Liverpool's 5th European Cup - 2004/05 season...
Some info and videos on Liverpool's 2004/05 Season...






LFCHistory.net Season Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/104

Wikipedia Season Info page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2004%E2%80%9305_Liverpool_F.C._season

Liverweb.org Season Info page: https://web.archive.org/web/20110714093854/http://www.liverweb.org.uk/season.asp?season=200405

11v11 Season Info page: www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/matches/season/2005





^ 'Liverpool appoint Benitez' (Wednesday 16th June, 2004) - http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/teams/l/liverpool/3776857.stm

RAWK threads under Rafa start on the main 'Liverpool FC Forum' - on Page 859: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.34320





Match Highlights...

(or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)




Champions League: 3rd Qualifying Round - 1st leg : AK Grazer 0 - 2 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wIXe3BMTU6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wIXe3BMTU6A</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=36581.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4903




League Match 1 : Spurs 1 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/smE0LHDdtGY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/smE0LHDdtGY</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=37053.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4865



League Match 2 : Liverpool 2 - 1 Manchester City

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=37734.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4866



Champions League: 3rd Qualifying Round - 2nd leg : Liverpool 0 - 1 AK Grazer

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ew0Ao3Z5_KI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ew0Ao3Z5_KI</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=37951

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4904



League Match 3 : Bolton 1 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/st42qMZXZa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/st42qMZXZa4</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38331.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4868



League Match 4 : Liverpool 3 - 0 West Brom

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V4hEj-krR4I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V4hEj-krR4I</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38811.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4869



Champions League - Group Stage - Match 1 : Liverpool 2 - 0 Monaco

www.dailymotion.com/video/xxubpd

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38992.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4909



League Match 5 : Manchester Utd 2 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VKnndN3ZtFQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VKnndN3ZtFQ</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39424.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39459.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4870



League Match 6 : Liverpool 3 - 0 Norwich

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39730.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4871



Champions League - Group Stage - Match 2 : Olympiacos 1 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DVJL4pbZ2zs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DVJL4pbZ2zs</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39943.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4910



League Match 7 : Chelsea 1 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VwUjJUdzYa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VwUjJUdzYa4</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=40482.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4872



League Match 8 : Fulham 2 - 4 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnpOGkYIcoc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnpOGkYIcoc</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41328.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4873



Champions League - Group Stage - Match 3 : Liverpool 0 - 0 Deportivo La Coruna

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6PBFl7Pyjic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6PBFl7Pyjic</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41587.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41588.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4911



League Match 9 : Liverpool 2 - 0 Charlton

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dccvTiMHnmY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dccvTiMHnmY</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41775

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4874



League Cup - 3rd Round : Millwall 0 - 3 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KPXT-vgmFes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KPXT-vgmFes</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42018.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42031.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4912



League Match 10 : Blackburn 2 - 2 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eqZhHY0iy7Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eqZhHY0iy7Y</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42346.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42353.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4875



Champions League - Group Stage - Match 4 : Deportivo La Coruna 0 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zsbtBO58t9A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zsbtBO58t9A</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42658.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42667.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4913



League Match 11 : Liverpool 0 - 1 Birmingham

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42794.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42869.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4876



League Cup - 4th Round : Liverpool 2 - 0 Middlesbrough

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T_GRfN0tguY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T_GRfN0tguY</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=43167.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=43174.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4914



League Match 12 : Liverpool 3 - 2 Crystal Palace

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F_0qobJzobA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F_0qobJzobA</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=43369.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=43377.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4877



League Match 13 : Middlesbrough 2 - 0 Liverpool

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=43906.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=43916.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4878



Champions League - Group Stage - Match 5 : Monaco 1 - 0 Liverpool

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44126.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44209.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4915



League Match 14 : Liverpool 2 - 1 Arsenal

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OcpwGsR9AR8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OcpwGsR9AR8</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44559.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44768.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4879



League Cup - 5th Round : Spurs 1 - 1 Liverpool : Liverpool's kids win 4-3 on penalties...

