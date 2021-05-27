« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's 3rd European Cup - and 1st League Cup - 1980/81 season...  (Read 50 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,523
  • The Awkward Squad
Liverpool's 3rd European Cup - and 1st League Cup - 1980/81 season...
« on: Today at 12:03:36 pm »
.
Some info and videos on Liverpool's 1980/81 Season...






LFCHistory.net Season Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/22

Wikipedia Season Info page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1980%E2%80%9381_Liverpool_F.C._season

Liverweb.org Season Info page: https://web.archive.org/web/20110714084255/http://www.liverweb.org.uk/season.asp?season=198081

11v11 Season Info page: www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/matches/season/1981










Match Highlights...

(or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)



1980 Charity Shield : Liverpool 1 - 0 West Ham

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/af12oawMdH0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/af12oawMdH0</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1156









League Match 1 : Liverpool 3 - 0 Crystal Palace

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ad0sC_wyEvs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ad0sC_wyEvs</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1157



League Match 2 : Coventry 0 - 0 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1158



League Match 3 : Leicester 2 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WHmFVRu-Tog" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WHmFVRu-Tog</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1159



League Cup - 2nd Round, 1st leg : Bradford 1 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jARR4lGTFf8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jARR4lGTFf8</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1160



League Match 4 : Liverpool 4 - 1 Norwich

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BhuHlt3mkok" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BhuHlt3mkok</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1161



League Cup - 2nd Round, 2nd leg : Liverpool 4 - 0 Bradford

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1162



League Match 5 : Birmingham 1 - 1 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1163



League Match 6 : Liverpool 4 - 0 West Brom

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cc8DcQP2yZM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cc8DcQP2yZM</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1164



European Cup - 1st Round, 1st leg : Oulun Palloseura 1 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lDZ2YXTZz6k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lDZ2YXTZz6k</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1165



League Match 7 : Southampton 2 - 2 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F_D7tofjCz0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F_D7tofjCz0</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1166



League Cup - 3rd Round : Liverpool 5 - 0 Swindon

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1167



League Match 8 : Liverpool 4 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1168



European Cup - 1st Round, 2nd leg : Liverpool 10 - 1 Oulun Palloseura

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HykxsLMOc6c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HykxsLMOc6c</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1169



League Match 9 : Manchester City 0 - 3 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ISxxPta83kA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ISxxPta83kA</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1170



League Match 10 : Liverpool 4 - 2 Middlesbrough

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1171



League Match 11 : Liverpool 1 - 1 Ipswich

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bKGYLaweEiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bKGYLaweEiQ</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1172



League Match 12 : Everton 2 - 2 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1173



European Cup - 2nd Round, 1st Leg : Aberdeen 0 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ep-mkRafi7I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ep-mkRafi7I</a>

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Aberdeen matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18506139#msg18506139

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1174



League Match 13 : Liverpool 1 - 1 Arsenal

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1175



League Cup - 4th Round : Liverpool 4 - 1 Portsmouth

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1176



League Match 14 : Stoke 2 - 2 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1177



European Cup - 2nd Round, 2nd Leg : Liverpool 4 - 0 Aberdeen

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3cSliGfLWo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3cSliGfLWo</a>

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Aberdeen matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18506139#msg18506139

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1178



League Match 15 : Liverpool 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1179



League Match 16 : Liverpool 2 - 1 Coventry

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1180



League Match 17 : Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1181



League Match 18 : Liverpool 2 - 1 Aston Villa

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1182



League Match 19 : Wolves 4 - 1 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1183



League Match 20 : Sunderland 2 - 4 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z-D_Ie9sxMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z-D_Ie9sxMU</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1184



League Cup - 5th Round : Liverpool 3 - 1 Birmingham

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1185



League Match 21 : Liverpool 2 - 1 Spurs

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vdG6s2C7Jos" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vdG6s2C7Jos</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1186





League Table as of 10th December, 1980 - the half-way point of the league season...



^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/league-division-one/10-december-1980





League Match 22 : Ipswich 1 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-jdXZgxrIsE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-jdXZgxrIsE</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1187



League Match 23 : Liverpool 1 - 0 Wolves

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1188



League Match 24 : Manchester Utd 0 - 0 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1189



League Match 25 : Liverpool 0 - 0 Leeds

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1190



FA Cup - 3rd Round : Liverpool 4 - 1 Altrincham

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xsk7xYatp1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xsk7xYatp1s</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1191



League Match 26 : Aston Villa 2 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4D72-87zcyE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4D72-87zcyE</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1192



League Cup - Semi-Final, 1st Leg : Manchester City 0 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x9Y1t-5bn74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x9Y1t-5bn74</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1193



League Match 27 : Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1194



FA Cup - 4th Round : Everton 2 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1ezPntqVcxU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1ezPntqVcxU</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1195



League Match 28 : Liverpool 1 - 2 Leicester

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1196



League Match 29 : West Brom 2 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8j8h8KdJn6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8j8h8KdJn6A</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1197



