Fantastic Jason. Mad to think the first two home games weren't sold out. Remember being on the Kop for Olympiakos and not speaking a word to my two mates at half time, we were fucking gutted. Genuinely think i fell 20 rows when Stevie's winner went in. That Juve atmosphere very under rated but understandable given the many historic nights we've had. What a season, what a manager. Fucking love Rafa!