Does any of this even matter? I wonder if itd be better to just hold on to my pension contributions. Thats cold, hard cash that could be in the pockets of our landlord whos never been north or Watford. Our rent is going up £100 per month in November, just because they can.
Struggling to conceive is grim at the best of times, but when theres a chunk of your brain screaming at you a lot of landlords discriminate against families and part of you every month is grateful for your period because you cant even begin to imagine the multitude of ways theyll fuck your baby over, its a tricky one. Do I want to teach my little John loads of Liverpool songs knowing that his cute chubby hands will be pulling triggers in the 2040 resource wars? What a fucking shit person I am for even thinking about dragging all of this out any further.
But Ive had a couple of pints and Im ranting. I want to have babies, Id be a boss mum and we both earn more than my dads single wage bringing four of us up in the 90s. Weve spent about £60,000 in rent over the last seven years of living together. Were going to Lanzarote in September and were killing the planet a bit more by ordering some ridiculous pool floats off Amazon because my sister-in-law gave us a £25 voucher last Christmas.
Fuck every single MP in existence, signed someone who did work experience with people you respect who do not deserve your respect. I love Sicily and I love the people, and this week I saw it burn to the ground.
I might be slightly disillusioned.