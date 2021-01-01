It wasn't just the Liverpool fans giving him stick over his Ole drooling, all opposition fans joined in the fun on social media. Ferdinand would have celebrated exactly the same way last night regardless. It's what they do. Join Manchester United & you're immediately paranoid over everything regarding to LFC. He's a case in point.



Exactly, and as Fromula has pointed out he was one of the ringleaders of their team singing" without killing anyone" after one of their triumphs.How any liverpool fan can claim his level of hatred is normal is beyond me because there's no reference point to any ex liverpool player either celebrating a meaningless goal against United in a similar fashion, or singing a deeply offensive song after a victory.He's a prick. And more of a prick than the likes of ratboy and Scholes because he's just someone who happened to sign for them because of money. At least they came through the ranks at United.