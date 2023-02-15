« previous next »
Labour Thread

thejbs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 08:10:16 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:46:30 am
It's his livelihood. He's never had a job outside politics. After he jibbed out of college, he went into union politics, then local politics, then Westminster, where he's been since 1983.

Hes got about £40k a year pension for every year he spent as a mp. Plus, hes a celebrity who can, if he chooses, pick up the odd ludicrous pay day.

I disagree with all of this, but corbyn will be fine money-wise.
Crumble

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 09:00:38 am »
As a member of the Labour Party, surely Mr Corbyn is entitled to put himself forward for possible selection by his CLP to be the next MP for Islington North.

"The Labour Party is a democratic socialist party..." begins the text on the back of my card. Hollow laughter from this household.

Obviously I'll be voting for them come the election, but still. With this ban, Mr Starmer looks like he's giving his opponents a stick with which to beat him.
PatriotScouser

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 09:07:31 am »
If he's not on the NEC long list of candidates (which of course he won't be) then the CLP cannot shortlist him.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 09:38:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 15, 2023, 07:40:24 pm
Which bit is making you laugh, or is it all of it?



The overblown hysteria bit.
killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 09:56:45 am »
Good that Corbyn got the boot.
Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 10:13:56 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:38:37 am

The overblown hysteria bit.

Which bit was that? Or was it all of it?

 
classycarra

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 10:19:03 am »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 09:00:38 am
Obviously I'll be voting for them come the election, but still. With this ban, Mr Starmer looks like he's giving his opponents a stick with which to beat him.
It's a semantics thing about who the opponents are, but I'd say Starmer and his team actually view it as taking away a stick for his opponents to beat him with

Wouldn't be too shocked if a close eye will be kept on who decides to campaign for Corbyn over a Labour candidate (including socialist campaign group MPs like Burgeon and Long Bailey).
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:13:56 am
Which bit was that? Or was it all of it?

Pretty much.
Ray K

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 10:45:22 am »
@TheNewsAgents

Diane Abbott says the root of @jeremycorbyn  and @Keir_Starmer 's division is because "in Jeremys heart of hearts, hes a Brexiteer."

https://twitter.com/TheNewsAgents/status/1625883538435235841?s=20

Lewis Goodall's eyebrows nearly detach from his head when Abbott says what we've all known but were somehow gaslit about during the Brexit Referendum campaign.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 10:48:17 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:45:22 am
@TheNewsAgents

Diane Abbott says the root of @jeremycorbyn  and @Keir_Starmer 's division is because "in Jeremys heart of hearts, hes a Brexiteer."

https://twitter.com/TheNewsAgents/status/1625883538435235841?s=20

Lewis Goodall's eyebrows nearly detach from his head when Abbott says what we've all known but were somehow gaslit about during the Brexit Referendum campaign.


Is that really something we all didn't already know?

He's been anti-EU for as long as anyone can remember. I think he became very conflicted on the issue months after the Referendum, when the practicalities of leaving hit him. His head said 'this is crazy', his heart said 'let it rip'.

Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 10:52:17 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:45:22 am
@TheNewsAgents

Diane Abbott says the root of @jeremycorbyn  and @Keir_Starmer 's division is because "in Jeremys heart of hearts, hes a Brexiteer."

https://twitter.com/TheNewsAgents/status/1625883538435235841?s=20

Lewis Goodall's eyebrows nearly detach from his head when Abbott says what we've all known but were somehow gaslit about during the Brexit Referendum campaign.

What s shocker!

All the stars aligned for the Leave campaign to win the vote.  A Brexiter as leader of the Labour party probably wasn't one they could have banked on.
Andy82lfc

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 11:02:34 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:19:03 am
It's a semantics thing about who the opponents are, but I'd say Starmer and his team actually view it as taking away a stick for his opponents to beat him with

Yeah exactly this.

Corbyn is a great person I'm sure but a PR fucking disaster and Starmer is probably being over cautious but can't blame him for it.

Seems the same when Starmer does anything like this, which is the opposite of Corbyn's time as leader, some seem to forget what he is doing some of the time which is trying to placate all the dumb-fuck swing voters who really matter and as said taking away sticks to beat him with.

