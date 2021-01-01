'In form' teams do slip up now and again and the cheats have been known to bottle the big occasion. At a hostile Anfield and if the 'real' Liverpool turn up, I think City will slip up and lose this match.



Big 'if' obviously, but I can just see it happening!



it could happen but i dont think we will see the real liverpool for a while, the confidence and belief in the side is fragile, as front runners if we got a few goals we could win but the trend overall is we lose a goal and then struggle to get level, against City they could easily pick us off