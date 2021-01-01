Feels a bit like those goals came to all the players who needed it, maybe except Jota. First half was not good, but second half we showed we are levels above. But Abu Dhabi will kill us in the first half if we play like the first half at the weekend. One can hope that we rally and show our best side for the entire match, if so then maybe we will see a bit of a turnaround of the season and build some momentum which we have not had but desperately need.



Second half showed that we might be coming a bit into form, but the first left a lot to be desired.



Hopefully we build on this! Come on Liverpool!!! YNWA!