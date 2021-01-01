« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 2542 times)

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:01:29 am »
Wet blankets out in force I see, could even  be record numbers.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,946
  • JFT97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:15:14 am »
Not expecting anything from the game going off our form in the PL so far this season, but if the crowd gets behind the team we all know how city players can bottle it as they're not use to playing with an atmosphere, especially a hostile one towards them.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,438
  • kopite
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:17:35 am »
No 'too nice' Liverpool for this one, tear into these cheating fuckers from the first minute to the last, whatever the score.

Let them know they've been in a game, sick to death of other teams barely laying a glove on them, you can still be shit but give it everything you've got.

This club is a stain on footy, but have got away with their blatant illegal activities. If no one else is arsed, this is our chance to show we are. Be as cynical and hard in every tackle as we can, we should be a team of angry, aggressive c*nts against this lot, look what we have lost due to their cheating.


I reckon a 'shock' 2-0 win to us. Pep will over complicate things and we'll do the rest! Anfield will be fucking rocking in the final 10 minutes when Mo scores a late second!



« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:17 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,535
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:17:59 am »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 11:01:29 am
Wet blankets out in force I see, could even  be record numbers.

Difference between being all doom and gloom all the time and predicting this could be a difficult game for us! Dont think too many people could confidently predict a win for us based on current form. Or not even form, but more the way teams can play through us fairly easily. And if others can, youd worry City can.

You never know, and obviously we are usually incredibly hard to beat at home (with a crowd!) so lets hope that still counts for something.
Logged

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:19:01 am »
midfield is where we will win or lose this
for me i am hoping it kick starts the season.
win sunday/ draw against Ajax and then we can start beliving again
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:27:22 am »
 I still worry that we don't get behind the ball fast enough when we lose it. It will be important that everyone defends, even the front 4.

This is a good observation. It doesnt help that if we are pressed we tend to rush a pass and play it back to the opposition. Midfield will be key, the front players defending too will be key. Beating their press and keeping possession too. We will be under the cosh a bit so hopefully we are disciplined and ready for that and can get our own game going.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,015
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:34:53 am »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 11:01:29 am
Wet blankets out in force I see, could even  be record numbers.

Can't really blame people for not being very confident about Sunday's game mate. It's up to the manager and the players to change that.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:51:33 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 08:06:21 am
Anthony Taylor? Really?
Ofcourse. Why would Pep drop him?
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,015
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:52:04 am »
VVD not lost a league game at home since he joined us in 2018  8)
Hoping it continues beyond the weekend.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,535
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:53:14 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:52:04 am
VVD not lost a league game at home since he joined us in 2018  8)
Hoping it continues beyond the weekend.

The last time he lost at Anfield was the last game I went to (Liverpool 3-0 Southampton, November 2017).

Fear not, Im not going tomorrow.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,603
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:54:33 am »
I'm going, we will win.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:57:48 am »
Liverpool have scored at least twice in their last 4 games against Manchester City. No team has scored at least twice in 5 successive games against a Pep Guardiola side before.

They've won once at Anfield in the 21st century. When we had no centre backs, there were no fans and when we were on our worst run of home form in 50 years. Alisson gifted them two goals, which was hardly surprising as he lost his father a few weeks earlier.

Turn Anfield into a cauldron an we'll win. Their defence isn't up to much imo.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:05:43 pm »
I felt before the arsenal game that we needed to score at least two goals to get a result.  Unfortunately I underestimated  that one 
This week I  think we'll need at least three. It's doable as city do give up chances but we need to be super clinical.  Tough ask but at Anfield there's always a chance.
All eyes are on frankensteins monster but it's our leaving space for his supporting cast I'm more worried about.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,584
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:26:17 pm »
Think we score, but City will have the ball for huge amounts of time and we need to make sure the defensive line is perfect else they'll be threading them through for Haaland.

I'm not all that worried about the game, everyone will expect City to win so it's kind of a free hit.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:31:23 pm »
Genuinely hard to call this one of course - if you think about the form book.....don't think about the form book!

