Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4120 on: August 31, 2023, 09:23:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August 31, 2023, 09:16:17 pm
Yep, Brexit enabled the racists just as Trump enabled the racists in the US.
Totally agree with the need to annihilate the Torys if we want progress.
It still goes unnoticed by many, tearing into all the cruel Tory policys that cause so much misery but no acknowledgement or praise for the party that always repairs that damage. we should at least start at that point but nope, Labour are no different than the Torys. we've had that for the last 40 odd years and we wonder why the Torys keep getting in.

"40 years of Thatcherism".
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4121 on: August 31, 2023, 09:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 31, 2023, 08:31:14 pm
Not sure what any of that has to do with the price of fish. The UK voted Brexit. The UK is far more toxic and there is far more toxic shit about than I can remember since probably the 70s.

It's far more uneven, unfair and it's certainly going to get much, much, much worse.

The 'just in it for myself' generation is worse than it's ever been in my lifetime (Thatcher saw to that) and this seems to be increasing.

I'd say from reading and looking around at the country, for most of it 'hate and division' is not only here, it's here to stay.


Going to be some job for Labour to address that, but it won't be done in a day, a week, a month or a term.

But before anythnig can happen at all, then the Tories need to be forcefully ejected and reduced in stature. If Labour achieve that then that's step 1. Step 2 - well let's see where that gets us.

Most of the country aren't like most of the people on here. That's an absolute and sad fact. If Labour do anything to shoot themselves in the foot - like going on a Corbynesque Power to the People and fuck the rich and fuck the middle classes, then we'll likely see the Tories in power for the next 50 years.

Even now. Even with everything as absolutely fucked as it is now there are STILL shitloads of people willing and ready to vote for the Tories. Labour has to appeal to those that might vote Tory while trying to keep the base that has been hijacked by the Brexshite gobshites.

But, the data shows this is not true.  It's the opposite, in fact.  The two links I posted support this.

The country is skewed by the voting system.  It gives a disproportionate amount of power, to a minority of people.  Not wanting to go on about PR, so I will stop.

The point is that the country is more tolerant, liberal and open to social reform, than it was.

A Wealth Tax would be a good start, for example.


Impoverished and disadvantaged people, are more susceptible to beieving bullshit spouted by chancers, such as Frottage, Johnson and Trump.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4122 on: August 31, 2023, 09:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on August 31, 2023, 09:23:18 pm
"40 years of Thatcherism".


If you think we haven't been living in Thatcher's Britain, for the past 40 odd years, you're mistaken.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4123 on: August 31, 2023, 09:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on August 31, 2023, 09:23:18 pm
"40 years of Thatcherism".
  Yep, or all governments have ignored you for decades.
6 months later, vote Labour, vote Labour.
What a shit election slogan that was.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4124 on: August 31, 2023, 10:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 31, 2023, 09:30:59 pm

If you think we haven't been living in Thatcher's Britain, for the past 40 odd years, you're mistaken.

Under governments elected by British voters. If all of those years have been antithetical to what you believe in, how realistic do you think the chances are of something that you'd agree with being elected by the UK voters?

There have been some complaints on the last page about me repeating the line about UK governments being elected by UK voters. Yet, however much I repeat it, the point is still missed. Politics isn't won by winning arguments. It's won by getting votes. If people you oppose keep winning, that should say something about the attractiveness of the cause you support.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4125 on: August 31, 2023, 10:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on August 31, 2023, 10:08:09 pm
Politics isn't won by winning arguments. It's won by getting votes.

You keep saying this as if there's absolutely no connection between the two.

In fact if "arguments" are completely irrelevant to electoral success one has to wonder what electoral success consists of.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4126 on: August 31, 2023, 10:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 31, 2023, 09:29:29 pm
But, the data shows this is not true.  It's the opposite, in fact.  The two links I posted support this.

The country is skewed by the voting system.  It gives a disproportionate amount of power, to a minority of people.  Not wanting to go on about PR, so I will stop.

The point is that the country is more tolerant, liberal and open to social reform, than it was.

A Wealth Tax would be a good start, for example.


Impoverished and disadvantaged people, are more susceptible to beieving bullshit spouted by chancers, such as Frottage, Johnson and Trump.

Im not sure that you can draw the conclusion that because people are more socially liberal in being more accepting of homosexuality and immigration that they have become more in favour of a wealth tax.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4127 on: August 31, 2023, 10:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 31, 2023, 10:12:05 pm
You keep saying this as if there's absolutely no connection between the two.