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44912.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44945.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4916



League Match 15 : Aston Villa 1 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sx_zderiC2I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sx_zderiC2I</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45209.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45241.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4880



Champions League - Group Stage - Match 6 : Liverpool 3 - 1 Olympiacos : Liverpool required a win by 2 clear goals to qualify for the CL Knockout Stage...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BBy29Tp3riQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BBy29Tp3riQ</a>

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Olympiacos match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=78099.msg17859739#msg17859739

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45629.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45783

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4917



League Match 16 : Everton 1 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TULDvjjIzqs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TULDvjjIzqs</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45946.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45971.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4881



League Match 17 : Liverpool 1 - 1 Portsmouth

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=46262.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=46357.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4867



League Match 18 : Liverpool 3 - 1 Newcastle

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M1JW5BiYAkE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M1JW5BiYAkE</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=46678.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=46717.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4882



League Match 19 : West Brom 0 - 5 Liverpool : 26th December, 2004.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wxFr2xjR084" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wxFr2xjR084</a>

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the West Brom match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18511598#msg18511598

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47325.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47327.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4883





League Table as of 26th December, 2004 - the half-way point of the league season...



^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/premier-league/26-december-2004





League Match 20 : Liverpool 1 - 0 Southampton : 28th December, 2004.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/icyfj8tYBeM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/icyfj8tYBeM</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47435.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47444.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4884



League Match 21 : Liverpool 0 - 1 Chelsea : 1st January, 2005.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jGdBm2oY7Ic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jGdBm2oY7Ic</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47753.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47912.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4885



League Match 22 : Norwich 1 - 2 Liverpool

The Norwich goal - www.facebook.com/NorwichCityFootballClub/videos/1199110903949044

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47962.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=47975.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4886



League Cup - Semi-Final, 1st Leg : Liverpool 1 - 0 Watford

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hw7Wyw3ktvY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hw7Wyw3ktvY</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=49002.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=49035.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4918



League Match 23 : Liverpool 0 - 1 Manchester Utd

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xcEUen90hsM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xcEUen90hsM</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=49495.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=49775.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4887



FA Cup - 3rd Round : Burnley 1 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WeBCTsuwIG4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WeBCTsuwIG4</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=49981.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4920



League Match 24 : Southampton 2 - 0 Liverpool

www.facebook.com/southamptonfc/videos/1445991635414052

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=50507.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=50546.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4888



League Cup - Semi-Final, 2nd Leg : Watford 0 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M7mgKXd5sGc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M7mgKXd5sGc</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=50926.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=50936.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4919



League Match 25 : Charlton 1 - 2 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R-rPWCZPUMI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R-rPWCZPUMI</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=51624.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=51748.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4889



League Match 26 : Liverpool 3 - 1 Fulham

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=52240.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=52246.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4890



League Match 27 : Birmingham 2 - 0 Liverpool

www.facebook.com/BCFCofficial/videos/1088299751203171

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=52960.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=52968.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4891



Champions League - Last 16; 1st leg : Liverpool 3 - 1 Bayer Leverkusen

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dpn8H1oLu3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dpn8H1oLu3s</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=53040.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54071.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54098.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4921



2005 League Cup Final : Liverpool 2 - 3 Chelsea (after extra-time)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zqoRb-hhoso" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zqoRb-hhoso</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54522.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54524.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4923



League Match 28 : Newcastle 1 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OYOaamcKSkk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OYOaamcKSkk</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55305.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55319.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4893



Champions League - Last 16, 2nd leg : Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 3 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dpn8H1oLu3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dpn8H1oLu3s</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55193 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55770 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55777

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4922



League Match 29 : Liverpool 0 - 0 Blackburn

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=56531.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=56543.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4892



League Match 30 : Liverpool 2 - 1 Everton

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UDkkPHTygQ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UDkkPHTygQ8</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=56994.0 &

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4894



League Match 31 : Liverpool 1 - 0 Bolton

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=58561.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=58647.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4895



Champions League Quarter-Final, 1st Leg : Liverpool 2 - 1 Juventus

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zqwNHFOH8B0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zqwNHFOH8B0</a>

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Juventus matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17134898#msg17134898

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=58738 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59008 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59011

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4924



League Match 32 : Manchester City 1 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Aa51QBEULYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Aa51QBEULYk</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59543.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59549.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4896



Champions League Quarter-Final, 2nd Leg : Juventus 0 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_8G1rJhYFzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_8G1rJhYFzY</a>

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Juventus matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17134898#msg17134898

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=60074 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=60097

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4925



League Match 33 : Liverpool 2 - 2 Spurs

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=60508.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=60518.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4897



League Match 34 : Portsmouth 1 - 2 Liverpool

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=61048.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=61066.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4898



League Match 35 : Crystal Palace 1- 0 Liverpool

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=61403.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=61479.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4899



Champions League - Semi-Final, 1st Leg : Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HyuR3MRnE2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HyuR3MRnE2o</a>

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Chelsea matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=61099 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=62658

