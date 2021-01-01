« previous next »
Is it down to the CPS whether criminals are sent down?  I always thought it was judges 🤷

Or do they mean the CPS didn't even get the cases to court?  I understood it to be they were found guilty but not given custodial sentences?
Judges follow the sentencing guidelines, which are set by the sentencing council. The problem for Labour in this case is that Starmer was a member of the sentencing council in 2012, which is when the current guidelines were made and the lower limits that allow for non-custodial sentences were set.

It's obviously a stretch to pin it on him, but he has a lot more to do with it than Sunak who was not even an MP for most of the time period they've pulled the stats from.
Judges follow the sentencing guidelines, which are set by the sentencing council. The problem for Labour in this case is that Starmer was a member of the sentencing council in 2012, which is when the current guidelines were made and the lower limits that allow for non-custodial sentences were set.

It's obviously a stretch to pin it on him, but he has a lot more to do with it than Sunak who was not even an MP for most of the time period they've pulled the stats from.

So this council then, how many are on it and what's the demographic? 

It presumably wasn't just down Kier to decide what the limits were but I guess for the point scoring mob everything is his fault 👍
So this council then, how many are on it and what's the demographic? 

It presumably wasn't just down Kier to decide what the limits were but I guess for the point scoring mob everything is his fault 👍

No, but it was pretty ill thought out.  It's not hard to argue that he had more say than Sunak.  Plenty to go after with the Tories and they made a bit of a hash of it.
So this council then, how many are on it and what's the demographic? 

It presumably wasn't just down Kier to decide what the limits were but I guess for the point scoring mob everything is his fault 👍

In fairness... and I'm REALLY no Sunak fan, it was more down to Starmer than Sunak - even if Starmer was just one voice on the council.

This isn't an attack/point-scoring on Starmer - just some balance.

Either way, I think the current couple of 'attack' ads from Labour are bonkers. :(
They're right to go after the Tories' record on crime, and the difference between their 'law and order' rhetoric and the reality. Talking about specific types of crime is also fine, but what isn't fine is saying things like Rishi Sunak doesn't think sexual abusers should go to prison. It also opens the door for the Tories to go on about Saville again.
Possibly it is I'll thought out but I doubt it'll bother most non voters as they probably don't even know what Kier's job was before so they'll just see the jab at Sunak.
So this council then, how many are on it and what's the demographic? 

It presumably wasn't just down Kier to decide what the limits were but I guess for the point scoring mob everything is his fault 👍

And again, in fairness... He (or Labour at least) brought it up.

It's not very clever.
They're right to go after the Tories' record on crime, and the difference between their 'law and order' rhetoric and the reality. Talking about specific types of crime is also fine, but what isn't fine is saying things like Rishi Sunak doesn't think sexual abusers should go to prison. It also opens the door for the Tories to go on about Saville again.

If the Tories want to go on about Savile, Labour should put up huge posters of him hanging out with Maggie Thatcher.
If the Tories want to go on about Savile, Labour should put up huge posters of him hanging out with Maggie Thatcher.

Or... maybe just argue about the policies that are hurting people? Without the culture war/red meat/outrage stuff?

Just a thought.

:)
It's all very hi-brow shit that grinds people's bones though, people need to chill the fuck out and enjoy the ride ☺️

All being well we'll have a Labour government in a year or so, then we can moan about the semantics 👍
It's all very hi-brow shit that grinds people's bones though, people need to chill the fuck out and enjoy the ride ☺️

All being well we'll have a Labour government in a year or so, then we can moan about the semantics 👍

We should have (let's hope so)... but there's still plenty of time for them to f*ck it up. :(
Or... maybe just argue about the policies that are hurting people? Without the culture war/red meat/outrage stuff?

Just a thought.

:)

I said if the Tories start talking Savile, as if Labour was the only government who didn't notice wtf he was up to.

Personally I don't consider stuff like this to be red meat or culture wars. Culture wars is gay marriage, drag queens, fearing "the other". All Labour are doing is fighting a bit dirty. Policy, facts etc didn't get us very far in the Brexit referendum, and we're up against a Tory government for whom nothing is too low.

