Some info and videos on Liverpool's 2004/05 Season...
LFCHistory.net Season Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/104
Wikipedia Season Info page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2004%E2%80%9305_Liverpool_F.C._season
Liverweb.org Season Info page: https://web.archive.org/web/20110714093854/http://www.liverweb.org.uk/season.asp?season=200405
11v11 Season Info page: www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/matches/season/2005
^ 'Liverpool appoint Benitez
' (Wednesday 16th June, 2004)
- http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/teams/l/liverpool/3776857.stm
RAWK threads under Rafa start on the main 'Liverpool FC Forum
' - on Page 859
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.34320Match Highlights...(or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)Champions League: 3rd Qualifying Round - 1st leg
: AK Grazer 0 - 2 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wIXe3BMTU6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wIXe3BMTU6A</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=36581.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4903League Match 1
: Spurs 1 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/smE0LHDdtGY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/smE0LHDdtGY</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=37053.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4865League Match 2
: Liverpool 2 - 1 Manchester CityRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=37734.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4866Champions League: 3rd Qualifying Round - 2nd leg
: Liverpool 0 - 1 AK Grazer<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ew0Ao3Z5_KI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ew0Ao3Z5_KI</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=37951
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4904League Match 3
: Bolton 1 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/st42qMZXZa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/st42qMZXZa4</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38331.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4868League Match 4
: Liverpool 3 - 0 West Brom<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V4hEj-krR4I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V4hEj-krR4I</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38811.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4869Champions League - Group Stage - Match 1
: Liverpool 2 - 0 Monacowww.dailymotion.com/video/xxubpdRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38992.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4909League Match 5
: Manchester Utd 2 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VKnndN3ZtFQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VKnndN3ZtFQ</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39424.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39459.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4870League Match 6
: Liverpool 3 - 0 NorwichRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39730.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4871Champions League - Group Stage - Match 2
: Olympiacos 1 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DVJL4pbZ2zs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DVJL4pbZ2zs</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39943.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4910League Match 7
: Chelsea 1 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VwUjJUdzYa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VwUjJUdzYa4</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=40482.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4872League Match 8
: Fulham 2 - 4 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnpOGkYIcoc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnpOGkYIcoc</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41328.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4873Champions League - Group Stage - Match 3
: Liverpool 0 - 0 Deportivo La Coruna<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6PBFl7Pyjic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6PBFl7Pyjic</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41587.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41588.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4911League Match 9
: Liverpool 2 - 0 Charlton<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dccvTiMHnmY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dccvTiMHnmY</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41775
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4874League Cup - 3rd Round
: Millwall 0 - 3 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KPXT-vgmFes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KPXT-vgmFes</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42018.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42031.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4912League Match 10
: Blackburn 2 - 2 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eqZhHY0iy7Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eqZhHY0iy7Y</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42346.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42353.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4875Champions League - Group Stage - Match 4
: Deportivo La Coruna 0 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zsbtBO58t9A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zsbtBO58t9A</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42658.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42667.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4913League Match 11
: Liverpool 0 - 1 BirminghamRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42794.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42869.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4876League Cup - 4th Round
: Liverpool 2 - 0 Middlesbrough<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T_GRfN0tguY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T_GRfN0tguY</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=43167.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=43174.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4914League Match 12
: Liverpool 3 - 2 Crystal Palace<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F_0qobJzobA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F_0qobJzobA</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=43369.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=43377.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4877League Match 13
: Middlesbrough 2 - 0 LiverpoolRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=43906.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=43916.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4878Champions League - Group Stage - Match 5
: Monaco 1 - 0 LiverpoolRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44126.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44209.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4915League Match 14
: Liverpool 2 - 1 Arsenal<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OcpwGsR9AR8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OcpwGsR9AR8</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44559.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44768.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4879League Cup - 5th Round
: Spurs 1 - 1 Liverpool
: Liverpool's kids win 4-3 on penalties...RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44912.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44945.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4916League Match 15
: Aston Villa 1 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sx_zderiC2I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sx_zderiC2I</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45209.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45241.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4880Champions League - Group Stage - Match 6
: Liverpool 3 - 1 Olympiacos
: Liverpool required a win by 2 clear goals to qualify for the CL Knockout Stage...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BBy29Tp3riQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BBy29Tp3riQ</a>
A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post for the Olympiacos
match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=78099.msg17859739#msg17859739RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45629.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45783
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4917League Match 16
: Everton 1 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TULDvjjIzqs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TULDvjjIzqs</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45946.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45971.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4881League Match 17
: Liverpool 1 - 1 PortsmouthRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=46262.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=46357.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4867League Match 18
: Liverpool 3 - 1 Newcastle<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M1JW5BiYAkE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M1JW5BiYAkE</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=46678.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=46717.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4882League Match 19
: West Brom 0 - 5 Liverpool
: 26th December, 2004.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wxFr2xjR084" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wxFr2xjR084</a>
A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post for the West Brom
match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18511598#msg18511598RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47325.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47327.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4883League Table as of 26th December, 2004 - the half-way point of the league season...
