Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 01:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 12:41:43 pm
Its one of Thatcherisms biggest victories, becoming the new common sense so that actually reversing the changes that occurred back then becomes an intolerable, unacceptable extremism. As Maggie herself said when she praised New Labour as one of her greatest achievements.

We can see now that this was a global phenomenon. Several really fine books have been written on it - the retreat of social democracy and the growing inability of national governments to buck trends in the world economy that followed globalisation. The key event isn't Thatcher (as important as she was). It's "the Nixon shock" of 1971 which undermined Bretton Woods and fixed exchange rates, and the oil crisis of 1973 which destroyed the national finances. Labour's old and trusted model, based on the 1945 settlement and the welfare state, was always going to be under increasing attack after these developments. With de-industrialisation, which began in the 1970s and accelerated in the 1980s under Thatcher, the economic landscape of this country obviously changed. But so did the political landscape. Blair could not go back to 1945, not least because the organised working class - the real engine of change after the war - was now a phantom army. It had ceased to exist. The smokestack industries which had created it had gone. Most trade unionists are now public sector and white collar.

In that sense the Blair governments were always going to be the inheritors of the 'Thatcher legacy', just as they were always going to have to contend with the economic rigours of a globalised world. Fortunately his governments spent a shed-load of money and made life more tolerable and enjoyable for millions of us, even if he didn't even try to recreate the 'golden past' of socialism that people thought they remembered.

We're still living in the same world, although another paradigm shift is imminent. Global warming and the environmental crisis will leave us with no choice. If we are to survive as a planet there's no question we shall have to survive as a social democratic one, in a more equal world. There's no future for capitalism. What we don't want is the Left fighting old economic battles and talking about 'socialism in one country' and re-opening coal mines (like Corbyn did). We need forward-thinking socialists, not back-ward thinking socialists. That's tricky, because as Nye Bevan once said, most socialists prefer 'ancestor worship'. Conservatism has always been the bane of the socialist movement.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 01:03:49 pm »
Ian Murray making a c*nt of himself on TV

Sigh
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 01:19:17 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:21:34 pm
I dread polling time when, based on Yorkys correct theory, the country faces voting for a person who is being bolstered by the right-wing press as trustworthy albeit his part is hated, versus an opposition, irrespective of its leader being kicked about by even its own supporters.

The right-wing press is only powerful because those on the left basically stopped supporting the left-wing press. The best part of 2million people buy the Mail and S*n, and about 450,000 buy the Mirror and Guardian. I don't believe for a second that there are 4 times as many natural Tories as their are natural Labour voters (and no election has seen either reach 50%) but Tories and those on the right like their papers that speak to them, and support them even now in an age of declining readerships. What chance does the Mirror have to be the working class voice of the left if working class people on the left don't buy it?

The other argument of course is that papers no longer matter, it's all about online and social media, but I still think we're a decade away from that really being the case, as evidenced by twitter never really reflecting the general mood before Brexit and the 2019 election for example. End of the day, you either say the written press is now irrelevant, and that means we can't blame the Mail and S*n for winning the Tories elections, or we admit that it is still relevant and we actually back the papers that speak for us so that we don't have a press dominated by papers we hate.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 01:22:40 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 12:35:22 pm
Hopefully the electorate WILL remember - but sadly, as the election approaches, the media will do their level best to spin things as 'Sunak getting things done'. :(
Sincere question. You seem quite invested in the next general election (as with all of us in here!) but mentioned that you're not going to vote as you're in France. I thought you'd be eligible for a postal vote - has that changed, or are you opting not to out of choice?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 01:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:01:34 pm



We're still living in the same world, although another paradigm shift is imminent. Global warming and the environmental crisis will leave us with no choice. If we are to survive as a planet there's no question we shall have to survive as a social democratic one, in a more equal world.

How do you connect those dots?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2485 on: Yesterday at 01:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:35:54 pm
He may have done. I'm not getting into that argument. The argument I'm making is that Labour reversed a load of Thatcherite shite.


You're still wrong.

Even where they made improvements on the ground (new hospitals, schools) they adopted the Thatcherite PFI/PPP, a way of ensuring that shyster corporations got their noses secured in the trough and ordinary working people were fucked-over by getting jobs/functions transferred over to the private companies.

The last Labour government did some good to make some improvements to people's lives. That is undeniable. But they could have done far, far more. And they could have avoided entrenching the spiv mentality that every function of public service needs some parasite making a wedge out of it.


A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2486 on: Yesterday at 01:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:59:32 pm
Sad thing is that we've now lost the possibility that the amazing Paul O'Grady could have been Labour Leader. That would have been amazing.

