going to play with a 4-4-2 who do you pick for the wide mids?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:02:04 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,510
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm »
Jurgen with some choice answers:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhab3Sa5uDw
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm
Jurgen with some choice answers:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhab3Sa5uDw
Top class answers from the best manager on the planet.

About time someone came out and said what he has, but hell no doubt be hounded and derided as making excuses, etc for doing so. What he has said wont change anything as for too long people have stuck their heads in the sand to convince themselves it is a level playing field and its the shortcomings of the owners.

If anything, Jurgen making public what everyone else knows, should make more people out there realise the truth and the full magnitude of what we have done over the past 5 years, but life doesnt work like that does it?

Had a few beers tonight so a bit ranty sorry/not sorry if you see what I mean!
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,869
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 11:34:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm
Jurgen with some choice answers:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhab3Sa5uDw

He's just so fucking great!

Called out the Oil States in such a nice way.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm
Jurgen with some choice answers:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhab3Sa5uDw

enjoyed that, is right but it wont make any impact
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
  • And Could He Play!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 11:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
enjoyed that, is right but it wont make any impact

The more people mention it the more it might just start too
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • ***JFT97***
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,182
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:57:35 pm »
Sadly, Kloppo is the only manager with the guts to say anything. Be nice if a few of the others would stop being cowardly stooges.

And of course Klopp is the bad guy now, oh hes whinging again  ::)  Hate the fanbases (and much of the media) in this league, absolutely stupid the lot of them. State owned clubs are bad for EVERYONE, but these blerts dont care, because they hate LFC more than they love their own clubs.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
enjoyed that, is right but it wont make any impact

He is obviously spot on and it is annoying journos ask stupid questions.

They know the answers as they arent stupid but carry on acting like they are stupid
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 11:58:34 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:49:04 pm
The more people mention it the more it might just start too

its down to UEFA, they couldnt care less what fans think about anything

until they are accountable nothing will change

nobody is going to take to the streets because the oil clubs are ruining football, as
far as the media are concerned  its anyone but liverpool
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:00:13 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm
He is obviously spot on and it is annoying journos ask stupid questions.

They know the answers as they arent stupid but carry on acting like they are stupid

it was great to see him make those comments, needed to
be said
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,087
  • 11,053ft up
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:20:20 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:59:19 pm
We played Arsenal with Salah and Diaz as wide forwards in a 4-2-3-1. Henderson and Thiago as the double pivot.

I think my point is that if we are going to play with a 4-4-2 who do you pick for the wide mids?

We have played the same system since the first Rangers game so not sure why you are just focusing on the Arsenal game. Ideally for me it would be Jota and Elliott as the wide mids but I'm guessing it will be Jota and Salah with Nunez and Firmino up top.
Logged

Offline xRedmanLFCx

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • Of the glory, round the fields, of Anfield Road!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:23:41 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:48 am by xRedmanLFCx »
Logged
I always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves.

Offline xRedmanLFCx

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • Of the glory, round the fields, of Anfield Road!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:26:50 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:20:20 am
We have played the same system since the first Rangers game so not sure why you are just focusing on the Arsenal game. Ideally for me it would be Jota and Elliott as the wide mids but I'm guessing it will be Jota and Salah with Nunez and Firmino up top.

Do you want Elliott instead of Nunez or instead of Firmino?
Logged
I always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves.

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • Up the Red Men
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:08:08 am »
I had a look at citys away games. They drew away at Newcastle and Villa. Games you would expect them to win. This is their first real test being away from home. Why cant we get a result. If we are on it psychologically like Newcastle and Villa were we have a chance.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,560
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:10:10 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm
Confident about this.  Players looked sharp on Wednesday, fans will be well up for it, going for 3-1 win.
They looked sharp during the Charity shield too.
Let's see how it goes. For me, the slothful midfield is a worry against these zippy teams.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,023
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:10:49 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 01:24:48 pm
4-2 City unfortunately.

Wait...did I miss the game?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,929
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:28:02 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:57:35 pm
Sadly, Kloppo is the only manager with the guts to say anything. Be nice if a few of the others would stop being cowardly stooges.

And of course Klopp is the bad guy now, oh hes whinging again  ::)  Hate the fanbases (and much of the media) in this league, absolutely stupid the lot of them. State owned clubs are bad for EVERYONE, but these blerts dont care, because they hate LFC more than they love their own clubs.
It's Stockholm Syndrome levels now. These utter morons are cuddling up to those who have hijacked the game and are abusing it for political ends and to the detriment of the clubs they say they love.  :duh
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #144 on: Today at 01:44:22 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:57:35 pm
Sadly, Kloppo is the only manager with the guts to say anything. Be nice if a few of the others would stop being cowardly stooges.

And of course Klopp is the bad guy now, oh hes whinging again  ::)  Hate the fanbases (and much of the media) in this league, absolutely stupid the lot of them. State owned clubs are bad for EVERYONE, but these blerts dont care, because they hate LFC more than they love their own clubs.

