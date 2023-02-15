It's a massive decision to make and a huge commitment for the whole family but what better way is there to try and make a difference.
A little over a decade ago, there were some brave scousers who wouldn't let our wonderful club be eaten up by shysters....
......and here we are a small time later, being fucked in the arse by a group of self serving wankers.
The same dedication and commitment matters......you're a lovely lady Debs, if i could ask one thing of you - it would be to campaign, like i know you did over a decade ago...now.
It's about now mate, we all need to get our fingers our of busy arses and really affect change.
The question as it was over a decade ago, are you with me?