^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/premier-league/26-december-2004League Match 20
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Southampton
: 28th December, 2004.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/icyfj8tYBeM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/icyfj8tYBeM</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47435.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47444.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4884League Match 21
: Liverpool 0 - 1 Chelsea
: 1st January, 2005.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jGdBm2oY7Ic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jGdBm2oY7Ic</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47753.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47912.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4885League Match 22
: Norwich 1 - 2 Liverpool
The Norwich goal - www.facebook.com/NorwichCityFootballClub/videos/1199110903949044RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47962.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47975.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4886League Cup - Semi-Final, 1st Leg
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Watford<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hw7Wyw3ktvY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hw7Wyw3ktvY</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=49002.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=49035.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4918League Match 23
: Liverpool 0 - 1 Manchester Utd<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xcEUen90hsM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xcEUen90hsM</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=49495.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=49775.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4887FA Cup - 3rd Round
: Burnley 1 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WeBCTsuwIG4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WeBCTsuwIG4</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=49981.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4920League Match 24
: Southampton 2 - 0 Liverpoolwww.facebook.com/southamptonfc/videos/1445991635414052RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=50507.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=50546.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4888League Cup - Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
: Watford 0 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M7mgKXd5sGc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M7mgKXd5sGc</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=50926.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=50936.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4919League Match 25
: Charlton 1 - 2 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R-rPWCZPUMI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R-rPWCZPUMI</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=51624.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=51748.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4889League Match 26
: Liverpool 3 - 1 FulhamRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=52240.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=52246.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4890League Match 27
: Birmingham 2 - 0 Liverpoolwww.facebook.com/BCFCofficial/videos/1088299751203171RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=52960.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=52968.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4891Champions League - Last 16; 1st leg
: Liverpool 3 - 1 Bayer Leverkusen<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dpn8H1oLu3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dpn8H1oLu3s</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=53040.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54071.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54098.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/49212005 League Cup Final
: Liverpool 2 - 3 Chelsea
(after extra-time)<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zqoRb-hhoso" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zqoRb-hhoso</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54522.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54524.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4923League Match 28
: Newcastle 1 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OYOaamcKSkk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OYOaamcKSkk</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55305.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55319.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4893Champions League - Last 16, 2nd leg
: Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 3 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dpn8H1oLu3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dpn8H1oLu3s</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55193 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55770 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55777
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4922League Match 29
: Liverpool 0 - 0 BlackburnRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=56531.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=56543.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4892League Match 30
: Liverpool 2 - 1 Everton<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UDkkPHTygQ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UDkkPHTygQ8</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=56994.0 &
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4894League Match 31
: Liverpool 1 - 0 BoltonRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=58561.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=58647.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4895Champions League Quarter-Final, 1st Leg
: Liverpool 2 - 1 Juventus<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zqwNHFOH8B0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zqwNHFOH8B0</a>
A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post for the Juventus
matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17134898#msg17134898RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=58738 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59008 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59011
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4924League Match 32
: Manchester City 1 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Aa51QBEULYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Aa51QBEULYk</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59543.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59549.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4896Champions League Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg
: Juventus 0 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_8G1rJhYFzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_8G1rJhYFzY</a>
A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post for the Juventus
matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17134898#msg17134898RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=60074 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=60097
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4925League Match 33
: Liverpool 2 - 2 SpursRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=60508.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=60518.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4897League Match 34
: Portsmouth 1 - 2 LiverpoolRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=61048.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=61066.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4898League Match 35
: Crystal Palace 1- 0 LiverpoolRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=61403.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=61479.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4899Champions League - Semi-Final, 1st Leg
: Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HyuR3MRnE2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HyuR3MRnE2o</a>
A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post for the Chelsea
matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=61099 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=62658
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4926League Match 36
: Liverpool 1 - 1 MiddlesbroughRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=62808 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63146.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63165
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4900Champions League - Semi-Final, 2nd leg
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Chelsea<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wG1fUZjNlgM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wG1fUZjNlgM</a>
A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post for the Chelsea
matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63179 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63639 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63642
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4927League Match 37
: Arsenal 3 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eQv9WT7wIwQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eQv9WT7wIwQ</a>RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=64453.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=64767.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4901League Match 38
: Liverpool 2 - 1 Aston VillaRAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66163.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66186.0
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4902The 2005 European Cup Final
: Liverpool 3 - 3 AC Milan
: Wednesday 25th May - an 8.45pm kick off : Played at Ataturk Stadium , Istanbul...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3ojXHf293M8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3ojXHf293M8</a>RAWK Match Thread: scroll down for more info and links etc...
