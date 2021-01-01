« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 95563 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 01:40:40 pm »
Hes 100% correct that smart cross-party cooperation is required, that the Tory minority keeps getting elected because of failure in that area & that FPTP needs to go. It seems, however, unlikely that bullies expelled him because of such a mild tweet. There must be more to the story?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 01:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:12:26 pm
What do we make of this:  Compass are hardly 'radical left'

Compass chief says Labour has expelled him and attacks party tyranny

The centre-left pressure groups Neal Lawson says under Keir Starmer a clique is behaving like playground bullies

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jun/30/compass-chief-says-labour-has-expelled-him-and-attacks-party-tyranny
It reminds me of Trump and Johnsons defence, in the wrong but claiming it's a witch hunt.
.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,569
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:40:40 pm
He’s 100% correct that smart cross-party cooperation is required, that the Tory minority keeps getting elected because of failure in that area & that FPTP needs to go. It seems, however, unlikely that bullies expelled him because of such a mild tweet. There must be more to the story?
Aye, bit strange to say he's been expelled and describe the tone of the letter ("cold" haha), but not refer to the reasoning. Be interested to hear Red-Soldiers view too, instead of just a copy-paste job.

After 44 years you'd have thought he knew the rules though - I'm not even a current member but even I know you face punishment if you encourage people to vote for people facing Labour candidates. Surely that's just a suspension though, not expulsion (which again, is why it's likely there's something more he's not sharing in his guardian column)

“I feel shocked that the factionalism I warned against at the start of the year in these pages has taken its revenge and pretty much proved the point; it’s a petty tyranny. It will be tragic if this is the culture Labour takes into government, because it will fail.” The guy seems to be reading a lot into a cold email. The factionalism call doesn't make a huge deal of sense either given the people who've been expelled for their fringe views and associated rule breaks belong to different factions. Seems like pretty bog standard membership rule broken and punished 101 stuff.

EDIT: quick scan suggests in 2021 oxford council elections he supported a pact between greens and lib dems to try to get the 2 labour councillors out. so as expected really, nothing to be arsed about - it's just he has access to guardian column to be able to whinge in a sensationalist way.

labour have commented that he hasn't been expelled either - appears the guy has a problem with honesty - article seemed very fishy (at least to someone without preconceptions)
https://twitter.com/REWearmouth/status/1674765130356121601
« Last Edit: Today at 02:20:56 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,871
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 02:54:20 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:40:40 pm
Hes 100% correct that smart cross-party cooperation is required, that the Tory minority keeps getting elected because of failure in that area & that FPTP needs to go. It seems, however, unlikely that bullies expelled him because of such a mild tweet. There must be more to the story?

Agree.

You don't just get expelled for that.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,745
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 03:32:48 pm »
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/secret-email-severn-trent-boss-070627641.html?

Quote
Liv Garfield, the boss of FTSE 100 water giant Severn Trent, is trying to bring a taskforce of utility bosses together with the Labour party in a bid to head off the threat of nationalisation.

In an email sent to other utility CEOs which she describes as sensitive and highly confidential, the £4 million a year Garfield asks them to join an off-the-record roundtable with Will Hutton, the Observer journalist best known for books critical of capitalism including The State Were In.

Her move comes as water companies face the threat of being re-nationalised, decades after they were privatised as one of Margaret Thatchers free market reforms.

She writes: Whilst it is clear Labour will not include nationalisation in its next manifesto, they are also not keen on entering into the election race championing the status quo.  The leadership thinks there is room for improvement and, politically, there is significant pressure to do something about utilities.

She adds: One idea we believe might be attractive to the Labour leadership is re-purposing utilities and utility networks into a new breed of declared social purpose companies  companies that remain privately owned, who absolutely can (and should) make a profit, but ones that also have a special duty to take a long-term view.



Can we change nothing, but find a way to make it appear like some kind of change will be coming?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,871
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 03:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:32:48 pm
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/secret-email-severn-trent-boss-070627641.html?

Can we change nothing, but find a way to make it appear like some kind of change will be coming?

I know what we need.  A rebranding and some good PR  ;)
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,745
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 03:57:00 pm »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,569
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 03:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:32:48 pm
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/secret-email-severn-trent-boss-070627641.html?

Can we change nothing, but find a way to make it appear like some kind of change will be coming?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:54:10 pm
I know what we need.  A rebranding and some good PR  ;)
Might it be worth holding judgment until the potential 'taskforce' exists (or suggests anything policy-wise)?

The suggestion its Labour PR seems odd, given it's confidential documents from one of the companies (communicating with other companies, not Labour) that have been leaked - nothing from Labour in comments or branding
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 