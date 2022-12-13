« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:25:57 am
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:22:21 am
I'd like to say for the record though that you're the bees-knees Kenny.

We might disagree, but you're a top, top lad


RAWK is a great community and it's arguments/discussions that I learn the most from**

**Even though I'm probably wrong most/all of the time on everything :(
I prefered you as a fat lying bastid.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:26:59 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Yesterday at 11:25:19 am
Love you too Andy, you fly off the handle dickhead. 

There will always be more that unites us than divides us.
Up the Reds
Fuck the Tories  :-*
Oh ffs!
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:27:42 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Yesterday at 11:25:19 am
Love you too Andy, you fly off the handle dickhead. 

There will always be more that unites us than divides us.
Up the Reds
Fuck the Tories  :-*

I can drink to that matey :)
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:29:10 am
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on December 13, 2022, 11:14:34 am
What is the Labour Party? And who does it belong to?

Is it a collective of thousands of ordinary people with [very broadly] similar political opinions which chooses policy direction and puts up MPs for election to Parliament to act as its representatives there?

Or is it a much smaller group of professional politicians who just use the receipts and support network of a membership who are essentially just a fanclub of those professional politicians?


It's a bit of both those things (even though your second option is tendentiously put). But you certainly haven't exhausted the list of possible definitions with those two.

Labour has plural, overlapping, often contradictory, meanings. It doesn't belong to any single group and although there is usually a common interest and a set of values shared by everyone in the party those interests and those values can be stretched a very long way.  There is also a permanent struggle going on to guide or control the party. On the whole it is a low-intensity struggle, but occasionally it develops into open warfare.

But above all the structure of the Labour party reflects the structure of British politics. Parliament is the apex of British political life and has been for several centuries now. Local government is quite important too. Therefore the Labour party, being a constitutional and not a revolutionary party, tends to attach enormous importance to winning elections and tends to devolve a good deal of power on to the Parliamentary Labour Party (or on to the various Labour council groups at local level).  Those who lead the parliamentary party become extraordinarily important. When in power, certainly, their first loyalty is to the voters (including the voters who didn't vote Labour) rather than to the party members. The latter are important too but they are more important as voters.

There are members of the Labour party who think this order of priorities is wrong. They don't put such a high premium on winning elections, preferring instead that Labour "retains its soul" and serves as a party of protest. They also think of MPs as delegates sent to Westminster by the membership of the party. A good deal of their political activism is centred on internal politics - changing the constitution of the Labour party, winning control of the NEC, packing GMCs, selecting (or deselecting) MPs, making the PLP accountable to Conference decisions. They tend to be less keen on making policy and governing. For some of these members the very act of governing is treachery, or at least a small step away from treachery, since sacred principles are always been violated. Labour in power is always a disappointment to them since compromise (an inevitable part of governing in a democracy) is always "backsliding" and anything less than the full-throated introduction of "socialism" (never defined) represents the leadership collapsing - yet again - into "neo-liberalism" (never defined).
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:48:06 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:25:57 am
I prefered you as a fat lying bastid.

:)


That's the thing though. We argue amongst ourselves which I think is generally good. I think pretty much all the time it's civil and gives everyone the chance to get an alternate view.

It's disappointing to find people that do arrrive can then say that this 'isn't a left-wing forum' when clearly by any definition is overwhelmingly obviously is.

But it's nice that different ideas can be discussed, argued about and yet still people remain friends and quite often we might learn something new.

If you see the rancid shite that's out there on most political platforms, this is quite amazing actually and you have to give RAWK and its mods a lot of credit for that.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:52:06 am
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:21:07 am
I can't remember reading those to be honest. Can you grab examples?

I guess they must have been few and far between? I thought about not voting for him, but when push came to shove, even though he was absolute shite, I still voted for him because even someone as crap as him was better than the Tories.

Sorry Andy, you're just going to have to choose to believe me or not. I give far too little to go scrolling through umpteen locked threads from years back.  ;D
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:55:59 am
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 11:52:06 am
Sorry Andy, you're just going to have to choose to believe me or not. I give far too little to go scrolling through umpteen locked threads from years back.  ;D

I'd guess not established forumites though? I can't believe that there are people that post on here now that didn't vote for him?

