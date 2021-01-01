He’s 100% correct that smart cross-party cooperation is required, that the Tory minority keeps getting elected because of failure in that area & that FPTP needs to go. It seems, however, unlikely that bullies expelled him because of such a mild tweet. There must be more to the story?



Aye, bit strange to say he's been expelled and describe the tone of the letter ("cold" haha), but not refer to the reasoning. Be interested to hear Red-Soldiers view too, instead of just a copy-paste job.After 44 years you'd have thought he knew the rules though - I'm not even a current member but even I know you face punishment if you encourage people to vote for people facing Labour candidates. Surely that's just a suspension though, not expulsion (which again, is why it's likely there's something more he's not sharing in his guardian column)“I feel shocked that the factionalism I warned against at the start of the year in these pages has taken its revenge and pretty much proved the point; it’s a petty tyranny. It will be tragic if this is the culture Labour takes into government, because it will fail.” The guy seems to be reading a lot into a cold email. The factionalism call doesn't make a huge deal of sense either given the people who've been expelled for their fringe views and associated rule breaks belong to different factions. Seems like pretty bog standard membership rule broken and punished 101 stuff.EDIT: quick scan suggests in 2021 oxford council elections he supported a pact between greens and lib dems to try to get the 2 labour councillors out. so as expected really, nothing to be arsed about - it's just he has access to guardian column to be able to whinge in a sensationalist way.labour have commented that he hasn't been expelled either - appears the guy has a problem with honesty - article seemed very fishy (at least to someone without preconceptions)