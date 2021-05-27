.Some info and videos on Liverpool's 1980/81 Season...
LFCHistory.net Season Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/22
Wikipedia Season Info page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1980%E2%80%9381_Liverpool_F.C._season
Liverweb.org Season Info page: https://web.archive.org/web/20110714084255/http://www.liverweb.org.uk/season.asp?season=198081
11v11 Season Info page: www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/matches/season/1981Match Highlights...(or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)1980 Charity Shield
: Liverpool 1 - 0 West Ham <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/af12oawMdH0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/af12oawMdH0</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1156League Match 1
: Liverpool 3 - 0 Crystal Palace<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ad0sC_wyEvs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ad0sC_wyEvs</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1157League Match 2
: Coventry 0 - 0 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1158League Match 3
: Leicester 2 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WHmFVRu-Tog" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WHmFVRu-Tog</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1159League Cup - 2nd Round, 1st leg
: Bradford 1 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jARR4lGTFf8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jARR4lGTFf8</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1160League Match 4
: Liverpool 4 - 1 Norwich<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BhuHlt3mkok" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BhuHlt3mkok</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1161League Cup - 2nd Round, 2nd leg
: Liverpool 4 - 0 Bradford
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1162League Match 5
: Birmingham 1 - 1 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1163League Match 6
: Liverpool 4 - 0 West Brom<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cc8DcQP2yZM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cc8DcQP2yZM</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1164European Cup - 1st Round, 1st leg
: Oulun Palloseura 1 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lDZ2YXTZz6k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lDZ2YXTZz6k</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1165League Match 7
: Southampton 2 - 2 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F_D7tofjCz0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F_D7tofjCz0</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1166League Cup - 3rd Round
: Liverpool 5 - 0 Swindon
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1167League Match 8
: Liverpool 4 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1168European Cup - 1st Round, 2nd leg
: Liverpool 10 - 1 Oulun Palloseura<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HykxsLMOc6c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HykxsLMOc6c</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1169League Match 9
: Manchester City 0 - 3 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ISxxPta83kA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ISxxPta83kA</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1170League Match 10
: Liverpool 4 - 2 Middlesbrough
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1171League Match 11
: Liverpool 1 - 1 Ipswich<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bKGYLaweEiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bKGYLaweEiQ</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1172League Match 12
: Everton 2 - 2 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1173European Cup - 2nd Round, 1st Leg
: Aberdeen 0 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ep-mkRafi7I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ep-mkRafi7I</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1174League Match 13
: Liverpool 1 - 1 Arsenal
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1175League Cup - 4th Round
: Liverpool 4 - 1 Portsmouth
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1176League Match 14
: Stoke 2 - 2 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1177European Cup - 2nd Round, 2nd Leg
: Liverpool 4 - 0 Aberdeen<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3cSliGfLWo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3cSliGfLWo</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1178League Match 15
: Liverpool 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1179League Match 16
: Liverpool 2 - 1 Coventry
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1180League Match 17
: Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1181League Match 18
: Liverpool 2 - 1 Aston Villa
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1182League Match 19
: Wolves 4 - 1 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1183League Match 20
: Sunderland 2 - 4 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z-D_Ie9sxMU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z-D_Ie9sxMU</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1184League Cup - 5th Round
: Liverpool 3 - 1 Birmingham
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1185League Match 21
: Liverpool 2 - 1 Spurs <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vdG6s2C7Jos" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vdG6s2C7Jos</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1186League Table as of 10th December, 1980 - the half-way point of the league season...