Though they can out themselves if they like :)

I certainly thought about it, but as I said, even someone as shite as him was always going to be way better than the Tories.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:59:28 am
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:48:06 am
:)


That's the thing though. We argue amongst ourselves which I think is generally good. I think pretty much all the time it's civil and gives everyone the chance to get an alternate view.

It's disappointing to find people that do arrrive can then say that this 'isn't a left-wing forum' when clearly by any definition is overwhelmingly obviously is.

But it's nice that different ideas can be discussed, argued about and yet still people remain friends and quite often we might learn something new.

If you see the rancid shite that's out there on most political platforms, this is quite amazing actually and you have to give RAWK and its mods a lot of credit for that.
Yeah, it's a very informative site and pretty much all done in a good spirit. Any subject whatsoever.

I never use any other social media. I do have a facebook account but never use it, and don't do twitter or anything else. I see enough of that stuff on here second hand to know better.

The Corbyn era was the worst this place got imo. That definitely wasn't the season of goodwill, and the aftershocks can still be felt.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 12:07:55 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 10:17:55 am

Unfortunately he was.

Rode a unique wave of optimism from people who wanted Labour to be more progressive... and was totally unsuited to be leader. Zero political instinct, slow on his feet at the despatch box, too petty-minded to build bridges with other groups within the party, allowed whoppers from the very far-left to jostle themselves into positions of influence, gave Diane Abbott a senior shadow cabinet role.

And, although I would strongly argue that some of his opinions on issues that were used by the RWM to pillory him - Ireland, Palestine, nuclear weapons, etc - were far more enlightended, thoughtful and nuanced than the sort of caveman nationalism that's depressingly prevalent in this country, especially amongst the 'working classes', he left some wide open goals and was devoid of the political ability to succinctly get his point across or, alternatively, successfully deflect.

I do think that a more economically progressive/leftist leader could win GE's. But they would need to have great political instinct; be charismatic & likeable; and not try to win the 'moral debate' on specific policy - indeed, don't detail specific policy where it could be used against you, instead using bland language to frame broad policy aims ('Fix the NHS' could disguise radical reform, 'tackle tax dodging' could be a cover for draconian crackdowns on the UK's 'secrecy jurisdictions', etc)

A large part of Corbyn's legacy is therefore to make it really unlikely that the Labour Party will choose a more left-leaning leader for the foreseeable.

Do you fancy running for next leader?

I don't mean it sarcastically btw - even though the two of us differ on how far is far enough/too far at times the way you describe the approach in your post is exactly how I think it could be done and I know a lot of people who float around the centre who would get on board with this in a shot.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 12:28:30 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:01:22 am
He's right though on his main point. I also can't imagine anyone chanting "Oh, Keir Starmer."

 ;D

Quite agree. Incredibly quote from that article:

Quote
In 2017, Labour gained seats in a general election for the first time in 20 years. Not enough to win, but enough to deprive the Tories of a majority and force them to abandon plans to bring back foxhunting, grammar schools and deprive young people of housing benefit.

I mean, fucking hell. For 13 of those years Labour were in Government which is a lot more fucking useful if you want to deprive Tories of a majority. What an incredibly useful yardstick for how misleading the entire article is. Wow. Mind-blowing misrepresentation of statistics. Plus the old favourite of Labour membership. Again, Labour had their biggest membership ever and during that time how did the country fare? Pretty fucking badly. What a joke.
At The End Of The Storm I

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 12:51:47 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 10:17:55 am

Unfortunately he was.

Rode a unique wave of optimism from people who wanted Labour to be more progressive... and was totally unsuited to be leader. Zero political instinct, slow on his feet at the despatch box, too petty-minded to build bridges with other groups within the party, allowed whoppers from the very far-left to jostle themselves into positions of influence, gave Diane Abbott a senior shadow cabinet role.

And, although I would strongly argue that some of his opinions on issues that were used by the RWM to pillory him - Ireland, Palestine, nuclear weapons, etc - were far more enlightended, thoughtful and nuanced than the sort of caveman nationalism that's depressingly prevalent in this country, especially amongst the 'working classes', he left some wide open goals and was devoid of the political ability to succinctly get his point across or, alternatively, successfully deflect.

