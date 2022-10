Just seen the red card and I can see why it was given, he tries to pull him back with one hand, then switches hands and tries to pull him back even more, putting Mount way off balance when he tries to finish the chance. But you'll see a bunch of those this season that won't get called as fouls. There's a complete lack of consistency, and that's not just over here, it's across Europe.



Just clearly define the rules and stop letting refs interpret them in different ways.