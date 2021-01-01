Got to like the planning of this though. all the Tory MPs off on their hols lying on the beach must be fuming. no other UK political news except this.
This can't be something Labour did without thinking out. they knew there would be some outrage. be interesting to see how they handle the outrage. the message they want to get across on the Torys being at fault for crime and lenient sentences will remain with voters. it's going to make people think if they are the party who fights crime.
Yeah, I think the specifics will be quickly forgotten, but the underlying message will linger. Maybe that's Labour's gameplan?
I think it must have been planned so plenty of time to talk it out, first thing is the obvious outrage, who didn't think this would cause outrage as soon as they saw the add. so they knew what sort of reaction this would bring before it even went out.
I would have made roughly the same points as yourself but maybe the Labour party will say we've been doing that week in week out and it's still not hitting home with the public. ok we take some bad press for being nasty for a week or so but people who took a interest in this also learned just how bad the Torys are on crime etc.
Yeah, the message will have got across to far more people am sure. I don't think theres that much outrage from the Torys really, would have been far worse if Parliament had been sitting which made me think this must be part of Labours plan.
I hope Labour do apologise, I certainly won't look at it as a admission of guilt for going too far. apologising imo will weaken the Torys strategy even more.
Whereas, I think there will be plenty of backlash from the right wing press/media.
When the whole 'Johnson lockdown parties' thing broke, the Mail (for example) ran stories about Starmer's 'Durham beer and curry' thing for weeks and weeks, in an attempt to deflect.
There was no case to answer there, but this feels like an own goal here.
By the time the right wing/gutter media have finished, I can see the message
that everyone remembers might well be "Labour are liars and they tried to defame poor old Rishi".
There's no way they are gonna just let this go.
[EDIT] And even the Guardian are calling it bad form.