I do think that a more economically progressive/leftist leader could win GE's. But they would need to have great political instinct; be charismatic & likeable; and not try to win the 'moral debate' on specific policy - indeed, don't detail specific policy where it could be used against you, instead using bland language to frame broad policy aims ('Fix the NHS' could disguise radical reform, 'tackle tax dodging' could be a cover for draconian crackdowns on the UK's 'secrecy jurisdictions', etc)

A large part of Corbyn's legacy is therefore to make it really unlikely that the Labour Party will choose a more left-leaning leader for the foreseeable.

Is Starmer not qualifying on a lot of this criteria though? I would say he's more left-leaning than he is right-leaning, and I'm sure we've heard broad ideas like "Fix the NHS" and "Tackle tax doging" from him - it's just that the only way he survives is by distancing himself as much as he can from the previous leadership.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 12:59:37 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 12:51:47 pm
Is Starmer not qualifying on a lot of this criteria though? I would say he's more left-leaning than he is right-leaning, and I'm sure we've heard broad ideas like "Fix the NHS" and "Tackle tax doging" from him - it's just that the only way he survives is by distancing himself as much as he can from the previous leadership.

Yep.  Starmer had to totally lance the Corbyn boil.

It's hard to overstate how toxic Corbyn was to the electorate, particularly for the working classes.
Yesterday at 01:01:46 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:59:37 pm
Yep.  Starmer had to totally lance the Corbyn boil.

It's hard to overstate how toxic Corbyn was to the electorate, particularly for the working classes.

It's why I have always maintained that the Tory majority was built on sand. Enough people wanted Brexit and enough people didn't want Corbyn for it to be as convincing as it was. Labour haven't even had to do all that much to become the odds-on favourites to form the next government.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 02:06:20 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:55:59 am
I'd guess not established forumites though? I can't believe that there are people that post on here now that didn't vote for him?

Though they can out themselves if they like :)

I certainly thought about it, but as I said, even someone as shite as him was always going to be way better than the Tories.


Quote
For me, the point of no return was his performance on the morning after the referendum. His glee at getting what he'd wanted for decades, and putting himself forward to be the first to call for our irrevocable exit. Bugger Corbyn, and bugger the Labour party that he leads. The one that I'd voted for throughout my adult life, up until that point. If he'd continued to fight for the European cause, he'd have had my vote in 2017. But I'm not voting Labour again until he and his like are gone from the party.

I wont name names as thats not the point, the point was that what Elmo said was correct.  We can move on now Babes.



Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 02:19:13 pm


Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 02:24:27 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Yesterday at 02:06:20 pm
I wont name names as thats not the point, the point was that what Elmo said was correct.  We can move on now Babes.





Yeah I saw some people saying they wouldn't vote for him, but then saw that they in the end did as getting the Tories out was the main thing.

I wonder if those saying they won't vote for Labour now will do the same thing? Hopefully they will and hopefully the Tories won't be back for a long while.
Yesterday at 02:28:04 pm
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 02:32:54 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:24:27 pm
Yeah I saw some people saying they wouldn't vote for him, but then saw that they in the end did as getting the Tories out was the main thing.

I wonder if those saying they won't vote for Labour now will do the same thing? Hopefully they will and hopefully the Tories won't be back for a long while.

I hope so mate and I think they will.

Im also hoping that the rhetoric around too many foreigners, trade unions Brexit etc, is just that, rhetoric, for those who normally vote Tory and actual policies will be more aligned to Non Dom tax, Public School tax and GB Energy.

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 03:05:34 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:59:37 pm
Yep.  Starmer had to totally lance the Corbyn boil.

It's hard to overstate how toxic Corbyn was to the electorate, particularly for the working classes.

This was the basic truth.

Blair must take some blame for allowing the Labour party to become 'strange' to the class which gave it birth. But the process of disengaging the working class from the Labour party and from whatever socialist ideas the workers ever had began a long time before Blair. In some ways it began with what eventually became the Corbynista movement*. Corbyn himself knew absolutely nothing about the working class in Britain. He wasn't born into that class, he didn't know anything about the Trade Union movement, he didn't represent an industrial constituency, and he shared none of the mores or interests of the workers. Not even in sport. His "love" for Arsenal came pretty late in his political career at a time when football - especially Arsenal football - was becoming quite a middle-class affair. So that doesn't really count.