In fact if "arguments" are completely irrelevant to electoral success one has to wonder what electoral success consists of.

I think you guys are talking across purposes here. Who won the Brexit argument? Did Leave win the argument because they won the Referendum or did Remain win because they were right?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4128 on: August 31, 2023, 10:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 31, 2023, 10:12:05 pm
You keep saying this as if there's absolutely no connection between the two.

In fact if "arguments" are completely irrelevant to electoral success one has to wonder what electoral success consists of.

The 2016 referendum, and the 2019 election, was won by promising all things to enough people, with zero intention of keeping those promises. That proved highly effective.

2016 in particular has shown that a massively sensible argument backed with overwhelming evidence and expert opinion isn't enough to win the electoral argument. And that can't be blamed on FPTP either.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4129 on: August 31, 2023, 10:28:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 31, 2023, 10:26:26 pm
I think you guys are talking across purposes here. Who won the Brexit argument? Did Leave win the argument because they won the Referendum or did Remain win because they were right?

I see zero consolation in having been right all along. I'm still no longer an EU citizen, however right I am.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4130 on: August 31, 2023, 10:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on August 31, 2023, 10:27:51 pm
The 2016 referendum, and the 2019 election, was won by promising all things to enough people, with zero intention of keeping those promises. That proved highly effective.

2016 in particular has shown that a massively sensible argument backed with overwhelming evidence and expert opinion isn't enough to win the electoral argument. And that can't be blamed on FPTP either.

Sure, but I was talking about your specific contention that "Politics isn't won by winning arguments. It's won by getting votes".

It has all the iron certainty of a 'rule'. But winners of elections sometimes (often?) do win the argument. 
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4131 on: August 31, 2023, 10:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 31, 2023, 10:41:53 pm
Sure, but I was talking about your specific contention that "Politics isn't won by winning arguments. It's won by getting votes".

It has all the iron certainty of a 'rule'. But winners of elections sometimes (often?) do win the argument. 

Not if the method of argument turns away votes while the other side hoovers up these votes by all the means at their disposal. 2016 and 2019 should be object lessons in these extremes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4132 on: September 1, 2023, 10:00:01 am »
Quote from: Sangria on August 31, 2023, 10:56:04 pm
Not if the method of argument turns away votes while the other side hoovers up these votes by all the means at their disposal. 2016 and 2019 should be object lessons in these extremes.

Not sure it was the argument in those votes that turned away voters.  Corbyn was hated and Johnson promised all things to all people, much like the Leave campaign in 2016.  Do you understand how populism works?

In regards to the REmain campaign, Corbyn was a Lexiter, and couldn't be bothered, and Cameron and Osbourne were arguing for things to stay the same - it was a terrible campaign.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4133 on: September 1, 2023, 10:47:52 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 30, 2023, 10:03:56 pm
Economists say anything .

Youll find an economist to support literally any point of view.  See last year when some economists came up with Trusss economic ideas.  You want an economist to tell you to stick cheese up your nose? Youll find one.

None of the things you listed make it any more practical than it was 50 years ago. And its better to deal in practicalities in my book
I don't think it's any more practical, but with a smaller proportion having more of the wealth the rewards are greater. Possibly enough to make it worthwhile.
Problem being much of the wealth is in capital/offshore/global and hard to tax.  Doesn't mean we shouldn't though .
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4134 on: September 1, 2023, 10:58:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September  1, 2023, 10:47:52 am
I don't think it's any more practical, but with a smaller proportion having more of the wealth the rewards are greater. Possibly enough to make it worthwhile.
Problem being much of the wealth is in capital/offshore/global and hard to tax.  Doesn't mean we shouldn't though .
Offshore capital is so hard to deal with. Unless every g20 country agrees to do something then its unlikely to work

My point is though, that whilst something like a wealth tax may appear appealing, often practicalities make these kind of things more effort than they are worth. And when people make simple sweeping statements about how we can reform society, its often much much more complex than it seems
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4135 on: September 1, 2023, 02:21:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  1, 2023, 10:58:05 am
Offshore capital is so hard to deal with. Unless every g20 country agrees to do something then its unlikely to work

My point is though, that whilst something like a wealth tax may appear appealing, often practicalities make these kind of things more effort than they are worth. And when people make simple sweeping statements about how we can reform society, its often much much more complex than it seems

You can equalise taxation of earned and unearned income.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4136 on: September 1, 2023, 04:03:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  1, 2023, 10:58:05 am
Offshore capital is so hard to deal with. Unless every g20 country agrees to do something then its unlikely to work

My point is though, that whilst something like a wealth tax may appear appealing, often practicalities make these kind of things more effort than they are worth. And when people make simple sweeping statements about how we can reform society, its often much much more complex than it seems


Ideally freeze all assets in the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories.

