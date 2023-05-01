« previous next »
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 01:23:24 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:19:07 pm
Sorry to distract from the self ID conversation but for anyone following the ULEZ story the court have backed the expansion of ULEZ to Greater London:I think it's generally a good thing but the amount of resistance to it is quite something, to the extent that a wildly unpopular government managed to hold the seat of their disgraced former PM largely off the back of it and that the leader of the opposition has seemingly fallen out with the London Mayor over it.

There seems to have been quite a lot of misinformation judging by these comments from Bromley market traders (within that same BBC article):
"One trader, Caroline, says she paid £14,500 for a new car and has 'had to make big sacrifices' to afford it."
"A man who has been running a fruit and veg stall for 30 years says he cant afford to buy a new vehicle. 'I dont know what to do, I cant afford thousands of pounds for a new car when what Ive got now is completely fine,' he says."

The BBC article helpfully outlines the current rules for vehicles exempt from paying the ULEZ charges:
- Diesel cars and vans: 2015 models and newer
- Petrol cars and vans: 2006 models or newer
- For motorbikes, it's 2007 and up

I wonder how many people stressing over the fees would actually be eligible to pay them anyway.  There's certainly no requirement for people to paying £15k for a new car!!

Never underesitmate the power of bullshit and ignorance!
gamble

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 01:39:13 pm »
Where do you live thaddeus?

I live in the london borough of bromley and have businesses there.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 01:42:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:14:34 pm
You weren't!

 :champ

Quote
"reneging on a promise that effects people on such a personal level with no reason is enough to look at his actions unfavourably" - can I ask what evidence you've got that it's for no reason? That would definitely be an odd way to write policy!

It is very odd.  '
If the party believe we should have a nationalised green energy company then drop it as a policy for financial reasons but still believe in the policy, thats fair enough. This isnt.


thaddeus

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 01:53:01 pm »
Quote from: gamble on Yesterday at 01:39:13 pm
Where do you live thaddeus?

I live in the london borough of bromley and have businesses there.
Currently a town in Leicestershire so not directly affected.  I'd be very happy if our mayor introduced something similar as it's horrible walking the kids to school and all of us getting a face full of fumes when a vehicle goes past (and it's noticeably worse with the older vans).  As my eldest has mild asthma I do often wonder if the 15 minutes of exercise they're getting is worth it or if we should just drive instead.

Are your businesses' vehicles eligible for the ULEZ charges?
classycarra

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 01:56:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:19:07 pm
Sorry to distract from the self ID conversation but for anyone following the ULEZ story the court have backed the expansion of ULEZ to Greater London:I think it's generally a good thing but the amount of resistance to it is quite something, to the extent that a wildly unpopular government managed to hold the seat of their disgraced former PM largely off the back of it and that the leader of the opposition has seemingly fallen out with the London Mayor over it.

There seems to have been quite a lot of misinformation judging by these comments from Bromley market traders (within that same BBC article):
"One trader, Caroline, says she paid £14,500 for a new car and has 'had to make big sacrifices' to afford it."
"A man who has been running a fruit and veg stall for 30 years says he cant afford to buy a new vehicle. 'I dont know what to do, I cant afford thousands of pounds for a new car when what Ive got now is completely fine,' he says."

The BBC article helpfully outlines the current rules for vehicles exempt from paying the ULEZ charges:
- Diesel cars and vans: 2015 models and newer
- Petrol cars and vans: 2006 models or newer
- For motorbikes, it's 2007 and up

I wonder how many people stressing over the fees would actually be eligible to pay them anyway.  There's certainly no requirement for people to paying £15k for a new car!!
Purely anecdotal, but I have friends working in Local Authority public health in London boroughs and they are so depressed by the responses they (and councillors)
hear to ULEZ and other car related policy.

I can't remember exact details from various disheartened rants, but they were shocked at the passionate disproval (and they're not naive). It's maddening and wild how quickly misinformation takes hold with stuff like this (this is over the last year, so before the cynical byelection campaign too)
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 03:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 09:51:04 am
I don't think it's subjective at all. I think the only thing that has distorted some people's views is that the Tories lurched from a party on the right to the extreme-right (they did this to supplant the ever growing popularity of minority parties in that space). This distortion of the UK political landscape does not impact the definition of socialism.

Well that just shows how it is subjective. For many people left wing politics does not exclusively equate to socialism (particularly in economic terms).
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 03:33:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:53:01 pm
Currently a town in Leicestershire so not directly affected.  I'd be very happy if our mayor introduced something similar as it's horrible walking the kids to school and all of us getting a face full of fumes when a vehicle goes past (and it's noticeably worse with the older vans).  As my eldest has mild asthma I do often wonder if the 15 minutes of exercise they're getting is worth it or if we should just drive instead.

Are your businesses' vehicles eligible for the ULEZ charges?

Definitely worth it.  The air pollution is worse inside the vehicle, unless you have a particle and gas cabin filter (which most people don't), than outside.