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:06:44 pm
It's all very hi-brow shit that grinds people's bones though, people need to chill the fuck out and enjoy the ride ☺️

All being well we'll have a Labour government in a year or so, then we can moan about the semantics 👍

Dunno about a year. December 2024 isn't it? That's a good 20 months away.
I said if the Tories start talking Savile, as if Labour was the only government who didn't notice wtf he was up to.

Yes, I got that... but I still find a 'race to the bottom' very distasteful. You're free to disgaree of course.

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:49:38 pm


Personally I don't consider stuff like this to be red meat or culture wars. Culture wars is gay marriage, drag queens, fearing "the other".


Yes, and Labour are letting themselves get dragged into this too. Who can be the toughest on criminals, illegal immigrants and so on. Backtracking on transgender issues.

Surely you've noticed this recently?
It's all very hi-brow shit that grinds people's bones though, people need to chill the fuck out and enjoy the ride ☺️

All being well we'll have a Labour government in a year or so, then we can moan about the semantics 👍
That's an absolutely massive assumption though, and the Labour party is about the only party in the world that could fuck it up from here.

Stunts like this are not going to help.  The Tories are so much better at this kind of thing, Labour can't afford to take the fight down to this kind of level because it's their home turf.
That's an absolutely massive assumption though, and the Labour party is about the only party in the world that could fuck it up from here.

Stunts like this are not going to help.  The Tories are so much better at this kind of thing, Labour can't afford to take the fight down to this kind of level because it's their home turf.

 :thumbup
Got to like the planning of this though. all the Tory MPs off on their hols lying on the beach must be fuming. no other UK political news except this.
This can't be something Labour did without thinking out. they knew there would be some outrage. be interesting to see how they handle the outrage. the message they want to get across on the Torys being at fault for crime and lenient sentences will remain with voters. it's going to make people think if they are the party who fights crime.
Yes, I got that... but I still find a 'race to the bottom' very distasteful. You're free to disgaree of course.

Yes, and Labour are letting themselves get dragged into this too. Who can be the toughest on criminals, illegal immigrants and so on. Backtracking on transgender issues.

Surely you've noticed this recently?

I avoid the news, it's kind of depressing. But the problem is you have the right wing media setting the agenda. Unfortunately Labour probably feel they have to play up to this in some measure. It seems to me they are at least trying to turn it into an attack on the Tories at the same time.

Get the Tories out and then maybe Labour can start setting the agenda and flush all this horrible shit down the toilet.
Get the Tories out and then maybe Labour can start setting the agenda and flush all this horrible shit down the toilet.

That would be ideal.

:)


Anyway, happy Easter.  :thumbup
Got to like the planning of this though. all the Tory MPs off on their hols lying on the beach must be fuming. no other UK political news except this.
This can't be something Labour did without thinking out. they knew there would be some outrage. be interesting to see how they handle the outrage. the message they want to get across on the Torys being at fault for crime and lenient sentences will remain with voters. it's going to make people think if they are the party who fights crime.
There were so many easy ways they could have done that though.  The criminal justice system is desperately underfunded, courts are closed, serious crimes are not going to trial for years and then collapsing as a result.  A million different metrics they could have pulled out that can be directly tied to Sunak through his time in government, and instead they've put out a highly dubious statistic and left themselves open to the easiest counter attack of all time.

I hope you're right about this being a deliberate strategy of some kind, but I think it's more likely this is some low ranking social media manager that is operating without the proper guard rails in place.  Never ascribe to malice...
Got to like the planning of this though. all the Tory MPs off on their hols lying on the beach must be fuming. no other UK political news except this.
This can't be something Labour did without thinking out. they knew there would be some outrage. be interesting to see how they handle the outrage. the message they want to get across on the Torys being at fault for crime and lenient sentences will remain with voters. it's going to make people think if they are the party who fights crime.

Yeah, I think the specifics will be quickly forgotten, but the underlying message will linger. Maybe that's Labour's gameplan?
Never ascribe to malice...