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4928Final League Table for the 2004/05 Season...
^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/premier-league/15-may-2005 - with week-to-week league tables throughout the whole season.The other Cup Final Liverpool reached in 2004/05
: The 2005 League Cup Final...Liverpool 2 - 3 Chelsea (after extra-time)
: 13 minute highlights
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zqoRb-hhoso" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zqoRb-hhoso</a>Liverpool XI:
Dudek, Finnan, Carragher, Hyypiä, Traore, Garcia, Hamman, Gerrard, Riise, Kewell, Morientes.Subs: Carson, Pellegrino, Nunez, Biscan, Baros
.Chelsea XI:
Čech, Ferreira, Carvalho, Terry, Gallas, Makélélé, Jaroík, Lampard, J. Cole, Duff, Drogba.Subs: Gudjohnsen, Keman, Glen Johnson, 2 x ?
.
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4923
Wikipedia Match Info
Page for the 2005 League Cup Final: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005_Football_League_Cup_Final
'Full Match Replay
' - from the EFL:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bs59xOBsPhU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bs59xOBsPhU</a>
^ An in-depth RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread'
post on the 2005 Champions League Final
vs AC Milan
in Istanbul:-www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550Road to the 2005 Final...
3rd Round Qualifier; 1st Leg : Grazer AK 0 - 2 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4903
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gIJs5wJbOA
3rd Round Qualifier; 2nd leg : LFC 0-1 Grazer AK
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4904
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPLzZC8mn7A
Group Stage; MD1 : LFC 2 - 0 AS Monaco
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4909
: www.dailymotion.com/video/xxubpd
Group Stage; MD2 : Olympiacos 1 - 0 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4910
: www.dailymotion.com/video/x14nc3n
Group Stage; MD3 : LFC 0 - 0 Deportivo La Coruna
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4911
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PBFl7Pyjic
Group Stage; MD4 : Deportivo La Coruna 0 - 1 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4913
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsbtBO58t9A
Group Stage; MD5 : AS Monaco 1 - 0 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4915
: ?
