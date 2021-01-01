I too would find myself being drawn to a bassline before many other elements - you can almost forgive some guitar histrionics if there's a good bassline holding it together. I was a huge Bauhaus fan in my mid teens and adored the bassline of Spy In The Cab - this singular repeated note played thru the whole song. Everything stripped down. Fond school memory was of friends (and enemies) berating me for liking this, when they liked Rush - proper musicians. The more they took the piss - the more I liked it.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xOwkd3DsdCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xOwkd3DsdCM</a>