^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/league-division-one/10-december-1980League Match 22
: Ipswich 1 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-jdXZgxrIsE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-jdXZgxrIsE</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1187League Match 23
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Wolves
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1188League Match 24
: Manchester Utd 0 - 0 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1189League Match 25
: Liverpool 0 - 0 Leeds
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1190FA Cup - 3rd Round
: Liverpool 4 - 1 Altrincham<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xsk7xYatp1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xsk7xYatp1s</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1191League Match 26
: Aston Villa 2 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4D72-87zcyE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4D72-87zcyE</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1192League Cup - Semi-Final, 1st Leg
: Manchester City 0 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x9Y1t-5bn74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x9Y1t-5bn74</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1193League Match 27
: Norwich 0 - 1 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1194FA Cup - 4th Round
: Everton 2 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1ezPntqVcxU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1ezPntqVcxU</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1195League Match 28
: Liverpool 1 - 2 Leicester
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1196League Match 29
: West Brom 2 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8j8h8KdJn6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8j8h8KdJn6A</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1197League Cup - Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
: Liverpool 1 - 1 Manchester City
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1198League Match 30
: Liverpool 2 -2 Birmingham<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2nOurBj1vNE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2nOurBj1vNE</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1199League Match 31
: Brighton 2 - 2 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1200League Match 32
: Liverpool 2 - 0 Southampton<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rl7XjKeynkg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rl7XjKeynkg</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1201European Cup - 3rd Round, 1st Leg
: Liverpool 5 - 1 CSKA Sofia<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nusc-QJBosg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nusc-QJBosg</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/12021981 League Cup Final
: Liverpool 1 - 1 West Ham
: Wembley<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UtFfkuCrD84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UtFfkuCrD84</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1203European Cup - 3rd Round, 2nd leg
: CSKA Sofia 0 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v7Rlu3B0Ekc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v7Rlu3B0Ekc</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1204League Match 33
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Everton
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1205League Match 34
: Arsenal 1 - 0 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1206The 1981 League Cup Final - Replay
: West Ham 1 - 2 Liverpool
: at Villa Park<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dxRCGbj2Wag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dxRCGbj2Wag</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1207League Match 35
: Liverpool 3 - 0 Stoke
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1208European Cup - Semi-Final, 1st Leg
: Liverpool 0 - 0 Bayern Munich<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8vevZPchV-M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8vevZPchV-M</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1209League Match 36
: Nottingham Forest 0 - 0 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1210League Match 37
: Liverpool 0 - 1 Manchester Utd
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1211League Match 38
: Leeds 0 - 0 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1212European Cup - Semi-Final, 2nd leg
: Bayern Munich 1 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rFmbkmJjIC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rFmbkmJjIC4</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1213League Match 39
: Spurs 1 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r9l3huyKiFs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r9l3huyKiFs</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1214League Match 40
: Liverpool 0 - 0 Sunderland<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8eurnpLK1Gs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8eurnpLK1Gs</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1215League Match 41
: Middlesbrough 1 - 2 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1216League Match 42
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1217The 1981 European Cup Final
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Real Madrid
: Wednesday 27th May - an 8.15pm kick off : Played at Wembley...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7cFBEgVVI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7cFBEgVVI4</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1218Final League Table for the 1980/81 Season...
^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/league-division-one/21-may-1981 - with week-to-week league tables throughout the whole season.The other Cup Final Liverpool won in 1980/81
: The 1981 League Cup Final (and Replay)...
'1981 League Cup Final: Liverpool 1-1 (aet) West Ham
' - 10 minute highlights:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UtFfkuCrD84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UtFfkuCrD84</a>
'1981 League Cup Final: Liverpool 1-1 (aet) West Ham
' - 4 minute highlights:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wJ1ehFYNSWg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wJ1ehFYNSWg</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page
: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1203
'1981 League Cup Final Replay: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
' (at Villa Park) - full match replay:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VoNeoz3KIeU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VoNeoz3KIeU</a>
'1981 League Cup Final Replay: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
' (at Villa Park) - 1 minute highlights:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OVHA12O9DEQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OVHA12O9DEQ</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page
: https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1207
'1980-1981 European Cup: Liverpool FC All Goals (Road to Victory)
' - a 6 minute video:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FWspga2GExs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FWspga2GExs</a>Road to the 1981 Final...
1st Round; 1st Leg : Oulu Palloseura 1 - 1 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1165
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qrZUOC32AI
1st Round; 2nd leg : LFC 10 - 1 Oulu Palloseura
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1169
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HykxsLMOc6c
2nd Round; 1st Leg : Aberdeen 0 - 1 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1174
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCCyJTZu0B8
2nd Round; 2nd Leg : LFC 4 - 0 Aberdeen
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1178
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3cSliGfLWo
3rd Round; 1st Leg : LFC 5 - 1 CSKA Sofia
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1202
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjVHPs8ySIU
3rd Round; 2nd leg : CSKA Sofia 0 - 1 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1204
: ?