Group Stage; MD6 : LFC 3 - 1 Olympiacos
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4917
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBy29Tp3riQ
Last 16; 1st Leg : LFC 3 - 1 Bayer Leverkusen
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4921
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dpn8H1oLu3s
Last 16; 2nd Leg : Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 3 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4922
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dpn8H1oLu3s
Quarter-Final; 1st Leg : LFC 2 - 1 Juventus
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4924
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqwNHFOH8B0
Quarter-Final; 2nd Leg : Juventus 0 - 0 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4925
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8G1rJhYFzY
Semi-Final; 1st Leg : Chelsea 0 - 0 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4926
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyuR3MRnE2o
Semi-Final; 2nd Leg : LFC 1 - 0 Chelsea
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4927
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wG1fUZjNlgM
2005 CL Final : AC Milan 3 - 3 Liverpool; Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4928
'2004/05 European Cup: Liverpool FC All Goals (Road to Victory)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4hEdDFXzEr8/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4hEdDFXzEr8/</a>
'2004/05 European Cup: Liverpool FC All Goals
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9bO-HvoYjYA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9bO-HvoYjYA</a>
'2004/05 European Cup: Liverpool FC All Goals (Road to Victory)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VmdscexdjaM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VmdscexdjaM</a>
A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post for the 2005 Champions League Semi-Final
- 2nd leg match vs Chelsea
content:-www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070European Classic: Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea | Garcia goal sees Reds off to Istanbul
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pQ1Z7WQVOBc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pQ1Z7WQVOBc</a>Liverpool XI:
Dudek, Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Traore, Garcia, Gerrard, Alonso, Riise, Kewell, Baros.Subs: Carson, Josemi, Biscan, Hamann, Nunez, Smicer, Cisse.AC Milan XI:
Dida, Cafu, Stam, Nesta, Maldini, Gattuso, Pirlo, Seedorf, Kaka, Shevchenko, Crespo.Subs: Abbiati, Kaladze, Costacurta, Rui Costa, Tomasson, Dhorasoo, Serginho.
LFCHistory.net Match Info
page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4928
LFCInEurope.com's Match Info
Page: http://lfcineurope.com/0405-11.html
Wikipedia Match Info
Page for the 2005 European Cup Final: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005_UEFA_Champions_League_Final
RAWK 'European Cup Final - AC Milan vs Liverpool - Build up here. D-day
' pre-match thread (17 pages)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66230.0
RAWK 'Liverpool v AC Milan: team news and pre and in-game comments and analysis
' match thread (20 pages)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68112.0
RAWK 'All post-match hysteria for the European Champions here!
' post-match thread (11 pages)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68130.0
'Istanbul 2005 : Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan : Highlights
' (4 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3ojXHf293M8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3ojXHf293M8</a>
'The Miracle of Istanbul! | Liverpool vs AC Milan (3-3 + Pens) | 2005 UCL Final Extended Highlights
' - BT Sport (UK only / decent VPN required)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PWErN627Il8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PWErN627Il8</a>
'2005 European Cup Final : Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (LFC win 3-2 on pens)
' - 13 minute highlights from UEFA
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3OQToElxke4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3OQToElxke4</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OQToElxke4 - from UEFA
'Kings of Europe: 2005
' - a 7 minute highlights video from LFC (free to watch; no account or sign-in required)
:-www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/302388-watch-video-liverpool-fc-european-cup-2005All Liverpool European Cup Final victories content ('77, '78, '81, '84, '05, '19)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814
^ An in-depth RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread'
post on Rafa Benitez
time as Liverpool manager:-www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258907.msg18194356#msg18194356
'Every Liverpool Premier League Goal - 2004/05
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z3oYL6JOzYw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z3oYL6JOzYw</a>Liverpool Season Review
: '2004/05
':-www.bilibili.com/video/BV15V411v7zCa 15-video youtube playlist for the 2004/05 season (by Paul Collins)
:-www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GMQRNOxIoYBm1kK5TzlweqA 14-video youtube playlist for the 2004/05 season (by CSEnterprises96)
:-www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktYyA4zUTu8TKheh23OjIy-tThe Premiership Years 2004/05
:-
Part 1: www.dailymotion.com/video/x3kvqqe
Part 2: www.dailymotion.com/video/x3kwss4
'Season Review
' videos (from 1987/88 onwards)
& some older 'Club History
' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641A few articles on Liverpool's 2004/05 season...
