« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool - our 2nd European Cup - 1977/78 season...  (Read 9 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,505
  • The Awkward Squad
Liverpool - our 2nd European Cup - 1977/78 season...
« on: Today at 12:53:43 am »
.
Some info and videos on Liverpool's 1977/78 Season...






LFCHistory.net Season Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/19

Wikipedia Season Info page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1977%E2%80%9378_Liverpool_F.C._season

Liverweb.org Season Info page: https://web.archive.org/web/20110718181959/http://www.liverweb.org.uk/season.asp?season=197778

11v11 Season Info page: www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/matches/season/1978





The summer of '77 saw Kevin Keegan leave European Champions Liverpool to sign for SV Hamburg. Bob Paisley then went out and signed a certain Kenny Dalglish from Celtic...


'1977: KENNY DALGLISH signs for LIVERPOOL | Grandstand | Classic BBC sport | BBC Archive' - a 3 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gr-akaLINI8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gr-akaLINI8</a>







Match Highlights...

(or links to LFCHistory.net for match info where there are no highlights available / found)



1977 Charity Shield : Liverpool 0 - 0 Manchester Utd

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ew1nNGMhps8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ew1nNGMhps8</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/980





League Match 1 : Middlesbrough 1 - 1 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/981



League Match 2 : Liverpool 2 - 0 Newcastle

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/982



League Match 3 : Liverpool 3 - 0 West Brom

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8SrWoopRLkY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8SrWoopRLkY</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/983



League Cup - 2nd Round : Liverpool 2 - 0 Chelsea

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/984



League Match 4 : Birmingham 0 - 1 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/985



League Match 5 : Liverpool 2 - 0 Coventry

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/986



League Match 6 : Ipswich Town 1 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t59_4LSgeCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t59_4LSgeCM</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/987



League Match 7 : Liverpool 1 - 0 Derby

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/988



League Match 8 : Manchester Utd 2 - 0 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/katDK-pHGxs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/katDK-pHGxs</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/989



League Match 9 : Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/990



League Match 10 : Liverpool 2 - 0 Chelsea

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5_JMa9iX6Oc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5_JMa9iX6Oc</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/991



League Match 11 : Leeds 1 - 2 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/caVUupnvzDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/caVUupnvzDs</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/992



European Cup - 2nd Round, 1st leg : Liverpool 5 - 1 Dynamo Dresden

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oG6_6b8ZLUU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oG6_6b8ZLUU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/oG6_6b8ZLUU

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/993



League Match 12 : Liverpool 0 - 0 Everton

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/994



League Cup - 3rd Round : Liverpool 2 - 0 Derby

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/995



League Match 13 : Manchester City 3 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZtQl59nwOaw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZtQl59nwOaw</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/996



European Cup - 2nd Round, 2nd leg : Dynamo Dresden 2 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W0Uvxqx83X8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W0Uvxqx83X8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/W0Uvxqx83X8

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/997



League Match 14 : Liverpool 1 - 2 Aston Villa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fw0G3IygI9o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fw0G3IygI9o</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/998



League Match 15 : QPR 2 - 0 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/999



League Match 16 : Liverpool 1 - 1 Bristol City

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1000



UEFA Super Cup - 1st Leg : Hamburg 1 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jLdyfQPHnsc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jLdyfQPHnsc</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1001



League Match 17 : Leicester 0 - 4 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6VHNKuHNj_Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6VHNKuHNj_Q</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1002



League Cup - 4th Round : Liverpool 2 - 2 Coventry

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1003



League Match 18 : Liverpool 2 - 0 West Ham

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1004



UEFA Super Cup - 2nd Leg : Liverpool 6 - 0 Hamburg

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KY0sj_1AAiA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KY0sj_1AAiA</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1005



League Match 19 : Norwich 2 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FRsUM7TgNsA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FRsUM7TgNsA</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1006



League Match 20 : Liverpool 1 - 0 QPR

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1007



League Cup - 4th Round Replay : Coventry 0 - 2 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1008



League Match 21 : Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Liverpool : 26th December, 1977.

