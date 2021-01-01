HAGAGHAGAHAHAAHA!!1!!!
Which part of that pasting did you enjoy the most?
1. The pre-match guff of "we need to gert stuck in to these soft pansies"
2. Rangers blowing their load by half time and being peghged back to 1-1
3. Heh, pegged, Prince Willy says aye!
4. The half time gidfest, including the unsavoury clip of gurning fat old men spaffing their pants and beating the window, like England fans in Amsterdam
5. The subsequent trashing and complete implosion by Rangers in the second half
6. New look Liverpool cruising to victory, including a solemn parade of subbed vets waving to the crowd for the last 20 minutes?
7. The chastened clowns in the BT studio murmuring about different class
I enjoyed the hell out of that, prior to the inevitable pumping at the weekend. Sure, Rangers are dogshit and miles off the standard, but I will take whatever I can from this season