Author Topic: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87  (Read 4718 times)

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Well that second half was better.

Who cares if we cant defend when you score 7.

Firmino back to being Firmino. Nice hatrick of goals for salah and assists for jota. Pleased Nunez got another, nice calm finish. The best part was seeing what it meant to elliot when he scored and seeing salah go up to him when they were waiting on VAR as he knew what it meant to him as well even though wed already scored 6.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Probably the weirdest Liverpool team weve ever had.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:55:11 pm
I would like to see some kind of half time thread that is purely for tactical discussion and balanced accounts of the play, what we need to do second half etc. And a separate one for the people to do their venting thing that I dont have to ever see.
create a tactical one on Sunday, let the usual one be the venting shite one and that one the one for the more nuanced poster
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:59:56 pm
Klopp must have torn into them at half time. Rangers are a poor side. Napoli put the game beyond us after a similar first half. We can't keep starting games like that every week.

Second half a welcome reminder of what we're still.capable of. We haven't forgotten how to.play football.

I think we are past the bollocking phase. We made the most of a counter with Firminos goal and that seemed to kill all their belief and we took huge amounts of confidence. Klopp probably encouraged and made some tweaks.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Konate, Gomez and Elliott had good games. Im delighted that our defence looks much stronger now especially with Robertson back.

Firmino was MOTM although Salah was pretty close. Firmino was a class above everyone else (bar Mo) and has staked his place in the team for Sunday. I thought Nunez must have been offside for his goal as it looked so easy. He took it well though.

Mo was just unplayable and lets hope he plays like that against City.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:02:07 pm
Salah down the middle from now on or more a case of Rangers being very bad and demoralised?
Yeh thats what Im trying to work out to!
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
1st half was dire.

2nd half was Liverpool of 2019. Relentless.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: Red_Potato on Today at 09:57:50 pm
Salah came, saw and conquered. And then walked straight off with the match ball. Legend.

Finally a Roman conquers Scotland.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Nice to see a 40 year old keeper actually look the part tonight.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:01:57 pm
yes that would be good, I get Ally McCoist celebrating the goal as he bleeds Rangers but Ferdinand is a bandwagon hopping c*nt. The same when Messi scored against Barca in the semi and we all remember how that turned out

To be fair, if Messi did that against Man United in a CL Semi Final Id probably be banging on a window too.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Good of the Liverpool FC we all know to make an appearance. More of that on Sunday please.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Just what the Doctor ordered before we play Sportswash FC.

Makes me a bit confident for Sunday to get a result.

Hopefully not a false dawn.

Konate and Robertson looked sharp today, Salah and Nunez picking up some form, time to kick on now.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
We needed that
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
"2nd half coming up, support your fucking team instead of crying about them."

Love being right, anyone with a brain in their head would have seen that we would have won the game, admittedly, not by that score line though.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:58:42 pm
Not really.
Bet youve been waiting all night to post that.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:02:04 pm
I dont get all the bed wetter shouts, its as if these people dont bother watching football.

We were playing so poorly against one of the poorest teams in the CL. Its like we carried over the stink from the second half at the Emirates.

But if we go on this season to bigger and better things, this will probably be remembered as one of the most important 45 minutes of football we have ever played.

Our last three away games in the CL we've had 3 horrific first half performances including last seasons semi. However in 2 of them we've bounced back superbly in the second half.

Hopefully we can just get the result in Ajax and relax for the Napoli game and give players a rest.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:05:29 pm
"2nd half coming up, support your fucking team instead of crying about them."

Love being right, anyone with a brain in their head would have seen that we would have won the game, admittedly, not by that score line though.


Anyone got a medal for this fella?
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
....and that's £2.4M in the new midfielder piggy bank...!

loved that

Well done to Klopp for dropping Mo. That much needed kick up the backside  worked wonders..back to his clinical best.
Nunez needs to take a leaf out of Mo and Firminhos book. Just be more calm on the ball..It'll come the more he plays
Good seeing Robbo back
Elliot and Cavalho ran all day, valuable experience for their development. Saw more of Elliot dropping deeper in midfield....which was good to see
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
HAGAGHAGAHAHAAHA!!1!!!

Which part of that pasting did you enjoy the most?

1. The pre-match guff of "we need to gert stuck in to these soft pansies"
2. Rangers blowing their load by half time and being peghged back to 1-1
3. Heh, pegged, Prince Willy says aye!
4. The half time gidfest, including the unsavoury clip of gurning fat old men spaffing their pants and beating the window, like England fans in Amsterdam
5. The subsequent trashing and complete implosion by Rangers in the second half
6. New look Liverpool cruising to victory, including a solemn parade of subbed vets waving to the crowd for the last 20 minutes?
7. The chastened clowns in the BT studio murmuring about different class

I enjoyed the hell out of that, prior to the inevitable pumping at the weekend. Sure, Rangers are dogshit and miles off the standard, but I will take whatever I can from this season
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Yorky knows shite when he sees it. He watched enough of it under Souness and like all of us then, we saw some real shite.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:05:29 pm
"2nd half coming up, support your fucking team instead of crying about them."

