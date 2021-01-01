I've got a few friends who teach in Asia and they've said that some countries are trying to move away from their current systems as they are too focused on cramming knowledge in and not enough on creativity and problem solving. IIRC Finland has a much longer, play based preschool stage than the UK where children get to develop socially, become good at working in a team and get to experience a wide range of practical learning opportunities. I think I read that even older pupils have a similar element to their curriculum. Some Asian countries are starting to realise that some of the knowledge we want kids to learn and remember will not be needed in future, indeed it is probably out of day now as it's being taught, so it's better to spend some of the time to develop children's social, emotional and problem solving abilities. Interestingly, this was where the primary curriculum in England was heading after the last Labour government commissioned a review near the end of its last term. Then Gove came along with his antiquarian, public school clouded vision of getting kids to learn facts. A case in point being when he, or one of his ministers said it was more important for primary children to learn dates in history rather than say dressing up as a roman, which is exact opposite of what they should be doing at that age.