Is it really just state owned clubs though?  Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga every year - how is that different other than where their money comes from?  Ultimately for me it comes down to an imbalance in finances, the fact that they are state owned only makes that imbalance bigger and more persistent.  Were people okay with Man Utd winning it most years in the 90's /00's or when Blackburn bought the title with Jack Walker's money?  Being okay with those situations suggests you were okay with teams dominating a bit but as long as it wasn't all the time then hey no problem.  I get none of those owners are / were responsible for human rights abuses and using clubs to sports wash so yes they are much worse, but to isolate the problem as being only about state owned clubs fails to address the much bigger problem for me. 
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #145 on: Today at 01:50:45 am »
Would like to see Bobby behind Nunez and flanked by Jota and Salah. Have a feeling it will Fabinho partnering Thiago in the middle. Robbo coming in for Kostas and the rest of the backline the same.
Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #146 on: Today at 02:01:32 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm
Jurgen with some choice answers:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhab3Sa5uDw
:-X
The day Klopp goes, its Newcastle vs City in title races  :-\
Generally not ready, to admit theres nothing else we can do to compete :'(
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #147 on: Today at 04:19:49 am »
Score draw...



...is what I'll be doing before the match. Which we will win.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline nerdster4

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #148 on: Today at 05:52:23 am »
Allison
Gomez konate vvd Robertson
Henderson thiago Fabinho
Salah firmino jota

We need to retain the ball and protect the back 4. Nunez and Elliott can come on later and are in excellent form .

If konate injured only option is to play Fabinho right back and play Elliott in midfield . Fabinho has played right back . Tsimikas hasnt .

Ramsey and Philips not options this weekend but can be considered against west ham or forest .

I think we can do this
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #149 on: Today at 05:57:33 am »
If we're going to turn our season around then there's no better time to do it. We're often at our best when the odds are stacked against us, and City are always vulnerable if teams are brave against them. Need the players and crowd to be at their best and need to get the first goal. They're always dangerous but they often struggle after going behind, and we need to press, frustrate and disrupt them as much as possible from the first whistle, and don't let them settle into their sterile possession game. Get a cauldron of noise going, the players fired up, and anything is possible.

I don't get the defeatist attitudes from some lately. Yes it's a disappointing season so far, but the only way to get through it is to battle on, instead of cowering in the trenches afraid of the opposition.

Need some control of the midfield and those spaces that De Bruyne/Silva exploit, so Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago would be my preference. Robbo back is a huge help - not just in going forward, but his heart, attitude and fight against these cheats will be a big plus. Their defence is a bit depleted so I'd go Jota, Darwin, Mo, with Mo drifting into that pocket of space he's so effective in.

Alisson, Gomez, Konate (hopefully), Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago, Jota, Nunez, Mo

Bobby off the bench if needed, and Elliott/Carvalho as options if we need to mix it up a bit.

There's some very quotable posts already for the post match thread if we win  :D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:00:46 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #150 on: Today at 06:50:11 am »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #151 on: Today at 07:10:20 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:44:22 am
Is it really just state owned clubs though?  Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga every year - how is that different other than where their money comes from?  Ultimately for me it comes down to an imbalance in finances, the fact that they are state owned only makes that imbalance bigger and more persistent.  Were people okay with Man Utd winning it most years in the 90's /00's or when Blackburn bought the title with Jack Walker's money?  Being okay with those situations suggests you were okay with teams dominating a bit but as long as it wasn't all the time then hey no problem.  I get none of those owners are / were responsible for human rights abuses and using clubs to sports wash so yes they are much worse, but to isolate the problem as being only about state owned clubs fails to address the much bigger problem for me.

Bayern might have turned the Bundesliga into a one team league, and that's not healthy in and of itself. But at the very least, they actually built their dynasty through getting a lot of shit right for decades. Their rise to the top of German football and seat at Europe's top table was EARNED. I put the word in bold block capitals, because it's the key word.

City, PSG and Newcastle (once they start challenging and winning things within the next 5 years) have NOT EARNED one single fucking thing they've done. The money their unearned success is founded upon hasn't been accumulated through planning well, or getting every decision right for years, or from having a great club culture/history, or having a traditionally big fanbase. It's come from scumbags pouring money in to launder their reputations (though do not let that be the distraction from the point I'm actually making) and thereby doping their clubs 100% artificially to the top. That is simply not sport, because its no achievement.

I'm an absolute broken record on this, but that's because every day I see people in here (even on a fucking Liverpool forum - the club who have lost out most to this cheating shit!) still not getting it. Still not seeing the difference between what these clubs have done and what other traditionally big clubs have done. I don't know how some people can still not see the difference and the big picture.

You might not like what Bayern do, or what Real Madrid do, or what United did under Ferguson. But they deserve 100 times more respect than anything City or PSG have done. They're literally stealing the sport and people still aren't fucking waking up to it. Sorry for the rant, but it makes me want to scream.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:16:21 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline xRedmanLFCx

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • Of the glory, round the fields, of Anfield Road!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #152 on: Today at 07:36:45 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:50:45 am
Would like to see Bobby behind Nunez and flanked by Jota and Salah. Have a feeling it will Fabinho partnering Thiago in the middle. Robbo coming in for Kostas and the rest of the backline the same.

Could happen.

Would be a big call to leave out the captain Henderson for an out of form Fabinho in a 2 man midfield. And to leave out the 100m singing Nunez.

Firmino has to start imo, he's the most in form forward.
Logged
I always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves.

Offline xRedmanLFCx

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • Of the glory, round the fields, of Anfield Road!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #153 on: Today at 07:39:38 am »
Other than the OP, I don't think anyone has predicted both Fabinho and Nunez to start. I don't think I'd start either of them, but I'd prefer to play Nunez instead of an out of form Fabinho if I was picking the team.
Logged
I always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 