Moreover, Corbyn's political radicalism had little to do with economic policies (the sort of stuff that might have involved him with working class people) and almost everything to do with cultural and anti-imperialistic policies. He was interested - obsessed one might say - with stuff that really meant nothing at all to working-class people (as were the Far left generally). Palestine, obviously, but Venezuela and Cuba too. And Irish Republicanism. It meant he knocked around with characters who most working-class folk instinctively felt were "dodgy" - weird anti-semitic mullahs, IRA men in balaclavas firing semi-automatics, Latin American strong men in military fatigues. This sort of stuff just doesn't go down well in Sunderland and Stoke. And it shouldn't do. They look upon at as warmly as they once looked on Oswald Mosley. Call it sound common sense.

So when Corbyn became the leader of the Labour party he had no chance. It didn't take a mainstream media conspiracy to kill his chances with the mass of working-class people. It took a cursory look through his own, loud and proud, back catalogue. And just in case the message didn't get home Jeremy started wearing his Lenin cap - and, after the Salisbury attack, actually doffed that cap to Vladimir Putin. Yikes!

It's a bloody miracle that the Labour party survived. I still find it hard to believe. It's just wonderful that it looks like it might even form the next government. We should all be grateful for that.

*I'm talking here, generally, about the post 1970s extra-parliamentary left. A Left made up of college students and ex-college students. No workers ever appeared in the membership rolls of the SWP for example. The same was true for all the ancillary movements and causes like 'Stop the War'.  It was socialism without the working class
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 03:13:01 pm
He was very popular amongst manhole cover collectors though.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 03:16:47 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:13:01 pm
He was very popular amongst manhole cover collectors though.

He was Doc, he was. In fact - and I don't mean this nastily or ironically - Corbyn's interest in manhole covers made me warm to him. It was quirky, geeky, and quite harmless. It showed he had a life outside politics. Every man in England and Wales (and possibly Scotland too) has, deep down, a 'manhole cover' problem, which they don't recognise as being a problem. Corbyn's interest in manhole covers was the only thing that made him "a man of the people."
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 03:22:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:16:47 pm
He was Doc, he was. In fact - and I don't mean this nastily or ironically - Corbyn's interest in manhole covers made me warm to him. It was quirky, geeky, and quite harmless. It showed he had a life outside politics. Every man in England and Wales (and possibly Scotland too) has, deep down, a 'manhole cover' problem, which they don't recognise as being a problem. Corbyn's interest in manhole covers was the only thing that made him "a man of the people."
It's obviously a potty training issue and I suppose it may have gained him some sympathy. I have never personally felt the need to cover my manhole, but I can empathise.
Yesterday at 03:25:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:05:34 pm
This was the basic truth.

Blair must take some blame for allowing the Labour party to become 'strange' to the class which gave it birth. But the process of disengaging the working class from the Labour party and from whatever socialist ideas the workers ever had began a long time before Blair. In some ways it began with what eventually became the Corbynista movement*. Corbyn himself knew absolutely nothing about the working class in Britain. He wasn't born into that class, he didn't know anything about the Trade Union movement, he didn't represent an industrial constituency, and he shared none of the mores or interests of the workers. Not even in sport. His "love" for Arsenal came pretty late in his political career at a time when football - especially Arsenal football - was becoming quite a middle-class affair. So that doesn't really count.

Moreover, Corbyn's political radicalism had little to do with economic policies (the sort of stuff that might have involved him with working class people) and almost everything to do with cultural and anti-imperialistic policies. He was interested - obsessed one might say - with stuff that really meant nothing at all to working-class people (as were the Far left generally). Palestine, obviously, but Venezuela and Cuba too. And Irish Republicanism. It meant he knocked around with characters who most working-class folk instinctively felt were "dodgy" - weird anti-semitic mullahs, IRA men in balaclavas firing semi-automatics, Latin American strong men in military fatigues. This sort of stuff just doesn't go down well in Sunderland and Stoke. And it shouldn't do. They look upon at as warmly as they once looked on Oswald Mosley. Call it sound common sense.