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1009





League Table as of 26th December 1977 - the half-way point of the league season...







League Match 22 : Liverpool 1 - 0 Wolves : 27th December, 1977.

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1010



League Match 23 : Newcastle 0 - 2 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1011



League Match 24 : Liverpool 2 - 0 Middlesbrough

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1012



FA Cup - 3rd Round : Chelsea 4 - 2 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tGEXyl8QYsU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tGEXyl8QYsU</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1013



League Match 25 : West Brom 0 - 1 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1014



League Cup - 5th Round : Wrexham 1 - 3 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1hVNSsAzO1w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1hVNSsAzO1w</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1015



League Match 26 : Liverpool 2 - 3 Birmingham

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1016



League Match 27 : Liverpool 1 - 0 Coventry

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qTm_ashWCN4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qTm_ashWCN4</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1017



League Cup - Semi-Final, 1st Leg : Liverpool 2 - 1 Arsenal

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1018



League Cup - Semi-Final, 2nd Leg : Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1019



League Match 28 : Liverpool 3 - 1 Manchester United

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qqZU0tMgdfo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qqZU0tMgdfo</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1020



European Cup - 3rd Round, 1st Leg : Benfica 1 - 2 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UV1tJTtC2nQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UV1tJTtC2nQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/UV1tJTtC2nQ

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1025



League Match 29 : Chelsea 3 - 1 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1022



League Match 30 : Derby 4 - 2 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1023



League Match 31 : Liverpool 1 - 0 Leeds

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1024



European Cup - 3rd Round, 2nd leg : Liverpool 4 - 1 Benfica

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZQI4EX0o8ss" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZQI4EX0o8ss</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1027



 League Cup - Final : Liverpool 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest : Wembley

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jj4LcTwL1_4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jj4LcTwL1_4</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1021




League Cup - Final, Replay : Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Liverpool : Old Trafford

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/url9yEHMcsk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/url9yEHMcsk</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1026



League Match 32 : Wolves 1 - 3 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1028



European Cup - Semi-Final, 1st Leg : Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 - 1 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TrkPUoj6z8k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TrkPUoj6z8k</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1029



League Match 33 : Aston Villa 0 - 3 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T1DHgriCYI0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T1DHgriCYI0</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1030



League Match 34 : Everton 0 - 1 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1031



League Match 35 : Liverpool 3 - 2 Leicester

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1032



European Cup - Semi-Final, 2nd leg : Liverpool 3 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PlVEmhuoqSc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PlVEmhuoqSc</a>

or click here for 72 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=smf5wWGgqfk

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1033



League Match 36 : Bristol 1 - 1 Liverpool

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1034



League Match 37 : Liverpool 2 - 2 Ipswich

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1035



League Match 38 : Liverpool 3 - 0 Norwich

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1036



League Match 39 : Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1037



League Match 40 : West Ham 0 - 2 Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8eurnpLK1Gs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8eurnpLK1Gs</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1038



League Match 41 : Liverpool 4 - 0 Manchester City

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1039



League Match 42 : Liverpool 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1040





Final League Table for the 1977/78 Season...



^ from www.11v11.com/league-tables/league-division-one/09-may-1978 - with week-to-week league tables throughout the whole season.





'1977-1978 European Cup: Liverpool FC All Goals (Road to Victory)' - a 3 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dltqJxPY1A0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dltqJxPY1A0</a>



Road to the 1978 Final...

Liverpool had a bye to miss the 1st round - and go straight into the 2nd Round of the competition.

