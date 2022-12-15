Morning mate,

The leader stating there are too many foreigners in the nhs

The leader sticking with a block on free movement of people

The shadow home secretary stating immigration numbers must come down

The shadow home secretary refusing to say she would allow safe routes for Iranians to arrive here

The shadow home secretaries only commitment this morning was to fast track the return of Albanians

The shadow home secretary when asked if she would decriminalise asylum seekers, spoke only of Ukrainians (a plea for the vote of red wall racists)



Yeah that was the argument that 'the left' came up with, which was, to be honest, a load of shite.He said;I think we are recruiting too many people from overseas in, for example, the health service, but on the other hand if we need high-skilled people in innovation and tech to set up factories, etc, then I would encourage that, so I dont think theres an overall number here, some areas will need to go down, other areas will need to go up.-- which makes it clear that he's in favour of targetted immigration - to get those people in that we really need.He also said;Starmer added: We should be training people in this country, of course we need some immigration but we need to train people in this country.-- So he's happy about immigration, but he's saying we need to train people in this country (With the NHS, there also needs to be a plan to make the job attractive as it's not at the moment due to 12 years of Austerity bullshit - no doubt the 'left' are trying to think of some way to blame Austerity on Labour?He said;"The Labour leader said free movement wont come back if he becomes prime minister as Brexit has already happened and ripping up the deal would lead to years more wrangling with Brussels.However, his decision to rule out a return to open borders with other European states if Labour gets into government will disappoint some in his own party who believe EU immigration should be welcomed as a cultural and economic benefit.Starmer also ruled out a Swiss-style deal with the EU, which would allow access to the single market but require more generous immigration rules, after reports the government was considering such an arrangement prompted frantic denials from No 10."-- This is disappointing - but I find it disappointing, you find it disappointing, Remainers find it disappointing, but if he said the opposite then the inbred fuckwits that voted for Brexit would have anyurisms and UKIP and all that shit would be marching in Nazi parades down every high street. Perhaps he's just trying to keep those scum in check until Labour get into power.-- Would need to see the context on that.-- That's not immigration, that's an issue around asylum seekers isn't it?-- Not sure you've got the right end of the stick here? The last I read about this was;Labour pledges to fast-track Albania asylum claimsThe party says it would cut the number of Albanians put up in hotels after crossing the Channel in small boats.Less than 1% of Albanian applications in the past year have been decided.The asylum backlog has ballooned in recent years, with the number of people awaiting an initial decision on their application standing at 143,377.The government has not ruled out setting up a fast-track system for Albanians, similar to what is being proposed by Labour.The asylum process allows people to apply to live in the UK to escape war, persecution and human rights abuses in their home countries.Ministers are under pressure to speed up the claims process, because the backlog has led to a multimillion-pound daily bill to put them up in hotels whilst their claims are heard.- Either way, this isn't an immigration issue, it's an asylum seeker issue again unless you're whooshing me?-- Again would need to see the context as this wasn't what they said a few weeks back - either way, again, this isn't an immigration issue, it's an asylum seekers issue