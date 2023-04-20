Has he specifically excluded the specialists. My info is purely from your post, but surely if you double the number of med students, the aim (which may not happen) it to double the number of specialists too.
I think Clint has alluded to this in his earlier post but ill make it explicit here - doctors do not have automatic progression in their careers. What I mean by this is that it is not a straight run-through from Med School onward. These are the stages: Foundation Year 1&2 - Core training/Speciality Training - Higher Speciality training Consultant. More med students means more doctors in 5 years, but does not necessarily mean more specialists.
I think quite a few people think that doctors will eventually become consultants by just putting in the time to get there. Each of the distinct phases of a doctors career I've listed above are gated by a number of factors - Med school (exams/professional training/competency based appraisal) - FY1&2 (funded places/Exams/competency based appraisal/move to new area) - Core/Speciality Training (funded places/job interviews/exams/competency based appraisal/move to new area) - Higher Speciality Training (funded places/job interviews/exams/competency based appraisal/move to new area) Consultant (final exams!, competency based appraisal, job interviews).
To make this more clear - at each stage of their career, doctors must pass (and self fund!) exams, continually demonstrate they are learning their job (in many different areas of medicine), are continually assessed by a competency panel, who have the power to make them repeat a year of their training if they take too many days off sick, don't achieve competencies etc. This same panel clears doctors to move into the next stage of training. So, our new Doctor, fresh from med school exams, is placed in their foundation job, might have to move halfway across the country, is expected to work in a new job every 4 months, but manage to pass more exams, satisfy the competency panel, apply for core training in a speciality area that interests them.
So the doctor is now two years into their career, passed everything so far, successful at job interview, looking forwards to starting the next stage of their training... potentially in another part of the country. They start their training in a specialty, still moving jobs every 4 months, but operating at a more advanced level (sometimes literally, if in surgery). They do the same again, sit more exams, demonstrate competence, pass all requirements, and now they interview for the final part of training before hopefully completing their journey to consultant.
They sit their interview, they are deemed appointable... but there is a slight problem - there aren't enough funded speciality posts. These are doctors 5+ years into their careers, very experienced and skilled.
This happened just a few days ago: https://twitter.com/ShaunLintern/status/1648724433035567104
Estimated 1400 consultant anaesthetists short right now
, yet 350 doctors are eligible for the final pathway, but there aren't enough funded training places for them. This is a problem at all levels of medical training at the moment. Doctors are leaving the health service, if senior doctors leave, this reduces the places available for junior doctors because you can't train people up to consultant level without consultants to train them up to that level! Plus poor investment and job planning mean there might not be any money to pay them even if there are consultants available to train them!
That's really why people are criticising Labours policy of just expanding medical school places, yes you will get more doctors but in 5 years, what about the issues right now!? The system is already backed up, retention is a serious and ongoing problem, Doctors don't feel valued, they can train for years, do everything perfectly (a near miracle in itself!) and still be blocked by circumstances entirely out of their control. Starmer and Streeting have ruled out giving Doctors a pay rise, have not offered any suggestions to help doctors feel valued, so what actual working solution do they have for the issues happening right now?
But guess who do have places for doctors? Australia, Canada, the US, New Zealand (and they pay a whole lot more too!).
If Labour want to show they are a competent Government in Waiting, they need to be putting forward serious solutions to serious issues.
TL;DR: more med students != more specialists, issues with training are serious, complex and systemic. Labours policy is easy to promise, sounds good, but solves nothing short term, Labour refusing to value doctors, doctors leave, issues worsen.