'Liverpool appoint Benitez' (Wednesday 16th June, 2004)
- http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/teams/l/liverpool/3776857.stm
'Liverpool appoint Benitez' (Wednesday 16th June, 2004)
- www.theguardian.com/football/2004/jun/16/newsstory.liverpool
'Benitez to be announced as new manager' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=32232.0 (and many other threads circa Page 868 of the Main LFC Forum)
'Parry admits that Steven Gerrard is considering his future at LFC' (June 2004)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=33328.0
'Taxi for Owen!!!' (June 2004; and the never-ending contract situation that dragged on and on...)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=33902.0
The 2005 League Cup Final Had It All: www.sportbible.com/football/the-2005-league-cup-final-between-chelsea-and-liverpool-had-it-all-20220222
Talk lfc match report: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/592
LFC in the League Cup final - 2005: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/lfc-league-cup-final-2005-3353658
Rafa on the night he went to the pub (Bayer Leverkusen)
: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/573
All right Rafa - it's your round so get the beers in (Bayer Leverkusen)
: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/604
When Liverpool And Ruthless Rafa Held Firm In The Stadio Delle Alpi: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2016/04/when-liverpool-and-ruthless-rafa-held-firm-in-the-stadio-delle-alpi
Rafa - 'We will win!' (CL Semi-Final vs Mourinho's Chelsea)
: www.eurosport.com/football/uefa-champions-league6/2004-2005/rafa-we-will-win_sto714407/story.shtml
'Mourinho v Benitez': http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/6566923.stm
Grit, spirit and the ultimate glory (CL 2005 Final win)
- The Grauniad report: www.theguardian.com/football/2005/may/26/match.acmilan
RAWK Archive: The Press on our 5th European Cup Win - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68941.0
RAWK Threads in the week leading up to the 2005 CL Final: Page 738
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.29480 (18th May onwards)
RAWK Threads on the 25th May, 2005: Page 730
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.29160
RAWK's 'Liverpool V Milan -- All Pictures Here' thread (by Angeles Red)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68072.0
RAWK's 'What Was Your Evening Like on The Night Of ISTANBUL 2005?
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=218559.0
RAWK's 'Istanbul Memories - Five Years since Five Times' thread (by VDM)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258282.0
RAWK's 'Ten Years Today. Istanbul.' thread (by Hij)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321454.0
RAWK's '13 years ago: 25th May 2005' thread (by E2k)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340269.0
Liverpool vs. AC Milan: Something unreal happened: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/22/football/liverpool-ac-milan-champions-league-final-istanbul-cmd-spt-intl/index.html
About That Game: Liverpool 3-3 Milan (2005): https://theanalyst.com/eu/2022/05/liverpool-milan-2005-final-stats
Season in Review - 2004/05 (part 1): www.friendsofliverpool.com/2017/05/season-review-200405-part-one
Season in Review - 2004/05 (part 2): www.friendsofliverpool.com/2017/05/season-review-200405-part-two
Last-minute winners & Spanish recruits Rafa arrives: www.thisisanfield.com/2020/05/last-minute-winners-gerrard-classics-spanish-recruits-rafa-arrives-in-liverpools-2004-05-season
Rafa Benitezs Liverpool: www.holdingmidfield.com/rafa-benitezs-liverpool
Rafa's Facts & Records: https://tomkinstimes.com/2010/06/some-rafa-benitez-facts-and-record
Rafa did tactical things wed never experienced before Neil Mellor: www.planetfootball.com/in-depth/rafa-did-tactical-things-wed-never-experienced-before-neil-mellor
Liverpool manager Rafa gets tough: http://edition.cnn.com/2005/SPORT/football/02/16/liverpool.rafa
An Unashamed Defence Of Rafael Benitez at Liverpool: https://hotterthanapileofcurry.wordpress.com/2010/06/07/an-unashamed-defence-of-rafa-benitezs-reign-at-liverpool-fc
Revisiting Rafa Benitezs first 10 signings as Liverpool manager: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/revisiting-rafa-benitezs-first-10-signings-as-liverpool-manager
Liverpool 2004/05 Squad Info at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/liverpool-fc/kader/verein/31/saison_id/2004/plus/1
1 million people line the streets for Liverpool Homecoming Victory Parade: http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/england/merseyside/4582069.stm
'On this day in 2005 - How LFC reported miracle of Istanbul': www.liverpoolfc.com/news/features/351604-liverpool-2005-champions-league-final-istanbul
Miracle of Istanbul: An oral history of LFC's 2005 CL final win: www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/025d-0f782b45c942-3e20b8c30dfa-1000--miracle-of-istanbul-an-oral-history
Where are the Liverpool Players who Won the 2005 Champions League?: www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/articles/where-are-the-players-who-won-the-2005-ucl-now
Liverpool CL winner admits defeat in 'impossible' 17-year pursuit of stolen medal: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-champions-league-stolen-medal-25104282
^ a squad photo for the 2005/06 season - with the European Cup won in 2004/05...
