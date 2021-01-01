« previous next »
BASS
It took me many years to realise that for most of the music that I liked, the bass guitar was often what made it stood out. Lying, sometimes quietly in the background setting the tempo, sometimes out there at the front. A thread to celebrate the under appreciated Bass, guitar or otherwise. 


Here are a few to start


Ian Dury and the Blockheads-Hit Me With Your Rythym Stick (Norman Watt-Roy)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0WGVgfjnLqc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0WGVgfjnLqc</a>


Stevie Wonder-I Wish (Nathan Watts)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hYKYka-PNt0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hYKYka-PNt0</a>


Turin Brakes-96 (Eddie Myer, cool as fuck)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sZ0RB1Q2oZQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sZ0RB1Q2oZQ</a>


Calexico-Quattro (Joey Burns-Upright Bass, sparse)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uvd9M760tKE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uvd9M760tKE</a>


Joni Mitchell-Don Juan's Reckless Daughter (Fretless Bass-Jaco Pastorious)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vzGHOucTxY8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vzGHOucTxY8</a>
Re: BASS
Love bass driven tunes and Kim deal always comes to mind. So many pixies tunes and the breeders cannonball being her most recognisable.
Re: BASS
Ah, that's Bass.

Queen - Another One Bites The Dust
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rY0WxgSXdEE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rY0WxgSXdEE</a>

New Order - The Perfect Kiss
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x3XW6NLILqo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x3XW6NLILqo</a>

Kool & The Gang - Jungle Boogie
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-BM5wPOe0xQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-BM5wPOe0xQ</a>

War - Low Rider
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BsrqKE1iqqo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BsrqKE1iqqo</a>

Queen - Under Pressure
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a01QQZyl-_I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a01QQZyl-_I</a>

Paul Simon - Call Me Al
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uq-gYOrU8bA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uq-gYOrU8bA</a>
Re: BASS
My favourite bassline is Rogers Waters bass on Echoes (I prefer the live Pompeii version) when it goes to the jamming part, love that bassline and Gilmour alongside complimenting it being a guitar god.

6.26.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y-E7_VHLvkE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y-E7_VHLvkE</a>
Re: BASS
My favourite bassline is Rogers Waters bass on Echoes (I prefer the live Pompeii version) when it goes to the jamming part, love that bassline and Gilmour alongside complimenting it being a guitar god.

6.26.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y-E7_VHLvkE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y-E7_VHLvkE</a>


Totally, I watched that again recently, astounding really even if it is long
Re: BASS
I just watched "Some Kind of Monster" (the Metallica documentary) and my favourite part is the bass auditions.

Favourite bass parts? Anything by Hooky and "Guns of Brixton" by Paul Simenon.
Re: BASS
Pil by Pil....Jah Wobble.

Plus too many Reggae/ Dub Tunes to mention.


Re: BASS
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/suQyFBx1ilY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/suQyFBx1ilY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rIAZ8unRm2c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rIAZ8unRm2c</a>

Re: BASS
Brilliant thread.
I've loved the bass for years. There's an enormous amount of the lovely twang throughout loads of 80's music, mostly unheard by the unkeen listener :)

The pop version of Stanley Clarkes Heaven Sent is brilliant, but the subtleties of his excellence are seen here in the studio mix.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JsVbPlacOLM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JsVbPlacOLM</a>

Proper version here, well worth a listen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eqNkRxd46w


And later in the thread we must introduce the master thrapper - Mr Mark King. A magnificent bass player.







Re: BASS
I too would find myself being drawn to a bassline before many other elements - you can almost forgive some guitar histrionics if there's a good bassline holding it together. I was a huge Bauhaus fan in my mid teens and adored the bassline of Spy In The Cab - this singular repeated note played thru the whole song. Everything stripped down. Fond school memory was of friends (and enemies) berating me for liking this, when they liked Rush - proper musicians. The more they took the piss - the more I liked it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xOwkd3DsdCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xOwkd3DsdCM</a>


Re: BASS
Phil Lynott was a great bassist. Most people would probably recognise him as the lead singer but it's his bass playing that helped create the Thin Lizzy sound. There's so many of their songs instantly recognisable because of his bass. The man was a genius. This one is Dancing In The Moonlight.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lALs0MrXTfM&ab_channel=Load-InInternationalMagazine

I don't know to post the videos like you guys are doing so all I can do is put up the link. Listen to it anyway. I gotta go listen to Live and Dangerous now.  8)
Re: BASS
I don't know to post the videos like you guys are doing so all I can do is put up the link. Listen to it anyway. I gotta go listen to Live and Dangerous now.  8)

Nobody clicks embedded youtube videos... we just put it up for colour...
Re: BASS
Kim Deal's bassline for Gigantic was a bit of a gateway drug of mine in my youth. Still sounds glorious. I don't even need to link that one.


When bassline chat crops up - I'll always throw in NoMeansNo. A 3 piece fronted by vocalist/bassist Rob Wright. I could pick any tune but


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xrtjTe9ktaE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xrtjTe9ktaE</a>
Re: BASS
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s0QURElNqas" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s0QURElNqas</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7nbfNO5umkc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7nbfNO5umkc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IhwuGjYG0Nw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IhwuGjYG0Nw</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qTPG_JyW_D8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qTPG_JyW_D8</a>
Re: BASS
Love some of the stuff posted, I'll post some more. Yes, the obvious, it deserves celebrating, but also some stuff people may not be aware of;


The Funk brothers-Bernadette Instrumental (James Jamerson, the backing band for all Motown Hits)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YTAp2t5s7Yc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YTAp2t5s7Yc</a>

Josh Rouse-Come Back (James Haggerty)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JwEz8TuIO38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JwEz8TuIO38</a>

Sly & The Family Stone-If You Want Me to Stay (Sly himself on Bass, and vocals and keyboards)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gZFabOuF4Ps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gZFabOuF4Ps</a>


Beatles-Paperback Writer (Paul)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yYvkICbTZIQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yYvkICbTZIQ</a>


Talking Heads-Slippery People, live (Tina Weymouth)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qRVU1MEgQw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qRVU1MEgQw8</a>


Wilco-Handshake Drugs (John Stirratt)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8KQqvbtgako" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8KQqvbtgako</a>




The Black Keys-Lonely Boy (Dan Auerbach, fantastic, mesmerising video as well)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a_426RiwST8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a_426RiwST8</a>




Steely Dan-Kid Charlemagne (Chuck Rainey)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hd9UjAG4XaQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hd9UjAG4XaQ</a>
Re: BASS
Tame Impala - The Less I Know The Better

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oBCWTzfJDu4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oBCWTzfJDu4</a>
Re: BASS
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cy9agARvcBQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cy9agARvcBQ</a>
Re: BASS
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VRgxo8JtTRA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VRgxo8JtTRA</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2qyguU4xxd8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2qyguU4xxd8</a>
Re: BASS
Tame Impala - The Less I Know The Better


Good stuff, talking of Australians..........

John Butler Trio-Hello (Gavin Shoesmith, Upright Bass)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fNL5eQUg5i0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fNL5eQUg5i0</a>
Re: BASS
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4I8y7-OjPrQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4I8y7-OjPrQ</a>
Re: BASS
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gg9buWTwCcI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gg9buWTwCcI</a>