Love being right, anyone with a brain in their head would have seen that we would have won the game, admittedly, not by that score line though.

See, there's your problem.  These are not polar opposites.  It's not an either/or condition. 

I still say, if anyone is so bothered by the half time thread, don't read it.  Has no bearing on the match whether anyone reads it or not. 
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 10:06:27 pm
Anyone got a medal for this fella?

:D

That HT thread really doesnt read great though considering theyd clearly punched themselves out by about 30 minutes
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote
Let's be honest that's an absolute shitshow of a starting 11. Not a lot Klopp can do about it with the injuries and lack of investment but going into a cauldron in a tough champions league group with that team out is a worry. Need a big performance tonight.
would say I got that spot on overall
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Is Rio going to cry?
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:02:30 pm
Go read some of the shite you have posted over the years mate and come back to me.

Fucking hell.

Give me an example.Ill wait. What shite have I posted?
Go for it and fill your boots.
Gosh I didnt know you were keeping a dossier.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:08:00 pm
Is Rio going to cry?
Did you see his reaction when Rangers scored?
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:55:30 pm
Great second half, first half terrible. Thought we'd have had to make changes at half time to push on as it wasn't working but whatever Klopp said worked a treat.

Like Bournemouth though just actually taking the lead is a game changer as it's been rare and we could kick on. The scoreline was more reflective of last week.

How many changes were made for the team though? It may have taken some time to get into their rhythm and the second half showed theyd gained that rhythm.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:05:29 pm
"2nd half coming up, support your fucking team instead of crying about them."

Love being right, anyone with a brain in their head would have seen that we would have won the game, admittedly, not by that score line though.

Bollocks - it wouldnt have been a massive surprise if we had failed to win given our recent form. Dont get me wrong, Im delighted to win, and delighted with that second half performance, but this kind of self-congratulation is just pointless.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:08:00 pm
Is Rio going to cry?


His confidence took a hit.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Konate is class through and through, perfect Klopp player, intelligent decision-making and physically dominant. A massive boost to have him back.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:05:29 pm
"2nd half coming up, support your fucking team instead of crying about them."

Love being right, anyone with a brain in their head would have seen that we would have won the game, admittedly, not by that score line though.

Yeah because its gone so well this season when weve been a goal down

Usually Id agree with you but in the context of this season I cant blame people for fearing the worst.

As Ive said before, theres a lot of shit being thrown Rangers way but they lost the Europa League Final on penalties 6 months ago, that could quite easily have been the Super Cup Final so to go a goal down there could have been hard to come back from, just as it was away at Red Star.

Its a great performance second half and an amazing result, but Im not sure you can really have a go at anyone for fearing that it might not go our way as it looked touch and go at half time.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 10:09:03 pm
Konate is class through and through, perfect Klopp player, intelligent decision-making and physically dominant. A massive boost to have him back.
Yeah, has to be starting from this point on.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Can we keep salah upfront instead of wide. Thank you very much
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Feels a bit like those goals came to all the players who needed it, maybe except Jota. First half was not good, but second half we showed we are levels above. But Abu Dhabi will kill us in the first half if we play like the first half at the weekend. One can hope that we rally and show our best side for the entire match, if so then maybe we will see a bit of a turnaround of the season and build some momentum which we have not had but desperately need.

Second half showed that we might be coming a bit into form, but the first left a lot to be desired.

Hopefully we build on this! Come on Liverpool!!! YNWA!
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Confirmed, from ESPN website. Fact:

"Mohamed Salah came off the bench and scored the fastest hat trick in Champions League history as he helped Liverpool to a dominant 7-1 victory over Rangers on Wednesday and eliminate the Scottish side from the competition."
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
state of a few of you arguing with each other :lmao

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:03:54 pm
Konate, Gomez and Elliott had good games. Im delighted that our defence looks much stronger now especially with Robertson back.


Good assist for but other than that looked really shaky.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 10:09:03 pm
Konate is class through and through, perfect Klopp player, intelligent decision-making and physically dominant. A massive boost to have him back.

You just wish we'd renewed more of the squad like this. We'd be looking a lot better if we'd signed a couple of midfielders in that vein over the last two summers. It may have made all the difference even.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Shout out to Morelos trying to get Gomez sent off when his team are losing 7-1. Tremendous shithousery
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Went as I thought it would....but a bit better  8)

made up for Mo