 :thumbup

My mentor always said (in regards to my businesses) "If a competitor is doing well, don't be jealous or wish them ill... just be better."

It's stayed with me. :)


(Yes, I realise 'politics' is different).
There were so many easy ways they could have done that though.  The criminal justice system is desperately underfunded, courts are closed, serious crimes are not going to trial for years and then collapsing as a result.  A million different metrics they could have pulled out that can be directly tied to Sunak through his time in government, and instead they've put out a highly dubious statistic and left themselves open to the easiest counter attack of all time.

I hope you're right about this being a deliberate strategy of some kind, but I think it's more likely this is some low ranking social media manager that is operating without the proper guard rails in place.  Never ascribe to malice...
I think it must have been planned so plenty of time to talk it out, first thing is the obvious outrage, who didn't think this would cause outrage as soon as they saw the add. so they knew what sort of reaction this would bring before it even went out.
I would have made roughly the same points as yourself but maybe the Labour party will say we've been doing that week in week out and it's still not hitting home with the public. ok we take some bad press for being nasty for a week or so but people who took a interest in this also learned just how bad the Torys are on crime etc.
Yeah, I think the specifics will be quickly forgotten, but the underlying message will linger. Maybe that's Labour's gameplan?
Yeah, the message will have got across to far more people am sure. I don't think theres that much outrage from the Torys really, would have been far worse if Parliament had been sitting which made me think this must be part of Labours plan.
I hope Labour do apologise, I certainly won't look at it as a admission of guilt for going too far. apologising imo will weaken the Torys strategy even more.
I think it must have been planned so plenty of time to talk it out, first thing is the obvious outrage, who didn't think this would cause outrage as soon as they saw the add. so they knew what sort of reaction this would bring before it even went out.
I would have made roughly the same points as yourself but maybe the Labour party will say we've been doing that week in week out and it's still not hitting home with the public. ok we take some bad press for being nasty for a week or so but people who took a interest in this also learned just how bad the Torys are on crime etc.
Have they though?  Honestly I've always thought it was a bit weird that I haven't really seen that kind of thing before from Starmer given that should really be his patch, instead whenever he talks about criminal justice it's always the same old tired lines about tougher sentences, putting the victim first etc. that both parties have been parroting for years.

Anyone who sees this and takes an interest is immediately going to see the same stuff coming back at Starmer and is going to conclude that they're all the same.  And it comepletely misses the point that where the Tories are vulnerable is on actually catching and convicting criminals, not sentencing which is the thing they always act tough on.

I could live with them fighting dirty if they weren't so shit at it.
I guess that's a matter of opinion

The Far Left never think they're Far Left. It's an odd thing. They somehow believe that they represent a huge chunk of public opinion. You'd think that their history of perpetual electoral failure would let them in on the secret. But it never does. 
Got to like the planning of this though. all the Tory MPs off on their hols lying on the beach must be fuming. no other UK political news except this.
This can't be something Labour did without thinking out. they knew there would be some outrage. be interesting to see how they handle the outrage. the message they want to get across on the Torys being at fault for crime and lenient sentences will remain with voters. it's going to make people think if they are the party who fights crime.

Yeah, I think the specifics will be quickly forgotten, but the underlying message will linger. Maybe that's Labour's gameplan?

I think it must have been planned so plenty of time to talk it out, first thing is the obvious outrage, who didn't think this would cause outrage as soon as they saw the add. so they knew what sort of reaction this would bring before it even went out.
I would have made roughly the same points as yourself but maybe the Labour party will say we've been doing that week in week out and it's still not hitting home with the public. ok we take some bad press for being nasty for a week or so but people who took a interest in this also learned just how bad the Torys are on crime etc.

Yeah, the message will have got across to far more people am sure. I don't think theres that much outrage from the Torys really, would have been far worse if Parliament had been sitting which made me think this must be part of Labours plan.
I hope Labour do apologise, I certainly won't look at it as a admission of guilt for going too far. apologising imo will weaken the Torys strategy even more.