Don't think it would have worked as his views on a certain ex-Labour MP woudn't have gone down too well in the party or on here

In May, OGrady said he would leave Britain and move to Venice if the Conservatives won the general election. I had visions of me sitting on the Lido, till I saw the property prices, he says now. Not only that, its freezing for half of the year. And I cant speak a word of Italian. But along came Jeremy Corbyn, who has given him some hope, at least. Because he came along when the Labour party was in the doldrums and were a wishy-washy lot. Im not interested in them. This man comes along and says, no, we need social housing, we have to be a more caring society. Thank God somebody has come along and said it.


https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2015/oct/13/paul-ogrady-lost-about-everybody-i-know-cilla-black-jackie-collins
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2487 on: Yesterday at 01:38:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:27:50 pm
How do you connect those dots?

Isn't it obvious.........?

Take a look around you.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2488 on: Yesterday at 01:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:38:58 pm
Isn't it obvious.........?
Catching up on posts and saw you asking ages - whats yours? It's not on your account
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2489 on: Yesterday at 01:46:31 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:40:26 pm
Catching up on posts and saw you asking ages - whats yours? It's not on your account

It was rhetorical, not being literal.  Thought the bickering was a bit immature.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2490 on: Yesterday at 01:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 01:31:15 pm
Don't think it would have worked as his views on a certain ex-Labour MP woudn't have gone down too well in the party or on here

In May, OGrady said he would leave Britain and move to Venice if the Conservatives won the general election. I had visions of me sitting on the Lido, till I saw the property prices, he says now. Not only that, its freezing for half of the year. And I cant speak a word of Italian. But along came Jeremy Corbyn, who has given him some hope, at least. Because he came along when the Labour party was in the doldrums and were a wishy-washy lot. Im not interested in them. This man comes along and says, no, we need social housing, we have to be a more caring society. Thank God somebody has come along and said it.


https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2015/oct/13/paul-ogrady-lost-about-everybody-i-know-cilla-black-jackie-collins


What's wrong with that? Plenty on here said exactly the same thing. Including me.

The problem was that he talked the talk, but couldn't even stay on track enough to even try and walk the walk.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2491 on: Yesterday at 01:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:50:32 pm
I'm old enough to remember the Tories before New Labour and I'm really glad Labour were in power when I found myself long-term unemployed.

They did do a lot of good, but they didn't reverse all the Thatcherite policies, which you said.  They were the best government I've known in my lifetime, and it was great under a Labour government.  However, they were still hugely finance centric and some of the discontent in the Red Wall started then, towards Labour.  We had a very good safety net (benefits system), but inequality was still growing.
So am I but it's about looking back and reflecting on the whole era and not judging particular decisions in isolation. reversing some of the Tory policys would have had a serious impact on the country in a few ways. Labour wouldn't have been able to solve one problem without creating another serious problem that wold have brought a backlash from the public. the Torys were bass, but they were also willing to spend a fortune to hide some of the country's problems, they bought votes.
A poster mentioned something the other day about Pensioners not being too worried when they have no decent pension when they retire, how the government will make it up in welfare anyway. ive absolutely no problem with the point they are making, might be good advice but it reminded me of the attitude towards low pay and short term working when Labour took power, it wasn't a problem for many married couples, the government paid them money to get by so no problems.  people tear into Labour for not improving low pay etc but it was hard to do, the government were effectively subsiding company's to employ people to keep the unemployment figures low.
I maybe wrong but I think it was Blairs Private Secretary who told him something that turned out to be spot on, "they won't remember what you did, they will remember what you didn't do."
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2492 on: Yesterday at 01:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:49:57 pm
What's wrong with that? Plenty on here said exactly the same thing. Including me.

The problem was that he talked the talk, but couldn't even stay on track enough to even try and walk the walk.



Ooookaay....If you say so
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2493 on: Yesterday at 02:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:32:06 pm
Despite Labout being 20 points ahead, Sunak is polling level (or just ahead) of Starmer, in the personal ratings.
I know, crazy isn't it.
It's a bit like watching the game 3 nil up with 10 to go and still fearing the worst, although id argue that despite those polls, Labour aren't 3-nil up.

I won't believe in a Labour win until all seats are declared.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2494 on: Yesterday at 02:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:02:53 pm
I won't believe in a Labour win until all seats are declared.

Which begs the question, will the more right-wing Tories, including Johnson, believe that Labour have won when all the seats are declared?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2495 on: Yesterday at 02:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:07:20 pm
Which begs the question, will the more right-wing Tories, including Johnson, believe that Labour have won when all the seats are declared?
I was going to add that to my post.
I'd say it was inevitable that some will want to out-do the orange one or Bolsonaro, to the point where I'd be surprised if there wasn't any election deniers. In fact I think there are people who aspire to being a UK election denier.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2496 on: Yesterday at 02:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:38:58 pm
Isn't it obvious.........?