League Cup - Semi-Final, 2nd Leg : Liverpool 1 - 1 Manchester City

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1198



League Match 30 : Liverpool 2 -2 Birmingham

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2nOurBj1vNE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2nOurBj1vNE</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1199



League Match 31 : Brighton 2 - 2 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1200



League Match 32 : Liverpool 2 - 0 Southampton

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rl7XjKeynkg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rl7XjKeynkg</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1201



European Cup - 3rd Round, 1st Leg : Liverpool 5 - 1 CSKA Sofia

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nusc-QJBosg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nusc-QJBosg</a>

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the CSKA Sofia matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18531151#msg18531151

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1202



1981 League Cup Final : Liverpool 1 - 1 West Ham : Wembley

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UtFfkuCrD84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UtFfkuCrD84</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1203



European Cup - 3rd Round, 2nd leg : CSKA Sofia 0 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v7Rlu3B0Ekc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v7Rlu3B0Ekc</a>

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the CSKA Sofia matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18531151#msg18531151

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1204



League Match 33 : Liverpool 1 - 0 Everton

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1205



League Match 34 : Arsenal 1 - 0 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1206




The 1981 League Cup Final - Replay : West Ham 1 - 2 Liverpool : at Villa Park

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dxRCGbj2Wag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dxRCGbj2Wag</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1207




League Match 35 : Liverpool 3 - 0 Stoke

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1208



European Cup - Semi-Final, 1st Leg : Liverpool 0 - 0 Bayern Munich

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8vevZPchV-M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8vevZPchV-M</a>

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Bayern matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329352.msg17863565#msg17863565

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1209



League Match 36 : Nottingham Forest 0 - 0 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1210



League Match 37 : Liverpool 0 - 1 Manchester Utd

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1211



League Match 38 : Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1212



European Cup - Semi-Final, 2nd leg : Bayern Munich 1 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rFmbkmJjIC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rFmbkmJjIC4</a>

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Bayern matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329352.msg17863565#msg17863565

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1213



League Match 39 : Spurs 1 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r9l3huyKiFs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r9l3huyKiFs</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1214



League Match 40 : Liverpool 0 - 0 Sunderland

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8eurnpLK1Gs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8eurnpLK1Gs</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1215



League Match 41 : Middlesbrough 1 - 2 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1216



League Match 42 : Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1217



The 1981 European Cup Final : Liverpool 1 - 0 Real Madrid : Wednesday 27th May - an 8.15pm kick off : Played at Wembley...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7cFBEgVVI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7cFBEgVVI4</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1218





Final League Table for the 1980/81 Season...



^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/league-division-one/21-may-1981 - with week-to-week league tables throughout the whole season.








The other Cup Final Liverpool won in 1980/81 : The 1981 League Cup Final (and Replay)...








'1981 League Cup Final: Liverpool 1-1 (aet) West Ham' - 10 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UtFfkuCrD84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UtFfkuCrD84</a>



'1981 League Cup Final: Liverpool 1-1 (aet) West Ham' - 4 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wJ1ehFYNSWg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wJ1ehFYNSWg</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1203




'1981 League Cup Final Replay: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham' (at Villa Park) - full match replay:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VoNeoz3KIeU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VoNeoz3KIeU</a>



'1981 League Cup Final Replay: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham' (at Villa Park) - 1 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OVHA12O9DEQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OVHA12O9DEQ</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1207
















'1980-1981 European Cup: Liverpool FC All Goals (Road to Victory)' - a 6 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FWspga2GExs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FWspga2GExs</a>



Road to the 1981 Final...

1st Round; 1st Leg : Oulu Palloseura 1 - 1 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1165 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qrZUOC32AI
1st Round; 2nd leg : LFC 10 - 1 Oulu Palloseura : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1169 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=HykxsLMOc6c

2nd Round; 1st Leg : Aberdeen 0 - 1 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1174 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCCyJTZu0B8
2nd Round; 2nd Leg : LFC 4 - 0 Aberdeen : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1178 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3cSliGfLWo

3rd Round; 1st Leg : LFC 5 - 1 CSKA Sofia : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1202 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjVHPs8ySIU
3rd Round; 2nd leg : CSKA Sofia 0 - 1 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1204 : ?

Semi Final; 1st Leg : LFC 0 - 0 Bayern Munich : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1209 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vevZPchV-M
Semi Final; 2nd Leg : Bayern Munich 1 - 1 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1213 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFmbkmJjIC4



A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Aberdeen matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18506139#msg18506139

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the CSKA Sofia matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18531151#msg18531151

A RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Bayern matches: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329352.msg17863565#msg17863565





The 1981 European Cup Final : Liverpool 1 - 0 Real Madrid : Wednesday 27th May 1981, a 7.15pm kick off. Played at Parc des Princes, Paris.





Liverpool XI: Clemence, Neal, Thompson, Hansen, A Kennedy, McDermott, Lee, Souness, R Kennedy, Dalglish, Johnson.
Subs: Ogrizovic, Irwin, Money, Case, Gayle.

Real Madrid XI: Rodriguez, Cortés, Camacho, Stielike, Sabido, Del Bosque, Juanito, De Los Santos, Santillana, Navajas, Cunningham.
Subs: Pineda, Ángel, San José, Isidro, Hernández..