We are capable of hurting them and with some intensity, we can get the likes of Mo, Bobby and perhaps Darwin really into this game. If we are staying with the '2' in midfield then the likes of Thiago and Fabinho (please) have a top challenge on their hands.

I think we just have to play like we did in the Community shield and at the back, you sign the likes of Konate and Virgil so they can be tested like they will be on Sunday.

Have to enjoy the challenge. C'mon you Mighty Redmen and come on you Mighty Anfield, the moment to Roar again.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,173
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:41:32 pm »
Quite something when Guardiola is talking more sense about us than our own supporters :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,867
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:45:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:41:32 pm
Quite something when Guardiola is talking more sense about us than our own supporters :D

"Oh you definitely don't need new midfielders! You have world class players - definitely DO NOT buy midfielders."
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,173
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:47:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:45:48 pm
"Oh you definitely don't need new midfielders! You have world class players - definitely DO NOT buy midfielders."

"We really hope they dont play Milner at RB again, he was formidable there against us last season"
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:50:08 pm »
Even with out issues I sill think our best chance is to try and press them high and try to not let them settle. High risk, high reward, 4-3 to us
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,643
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:56:12 pm »
We always raise our game against them so I'm not downbeat as others, despite our shit form. Hopefully the result at Ibrox has lit the bluetouch paper and we fire on from here.

They won't batter us and we won't batter them either. It should close like the Arsenal game with plenty of goals.

Konate at the back makes a big difference for us.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,867
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:01:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:47:28 pm
"We really hope they dont play Milner at RB again, he was formidable there against us last season"

lol
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:24:48 pm »
4-2 City unfortunately.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,173
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 01:24:48 pm
4-2 City unfortunately.

Thats annoying, at least spoiler it
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,618
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 01:24:48 pm
4-2 City unfortunately.

That's 4-2 to us the way you put it, dumb fucker.
Logged

Offline Aggro Berlin

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:23:41 pm »
If the rumour is true [re Konate], out of all the options available, I'd rather see Phillips with Van Dijk and Gomez as the RB, as opposed to Milner playing there again. In any case it would be unfortunate whatever we go with.

First time in a while that I'm relaxed about playing them, as I have no expectations given how the season is gone.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:27:00 pm »
On form obviously most people would back City.

BUT this is at Anfield and City will respect us and be fearful of a backlash.

Im not going to predict a score but we can give anyone a game in the world we might lose but our lads will be up for this.

Hopefully lots more media/pundits say they will hammer us.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,990
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:36:13 pm »
Straight forward 2-0 home win for me.  Theyll bottle it and Haaland will miss a pen.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,720
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:20:46 pm
That's 4-2 to us the way you put it, dumb fucker.

 ;D

So busy being gloomy forgot we are at home.
Logged

Online RJK

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:39:30 pm »
Play 3-5-2  ...hit them on the break ....little cheeky 1-0 for the mighty reds .
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,720
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #69 on: Today at 02:40:48 pm »
Quote from: RJK on Today at 02:39:30 pm
Play 3-5-2  ...hit them on the break ....little cheeky 1-0 for the mighty reds .

Id be shocked to the core if it ends up only 1-0.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #70 on: Today at 02:42:09 pm »
5-3 to Liverpool, this win will reignite our season.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #71 on: Today at 02:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:20:46 pm
That's 4-2 to us the way you put it, dumb fucker.

I'm well aware of that, you worthless cockroach.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:53:26 pm by Davidbowie »
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #72 on: Today at 03:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:51:44 pm
I'm well aware of that, you worthless cockroach.

You've turned into a right aggy git since you died Dave.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #73 on: Today at 03:14:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:31:26 pm
Thats annoying, at least spoiler it
  ;D

Luv us to start with both Bobby & Darwin
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,173
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #74 on: Today at 03:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:20:46 pm
That's 4-2 to us the way you put it, dumb fucker.

Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:51:44 pm
I'm well aware of that, you worthless cockroach.



Back in your hole Samie, David Bowie has spoken
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 