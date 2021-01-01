That is piss poor. It really is. I can let McCoist off but there's no excuse for Ferdinand. He should be impartial in a game like that - that's what he's paid for. But times have changed and it seems they don't need to even pretend to be impartial anymore. Just goes to show how Neville and Tyler are allowed to get away with the way they commentate on Liverpool.



Keep saying it, but if those of our fans that still pay for Sky started to cancel and tell them why, we may get a bit more professionalism.My BT TV is tied to broadband and is getting fucked off as soon as I don't have to pay a penalty to do so. They'll also be told why.Putting TV money distribution to one side for a moment, I'd love the club to broadcast our games for no other reason than not having to tolerate the likes of Tyler, Neville, Mcmanaman, "Fletch", Humphrey, Ferdinand and those 2 pricks that do the post game interviews that are absolutely desperate for an angle.Knowing us though, we'd be bringing in Mcmanaman, Nicol et al in as studio guests.