CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 11:11:41 am
To be fair to Owen, he didn't celebrate like a complete tosser, in fact he looked embarrassed for them.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 11:12:14 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 09:20:33 am
  :-X
Can't wait till my contract ends and I can fuck that load of bellends off. Bet that tosser Humphrey still hasn't apologised for his disgraceful antics in Paris?
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 11:38:26 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:12:14 am
Can't wait till my contract ends and I can fuck that load of bellends off. Bet that tosser Humphrey still hasn't apologised for his disgraceful antics in Paris?

No mate - the Humphrey twat still hasn't apologised. I don't think he ever will - seems the sort of twat who'd enjoy the publicity aspect of it, let alone give any consideration to the words he used that night. Tory gobshite.

A little surprised the Anfield crowd haven't given him stick over it during a match - yet.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 11:42:41 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:16:01 am
It's  weird, I never celebrated any of the Liverpool goals with the fervour that beaky celebrated the meaningless early Rangers goal.
It just goes to show how deeply Ferguson instilled the Liverpool hatred in these guys.
Imagine VVD in that situation in 10 years time. Same goal against united would be greeted with a "who cares"
I think there was an element of playing up to the Rangers crowd who were right there in front of them. You'd fully expect McCoist to go mental. Ex Mancs are a weird lot though. Absolutely terrified of Liverpool. We are like holy water and a shaft of sunlight to a vampire where they are concerned. I take it as a compliment.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 12:04:24 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:11:41 am
To be fair to Owen, he didn't celebrate like a complete tosser, in fact he looked embarrassed for them.
Yeah. He's a Liverpool fan - no question. I'm not suggesting that Liverpool fans should love him and the United stuff will always hang over him, but he's not the Devil incarnate nor is he an enemy of the club. He's just a bit of a wally.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 12:06:05 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:16:01 am
It's  weird, I never celebrated any of the Liverpool goals with the fervour that beaky celebrated the meaningless early Rangers goal.
It just goes to show how deeply Ferguson instilled the Liverpool hatred in these guys.
Imagine VVD in that situation in 10 years time. Same goal against united would be greeted with a "who cares"
That was a huge moment for Rangers. They've had a terrible decade or so and now they're leading a European giant in the CL. Huge for them. Obviously a lot less significant for Liverpool.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 12:07:57 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:06:05 pm
That was a huge moment for Rangers. They've had a terrible decade or so and now they're leading a European giant in the CL. Huge for them. Obviously a lot less significant for Liverpool.

Huge moment for Rangers - sure.

Huge moment for Rio Ferdinand? Not at all. But he was celebrating like a life-long Rangers supporter - the utter fraud.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 12:09:54 pm
I mean Rangers won their trophy of the year which is scoring against us.

Edit:  Good performance but Rangers are Championship level side and again we keep conceding first which very annoying. The biggest test is against City.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 12:20:08 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:07:57 pm
Huge moment for Rangers - sure.

Huge moment for Rio Ferdinand? Not at all. But he was celebrating like a life-long Rangers supporter - the utter fraud.
If I was sat at Celtic and they scored against ManU I'd join in the fun.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 12:27:46 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 09:20:33 am
  :-X
That is piss poor.  It really is.  I can let McCoist off but there's no excuse for Ferdinand.  He should be impartial in a game like that - that's what he's paid for.  But times have changed and it seems they don't need to even pretend to be impartial anymore.  Just goes to show how Neville and Tyler are allowed to get away with the way they commentate on Liverpool.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 12:38:57 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 12:27:46 pm
That is piss poor.  It really is.  I can let McCoist off but there's no excuse for Ferdinand.  He should be impartial in a game like that - that's what he's paid for.  But times have changed and it seems they don't need to even pretend to be impartial anymore.  Just goes to show how Neville and Tyler are allowed to get away with the way they commentate on Liverpool.
Keep saying it, but if those of our fans that still pay for Sky started to cancel and tell them why, we may get a bit more professionalism.
My BT TV is tied to broadband and is getting fucked off as soon as I don't have to pay a penalty to do so. They'll also be told why.