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4926



League Match 36 : Liverpool 1 - 1 Middlesbrough

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=62808 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63146.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63165

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4900



Champions League - Semi-Final, 2nd leg : Liverpool 1 - 0 Chelsea

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wG1fUZjNlgM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wG1fUZjNlgM</a>

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Chelsea matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63179 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63639 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63642

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4927



League Match 37 : Arsenal 3 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eQv9WT7wIwQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eQv9WT7wIwQ</a>

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=64453.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=64767.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4901



League Match 38 : Liverpool 2 - 1 Aston Villa

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66163.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66186.0

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4902



The 2005 European Cup Final : Liverpool 3 - 3 AC Milan : Wednesday 25th May - an 8.45pm kick off : Played at Ataturk Stadium , Istanbul...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3ojXHf293M8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3ojXHf293M8</a>

RAWK Match Thread: scroll down for more info and links etc...

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4928





Final League Table for the 2004/05 Season...



^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/premier-league/15-may-2005 - with week-to-week league tables throughout the whole season.















The other Cup Final Liverpool reached in 2004/05 : The 2005 League Cup Final...






Liverpool 2 - 3 Chelsea (after extra-time) : 13 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zqoRb-hhoso" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zqoRb-hhoso</a>


Liverpool XI: Dudek, Finnan, Carragher, Hyypiä, Traore, Garcia, Hamman, Gerrard, Riise, Kewell, Morientes.
Subs: Carson, Pellegrino, Nunez, Biscan, Baros.

Chelsea XI: Čech, Ferreira, Carvalho, Terry, Gallas, Makélélé, Jaroík, Lampard, J. Cole, Duff, Drogba.
Subs: Gudjohnsen, Keman, Glen Johnson, 2 x ?.


^ LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4923

Wikipedia Match Info Page for the 2005 League Cup Final: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005_Football_League_Cup_Final



'Full Match Replay' - from the EFL:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bs59xOBsPhU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bs59xOBsPhU</a>





















^ An in-depth RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post on the 2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan in Istanbul:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550






Road to the 2005 Final...

3rd Round Qualifier; 1st Leg : Grazer AK 0 - 2 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4903 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gIJs5wJbOA
3rd Round Qualifier; 2nd leg : LFC 0-1 Grazer AK : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4904 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPLzZC8mn7A

Group Stage; MD1 : LFC 2 - 0 AS Monaco : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4909 : www.dailymotion.com/video/xxubpd
Group Stage; MD2 : Olympiacos 1 - 0 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4910 : www.dailymotion.com/video/x14nc3n
Group Stage; MD3 : LFC 0 - 0 Deportivo La Coruna : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4911 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PBFl7Pyjic
Group Stage; MD4 : Deportivo La Coruna 0 - 1 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4913 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsbtBO58t9A
Group Stage; MD5 : AS Monaco 1 - 0 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4915 : ?
Group Stage; MD6 : LFC 3 - 1 Olympiacos : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4917 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBy29Tp3riQ

Last 16; 1st Leg : LFC 3 - 1 Bayer Leverkusen : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4921 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dpn8H1oLu3s
Last 16; 2nd Leg : Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 3 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4922 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dpn8H1oLu3s

Quarter-Final; 1st Leg : LFC 2 - 1 Juventus : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4924 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqwNHFOH8B0
Quarter-Final; 2nd Leg : Juventus 0 - 0 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4925 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8G1rJhYFzY

Semi-Final; 1st Leg : Chelsea 0 - 0 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4926 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyuR3MRnE2o
Semi-Final; 2nd Leg : LFC 1 - 0 Chelsea : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4927 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=wG1fUZjNlgM

2005 CL Final : AC Milan 3 - 3 Liverpool; Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4928



'2004/05 European Cup: Liverpool FC All Goals (Road to Victory)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4hEdDFXzEr8/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4hEdDFXzEr8/</a>



'2004/05 European Cup: Liverpool FC All Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9bO-HvoYjYA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9bO-HvoYjYA</a>



'2004/05 European Cup: Liverpool FC All Goals (Road to Victory)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VmdscexdjaM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VmdscexdjaM</a>







A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the 2005 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg match vs Chelsea content:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070










European Classic: Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea | Garcia goal sees Reds off to Istanbul:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pQ1Z7WQVOBc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pQ1Z7WQVOBc</a>
















Liverpool XI: Dudek, Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Traore, Garcia, Gerrard, Alonso, Riise, Kewell, Baros.
Subs: Carson, Josemi, Biscan, Hamann, Nunez, Smicer, Cisse.





