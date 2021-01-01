« previous next »
I've got a few friends who teach in Asia and they've said that some countries are trying to move away from their current systems as they are too focused on cramming knowledge in and not enough on creativity and problem solving. IIRC Finland has a much longer, play based preschool stage than the UK where children get to develop socially, become good at working in a team and get to experience a wide range of practical learning opportunities. I think I read that even older pupils have a similar element to their curriculum. Some Asian countries are starting to realise that some of the knowledge we want kids to learn and remember will not be needed in future, indeed it is probably out of day now as it's being taught, so it's better to spend some of the time to develop children's social, emotional and problem solving abilities. Interestingly, this was where the primary curriculum in England was heading after the last Labour government commissioned a review near the end of its last term. Then Gove came along with his antiquarian, public school clouded vision of getting kids to learn facts. A case in point being when he, or one of his ministers said it was more important for primary children to learn dates in history rather than say dressing up as a roman, which is exact opposite of what they should be doing at that age.
Yeah, I'm by no means an expert but IMO there needs to be a balance between exam scores etc, and the physical and mental wellbeing of the child.

Indeed, I've seen it first hand, kids who weren't traditionally 'clever' excelling later in life and vice versa. Children develop at different ages, kids who aced exams struggling in menial jobs later in life
Yep.

Its 20 years since I retired from teaching, but the nub of your post carries important truths. Schools as exam factories, allied to league tables and schools viewing neighbouring schools as competitors - these trends, exacerbated when the views of educators are largely ignored by government - are not good for students, nor the country.

A head I once worked for suggested that the problem with schools was that they found out what you couldnt do, and gave you more of it. Its obviously tongue-in-cheek, but also contains a kernel of truth.
Someone mentioned the sniff test. And the cost of means testing the lunches smells like not worth the effort. That said tepid has his nose far closer to the coal face.
I think there is a bigger picture too , it's a small step toward socialism that would generally be backed. And if it works it's a good example to hold up.
Id genuinely be interested to see rashford applaud it.