Take a look around you.

Not really. The climate problems need us to move away from burning stuff because it's cheap, which is a very capitalist and not socialist thing to do. We are doing that already though.  Admittedly not fast enough.
I suspect we might go faster with a social democracy, but we might find building hospitals and heating homes more of a priority. Not sure it's totally clear cut on that one.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2497 on: Yesterday at 02:14:03 pm »
Wasn't Frottage a denier until he found out they'd won.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2498 on: Yesterday at 02:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:14:03 pm
Wasn't Frottage a denier until he found out they'd won.

He was. Rees Mogg too I think. Didn't they both want second referendums to see if their narrow loss could be reversed? (Actually, that's rather different. I'm not sure Farridge claimed there would be ballot fraud. Did he?)

But I was struck, as probably you were too, how Johnson played the Trump card in the committee last week. "Do you find this committee fair? I'll tell you after you decide whether I am guilty or not").
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2499 on: Yesterday at 02:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:07:20 pm
Which begs the question, will the more right-wing Tories, including Johnson, believe that Labour have won when all the seats are declared?

No. And their line will be based on an increase of postal vote (which will probably increase as people can't be arsed with the faff of voter ID).
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2500 on: Yesterday at 02:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:14:03 pm
Wasn't Frottage a denier until he found out they'd won.
A lot of leave voters were, the clued up ones who had never voted in the lives before advising others to take a pen to vote as the dark forces behind the government would rub out their pencil vote to leave and tick the remain box.
Whose to say they wouldn't have believed the election was stolen calls if they had lost.
Frottage said a 52% to 48% result to remain would be unfinished business, who knows what arguments he would have made, I certainly wouldn't put it past him.  Trump was a big influance on him.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2501 on: Yesterday at 02:43:51 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 11:04:58 am
He's a Tory in disguise.

How can anyone with 'Sir' in their name be considered to be remotely interested in working class people.
That's a very ignorant comment. So for example because King Kenny close to accept his knighthood he doesn't give a shit about working class people? There are plenty of great, caring people who choose to accept honours. Most working class people would accept it if they got to a position where it was bestowed on them.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2502 on: Yesterday at 02:44:22 pm »
Im assuming a landslide labour victory. Thats harder to paint as electoral fraud. Especially if you are in power and in theory have the opportunity to eliminate it.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2503 on: Yesterday at 02:55:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:36:53 pm
A lot of leave voters were, the clued up ones who had never voted in the lives before advising others to take a pen to vote as the dark forces behind the government would rub out their pencil vote to leave and tick the remain box.
Whose to say they wouldn't have believed the election was stolen calls if they had lost.
Frottage said a 52% to 48% result to remain would be unfinished business, who knows what arguments he would have made, I certainly wouldn't put it past him.  Trump was a big influance on him.
But when its the other way round it's "the will of the people"
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2504 on: Yesterday at 03:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:55:41 pm
But when its the other way round it's "the will of the people"
And he then fucks off because there is actual work to be done.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2505 on: Yesterday at 03:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:55:41 pm
But when its the other way round it's "the will of the people"
Yep. it's shocking how much he got away with. I hadn't thought about how far he would of went to discredit a remain result. anyone thinking he plays fair making arguments he believes is deluded.
Most of things he says are either misleading or lies.
Thinking about it he has definitely made voter fraud claims, he argued it when Trump made it a issue years before he lost the election, how everyone knows we have a serious problem with voter fraud in the UK, that is a blatant lie, if he felt it was a problem he would have done some research, 1 person prosecuted for voter fraud out of nearly 49 mill votes.
The Torys got voter ID past just as Frottage argued, we all now have to show ID to vote, it's all about voter suppression, putting obstacles in the way of people puts people off making the effort. paying for ID or jumping threw hoops to get that ID will put far more off.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2506 on: Yesterday at 03:47:15 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:22:40 pm
Sincere question. You seem quite invested in the next general election (as with all of us in here!) but mentioned that you're not going to vote as you're in France. I thought you'd be eligible for a postal vote - has that changed, or are you opting not to out of choice?

Yeah, I care about the UK - I have friends and family there.

I care about UK politics/general elections, hating Tories (whichever colour rosette they're wearing) and following Liverpool FC as much as I did when I lived in the UK.

I haven't actually looked into the 'postal vote' thing to be honest - I'm not sure if I'm eligible or not. I'm registered to vote (and pay taxes) here in France - I'm not sure it would be right to be able to vote in both countries.