AC Milan XI: Dida, Cafu, Stam, Nesta, Maldini, Gattuso, Pirlo, Seedorf, Kaka, Shevchenko, Crespo.
Subs: Abbiati, Kaladze, Costacurta, Rui Costa, Tomasson, Dhorasoo, Serginho.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4928

LFCInEurope.com's Match Info Page: http://lfcineurope.com/0405-11.html

Wikipedia Match Info Page for the 2005 European Cup Final: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005_UEFA_Champions_League_Final



RAWK 'European Cup Final - AC Milan vs Liverpool - Build up here. D-day' pre-match thread (17 pages) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66230.0

RAWK 'Liverpool v AC Milan: team news and pre and in-game comments and analysis' match thread (20 pages) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68112.0

RAWK 'All post-match hysteria for the European Champions here!' post-match thread (11 pages) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68130.0




'Istanbul 2005 : Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan : Highlights' (4 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3ojXHf293M8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3ojXHf293M8</a>



'The Miracle of Istanbul! | Liverpool vs AC Milan (3-3 + Pens) | 2005 UCL Final Extended Highlights' - BT Sport (UK only / decent VPN required):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PWErN627Il8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PWErN627Il8</a>



'2005 European Cup Final : Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (LFC win 3-2 on pens)' - 13 minute highlights from UEFA:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3OQToElxke4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3OQToElxke4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OQToElxke4 - from UEFA



'Kings of Europe: 2005' - a 7 minute highlights video from LFC (free to watch; no account or sign-in required):-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/302388-watch-video-liverpool-fc-european-cup-2005
















All Liverpool European Cup Final victories content ('77, '78, '81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814











^ An in-depth RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post on Rafa Benitez time as Liverpool manager:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258907.msg18194356#msg18194356








'Every Liverpool Premier League Goal - 2004/05':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z3oYL6JOzYw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z3oYL6JOzYw</a>



Liverpool Season Review : '2004/05':-

www.bilibili.com/video/BV15V411v7zC



a 15-video youtube playlist for the 2004/05 season (by Paul Collins):-

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7GMQRNOxIoYBm1kK5Tzlweq



A 14-video youtube playlist for the 2004/05 season (by CSEnterprises96):-

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK02vaO4nktYyA4zUTu8TKheh23OjIy-t



The Premiership Years 2004/05:-

Part 1: www.dailymotion.com/video/x3kvqqe
Part 2: www.dailymotion.com/video/x3kwss4





'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641















A few articles on Liverpool's 2004/05 season...


'Liverpool appoint Benitez' (Wednesday 16th June, 2004) - http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/teams/l/liverpool/3776857.stm

'Liverpool appoint Benitez' (Wednesday 16th June, 2004) - www.theguardian.com/football/2004/jun/16/newsstory.liverpool

'Benitez to be announced as new manager' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=32232.0 (and many other threads circa Page 868 of the Main LFC Forum)

'Parry admits that Steven Gerrard is considering his future at LFC' (June 2004) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=33328.0

'Taxi for Owen!!!' (June 2004; and the never-ending contract situation that dragged on and on...) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=33902.0

The 2005 League Cup Final Had It All: www.sportbible.com/football/the-2005-league-cup-final-between-chelsea-and-liverpool-had-it-all-20220222

Talk lfc match report: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/592

LFC in the League Cup final - 2005: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/lfc-league-cup-final-2005-3353658

Rafa on the night he went to the pub (Bayer Leverkusen) : www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/573

All right Rafa - it's your round so get the beers in (Bayer Leverkusen) : www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/604

When Liverpool And Ruthless Rafa Held Firm In The Stadio Delle Alpi: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2016/04/when-liverpool-and-ruthless-rafa-held-firm-in-the-stadio-delle-alpi

Rafa - 'We will win!' (CL Semi-Final vs Mourinho's Chelsea): www.eurosport.com/football/uefa-champions-league6/2004-2005/rafa-we-will-win_sto714407/story.shtml

'Mourinho v Benitez': http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/6566923.stm


Grit, spirit and the ultimate glory (CL 2005 Final win) - The Grauniad report: www.theguardian.com/football/2005/may/26/match.acmilan

RAWK Archive: The Press on our 5th European Cup Win - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68941.0

RAWK Threads in the week leading up to the 2005 CL Final: Page 738 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.29480 (18th May onwards)

RAWK Threads on the 25th May, 2005: Page 730 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.29160

