Does any of this even matter? I wonder if itíd be better to just hold on to my pension contributions. Thatís cold, hard cash that could be in the pockets of our landlord whoís never been north or Watford. Our rent is going up £100 per month in November, just because they can.



Struggling to conceive is grim at the best of times, but when thereís a chunk of your brain screaming at you ďa lot of landlords discriminate against familiesĒ and part of you every month is grateful for your period because you canít even begin to imagine the multitude of ways theyíll fuck your baby over, itís a tricky one. Do I want to teach my little John loads of Liverpool songs knowing that his cute chubby hands will be pulling triggers in the 2040 resource wars? What a fucking shit person I am for even thinking about dragging all of this out any further.



But Iíve had a couple of pints and Iím ranting. I want to have babies, Iíd be a boss mum and we both earn more than my dadís single wage bringing four of us up in the 90s. Weíve spent about £60,000 in rent over the last seven years of living together. Weíre going to Lanzarote in September and weíre killing the planet a bit more by ordering some ridiculous pool floats off Amazon because my sister-in-law gave us a £25 voucher last Christmas.



Fuck every single MP in existence, signed someone who did work experience with people you respect who do not deserve your respect. I love Sicily and I love the people, and this week I saw it burn to the ground.



I might be slightly disillusioned.