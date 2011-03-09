« previous next »
Any Painter and Decorators on here?

Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« on: Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm »
Can you recommend a masking tape that won't pull the paint off?

Thanks.
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm »
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:24:41 pm »
Worked for me when I did my house..
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:41:21 pm »
Is the Frog tape really low tack?  I need a tape that won't pull paint off the wall.  I've done a feature wall and want to paint the other walls a different colour, so don't want the feature wall paint to come off where the masking tape will be, if you get what I mean.
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 09:41:21 pm
Is the Frog tape really low tack?  I need a tape that won't pull paint off the wall.  I've done a feature wall and want to paint the other walls a different colour, so don't want the feature wall paint to come off where the masking tape will be, if you get what I mean.
Yeah, its exactly what its for.

I do my skirting boards etc with it  worked well.
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm »
How many frogs are used to make one roll of tape?
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:34:46 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm
How many frogs are used to make one roll of tape?

Frogs, Ducks.... are there any vegetarian tape options?
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:07:13 pm »
No matter what masking tape I use, paint always manages to get under it at the edges, making it a total waste of time
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:03:14 am »
you have to be really careful how you pull it off, but everyone uses it

also you cant leave it on too long

put it on before you paint, paint then take it off

if you leave it for a while, if non sticky tape gets sticky enough to take paint off
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:07:03 am »
Thanks everyone
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:31:27 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:03:14 am
you have to be really careful how you pull it off

Advice we should all live by.
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 09:41:21 pm
Is the Frog tape really low tack?  I need a tape that won't pull paint off the wall.  I've done a feature wall and want to paint the other walls a different colour, so don't want the feature wall paint to come off where the masking tape will be, if you get what I mean.

You need to give the paint on your accent wall time to cure can be up to 30 days for water based paint.We usually don't bother with tape just a steady hand and a good eye.
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 02:41:52 pm

You need to give the paint on your accent wall time to cure can be up to 30 days for water based paint.We usually don't bother with tape just a steady hand and a good eye.

That's good advice. Unless you're spraying you shouldn't really paint onto the masking tape. It's just there in case you go over.

Buy a decent angled brush for cutting in:

Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:24:16 pm
That's good advice. Unless you're spraying you shouldn't really paint onto the masking tape. It's just there in case you go over.

Buy a decent angled brush for cutting in:



I've actually got one of those  :D

I'll give that a go, thanks.
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:23:57 pm »
And keep a moist rag at the ready for any misses

(I don't know why I'm giving advice I'm rubbish at this)
Re: Any Painter and Decorators on here?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 08:23:57 pm
And keep a moist rag at the ready for any misses

(I don't know why I'm giving advice I'm rubbish at this)

Ha ha - I've got some baby wipes that should do the trick.