The play is to get into power first, then you can change things.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 11:38:37 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:19:03 am
It's a semantics thing about who the opponents are, but I'd say Starmer and his team actually view it as taking away a stick for his opponents to beat him with

Wouldn't be too shocked if a close eye will be kept on who decides to campaign for Corbyn over a Labour candidate (including socialist campaign group MPs like Burgeon and Long Bailey).
Spot on. Starmers showing zero tolerance, he's not giving any high profile Corbyn supporter the freedom to challenge or discredit the decision to stop Corbyn standing as a Labour MP. they know any hopes of a career inside the Labour party will end if they go too far.

Others have paid the price for Corbyns principles, now he's paying the price this time.
Starmers Labour would be making a massive mistake caving in. it would not be seen as a positive for Starmer. it would be seen as a glorious victory by Corbyn.
Proof of a man standing up for his principles, a man who stood firm who was willing to pay the price and wining. well he hasn't won and he has left his support badly weakened. he has done more harm than good once again.
Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 11:49:05 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:39:43 am
Pretty much.

The bit about anti-semitism being a problem because - apart from the obvious damage it does to Jews - it introduces irrationality and conspiracy thinking into society?
A-Bomb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 12:04:15 pm »
I'm tired of what we have all had to endure over the past 13 years.

I've emailed Angela Rayner asking how I can support the party into the next election. With a quite open view, being happy to possibly represent my local constitutions - Cheshire East.

If anybody has any experience of accessing politics, I'd welcome the advice.

The time has come to act, not just sit on our hands and passively comment.
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 12:18:06 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:04:15 pm
I'm tired of what we have all had to endure over the past 13 years.

I've emailed Angela Rayner asking how I can support the party into the next election. With a quite open view, being happy to possibly represent my local constitutions - Cheshire East.

If anybody has any experience of accessing politics, I'd welcome the advice.

The time has come to act, not just sit on our hands and passively comment.

I agree.  I'll be stuffing envelopes for the cause.
PatriotScouser

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 01:41:50 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:04:15 pm
I'm tired of what we have all had to endure over the past 13 years.

I've emailed Angela Rayner asking how I can support the party into the next election. With a quite open view, being happy to possibly represent my local constitutions - Cheshire East.

If anybody has any experience of accessing politics, I'd welcome the advice.

The time has come to act, not just sit on our hands and passively comment.


Get in touch with your CLP and they'll give you the contact details of your local branch. As the local branch in your area will go out canvassing, discuss campaigning etc. Or if you want to help out the CLP generally then the CLP chair/Secretary will be able to provide details.
A-Bomb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1857 on: Yesterday at 01:45:08 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:41:50 pm

Get in touch with your CLP and they'll give you the contact details of your local branch. As the local branch in your area will go out canvassing, discuss campaigning etc. Or if you want to help out the CLP generally then the CLP chair/Secretary will be able to provide details.

Thank you, appreciate the advice mate.
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1858 on: Yesterday at 01:55:15 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:45:08 pm
Thank you, appreciate the advice mate.

Also, sign up to be a member.  Perhaps you are already, but it doesn't sound like it.  Once you are a member, you'll get contact about selections, training, meetings etc.
A-Bomb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1859 on: Yesterday at 02:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:55:15 pm
Also, sign up to be a member.  Perhaps you are already, but it doesn't sound like it.  Once you are a member, you'll get contact about selections, training, meetings etc.

Again thank you mate.
reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1860 on: Yesterday at 02:26:09 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:04:15 pm
I'm tired of what we have all had to endure over the past 13 years.

I've emailed Angela Rayner asking how I can support the party into the next election. With a quite open view, being happy to possibly represent my local constitutions - Cheshire East.

If anybody has any experience of accessing politics, I'd welcome the advice.

The time has come to act, not just sit on our hands and passively comment.

Good for you mate fair play. 

I hope it all comes together for you.
A-Bomb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1861 on: Yesterday at 02:55:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:26:09 pm
Good for you mate fair play. 

I hope it all comes together for you.

Thanks Debs,

Never quit fighting for what is right mate, never.
reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1862 on: Yesterday at 03:10:06 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:55:44 pm
Thanks Debs,

Never quit fighting for what is right mate, never.

It's a massive decision to make and a huge commitment for the whole family but what better way is there to try and make a difference.
A-Bomb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1863 on: Yesterday at 03:14:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:10:06 pm
It's a massive decision to make and a huge commitment for the whole family but what better way is there to try and make a difference.

