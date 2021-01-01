« previous next »
Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1400
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 11:16:08 am
Morning mate

I  was giving a list of stuff that TLP have said that could make them look anti immigration. Perhaps I have misinterpreted
what you view as an immigration  issues and asylum issues, but for me they are the same.

Im confused as to why you think Im against training people?

You also seem to indicate I speak for the left, I dont, I just gave a list of comments from the Labour front bench that could easily be interpreted as anti immigration.

Do you have  anything from the Labour party that could be considered pro immigration.

Most of what I hear from the shadow cabinet are dog whistles for votes from people I have nothing in common with.

Ive not mentioned Corbyn, why do you think he wanted immigration over training, this doesnt seem like the kind of thing Corbyn would want. Also I find it problematic you wouldn't want Labour to not win based on increasing immigration. Thats not cool, not cool at all.

 :'(








I honestly don't understand a word of that. I must be being thick or something?

I was confused by your first post. This one has completely baffled me.
Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1401
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 03:20:47 pm
I honestly don't understand a word of that. I must be being thick or something?

I was confused by your first post. This one has completely baffled me.

Evening Pal.

Well my first post was a list of rhetoric from TLP that may be considered anti immigration. 
The last post seems straight forward enough.  :wave
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1402
l thought it was straight forward enough to understand. Perhaps if you post it as a poll instead then Andy might be able to follow.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1403
"I  was giving a list of stuff that TLP have said that could make them look anti immigration. Perhaps I have misinterpreted
what you view as an immigration  issues and asylum issues, but for me they are the same."


-- Well immigration policies are immigration policies. Things that aren't immigration policies aren't immigration policies. Nothing that you posted from what I've seen makes even slightly think that Labour are 'anti-immigration' as you claim - so what you said doesn't make sense to me.


You also seem to indicate I speak for the left, I dont, I just gave a list of comments from the Labour front bench that could easily be interpreted as anti immigration.

-- Well what you've said pretty much mirrors most of the 'left' things popping up daily/weekly in my feed. It's entirely possbile that you haven't seen those, in which case, you're obviously channelling the 'left' somehow and you need to be getting on the TV as a political clairvoyant :) Since I've seen them and I can't see how any of them could be interpreted as anti immigration then again I don't really understand what you mean.


Im confused as to why you think Im against training people?

-- Well in the interview you seemed to be targetting, Starmer made it quite clear that more training of UK people was on his mind which might lead to lower immigration in areas that weren't needed. Since he said then that he's all for immigration for people we need, then the only thing I can think you're objecting to is him wanting to train people? So again, I don't understand what you mean?


Most of what I hear from the shadow cabinet are dog whistles for votes from people I have nothing in common with.

-- Great such as what, because you haven't posted anything that I'd consider that - except for being cagey on Brexit - which I mentioned before and you didn't come back on. Is it 'wrong' to be boxing clever in politics or should you just be open, honest to guarantee that you'll never, ever be in power and that the Tories can expect to be in power forever. If you didn't mean that, then again, I'm confused as I don't know what you mean.


Ive not mentioned Corbyn, why do you think he wanted immigration over training, this doesnt seem like the kind of thing Corbyn would want. Also I find it problematic you wouldn't want Labour to not win based on increasing immigration. Thats not cool, not cool at all.

-- I was being a bit whimsical. We both know that he wanted Brexit and must be loving it now after being the first politcian to demand it was triggered at 07:30 am the next morning.. I have no idea what Corbyn really wanted as he seemed to be pretty dishonest most of the time as leader. Perhaps we'll never know. He'd be great in a flip-flop factory though.

:)
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1404
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 07:56:03 pm
Nothing that you posted from what I've seen makes even slightly think that Labour are 'anti-immigration' as you claim - so what you said doesn't make sense to me.


Cooper wanting numbers to come down,
Starmer wanting less  Immigrants  in an already understaffed NHS
Cooper refusing to commit to safe routes for Asylum seekers with brown or black skin.

Quote
-- Well what you've said pretty much mirrors most of the 'left' things popping up daily/weekly in my feed. It's entirely possbile that you haven't seen those, in which case, you're obviously channelling the 'left' somehow and you need to be getting on the TV as a political clairvoyant :) Since I've seen them and I can't see how any of them could be interpreted as anti immigration then again I don't really understand what you mean.

Thanks I also think I should be on tv more. 

Quote

-- Great such as what, because you haven't posted anything that I'd consider that - except for being cagey on Brexit - which I mentioned before and you didn't come back on. Is it 'wrong' to be boxing clever in politics or should you just be open, honest to guarantee that you'll never, ever be in power and that the Tories can expect to be in power forever. If you didn't mean that, then again, I'm confused as I don't know what you mean.


The acid test is when they are in power, Im hoping its all a big hoax.  Time will tell, but based on what they are saying, This is not the rhetoric I want from a labour government. Surely with how bad the Tories are Starmer can win by giving us some positive vibes around immigration and Brexit?

Quote
-- I was being a bit whimsical. We both know that he wanted Brexit and must be loving it now after being the first politcian to demand it was triggered at 07:30 am the next morning.. I have no idea what Corbyn really wanted as he seemed to be pretty dishonest most of the time as leader. Perhaps we'll never know. He'd be great in a flip-flop factory though.

Whimsical about Tory rule - good one.  You seem to flip flop on weather its acceptable to not want Labour to win, being as you called out the left for saying they wont vote for Starmer. Maybe they too are just being whimsical.  ;)

So you condemn Corbyn for being pro Brexit after the referendum, but not Starmer, interesting.

Andy if you dont think the examples Ive  given you are anti immigration, then Im not sure where else this conversation can go .

 
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1405
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1406
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:51:41 pm
We all know he's here for some Corbyn bashing  ;)

bloody centrists  :)
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1407
I think most people understand the difference between Immigration and Asylum seekers so no need to go into details. I don't think even Braverman will send French FOM workers to Rwanda now. ;)
Fact is FOM has gone, that means a points based system we already had in place before we left the EU, how it works can be changed, it would be crazy for Labour to argue for a Immigration system that allows anyone to come to the UK regardless of skills etc so this is not a yes no issue.
 Cooper and Starmer have both been saying. some immigration like low skilled will go down, the skilled immigration the country needs will go up.
Are they against Immigration? Arguing we need to bring more skilled people into the country doesn't sound anti-immigration, arguing we need to get the numbers down must be based on the Torys record on immigration and to be honest am not arsed looking up all the stats.
