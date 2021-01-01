.

Liverpool's 1977/78 Season

Match Highlights...

Liverpool 0 - 0 Manchester Utd

Middlesbrough 1 - 1 Liverpool

Liverpool 2 - 0 Newcastle

Liverpool 3 - 0 West Brom

Liverpool 2 - 0 Chelsea

Birmingham 0 - 1 Liverpool

Liverpool 2 - 0 Coventry

Ipswich Town 1 - 1 Liverpool

Liverpool 1 - 0 Derby

Manchester Utd 2 - 0 Liverpool

Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool

Liverpool 2 - 0 Chelsea

Leeds 1 - 2 Liverpool

Liverpool 5 - 1 Dynamo Dresden

Liverpool 0 - 0 Everton

Liverpool 2 - 0 Derby

Manchester City 3 - 1 Liverpool

Dynamo Dresden 2 - 1 Liverpool

Liverpool 1 - 2 Aston Villa

QPR 2 - 0 Liverpool

Liverpool 1 - 1 Bristol City

Hamburg 1 - 1 Liverpool

Leicester 0 - 4 Liverpool

Liverpool 2 - 2 Coventry

Liverpool 2 - 0 West Ham

Liverpool 6 - 0 Hamburg

Norwich 2 - 1 Liverpool

Liverpool 1 - 0 QPR

Coventry 0 - 2 Liverpool

Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Liverpool

League Table as of 26th December 1977 - the half-way point of the league season...

Liverpool 1 - 0 Wolves

Newcastle 0 - 2 Liverpool

Liverpool 2 - 0 Middlesbrough

Chelsea 4 - 2 Liverpool

West Brom 0 - 1 Liverpool

Wrexham 1 - 3 Liverpool

Liverpool 2 - 3 Birmingham

Liverpool 1 - 0 Coventry

Liverpool 2 - 1 Arsenal

Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool

Liverpool 3 - 1 Manchester United

Benfica 1 - 2 Liverpool

Chelsea 3 - 1 Liverpool

Derby 4 - 2 Liverpool

Liverpool 1 - 0 Leeds

Liverpool 4 - 1 Benfica

Liverpool 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Liverpool

Wolves 1 - 3 Liverpool

Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 - 1 Liverpool

Aston Villa 0 - 3 Liverpool

Everton 0 - 1 Liverpool

Liverpool 3 - 2 Leicester

Liverpool 3 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach

Bristol 1 - 1 Liverpool

Liverpool 2 - 2 Ipswich

Liverpool 3 - 0 Norwich

Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal

West Ham 0 - 2 Liverpool

Liverpool 4 - 0 Manchester City

Liverpool 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest

Final League Table for the 1977/78 Season...

Road to the 1978 Final...

Liverpool 1 - 0 Brugges