LFCHistory.net Match Info Page - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/ListGamesByType/4

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page - http://lfcineurope.com

Wikipedia page for the 1981 European Cup Final - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1981_European_Cup_Final



'Paris 1981: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid : Highlights' (4 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7cFBEgVVI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7cFBEgVVI4</a>



'26 minute highlights' (French comms):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x3pf9sy



'1981 European Cup Final : Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid' - full game - Spanish commentary:-

www.tokyvideo.com/video/liverpool-vs-real-madrid-full-match-1981-european-cup-final
















All Liverpool European Cup Final victories content ('77, '78, '81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814















'1980-81 Season (ITV)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TkpWyCbbtNQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TkpWyCbbtNQ</a>



'Match of the 80s - Season 80-81':-

Part 1 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oRFP5XZObw
Part 2 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CearMgbS1k
Part 3 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp4SpKcaUuA
Part 4 - likely taken down by a UEFA copyright claim...



A 350+ video playlist for the 1980/81 season (for all general footy that season):-

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2870B2D67389E015




Goal of the Season contenders 1980-81:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PDoAq4IWN8A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PDoAq4IWN8A</a>





'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641















A few articles on Liverpool's 1980/81 season...


Unique Programmes -  The First League Cup Win: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/495

Guardian match report for the 1981 League Cup Final: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1203 (and scroll down)

Liverpool Echo match report for the 1981 League Cup Final: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1203 (and scroll down)

League Cup final memories - 1981: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/115971-league-cup-final-memories-1981

LFC in the League Cup final - 1981: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/lfc-league-cup-final-1981-3353032

When Liverpool beat Real in the 1981 European Cup final: www.theguardian.com/football/that-1980s-sports-blog/2022/may/24/liverpool-real-madrid-european-cup-final-paris-1981

1981 European Cup final - Liverpool v Real Madrid: http://that1980ssportsblog.blogspot.com/2022/05/1981-european-cup-final-liverpool-real-madrid.html

The First Liverpool vs Real Madrid Clash: www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/match-coverage/the-first-liverpool-and-madrid-matchup

Flashback to Real Madrid's last European Cup final defeat in Paris to Liverpool: https://english.stadiumastro.com/football/champions-league-final-flashback-real-madrids-last-european-cup-final-defeat-paris-liverpool-215450

Liverpool, Real Madrid and the missing European Cup!: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/05/give-me-that-cup-here-liverpool-real-madrid-and-the-missing-european-cup

1981 European Cup Final - Guardian match report: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/647

1981 European Cup Final - Daily Post match report: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/740

Great matches: Liverpool beat Real in Paris: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1135

GESET - Paris 1981: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2872

GESET - OldKopite in 1981: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/440

Paisley in a class of his own: www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/history/seasons/1980

Paisley in Paris - 40 years on: https://thekopite1892.wordpress.com/2021/05/27/liverpool-win-1981-european-cup-in-paris

How quiet genius Bob Paisley masterminded Liverpools win over Real Madrid in 1981: https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/champions-league/liverpool-vs-real-madrid-champions-league-final-1981-bob-paisley-book-quiet-genius-158193

40 years on: The numbers behind Liverpool's most-used line-up: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/features/407658-40-years-on-the-numbers-behind-liverpool-s-most-used-line-up

If You Know Your History (1980/81): https://thesetpieces.com/if-you-know-your-history/if-you-know-your-history-198081

Liverpool kits for the 1980/81 season: http://liverpool-shirt.narod.ru/1980-81/1980-1-lfckits.html

Liverpool 1980/81 Squad info at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/liverpool-fc/kader/verein/31/saison_id/1980/plus/1









^ a squad photo for the 1981/82 season - with the trophies won in 1980/81...







A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 1977/78 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353145.0

A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 1980/81 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353155.0 (this thread)

A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 1987/88 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=257286.msg17868708#msg17868708

A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 1988/89 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353141.0

A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 1989/90 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353120

A similar RAWK thread for Liverpool's 1990/91 Season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353106






-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0



Some 'older' League Titles : 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp. | Clemence : Neal : Thompson : Hansen : A. Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : R. Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish.

Lawrence : Yeats : Hughes : Smith : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Toshack : Heighway : Case : McDermott : Fairclough : Johnson : Whelan : Johnston : Nicol : Lawrenson

Grobbelaar : Molby : McMahon : Beardsley : Aldridge. | McManaman : Fowler : Berger : Carragher : Owen : Gerrard : Smicer : Hyypia : Heskey : Biscan : Riise : Baros.

Cisse : Garcia : Alonso : Reina : Crouch : Agger : Aurelio : Sissoko : Kuyt : Lucas : Mascherano : Torres : Suarez : Sturridge : Coutinho : Henderson : Origi : Firmino.

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641

« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:42 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Liverpool's 3rd European Cup - and 1st League Cup - 1980/81 season...
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:26:57 pm »
That goal by McDermott against away to Aberdeen.;D....Did he ever score a simple goal ?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 