Whereas, I think there will be plenty of backlash from the right wing press/media.

When the whole 'Johnson lockdown parties' thing broke, the Mail (for example) ran stories about Starmer's 'Durham beer and curry' thing for weeks and weeks, in an attempt to deflect.

There was no case to answer there, but this feels like an own goal here.

By the time the right wing/gutter media have finished, I can see the message that everyone remembers might well be "Labour are liars and they tried to defame poor old Rishi".

There's no way they are gonna just let this go. :(

[EDIT] And even the Guardian are calling it bad form.

Have they though?  Honestly I've always thought it was a bit weird that I haven't really seen that kind of thing before from Starmer given that should really be his patch, instead whenever he talks about criminal justice it's always the same old tired lines about tougher sentences, putting the victim first etc. that both parties have been parroting for years.

Anyone who sees this and takes an interest is immediately going to see the same stuff coming back at Starmer and is going to conclude that they're all the same.  And it comepletely misses the point that where the Tories are vulnerable is on actually catching and convicting criminals, not sentencing which is the thing they always act tough on.

I could live with them fighting dirty if they weren't so shit at it.
There are many arguments Labour can make to attack the Torys on crime, the 2 ive noticed this week are something most of the country feel is shocking, the conviction rates on rapists under the Torys, it's horrendous. something like 98% get off with it. Labour hammered them on this during the week, now they are bringing up 4500 assaults on children don't get prison. am sure other criticisms can be made another day.
Whereas, I think there will be plenty of backlash from the right wing press/media.

When the whole 'Johnson lockdown parties' thing broke, the Mail (for example) ran stories about Starmer's 'Durham beer and curry' thing for weeks and weeks, in an attempt to deflect.

There was no case to answer there, but this feels like an own goal here.

By the time the right wing/gutter media have finished, I can see the message that everyone remembers might well be "Labour are liars and they tried to defame poor old Rishi".

There's no way they are gonna just let this go. :(

[EDIT] And even the Guardian are calling it bad form.
Of course the Torys and many others besides the Torys are not going to let this go, am not comfortable with the personal attack on Sunak either, I don't think many will believe Sunak wants to see paedophiles get off with no prison but we will have to see how this plays out, if it gets the message over on the Torys being weak on crime and stops the Torys from throwing dirt like this at Labour then I can accept it as something that needed to be done.
Of course the Torys and many others besides the Torys are not going to let this go, am not comfortable with the personal attack on Sunak either, I don't think many will believe Sunak wants to see paedophiles get off with no prison but we will have to see how this plays out, if it gets the message over on the Torys being weak on crime and stops the Torys from throwing dirt like this at Labour then I can accept it as something that needed to be done.

Again, we may have to agree to differ here.

I think this means the gloves are well and truly off. I can see the Tories (and their mates in the media) really ramping things up. :(

[EDIT] It doesn't appear to have made tomorrow's (Saturday's) front pages anyway. Let's see how Sunday goes.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:37 pm by A Red Abroad »
Again, we may have to agree to differ here.

I think this means the gloves are well and truly off. I can see the Tories (and their mates in the media) really ramping things up. :(

[EDIT] It doesn't appear to have made tomorrow's (Saturday's) front pages anyway. Let's see how Sunday goes.
I don't think there is any disagreement, everyone knows the Torys and the media will come out playing dirty so it's a question of how they handle this over the next week or so and how they react when the shit comes.
I don't think there is any disagreement, everyone knows the Torys and the media will come out playing dirty so it's a question of how they handle this over the next week or so and how they react when the shit comes.

Indeed.
I said if the Tories start talking Savile, as if Labour was the only government who didn't notice wtf he was up to.

Personally I don't consider stuff like this to be red meat or culture wars. Culture wars is gay marriage, drag queens, fearing "the other". All Labour are doing is fighting a bit dirty. Policy, facts etc didn't get us very far in the Brexit referendum, and we're up against a Tory government for whom nothing is too low.

Dunno about a year. December 2024 isn't it? That's a good 20 months away.

Gay marriage isnt culture wars.
