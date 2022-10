I just don't think our current setup is a good match here, that goes doubly if Konate is out as then it will be Hendo or Milner at RB and that's just no bueno. I just don't see how we win the ball off them as we will probably be in the mid-block and then it will be up to our defense to be stout as they'll probably shade possession on us. Does anybody have faith in that?



What we need then is to be clinical going the other way and to carry a threat at all times to make them not just camp out in our half similar to how Arsenal were doing it in the 2nd half of that game. To that end you have to start Darwin even if that means Bobby goes to the bench with the hot streak that he's on. You can trouble ManC by hitting the ball into space for Darwin to chase and allow the team to then move up especially with Walker out. They have no real athlete back there that will run with him without Walker. Get Jota and Salah around him then and you can work it like Newcastle did at times with just 3 man breaks. At least that's what I would try to do.



Going for a scoring draw here, probably 2-2. With that said I think the players will be extremely fired up, it's a home game and they could always roll back the clock for 90 minutes. A win wouldn't surprise me in the least even if you wouldn't put money on it.