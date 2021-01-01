.Some info and videos on Liverpool's 1977/78 Season...
LFCHistory.net Season Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/19
Wikipedia Season Info page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1977%E2%80%9378_Liverpool_F.C._season
Liverweb.org Season Info page: https://web.archive.org/web/20110718181959/http://www.liverweb.org.uk/season.asp?season=197778
11v11 Season Info page: www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/matches/season/1978
The summer of '77 saw Kevin Keegan leave European Champions Liverpool to sign for SV Hamburg. Bob Paisley then went out and signed a certain Kenny Dalglish from Celtic...
'1977: KENNY DALGLISH signs for LIVERPOOL | Grandstand | Classic BBC sport | BBC Archive
' - a 3 minute video:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gr-akaLINI8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gr-akaLINI8</a>Match Highlights...(or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)1977 Charity Shield
: Liverpool 0 - 0 Manchester Utd <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ew1nNGMhps8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ew1nNGMhps8</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/980League Match 1
: Middlesbrough 1 - 1 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/981League Match 2
: Liverpool 2 - 0 Newcastle
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/982League Match 3
: Liverpool 3 - 0 West Brom<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8SrWoopRLkY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8SrWoopRLkY</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/983League Cup - 2nd Round
: Liverpool 2 - 0 Chelsea
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/984League Match 4
: Birmingham 0 - 1 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/985League Match 5
: Liverpool 2 - 0 Coventry
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/986League Match 6
: Ipswich Town 1 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t59_4LSgeCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t59_4LSgeCM</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/987League Match 7
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Derby
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/988League Match 8
: Manchester Utd 2 - 0 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/katDK-pHGxs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/katDK-pHGxs</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/989League Match 9
: Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/990League Match 10
: Liverpool 2 - 0 Chelsea<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5_JMa9iX6Oc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5_JMa9iX6Oc</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/991League Match 11
: Leeds 1 - 2 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/caVUupnvzDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/caVUupnvzDs</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/992European Cup - 2nd Round, 1st leg
: Liverpool 5 - 1 Dynamo Dresden<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oG6_6b8ZLUU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oG6_6b8ZLUU</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/oG6_6b8ZLUU
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/993League Match 12
: Liverpool 0 - 0 Everton
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/994League Cup - 3rd Round
: Liverpool 2 - 0 Derby
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/995League Match 13
: Manchester City 3 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZtQl59nwOaw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZtQl59nwOaw</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/996European Cup - 2nd Round, 2nd leg
: Dynamo Dresden 2 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W0Uvxqx83X8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W0Uvxqx83X8</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/W0Uvxqx83X8
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/997League Match 14
: Liverpool 1 - 2 Aston Villa<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fw0G3IygI9o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fw0G3IygI9o</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/998League Match 15
: QPR 2 - 0 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/999League Match 16
: Liverpool 1 - 1 Bristol City
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1000UEFA Super Cup - 1st Leg
: Hamburg 1 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jLdyfQPHnsc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jLdyfQPHnsc</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1001League Match 17
: Leicester 0 - 4 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6VHNKuHNj_Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6VHNKuHNj_Q</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1002League Cup - 4th Round
: Liverpool 2 - 2 Coventry
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1003League Match 18
: Liverpool 2 - 0 West Ham
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1004UEFA Super Cup - 2nd Leg
: Liverpool 6 - 0 Hamburg<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KY0sj_1AAiA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KY0sj_1AAiA</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1005League Match 19
: Norwich 2 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FRsUM7TgNsA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FRsUM7TgNsA</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1006League Match 20
: Liverpool 1 - 0 QPR
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1007League Cup - 4th Round Replay
: Coventry 0 - 2 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1008League Match 21
: Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Liverpool
: 26th December, 1977.
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1009League Table as of 26th December 1977 - the half-way point of the league season...League Match 22
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Wolves
: 27th December, 1977.
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1010League Match 23
: Newcastle 0 - 2 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1011League Match 24
: Liverpool 2 - 0 Middlesbrough
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1012FA Cup - 3rd Round
: Chelsea 4 - 2 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tGEXyl8QYsU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tGEXyl8QYsU</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1013League Match 25
: West Brom 0 - 1 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1014League Cup - 5th Round
: Wrexham 1 - 3 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1hVNSsAzO1w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1hVNSsAzO1w</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1015League Match 26
: Liverpool 2 - 3 Birmingham
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1016League Match 27
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Coventry<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qTm_ashWCN4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qTm_ashWCN4</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1017League Cup - Semi-Final, 1st Leg
: Liverpool 2 - 1 Arsenal
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1018League Cup - Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
: Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1019League Match 28
: Liverpool 3 - 1 Manchester United<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qqZU0tMgdfo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qqZU0tMgdfo</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1020European Cup - 3rd Round, 1st Leg
: Benfica 1 - 2 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UV1tJTtC2nQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UV1tJTtC2nQ</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/UV1tJTtC2nQ
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1025League Match 29
: Chelsea 3 - 1 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1022League Match 30
: Derby 4 - 2 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1023League Match 31
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Leeds
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1024European Cup - 3rd Round, 2nd leg
: Liverpool 4 - 1 Benfica<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZQI4EX0o8ss" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZQI4EX0o8ss</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1027 League Cup - Final
: Liverpool 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest
: Wembley<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jj4LcTwL1_4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jj4LcTwL1_4</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1021League Cup - Final, Replay
: Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Liverpool
: Old Trafford<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/url9yEHMcsk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/url9yEHMcsk</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1026League Match 32
: Wolves 1 - 3 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1028European Cup - Semi-Final, 1st Leg
: Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 - 1 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TrkPUoj6z8k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TrkPUoj6z8k</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1029League Match 33
: Aston Villa 0 - 3 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T1DHgriCYI0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T1DHgriCYI0</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1030League Match 34
: Everton 0 - 1 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1031League Match 35
: Liverpool 3 - 2 Leicester
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1032European Cup - Semi-Final, 2nd leg
: Liverpool 3 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PlVEmhuoqSc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PlVEmhuoqSc</a>or click here for 72 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=smf5wWGgqfk
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1033League Match 36
: Bristol 1 - 1 Liverpool
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1034League Match 37
: Liverpool 2 - 2 Ipswich
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1035League Match 38
: Liverpool 3 - 0 Norwich
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1036League Match 39
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1037League Match 40
: West Ham 0 - 2 Liverpool<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8eurnpLK1Gs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8eurnpLK1Gs</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1038League Match 41
: Liverpool 4 - 0 Manchester City
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1039League Match 42
: Liverpool 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1040Final League Table for the 1977/78 Season...
