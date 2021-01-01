No 'too nice' Liverpool for this one, tear into these cheating fuckers from the first minute to the last, whatever the score.



Let them know they've been in a game, sick to death of other teams barely laying a glove on them, you can still be shit but give it everything you've got.



This club is a stain on footy, but have got away with their blatant illegal activities. If no one else is arsed, this is our chance to show we are. Be as cynical and hard in every tackle as we can, we should be a team of angry, aggressive c*nts against this lot, look what we have lost due to their cheating.





I reckon a 'shock' 2-0 win to us. Pep will over complicate things and we'll do the rest! Anfield will be fucking rocking in the final 10 minutes when Mo scores a late second!







