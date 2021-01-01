Wet blankets out in force I see, could even be record numbers.
What have you seen from us in the league that makes you confident we can beat an in-form City? The pattern this season is that we concede a lot while they score a lot. Weve shipped goals and dropped points to teams who arent a patch on city. We could get something from the game, but everything suggests we will drop points.
We've averaging 2.6 goals a game, and over 3 at home.
What have you seen from us in the league that makes you confident we can beat an in-form City? The pattern this season is that we concede a lot while they score a lot. Weve shipped goals and dropped points to teams who arent a patch on city. We could get something from the game, but everything suggests we will drop points.
This is going to horrible, not much worse than seeing city fans floating over another precession i can see them stomping all over us to be honest, the win against Rangers doesnt address our fundamental issues
'In form' teams do slip up now and again and the cheats have been known to bottle the big occasion. At a hostile Anfield and if the 'real' Liverpool turn up, I think City will slip up and lose this match.Big 'if' obviously, but I can just see it happening!
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]