So when Corbyn became the leader of the Labour party he had no chance. It didn't take a mainstream media conspiracy to kill his chances with the mass of working-class people. It took a cursory look through his own, loud and proud, back catalogue. And just in case the message didn't get home Jeremy started wearing his Lenin cap - and, after the Salisbury attack, actually doffed that cap to Vladimir Putin. Yikes!

It's a bloody miracle that the Labour party survived. I still find it hard to believe. It's just wonderful that it looks like it might even form the next government. We should all be grateful for that.

*I'm talking here, generally, about the post 1970s extra-parliamentary left. A Left made up of college students and ex-college students. No workers ever appeared in the membership rolls of the SWP for example. The same was true for all the ancillary movements and causes like 'Stop the War'.  It was socialism without the working class

Nail on head here for sure, especially the bit about how it's somewhat miraculous that we might be looking at a Labour government after the next election. I thought we were done for a decade minimum after 2019, it was too depressing
Yesterday at 03:37:58 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 10:17:55 am

Unfortunately he was.

Rode a unique wave of optimism from people who wanted Labour to be more progressive... and was totally unsuited to be leader. Zero political instinct, slow on his feet at the despatch box, too petty-minded to build bridges with other groups within the party, allowed whoppers from the very far-left to jostle themselves into positions of influence, gave Diane Abbott a senior shadow cabinet role.

And, although I would strongly argue that some of his opinions on issues that were used by the RWM to pillory him - Ireland, Palestine, nuclear weapons, etc - were far more enlightended, thoughtful and nuanced than the sort of caveman nationalism that's depressingly prevalent in this country, especially amongst the 'working classes', he left some wide open goals and was devoid of the political ability to succinctly get his point across or, alternatively, successfully deflect.

I do think that a more economically progressive/leftist leader could win GE's. But they would need to have great political instinct; be charismatic & likeable; and not try to win the 'moral debate' on specific policy - indeed, don't detail specific policy where it could be used against you, instead using bland language to frame broad policy aims ('Fix the NHS' could disguise radical reform, 'tackle tax dodging' could be a cover for draconian crackdowns on the UK's 'secrecy jurisdictions', etc)

A large part of Corbyn's legacy is therefore to make it really unlikely that the Labour Party will choose a more left-leaning leader for the foreseeable.

Agree with this 100%, it will just take someone the masses don't see as far left to do it. It seems rather simple and if the electorate were made up of rational thinkers then it would have happened already, but sadly they aren't so we need someone able to sell those policies while not coming across as a communist. This is of course nearly impossible due to those right wing rags.

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 03:40:35 pm
the 'working class'

is that term too generic nowadays?

look what collins says

Quote
The working class or the working classes are the group of people in a society who do not own much property, who have low social status, and who do jobs which involve using physical skills rather than intellectual skills.

cambridge

Quote
a social group that consists of people who earn little money, often being paid only for the hours or days that they work, and who usually do physical work

oxford

Quote
In the case of work situation, the working class comprises those who are in an entirely subordinate role, such that this is a key feature of their labour contract. Hence the working class basically consists of those who work in manual or blue-collar occupations.

investopedia is the best

Quote
What Is the Working Class? "Working class" is a socioeconomic term used to describe persons in a social class marked by jobs that provide low pay, require limited skill, or physical labor. Typically, working-class jobs have reduced education requirements.

all definitions seem patronisingly condensing - is that all working people? is that all 'labour' voters?

we need some new terminology - something more empowering - or we need to reclaim that term
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 03:41:43 pm
*condescending
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 04:13:31 pm
The weird thing about the left/right discussion is that I've met loads of 'working class' people as I've worked away from home an awful lot (Scotland, Northern England, Midlands, London, Southern England) and I'd say the thing that unites most of them (Not so much the Northern ones to be honest) - is that these 'working class' people I knew in the pub and from martial arts and footy and whatnot where anything other than socialist.