2nd Round; 1st Leg : LFC 5 - 1 Dynamo Dresden : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/993 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=oG6_6b8ZLUU
2nd Round; 2nd leg : Dynamo Dresden 2 - 1 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/997 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ouz33oGpwo

3rd Round; 1st Leg : Benfica 1 - 2 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1025 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=UV1tJTtC2nQ
3rd Round; 2nd leg : LFC 4 - 1 Benfica : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1027 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7hVq5YJFgo

Semi Final; 1st Leg : Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 - 1 LFC : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1029 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrkPUoj6z8k
Semi Final; 2nd Leg : LFC 3 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1033 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=smf5wWGgqfk







The 1978 European Cup Final : Liverpool 1 - 0 Brugges : Wednesday 10th May, 1978 - a 7.15pm kick off. Played at Wembley...





Liverpool XI: Clemence, Neal, Thompson, Hansen, Hughes, Case, Souness, McDermott, Ray Kennedy, Dalglish, Fairclough.
Subs: Ogrizovic, Jones, Irwin, Callaghan, Heighway.

Brugges XI: Jensen, Bastijns, Leekens, Krieger, Maes, Cools, van der Eycken, Ku, de Cubber, Simoen, Sorensen
Subs: Sanders, Volders, 3 x?.



LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1041

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: http://lfcineurope.com/7778-4.html

Wikipedia Page for the 1978 European Cup Final - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1978_European_Cup_Final



'1978 European Cup Final: Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge' - full game:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N_ApaKtKAzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N_ApaKtKAzY</a>



'Wembley 1978: Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge : Highlights' (4 minute video from LFC):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-ocQEyvarkY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-ocQEyvarkY</a>



'Liverpool vs Club Brugges' - 26 minute highlights (French comms):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6DB6RyfRjXo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6DB6RyfRjXo</a>
















All Liverpool European Cup Final victories content ('77, '78, '81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814







RAWK member Wolves 76 compiled this superb season review...


'Liverpool 1977-78 part 1':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lBxf7ZnxrlM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lBxf7ZnxrlM</a>



'Liverpool 1977-78 Part 2':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wQ1HYikBtVE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wQ1HYikBtVE</a>







'Match of The 70s - 1977-78':-

Part 1 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1m7tf6yRwY
Part 2 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylWrbwcXaKQ
Part 3 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=bddvmSOuz_I
Part 4 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6zcBQPO_aY



The Big Match 1977-78' - opening titles:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b2jzhia38AE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b2jzhia38AE</a>



'Gensis - Match of the Day (1977)' - 1977/78:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z8GTnBXNimk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z8GTnBXNimk</a>



'BBC The Big Time. 1977. P1' (Local amateur footballer Lol Cotterill plays for Liverpool FC in Tommy Smith testimonial game 1977):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/12mSFeLAcX4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/12mSFeLAcX4</a>



'BBC The Big Time. 1977. P2':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lKwyxwcTEQ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lKwyxwcTEQ4</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/8077 (played on Friday 27th May, 1977)





'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641















A few articles on Liverpool's 1977/78 season...


King Kenny replaces King Kevin as Reds retain European Cup: www.thisisanfield.com/2019/10/liverpool-fc-1977-78-king-kenny-replaces-king-kevin-as-reds-retain-european-cup

1978 European Cup Final match report (The Guardian) - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/663

1978 European Cup Final match report (Liverpool Daily Post) - www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/739

Liverpool's 1977/78 Squad Info at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-liverpool/kader/verein/31/saison_id/1977


^ more to come...















-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0



Some 'older' League Titles : 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp. | Clemence : Neal : Thompson : Hansen : A. Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : R. Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish.

Lawrence : Yeats : Hughes : Smith : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Toshack : Heighway : Case : McDermott : Fairclough : Johnson : Whelan : Johnston : Nicol : Lawrenson

Grobbelaar : Molby : McMahon : Beardsley : Aldridge. | McManaman : Fowler : Berger : Carragher : Owen : Gerrard : Smicer : Hyypia : Heskey : Biscan : Riise : Baros.

Cisse : Garcia : Alonso : Reina : Crouch : Agger : Aurelio : Sissoko : Kuyt : Lucas : Mascherano : Torres : Suarez : Sturridge : Coutinho : Henderson : Origi : Firmino.

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641

« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:06 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 