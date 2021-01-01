« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #80 on: Today at 04:19:54 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 11:01:29 am
Wet blankets out in force I see, could even  be record numbers.

What have you seen from us in the league that makes you confident we can beat an in-form City? The pattern this season is that we concede a lot while they score a lot. Weve shipped goals and dropped points to teams who arent a patch on city. We could get something from the game, but everything suggests we will drop points.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #81 on: Today at 04:23:09 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:19:54 pm
What have you seen from us in the league that makes you confident we can beat an in-form City? The pattern this season is that we concede a lot while they score a lot. Weve shipped goals and dropped points to teams who arent a patch on city. We could get something from the game, but everything suggests we will drop points.

We've averaging 2.6 goals a game, and over 3 at home.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #82 on: Today at 04:29:16 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:23:09 pm
We've averaging 2.6 goals a game, and over 3 at home.

For or against? ;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #83 on: Today at 04:31:03 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:19:54 pm
What have you seen from us in the league that makes you confident we can beat an in-form City? The pattern this season is that we concede a lot while they score a lot. Weve shipped goals and dropped points to teams who arent a patch on city. We could get something from the game, but everything suggests we will drop points.
Another one
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #84 on: Today at 04:32:43 pm

This is going to horrible, not much worse than seeing city fans floating over another precession

i can see them stomping all over us to be honest, the win against Rangers doesnt address our fundamental issues
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #85 on: Today at 04:36:01 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:32:43 pm
This is going to horrible, not much worse than seeing city fans floating over another precession

i can see them stomping all over us to be honest, the win against Rangers doesnt address our fundamental issues
Thank God your not going to the match
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #86 on: Today at 04:41:16 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:19:54 pm
What have you seen from us in the league that makes you confident we can beat an in-form City? The pattern this season is that we concede a lot while they score a lot. Weve shipped goals and dropped points to teams who arent a patch on city. We could get something from the game, but everything suggests we will drop points.

'In form' teams do slip up now and again and the cheats have been known to bottle the big occasion. At a hostile Anfield and if the 'real' Liverpool turn up, I think City will slip up and lose this match.

Big 'if' obviously, but I can just see it happening!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #87 on: Today at 04:45:15 pm
That's more like it
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #88 on: Today at 04:48:21 pm
Is Konate being out confirmed? Is it because he is not pictured in the training photos?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #89 on: Today at 04:50:10 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:41:16 pm
'In form' teams do slip up now and again and the cheats have been known to bottle the big occasion. At a hostile Anfield and if the 'real' Liverpool turn up, I think City will slip up and lose this match.

Big 'if' obviously, but I can just see it happening!

it could happen but i dont think we will see the real liverpool for a while, the confidence and belief in the side is fragile, as front runners if we got a few goals we could win but the trend overall is we lose a goal and then struggle to get level, against City they could easily pick us off