I know this due to the amount of arguments I had over the years (Me? Having arguments? :D ) - their views mostly were borderline/actually racist, fairly xenophobic and mostly Tory (As in your work for your own money and don't give or take handouts)
Yesterday at 04:26:19 pm
Yesterday at 04:29:43 pm
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Yesterday at 03:41:43 pm
*condescending

At least its not the lumpen proletariat much loved by the Party Intellectuals. ;D
Yesterday at 04:31:09 pm
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Yesterday at 03:40:35 pm
the 'working class'

is that term too generic nowadays?

look what collins says

cambridge

oxford

investopedia is the best

all definitions seem patronisingly condensing - is that all working people? is that all 'labour' voters?

we need some new terminology - something more empowering - or we need to reclaim that term
Inheritors or non-inheritors, that is the question.
Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:13:31 pm
The weird thing about the left/right discussion is that I've met loads of 'working class' people as I've worked away from home an awful lot (Scotland, Northern England, Midlands, London, Southern England) and I'd say the thing that unites most of them (Not so much the Northern ones to be honest) - is that these 'working class' people I knew in the pub and from martial arts and footy and whatnot where anything other than socialist.

I know this due to the amount of arguments I had over the years (Me? Having arguments? :D ) - their views mostly were borderline/actually racist, fairly xenophobic and mostly Tory (As in your work for your own money and don't give or take handouts)

right-wing politicians have done a great job in ensuring the white working class in this country view themselves as superior to other races and to blame all their problems on people they don't view as 'english' or whatever mystery threats and culture wars they can conjure. it's even clear that oftentimes even politicians mean 'white'-only people when they talk about 'the working class' (or even when they talk about the 'red wall'). this isn't exclusive to white working class tory voters. you'll find plenty of staunch labour voters with questionable views on migrants or marginalised communities.

the world will be a far greater place if there was class solidarity but unfortunately this is where we are and it's unlikely to change without a good progressive government, better education and a change in the media landscape.

i don't necessarily find the label that helpful to be honest. there are plenty highly skilled labourers (e.g. electricians, roofers etc) who are 'working class' by background but are earning significantly more than many white-collared workers you'd consider 'middle class'. they may even have inherited a home, or be able to be landlords on the side. i think sometimes this country focuses a bit too much on the optics/sounds of 'working class' versus the realities of circumstance.
Online iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 06:26:59 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm
right-wing politicians have done a great job in ensuring the white working class in this country view themselves as superior to other races and to blame all their problems on people they don't view as 'english' or whatever mystery threats and culture wars they can conjure. it's even clear that oftentimes even politicians mean 'white'-only people when they talk about 'the working class' (or even when they talk about the 'red wall'). this isn't exclusive to white working class tory voters. you'll find plenty of staunch labour voters with questionable views on migrants or marginalised communities.

the world will be a far greater place if there was class solidarity but unfortunately this is where we are and it's unlikely to change without a good progressive government, better education and a change in the media landscape.

i don't necessarily find the label that helpful to be honest. there are plenty highly skilled labourers (e.g. electricians, roofers etc) who are 'working class' by background but are earning significantly more than many white-collared workers you'd consider 'middle class'. they may even have inherited a home, or be able to be landlords on the side. i think sometimes this country focuses a bit too much on the optics/sounds of 'working class' versus the realities of circumstance.

I agree with so much of what you are saying there but I think class solidarity is problematic as well - class solidarity is, for example, why the Tories fucked the country with their budget in October

It is also what leads to people being ostracised is they are perceived to be moving above their station, the idea that you have turned your back on your roots by going to uni/moving to certain areas etc

Surely it is simply people solidarity we should be championing? Where everyone understands and respects the idea of society being intertwined and the actions in one part of society rippling out and effecting everyone? Where people are happy to pay their tax to support society as a whole, pay good wages to ensure people can afford to live, work hard to ensure ones children appreciate the value of education, to welcome people into the neighbourhood and so on.

Otherwise you are entrenching differing world views and creating an us against them situation.

I do know that the above is very blue sky, ideal world, in terms of its thinking and that what you mean is that people should be conscious of the divides that the Tories are trying to put in place to hide the reality of the problems but it also assumed people should feel a certain way about their place in the world, in my opinion, and I worry that it just creates new/different divides to the ones we already have