The benefits you get from walking and cycling, far out weigh the negatives.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3967 on: Yesterday at 04:55:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:19:07 pm
Sorry to distract from the self ID conversation but for anyone following the ULEZ story the court have backed the expansion of ULEZ to Greater London:I think it's generally a good thing but the amount of resistance to it is quite something, to the extent that a wildly unpopular government managed to hold the seat of their disgraced former PM largely off the back of it and that the leader of the opposition has seemingly fallen out with the London Mayor over it.

There seems to have been quite a lot of misinformation judging by these comments from Bromley market traders (within that same BBC article):
"One trader, Caroline, says she paid £14,500 for a new car and has 'had to make big sacrifices' to afford it."
"A man who has been running a fruit and veg stall for 30 years says he cant afford to buy a new vehicle. 'I dont know what to do, I cant afford thousands of pounds for a new car when what Ive got now is completely fine,' he says."

The BBC article helpfully outlines the current rules for vehicles exempt from paying the ULEZ charges:
- Diesel cars and vans: 2015 models and newer
- Petrol cars and vans: 2006 models or newer
- For motorbikes, it's 2007 and up

I wonder how many people stressing over the fees would actually be eligible to pay them anyway.  There's certainly no requirement for people to paying £15k for a new car!!


Starmer has greenlit the expansion.

I think it's electorally sound to do so. If it was delayed, the Tories, along with the far-right like the Frog-Faced Fascist and that slug Fox, could keep on peddling their misinformation. It'd be like an open sore.

Once the vast majority of people living the wider zone realise that the charge doesn't actually apply to their vehicle after all, it will be an issue that drifts away.

I also think that the majority of people in the affected areas are already either ambivalent or supportive of it. they just don't make any noise, unlike those who oppose it (most of whom are anti-Left arseholes anyway)
PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3968 on: Yesterday at 10:26:11 pm »
We've got an electric car and a 2009 diesel. Don't live in a london borough, but if we did, we'd have to ditch the diesel.
Now in hindsight, the diesel is a horrible polluting thing, but I don't think I knew that at the time.  Seem to recall the advice was they were better for the environment than petrol. I think in one metric they are but in the particulates they are much worse and it seems that's a bigger problem that whatever shite comes out of a petrol car.
Not sure how I'd afford to replace the diesel. Though I guess I will have to at some point and will find a way to do so.
I think a useful thing to have done (and I think it'd be easy to do) is say only x% of vehicles owned with an address in the affected areas will have fall foul of the legislation.
I know that excludes those that are outside of the boroughs but have to regularl travel in, but maybe an estimate can be put on those too.
Some sort of cap on the fee at maybe £500 a year might have eased the path.

--edit-- I'm not sure where the balance is that scrapping a working car for a less polluting one kicks in. Same argument for switching to electric I guess.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3969 on: Yesterday at 10:34:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:26:11 pm
We've got an electric car and a 2009 diesel. Don't live in a london borough, but if we did, we'd have to ditch the diesel.
Now in hindsight, the diesel is a horrible polluting thing, but I don't think I knew that at the time.  Seem to recall the advice was they were better for the environment than petrol. I think in one metric they are but in the particulates they are much worse and it seems that's a bigger problem that whatever shite comes out of a petrol car.
Not sure how I'd afford to replace the diesel. Though I guess I will have to at some point and will find a way to do so.
I think a useful thing to have done (and I think it'd be easy to do) is say only x% of vehicles owned with an address in the affected areas will have fall foul of the legislation.
I know that excludes those that are outside of the boroughs but have to regularl travel in, but maybe an estimate can be put on those too.
Some sort of cap on the fee at maybe £500 a year might have eased the path.

--edit-- I'm not sure where the balance is that scrapping a working car for a less polluting one kicks in. Same argument for switching to electric I guess.


The whole system is mad. So my dads 2005 Ford Focus has a road tax of about £160, my wifes old 2011 BMW 3 series has a road tax of £20. Yet the Focus is ULEZ compliant and the BMW isnt, how does that make any sense?
Snail

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 12:34:14 am »
Does any of this even matter? I wonder if itd be better to just hold on to my pension contributions. Thats cold, hard cash that could be in the pockets of our landlord whos never been north or Watford. Our rent is going up £100 per month in November, just because they can.

Struggling to conceive is grim at the best of times, but when theres a chunk of your brain screaming at you a lot of landlords discriminate against families and part of you every month is grateful for your period because you cant even begin to imagine the multitude of ways theyll fuck your baby over, its a tricky one. Do I want to teach my little John loads of Liverpool songs knowing that his cute chubby hands will be pulling triggers in the 2040 resource wars? What a fucking shit person I am for even thinking about dragging all of this out any further.

But Ive had a couple of pints and Im ranting. I want to have babies, Id be a boss mum and we both earn more than my dads single wage bringing four of us up in the 90s. Weve spent about £60,000 in rent over the last seven years of living together. Were going to Lanzarote in September and were killing the planet a bit more by ordering some ridiculous pool floats off Amazon because my sister-in-law gave us a £25 voucher last Christmas.

Fuck every single MP in existence, signed someone who did work experience with people you respect who do not deserve your respect. I love Sicily and I love the people, and this week I saw it burn to the ground.

I might be slightly disillusioned.
Titi Camara

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 03:49:41 am »
