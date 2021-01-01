My favourite bassline is Rogers Waters bass on Echoes (I prefer the live Pompeii version) when it goes to the jamming part, love that bassline and Gilmour alongside complimenting it being a guitar god.6.26.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y-E7_VHLvkE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y-E7_VHLvkE</a>
I don't know to post the videos like you guys are doing so all I can do is put up the link. Listen to it anyway. I gotta go listen to Live and Dangerous now.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Tame Impala - The Less I Know The Better
