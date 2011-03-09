Can you recommend a masking tape that won't pull the paint off?Thanks.
Is the Frog tape really low tack? I need a tape that won't pull paint off the wall. I've done a feature wall and want to paint the other walls a different colour, so don't want the feature wall paint to come off where the masking tape will be, if you get what I mean.
How many frogs are used to make one roll of tape?
you have to be really careful how you pull it off
Crosby Nick never fails.
You need to give the paint on your accent wall time to cure can be up to 30 days for water based paint.We usually don't bother with tape just a steady hand and a good eye.
Its all about winning shiny things.
That's good advice. Unless you're spraying you shouldn't really paint onto the masking tape. It's just there in case you go over. Buy a decent angled brush for cutting in:
And keep a moist rag at the ready for any misses(I don't know why I'm giving advice I'm rubbish at this)