Impose a 50% windfall tax on all assets held there (including by shell companies located in these 'secrecy jurisdictions')

Would raise £several-hundred-billion

 :D :D :D




(yes, I know the practicalities make this pretty much impossible, but it's good to dream!!)

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4137 on: September 1, 2023, 04:07:27 pm »
Quote from: SP on September  1, 2023, 02:21:47 pm
You can equalise taxation of earned and unearned income.


The entire Capital Gains Tax system needs an overhaul, with scope to use CGT reduced. That private equity parasites can channel all their profits through CGT is a discrage, for example.

Also address the whole Trust scam. I know Trusts are necessary in some cases (eg, where a vulnerable person is left money/compensation, etc) but overseas trusts (like what David Cameron's father had for his multi-millions) and being able to place entire estates into trusts (eg, Duke of Westminster's estate) is just a wheeze to dodge tax.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4138 on: September 4, 2023, 11:53:05 am »
Angela Rayner has been appointed shadow levelling up secretary and shadow deputy prime minister.

Lisa Nandy 'demoted' to shadow cabinet minister for international development

Shabana Mahmood has been appointed shadow secretary of state for justice

Steve Reed has been appointed shadow secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4139 on: September 4, 2023, 12:04:23 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on September  4, 2023, 11:53:05 am
Angela Rayner has been appointed shadow levelling up secretary and shadow deputy prime minister.

Lisa Nandy 'demoted' to shadow cabinet minister for international development

Shabana Mahmood has been appointed shadow secretary of state for justice

Steve Reed has been appointed shadow secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs


Nandy has been disappointingly anonymous.

With Sunak's Tories pretty much abandoning 'levelling up' apart from the slogan, Rayner could make hay shadowing it.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4140 on: September 4, 2023, 12:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  4, 2023, 12:04:23 pm

Nandy has been disappointingly anonymous.

With Sunak's Tories pretty much abandoning 'levelling up' apart from the slogan, Rayner could make hay shadowing it.

I think right now it's best to be anonymous. Every question labour are going to get asked between now and the end of next year is 'How are you going to pay for it?' and 'Rachel Reeve says you can't pay for it so what is the point of you?'

At least Rayner doesn't really care how she comes across in the media. She's not going to care about the granular details. Just getting labour into a clear majority is the only aim
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4141 on: September 4, 2023, 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  4, 2023, 12:04:23 pm

Nandy has been disappointingly anonymous.

With Sunak's Tories pretty much abandoning 'levelling up' apart from the slogan, Rayner could make hay shadowing it.

Agree on both counts. Nandy is happiest in the seminar room. Rayner is a nightmare for the stuffy Tories.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4142 on: September 4, 2023, 12:24:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on September  4, 2023, 12:07:37 pm
I think right now it's best to be anonymous. Every question labour are going to get asked between now and the end of next year is 'How are you going to pay for it?' and 'Rachel Reeve says you can't pay for it so what is the point of you?'

At least Rayner doesn't really care how she comes across in the media. She's not going to care about the granular details. Just getting labour into a clear majority is the only aim



Bozo recognised that he had to throw some scraps to the northern oiks who'd voted Tory due to Brexit and feeling ignored by 'metropolitan liberal elites in London', so 'levelling up' was coined and some resources diverted that way (along with turning a blind eye to corruption - *cough* Teesport & Ben Houchen *cough*).

Like Trump's entire MAGA-myth, it could only ever be a glorified slogan with a handful of small-scale pet projects to try to give it a veneer of happening.

Sunak has, in reality, completely abandoned the 'policy'.

Labour should have been shouting from the rooftops of 'red wall' town halls that Sunak's Tories care nothing about them. And Nandy should have been leading the shouting, getting frequent airtime to parrot the message.

It's not Labour promising anything, just getting it into the minds of voters that the Tories won't do anything for them. I don't expect that many  who gradually radiated away from Labour over a number of elections and increasingly switched to Tory, often via UKIP, from 2015 (we shouldn't make the mistake of thinking the Tory sweeping of dozens of red wall seats was a sudden phenomenon; the process began in the early 00's) will leap back to Labour. But just having thousands becoming so disillusioned with the Tories that they simply don't vote hugely improves Labour's chances of winning back many of those seats.



Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4143 on: September 4, 2023, 01:10:37 pm »
Is this a good move for Rayner then?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4144 on: September 4, 2023, 02:56:21 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on September  4, 2023, 12:07:37 pm
I think right now it's best to be anonymous. Every question labour are going to get asked between now and the end of next year is 'How are you going to pay for it?' and 'Rachel Reeve says you can't pay for it so what is the point of you?'

At least Rayner doesn't really care how she comes across in the media. She's not going to care about the granular details. Just getting labour into a clear majority is the only aim

Use Mone in every answer. Talk about reclaiming the corrupt procurement money. Make the Tories claim they only stole x amount which wont cover the plans.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4145 on: September 4, 2023, 02:58:20 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on September  4, 2023, 01:10:37 pm
Is this a good move for Rayner then?

The lack of Tory investment in anything but their cronies should be a huge theme in the dying days of this Government. The potential is there for her to put herself forward.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4146 on: September 4, 2023, 05:22:56 pm »
Government has caved and confirmed it will publish the list of impacted schools, confirmed by the education sec.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4147 on: September 5, 2023, 03:19:45 pm »
The list of schools that anyone could compile by spotting those that haven't let the kids return. Useful.


Edit. Dig at the govnt. Not you.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4148 on: September 5, 2023, 05:00:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  5, 2023, 03:19:45 pm
The list of schools that anyone could compile by spotting those that haven't let the kids return. Useful.


Edit. Dig at the govnt. Not you.

It wont include partial closures or where they have moved classes into a dining hall or other temporary arrangement.

I know of at least one school around me that is yet to be surveyed so wont be in the figures.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4149 on: September 6, 2023, 06:51:02 pm »
Liz Kendall as shadow DWP minister feels grim
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4150 on: September 6, 2023, 06:59:17 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on September  6, 2023, 06:51:02 pm
Liz Kendall as shadow DWP minister feels grim

She will toe the  line regarding austerity that's for sure
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4151 on: September 6, 2023, 09:50:19 pm »
The whole grow the economy in order to spend line is getting tiresome. I know why they are doing it, but we are over a year until the next election and as things continue to get bad, the message really starts grating. Most people realise growing the economy will take a very long time.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4152 on: September 6, 2023, 11:24:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September  6, 2023, 09:50:19 pm
The whole grow the economy in order to spend line is getting tiresome. I know why they are doing it, but we are over a year until the next election and as things continue to get bad, the message really starts grating. Most people realise growing the economy will take a very long time.

The irony is that govt spending can grow the economy. We need to drop this Tory built narrative of the economy being equivalent to a household budget or even a business, which is ridiculous to be frank. They are both closed simple systems where spending and income are distinct. Even the economy of a small town is way more complex than a business, never mind a country. The more a govt spends, the more money goes into the economy and the taxation system. Spending increases income, but its also how its spent.

The tories have spent a lot, but its gone moreso to already wealthy people and banks who have a higher propensity to save that money. Whereas if its spent on infrastructure, we benefit in the long term, and every pound extra given to people on low incomes will mostly be spent.

The current iteration of the Tory government is the most corrupt in my lifetime. Sunak setting up emergency alert systems contracted to Fujitsu, which is then immediately subcontracted to Infosys. Cronyism is accelerating. He cut spending on infrastructure but introduced schemes, especially during covid, that were easily defrauded for billions by already wealthy people and Tory donors. I think well see more and more stories on how much has been taken from the economy while Sunak has been chancellor and PM.

Were at the point where we just need to get rid of the Tories. Its only going to get worse otherwise. I think well lose the NHS if they somehow managed to win the next GE.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4153 on: Today at 07:24:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September  6, 2023, 09:50:19 pm
The whole grow the economy in order to spend line is getting tiresome. I know why they are doing it, but we are over a year until the next election and as things continue to get bad, the message really starts grating. Most people realise growing the economy will take a very long time.

I'm wondering why, if the spend too grow, advocated by others is so effective that we haven't seen economies around the world booming by doing it. I guess there had to be a balance.
It's a blind spot for me, but I believe massive investment in renewables would bring in more than it costs. We'd be able to employ people, export the tech we develop, and run things more competitively with lower power bills. Love the idea as I I assume there are flaws that have stopped that .
It's like the money spent on space. I read somewhere that you get back ten times what you put in. In that case why isn't every one spending trillions on it .