Semi Final; 1st Leg : LFC 0 - 0 Bayern Munich
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1209
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vevZPchV-M
Semi Final; 2nd Leg : Bayern Munich 1 - 1 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1213
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFmbkmJjIC4
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Real Madrid
: Wednesday 27th May 1981, a 7.15pm kick off. Played at Parc des Princes, Paris.Liverpool XI:
Clemence, Neal, Thompson, Hansen, A Kennedy, McDermott, Lee, Souness, R Kennedy, Dalglish, Johnson.Subs: Ogrizovic, Irwin, Money, Case, Gayle.Real Madrid XI:
Rodriguez, Cortés, Camacho, Stielike, Sabido, Del Bosque, Juanito, De Los Santos, Santillana, Navajas, Cunningham.Subs: Pineda, Ángel, San José, Isidro, Hernández.
.
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/ListGamesByType/4
LFCInEurope.com Match Info
Page - http://lfcineurope.com
Wikipedia page for the 1981 European Cup Final - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1981_European_Cup_Final
'Paris 1981: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid : Highlights
' (4 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7cFBEgVVI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7cFBEgVVI4</a>
'26 minute highlights
' (French comms)
:-www.dailymotion.com/video/x3pf9sy
'1981 European Cup Final : Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid
' - full game - Spanish commentary
:-www.tokyvideo.com/video/liverpool-vs-real-madrid-full-match-1981-european-cup-finalAll Liverpool European Cup Final victories content ('77, '78, '81, '84, '05, '19)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814
'1980-81 Season (ITV)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TkpWyCbbtNQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TkpWyCbbtNQ</a>
'Match of the 80s - Season 80-81
':-
Part 1 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oRFP5XZObw
Part 2 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CearMgbS1k
Part 3 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp4SpKcaUuA
Part 4 - likely taken down by a UEFA copyright claim...A 350+ video playlist for the 1980/81 season (for all general footy that season)
:-www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2870B2D67389E015Goal of the Season contenders 1980-81
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PDoAq4IWN8A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PDoAq4IWN8A</a>
'Season Review
' videos (from 1987/88 onwards)
& some older 'Club History
' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641A few articles on Liverpool's 1980/81 season...
Unique Programmes - The First League Cup Win: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/495
Guardian match report for the 1981 League Cup Final: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1203 (and scroll down)
Liverpool Echo match report for the 1981 League Cup Final: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1203 (and scroll down)
League Cup final memories - 1981: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/115971-league-cup-final-memories-1981
LFC in the League Cup final - 1981: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/lfc-league-cup-final-1981-3353032
When Liverpool beat Real in the 1981 European Cup final: www.theguardian.com/football/that-1980s-sports-blog/2022/may/24/liverpool-real-madrid-european-cup-final-paris-1981
1981 European Cup final - Liverpool v Real Madrid: http://that1980ssportsblog.blogspot.com/2022/05/1981-european-cup-final-liverpool-real-madrid.html
The First Liverpool vs Real Madrid Clash: www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/match-coverage/the-first-liverpool-and-madrid-matchup
Flashback to Real Madrid's last European Cup final defeat in Paris
to Liverpool: https://english.stadiumastro.com/football/champions-league-final-flashback-real-madrids-last-european-cup-final-defeat-paris-liverpool-215450
Liverpool, Real Madrid and the missing European Cup!: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/05/give-me-that-cup-here-liverpool-real-madrid-and-the-missing-european-cup
1981 European Cup Final - Guardian match report: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/647
1981 European Cup Final - Daily Post match report: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/740
Great matches: Liverpool beat Real in Paris: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1135
GESET - Paris 1981: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2872
GESET - OldKopite in 1981: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/440
Paisley in a class of his own: www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/history/seasons/1980
Paisley in Paris - 40 years on: https://thekopite1892.wordpress.com/2021/05/27/liverpool-win-1981-european-cup-in-paris
How quiet genius Bob Paisley masterminded Liverpools win over Real Madrid in 1981: https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/champions-league/liverpool-vs-real-madrid-champions-league-final-1981-bob-paisley-book-quiet-genius-158193
40 years on: The numbers behind Liverpool's most-used line-up: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/features/407658-40-years-on-the-numbers-behind-liverpool-s-most-used-line-up
If You Know Your History (1980/81): https://thesetpieces.com/if-you-know-your-history/if-you-know-your-history-198081
Liverpool kits for the 1980/81 season: http://liverpool-shirt.narod.ru/1980-81/1980-1-lfckits.html
Liverpool 1980/81 Squad info at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/liverpool-fc/kader/verein/31/saison_id/1980/plus/1
^ a squad photo for the 1981/82 season - with the trophies won in 1980/81...