I'm also not sure how it would work as I no longer have a 'constituency' - I'm guessing they can't just allocate a vote to any old candidate? :)

I will look into it though.  :thumbup

As an aside, I've voted for Labour in every GE from 1979 to 2019, regardless of the leader and whether I like(d) them or not. Greater good and all that. :)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2507 on: Yesterday at 04:10:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:48:28 pm
They call it Due Diligence.
I think so also, I meant to add in my post that if Ian Bryne had been deselected from his seat in West Debry (even though its not my ward), I'd have been pissed off.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2508 on: Yesterday at 04:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:11:31 pm
Raynor doing a great job here.

Agreed, Raab looked so uncomfortable on percent of rapes to charges statistics, looked really shifty.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2509 on: Yesterday at 04:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 04:18:54 pm
Agreed, Raab looked so uncomfortable on percent of rapes to charges statistics, looked really shifty.

He still managed to lie about crime statistics though (in comparison to when Labour where last in power) - and nobody pulled him up on it properly. :(
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2510 on: Yesterday at 04:28:43 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 03:47:15 pm
I haven't actually looked into the 'postal vote' thing to be honest - I'm not sure if I'm eligible or not. I'm registered to vote (and pay taxes) here in France - I'm not sure it would be right to be able to vote in both countries.

I'm also not sure how it would work as I no longer have a 'constituency' - I'm guessing they can't just allocate a vote to any old candidate? :)

I will look into it though.  :thumbup
Here you go mate, location of some of those details if you're interested https://www.gov.uk/voting-when-abroad

Hope it didn't come across like I was questioning your politics or anything, was just curious whether you'd considered postal votes or just weren't eligible. In interest of reciprocity, I've done exactly the same votes-wise - but from 2005 onwards

Like you, I'd probably have pause for thought about whether it was 'right' to vote if abroad - that's the kind of way I think about things too. Not gonna evangelise to you, but I'm pretty sure to end up deciding to do it (to vote Labour)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2511 on: Yesterday at 04:36:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:28:43 pm
Here you go mate, location of some of those details if you're interested https://www.gov.uk/voting-when-abroad

Hope it didn't come across like I was questioning your politics or anything, was just curious whether you'd considered postal votes or just weren't eligible. In interest of reciprocity, I've done exactly the same votes-wise - but from 2005 onwards

Like you, I'd probably have pause for thought about whether it was 'right' to vote if abroad - that's the kind of way I think about things too. Not gonna evangelise to you, but I'm pretty sure to end up deciding to do it (to vote Labour)

Thanks for the link - appreciated.  :thumbup

And no, I didn't think you were 'questioning' me. Saul Goodman. :)

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2512 on: Yesterday at 04:38:28 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:10:17 pm
I think so also, I meant to add in my post that if Ian Bryne had been deselected from his seat in West Debry (even though its not my ward), I'd have been pissed off.
Yeah, I believe a lot of the problems for no serious checks on candidate history was down to elections coming fast, I wouldn't argue they were just letting anyone stand as long as they swore allegiance to the last leader, we had a election in 2017 then another one in 2019, they just weren't prepared for them in some constituency's.
Starmers making sure they are prepared for the next election, nearly all the candidates are chosen already. ready and waiting whenever the Torys want to call one.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2513 on: Yesterday at 04:58:25 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 03:47:15 pm
Yeah, I care about the UK - I have friends and family there.

I care about UK politics/general elections, hating Tories (whichever colour rosette they're wearing) and following Liverpool FC as much as I did when I lived in the UK.

I haven't actually looked into the 'postal vote' thing to be honest - I'm not sure if I'm eligible or not. I'm registered to vote (and pay taxes) here in France - I'm not sure it would be right to be able to vote in both countries.

I'm also not sure how it would work as I no longer have a 'constituency' - I'm guessing they can't just allocate a vote to any old candidate? :)

I will look into it though.  :thumbup

As an aside, I've voted for Labour in every GE from 1979 to 2019, regardless of the leader and whether I like(d) them or not. Greater good and all that. :)

I was based oveseas for years, my vote went into the constituency where I was last registered
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2514 on: Yesterday at 05:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:58:25 pm
I was based oveseas for years, my vote went into the constituency where I was last registered

 :thumbup
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2515 on: Yesterday at 10:01:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:44:22 pm
Im assuming a landslide labour victory. Thats harder to paint as electoral fraud. Especially if you are in power and in theory have the opportunity to eliminate it.


Which is plenty with things like voter id they're trying to bring in.

The other trump card they have is the winter election. It's overlooked as a factor in the last result but traditionally Labour turnout is worse in bad weather. They may call it next summer though.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2516 on: Today at 02:39:33 am »
WOW. Yvette Cooper destroys the Torys once again and offers solutions but yet they still come back with the same old bullshit line, Labour have no plan.

Whats most remarkable about this is the way that, after Cooper completely eviscerates the government, Jenrick gets up and proves her points for her.

James O'Brien

https://twitter.com/mrjamesob/status/1641099069958377475
