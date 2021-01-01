« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)  (Read 348 times)

Online Dave McCoy

Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« on: Today at 05:57:19 pm »
Juve losing already
Offline mentalgellar

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:00:26 pm »
Just makes the 'non-handball' in our game all the more stupid.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:57:19 pm
Juve losing already

What a pity. Who are they even playing?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:06:50 pm »
No way Juve ends up in top 2 in this group.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:10:06 pm »
Just get VAR in the fucking bin, two ridiculous decisions.

Great save.
Offline mentalgellar

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:13:57 pm »
This ref is having an absolute shocker.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:02:45 pm
What a pity. Who are they even playing?

Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:16:22 pm »
Ha Ha just put the telly on for the red card.
Offline mobydick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:16:35 pm »
Arf
Online Hazell

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:20:41 pm »
Quote from: mentalgellar on Today at 06:13:57 pm
This ref is having an absolute shocker.

He was the one we had against Inter last season, who seems to make completely random decisions based on whichever way the wind's blowing.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:29:53 pm »
Maccabi Haifa now 2-0 up.
Online Elzar

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:32:20 pm »
Juventus giving so much space to the attackers
Online TepidT2O

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm »
What the fuck is the handball rule now?

City had one disallowed for almost nothing, Copenhagen have away a penalty when it hit the top of his arm.

What is the rule??
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:44:07 pm »
Are Juventus finished? A) Yes B) Yes C) Yes D) Definitely yes
Online oojason

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:49:11 pm »

Maccabi Haifa [1] - 0 Juventus; Omer Atzili 7' - https://streamff.com/v/uQMhz3 & https://streamin.me/v/861009f9

Maccabi Haifa [2] - 0 Juventus; Omer Atzili  42' - https://streamff.com/v/bANg4Z & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1579887726723145728


VAR review and decision to disallow Rodri goal vs Copenhagen for handball 14' - https://dubz.co/v/q13h5n & https://streamin.me/v/2ce52994 & https://streamin.me/v/7fa5a68d

Sergio Gomez (Manchester City) straight red card against Copenhagen on 30' - https://dubz.co/v/hcf12z & https://streamin.me/v/a9248b5f


'Ajax supporter stabbed in Naples' - www.at5.nl/artikelen/217224/ajax-supporter-neergestoken-in-napels
Online Schmidt

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:49:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:33:58 pm
What the fuck is the handball rule now?

City had one disallowed for almost nothing, Copenhagen have away a penalty when it hit the top of his arm.

What is the rule??

I think the difference is that if the ball touches an attackers hand/arm in the build up to a goal then it's a handball, regardless of position or intent.

Defensively it's only if there's clear intent, the arm is in an unnatural position or the defender has plenty of time to move it.

That doesn't explain why we didn't get a decision against Arsenal but it makes the City decision make sense.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:50:30 pm »