A little over a decade ago, there were some brave scousers who wouldn't let our wonderful club be eaten up by shysters....


......and here we are a small time later, being fucked in the arse by a group of self serving wankers.

The same dedication and commitment matters......you're a lovely lady Debs, if i could ask one thing of you - it would be to campaign, like i know you did over a decade ago...now.

It's about now mate, we all need to get our fingers our of busy arses and really affect change.

The question as it was over a decade ago, are you with me?
Wabaloolah

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1864 on: Yesterday at 03:16:04 pm »
A-Bomb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1865 on: Yesterday at 03:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 03:16:04 pm
https://jdr.labour.org.uk/join-journey

Thanks mate, i've already joined.

I'm more interested in driving change than just giving a donation.
reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1866 on: Yesterday at 05:04:37 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:14:42 pm
A little over a decade ago, there were some brave scousers who wouldn't let our wonderful club be eaten up by shysters....


......and here we are a small time later, being fucked in the arse by a group of self serving wankers.

The same dedication and commitment matters......you're a lovely lady Debs, if i could ask one thing of you - it would be to campaign, like i know you did over a decade ago...now.

It's about now mate, we all need to get our fingers our of busy arses and really affect change.

The question as it was over a decade ago, are you with me?

The answer is yes but I wouldn't know where to start.  Give me some pointers and I'll give it a go.

It's a bit pointless campaigning where I live as it's all Plaid Cymru here and I'm rubbish at arguing my point but I'm a great organiser and researcher if that's any help to you 👍
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1867 on: Yesterday at 05:08:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:04:37 pm
The answer is yes but I wouldn't know where to start.  Give me some pointers and I'll give it a go.

It's a bit pointless campaigning where I live as it's all Plaid Cymru here and I'm rubbish at arguing my point but I'm a great organiser and researcher if that's any help to you 👍


PC always seem decent eggs anyway.

reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1868 on: Yesterday at 05:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:08:20 pm

PC always seem decent eggs anyway.

Not much good if we want Labour in government though unless they need to do a deal.

We have a Tory MP and a Plaid member in the Senedd. 

We don't even have that many Labour councillors and the one I do know of is refusing to back our protest to stop developers destroying 27 acres of ancient woodland, a SSSI site and an AONB to build a holiday park at Penrhos near Holyhead.
Wabaloolah

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1869 on: Yesterday at 05:53:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:04:37 pm
The answer is yes but I wouldn't know where to start.  Give me some pointers and I'll give it a go.

It's a bit pointless campaigning where I live as it's all Plaid Cymru here and I'm rubbish at arguing my point but I'm a great organiser and researcher if that's any help to you 👍
you live on Anglesey Deb, until the last election 2019 there was a Labour MP for the island, Albert Owen who won in 2001. Think he was a local chap who had a strong personal vote but it is possible to win there
reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1870 on: Yesterday at 06:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:53:00 pm
you live on Anglesey Deb, until the last election 2019 there was a Labour MP for the island, Albert Owen who won in 2001. Think he was a local chap who had a strong personal vote but it is possible to win there

Knowing the islanders I can't believe they voted in a Tory, especially one that has no real connection to Wales.  I don't think she even lives on the island.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1871 on: Yesterday at 06:50:34 pm »
Democracy, lol.
PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1872 on: Yesterday at 07:08:08 pm »
Would love to see Corbyn in I'm a celebrity, just for the money. I might even actually bother to watch it.
TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1873 on: Yesterday at 07:12:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:08:08 pm
Would love to see Corbyn in I'm a celebrity, just for the money. I might even actually bother to watch it.
Hed get very angry when they asked him questions he didnt like
Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1874 on: Yesterday at 07:13:49 pm »
Is he not vegetarian? Would struggle with the jungle diet.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1875 on: Yesterday at 07:20:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:12:47 pm
Hed get very angry when they asked him questions he didnt like
He'd be in a beret with a big star on it, smoking a big fat cigar.
Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1876 on: Yesterday at 09:08:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:08:08 pm
Would love to see Corbyn in I'm a celebrity, just for the money. I might even actually bother to watch it.

He'd make a brilliant host for a new series of Generation Game.

"Fluffy toy, don't forget the fluffy toy."
classycarra

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1877 on: Today at 02:31:39 am »
"Seamus, I'm not sure this is a good idea"