RAWK's 'Liverpool V Milan -- All Pictures Here' thread (by Angeles Red): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68072.0

RAWK's 'What Was Your Evening Like on The Night Of ISTANBUL 2005????' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=218559.0

RAWK's 'Istanbul Memories - Five Years since Five Times' thread (by VDM): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258282.0

RAWK's 'Ten Years Today. Istanbul.' thread (by Hij): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321454.0

RAWK's '13 years ago: 25th May 2005' thread (by E2k): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340269.0

Liverpool vs. AC Milan: Something unreal happened: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/22/football/liverpool-ac-milan-champions-league-final-istanbul-cmd-spt-intl/index.html

About That Game: Liverpool 3-3 Milan (2005): https://theanalyst.com/eu/2022/05/liverpool-milan-2005-final-stats


Season in Review - 2004/05 (part 1): www.friendsofliverpool.com/2017/05/season-review-200405-part-one

Season in Review - 2004/05 (part 2): www.friendsofliverpool.com/2017/05/season-review-200405-part-two

Last-minute winners & Spanish recruits  Rafa arrives: www.thisisanfield.com/2020/05/last-minute-winners-gerrard-classics-spanish-recruits-rafa-arrives-in-liverpools-2004-05-season

Rafa Benitezs Liverpool: www.holdingmidfield.com/rafa-benitezs-liverpool

Rafa's Facts & Records: https://tomkinstimes.com/2010/06/some-rafa-benitez-facts-and-record

Rafa did tactical things wed never experienced before  Neil Mellor: www.planetfootball.com/in-depth/rafa-did-tactical-things-wed-never-experienced-before-neil-mellor

Liverpool manager Rafa gets tough: http://edition.cnn.com/2005/SPORT/football/02/16/liverpool.rafa

An Unashamed Defence Of Rafael Benitez at Liverpool: https://hotterthanapileofcurry.wordpress.com/2010/06/07/an-unashamed-defence-of-rafa-benitezs-reign-at-liverpool-fc

Revisiting Rafa Benitezs first 10 signings as Liverpool manager: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/revisiting-rafa-benitezs-first-10-signings-as-liverpool-manager

Liverpool 2004/05 Squad Info at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/liverpool-fc/kader/verein/31/saison_id/2004/plus/1


1 million people line the streets for Liverpool Homecoming Victory Parade: http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/england/merseyside/4582069.stm

'On this day in 2005 -  How LFC reported miracle of Istanbul': www.liverpoolfc.com/news/features/351604-liverpool-2005-champions-league-final-istanbul

Miracle of Istanbul: An oral history of LFC's 2005 CL final win: www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/025d-0f782b45c942-3e20b8c30dfa-1000--miracle-of-istanbul-an-oral-history

Where are the Liverpool Players who Won the 2005 Champions League?: www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/articles/where-are-the-players-who-won-the-2005-ucl-now

Liverpool CL winner admits defeat in 'impossible' 17-year pursuit of stolen medal: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-champions-league-stolen-medal-25104282









^ a squad photo for the 2005/06 season - with the European Cup won in 2004/05...







A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 1977/78 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353145.0

A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 1980/81 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353155.0

A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 1987/88 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=257286.msg17868708#msg17868708

A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 1988/89 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353141.0

A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 1989/90 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353120

A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 1990/91 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353106

A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 2004/05 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353156.0 (this thread)






-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0



Some 'older' League Titles : 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp. | Clemence : Neal : Thompson : Hansen : A. Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : R. Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish.

Lawrence : Yeats : Hughes : Smith : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Toshack : Heighway : Case : McDermott : Fairclough : Johnson : Whelan : Johnston : Nicol : Lawrenson

Grobbelaar : Molby : McMahon : Beardsley : Aldridge. | McManaman : Fowler : Berger : Carragher : Owen : Gerrard : Smicer : Hyypia : Heskey : Biscan : Riise : Baros.

Cisse : Garcia : Alonso : Reina : Crouch : Agger : Aurelio : Sissoko : Kuyt : Lucas : Mascherano : Torres : Suarez : Sturridge : Coutinho : Henderson : Origi : Firmino.

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool's 5th European Cup - 2004/05 season...
Fantastic Jason. Mad to think the first two home games weren't sold out. Remember being on the Kop for Olympiakos and not speaking a word to my two mates at half time, we were fucking gutted. Genuinely think i fell 20 rows when Stevie's winner went in. That Juve atmosphere very under rated but understandable given the many historic nights we've had. What a season, what a manager. Fucking love Rafa!