Putting TV money distribution to one side for a moment, I'd love the club to broadcast our games for no other reason than not having to tolerate the likes of Tyler, Neville, Mcmanaman, "Fletch", Humphrey, Ferdinand and those 2 pricks that do the post game interviews that are absolutely desperate for an angle.

Knowing us though, we'd be bringing in Mcmanaman, Nicol et al in as studio guests.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 12:40:06 pm

When "diddy clubs" come up against the big boys there`s always a chance they are going to get pumped.

As for their fans? Sheesh, where do you start?
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 12:49:47 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:20:08 pm
If I was sat at Celtic and they scored against ManU I'd join in the fun.

As you should.

But if you were a paid commentator on BT Sport - you probably shouldn't - even though technically you aren't "on air" at the time (thye know they are being filmed watching the game too).
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 12:53:09 pm
Ferdinand looks like Simon out of the Inbetweeners when he got up on top of the boat to jump in and swim back to see his woman
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 12:55:27 pm
I feel for the young lad who came on at HT for their only experienced CH. 1-1 and in the game until he arrived then 1-7 and playing alongside agent Davies
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 12:56:47 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:53:09 pm
Ferdinand looks like Simon out of the Inbetweeners when he got up on top of the boat to jump in and swim back to see his woman

He does :D
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 01:00:17 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm
The league isn't gone. Plenty of points to be won. Let's see where we're at when the league stops for the world cup.

I'm still backing my boy's to be right up there come the business end of the season.
This. Every fucking day.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 01:02:02 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:06:05 pm
That was a huge moment for Rangers. They've had a terrible decade or so and now they're leading a European giant in the CL. Huge for them. Obviously a lot less significant for Liverpool.

Meaningless goal to Ferdinand in the context of the group, the game or the competition.  He behaved like the absolute buffoon he constantly reminds us he is.

The part of it that gives me great joy is how the Klopp era has ruined the likes of him and his ex team mates lives. When the little bit of hope that's returning to them eventually gets snatched away by Klopp it'll be devastating 

Mccoist  seems sound and as a Rangers legend he's well entitled to celebrate.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 01:18:40 pm
Even the pathetic attempts by a small number of enraged Rangers supporters to charge at Liverpools fans after the game were laughed at by the away section.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/oct/12/liverpool-rangers-ibrox-champions-league
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 01:26:34 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 01:02:02 pm
Meaningless goal to Ferdinand in the context of the group, the game or the competition.  He behaved like the absolute buffoon he constantly reminds us he is.

The part of it that gives me great joy is how the Klopp era has ruined the likes of him and his ex team mates lives. When the little bit of hope that's returning to them eventually gets snatched away by Klopp it'll be devastating 

Mccoist  seems sound and as a Rangers legend he's well entitled to celebrate.

Im no fan of Ferdinand but, to be fair, if I was on national TV when United were away in Europe to a reasonably poor team and they went 1-0 down Id probably celebrate it too, especially if Im stood next to a legend of that club.

Man United fan hates Liverpool which is how it should be surely?
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 01:31:50 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:26:34 pm
Im no fan of Ferdinand but, to be fair, if I was on national TV when United were away in Europe to a reasonably poor team and they went 1-0 down Id probably celebrate it too, especially if Im stood next to a legend of that club.

Man United fan hates Liverpool which is how it should be surely?

Its that knobhead presenter celebrating thats a bit ridiculous. I get that there arent many good professionals in the world of football tv and punditry in England, but just a little bit of restraint. But then it plays into the banter crowd that is the favourite fan group of tv channels and media outlets these days. BT Sport tweeted out the clip themselves, they are delighted with their presenter and pundits celebrating the goal - a great likes, retweets and fume generator for them.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Today at 01:31:52 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:26:34 pm
Im no fan of Ferdinand but, to be fair, if I was on national TV when United were away in Europe to a reasonably poor team and they went 1-0 down Id probably celebrate it too, especially if Im stood next to a legend of that club.

Man United fan hates Liverpool which is how it should be surely?

Not for me. Maybe if it was the final.
Did we ever see an ex red losing it and banging on a window with both hands when United conceded a goal?