^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/league-division-one/09-may-1978 - with week-to-week league tables throughout the whole season.
'1977-1978 European Cup: Liverpool FC All Goals (Road to Victory)
' - a 3 minute video:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dltqJxPY1A0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dltqJxPY1A0</a>Road to the 1978 Final...Liverpool had a bye to miss the 1st round - and go straight into the 2nd Round of the competition.
2nd Round; 1st Leg : LFC 5 - 1 Dynamo Dresden
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/993
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=oG6_6b8ZLUU
2nd Round; 2nd leg : Dynamo Dresden 2 - 1 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/997
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ouz33oGpwo
3rd Round; 1st Leg : Benfica 1 - 2 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1025
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UV1tJTtC2nQ
3rd Round; 2nd leg : LFC 4 - 1 Benfica
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1027
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7hVq5YJFgo
Semi Final; 1st Leg : Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 - 1 LFC
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1029
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrkPUoj6z8k
Semi Final; 2nd Leg : LFC 3 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1033
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=smf5wWGgqfkThe 1978 European Cup Final
: Liverpool 1 - 0 Brugges
: Wednesday 10th May, 1978 - a 7.15pm kick off. Played at Wembley...Liverpool XI:
Clemence, Neal, Thompson, Hansen, Hughes, Case, Souness, McDermott, Ray Kennedy, Dalglish, Fairclough.Subs: Ogrizovic, Jones, Irwin, Callaghan, Heighway.
Brugges XI: Jensen, Bastijns, Leekens, Krieger, Maes, Cools, van der Eycken, Ku, de Cubber, Simoen, Sorensen
Subs: Sanders, Volders, 3 x?.
LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1041
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: http://lfcineurope.com/7778-4.html
Wikipedia Page for the 1978 European Cup Final - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1978_European_Cup_Final
'1978 European Cup Final: Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge' - full game:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N_ApaKtKAzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N_ApaKtKAzY</a>
'Wembley 1978: Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge : Highlights' (4 minute video from LFC):-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-ocQEyvarkY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-ocQEyvarkY</a>
'Liverpool vs Club Brugges' - 26 minute highlights (French comms):-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6DB6RyfRjXo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6DB6RyfRjXo</a>
All Liverpool European Cup Final victories content ('77, '78, '81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814
RAWK member Wolves 76 compiled this superb season review...
'Liverpool 1977-78 part 1':-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lBxf7ZnxrlM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lBxf7ZnxrlM</a>
'Liverpool 1977-78 Part 2':-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wQ1HYikBtVE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wQ1HYikBtVE</a>
'Match of The 70s - 1977-78':-
Part 1 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1m7tf6yRwY
Part 2 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylWrbwcXaKQ
Part 3 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=bddvmSOuz_I
Part 4 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6zcBQPO_aY
The Big Match 1977-78' - opening titles:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b2jzhia38AE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b2jzhia38AE</a>
'Gensis - Match of the Day (1977)' - 1977/78:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z8GTnBXNimk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z8GTnBXNimk</a>
'BBC The Big Time. 1977. P1' (Local amateur footballer Lol Cotterill plays for Liverpool FC in Tommy Smith testimonial game 1977):-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/12mSFeLAcX4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/12mSFeLAcX4</a>
'BBC The Big Time. 1977. P2':-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lKwyxwcTEQ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lKwyxwcTEQ4</a>
^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/8077 (played on Friday 27th May, 1977)
'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641
A few articles on Liverpool's 1977/78 season...
King Kenny replaces King Kevin as Reds retain European Cup: www.thisisanfield.com/2019/10/liverpool-fc-1977-78-king-kenny-replaces-king-kevin-as-reds-retain-european-cup
1978 European Cup Final match report (The Guardian) - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/663
1978 European Cup Final match report (Liverpool Daily Post) - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/739
Liverpool's 1977/78 Squad Info at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-liverpool/kader/verein/31/saison_id/1977
^ more to come...
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0
Some 'older' League Titles : 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.
Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp. | Clemence : Neal : Thompson : Hansen : A. Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : R. Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish.
Lawrence : Yeats : Hughes : Smith : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Toshack : Heighway : Case : McDermott : Fairclough : Johnson : Whelan : Johnston : Nicol : Lawrenson
Grobbelaar : Molby : McMahon : Beardsley : Aldridge. | McManaman : Fowler : Berger : Carragher : Owen : Gerrard : Smicer : Hyypia : Heskey : Biscan : Riise : Baros.
Cisse : Garcia : Alonso : Reina : Crouch : Agger : Aurelio : Sissoko : Kuyt : Lucas : Mascherano : Torres : Suarez : Sturridge : Coutinho : Henderson : Origi : Firmino.
'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641