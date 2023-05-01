Does any of this even matter? I wonder if itd be better to just hold on to my pension contributions. Thats cold, hard cash that could be in the pockets of our landlord whos never been north or Watford. Our rent is going up £100 per month in November, just because they can.



Struggling to conceive is grim at the best of times, but when theres a chunk of your brain screaming at you a lot of landlords discriminate against families and part of you every month is grateful for your period because you cant even begin to imagine the multitude of ways theyll fuck your baby over, its a tricky one. Do I want to teach my little John loads of Liverpool songs knowing that his cute chubby hands will be pulling triggers in the 2040 resource wars? What a fucking shit person I am for even thinking about dragging all of this out any further.



But Ive had a couple of pints and Im ranting. I want to have babies, Id be a boss mum and we both earn more than my dads single wage bringing four of us up in the 90s. Weve spent about £60,000 in rent over the last seven years of living together. Were going to Lanzarote in September and were killing the planet a bit more by ordering some ridiculous pool floats off Amazon because my sister-in-law gave us a £25 voucher last Christmas.



Fuck every single MP in existence, signed someone who did work experience with people you respect who do not deserve your respect. I love Sicily and I love the people, and this week I saw it burn to the ground.



I might be slightly disillusioned.