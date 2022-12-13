Yep. Starmer had to totally lance the Corbyn boil.



It's hard to overstate how toxic Corbyn was to the electorate, particularly for the working classes.



This was the basic truth.Blair must take some blame for allowing the Labour party to become 'strange' to the class which gave it birth. But the process of disengaging the working class from the Labour party and from whatever socialist ideas the workers ever had began a long time before Blair. In some ways it began with what eventually became the Corbynista movement*. Corbyn himself knew absolutely nothing about the working class in Britain. He wasn't born into that class, he didn't know anything about the Trade Union movement, he didn't represent an industrial constituency, and he shared none of the mores or interests of the workers. Not even in sport. His "love" for Arsenal came pretty late in his political career at a time when football - especially Arsenal football - was becoming quite a middle-class affair. So that doesn't really count.Moreover, Corbyn's political radicalism had little to do with economic policies (the sort of stuff that might have involved him with working class people) and almost everything to do with cultural and anti-imperialistic policies. He was interested - obsessed one might say - with stuff that really meant nothing at all to working-class people (as were the Far left generally). Palestine, obviously, but Venezuela and Cuba too. And Irish Republicanism. It meant he knocked around with characters who most working-class folk instinctively felt were "dodgy" - weird anti-semitic mullahs, IRA men in balaclavas firing semi-automatics, Latin American strong men in military fatigues. This sort of stuff just doesn't go down well in Sunderland and Stoke. And it shouldn't do. They look upon at as warmly as they once looked on Oswald Mosley. Call it sound common sense.So when Corbyn became the leader of the Labour party he had no chance. It didn't take a mainstream media conspiracy to kill his chances with the mass of working-class people. It took a cursory look through his own, loud and proud, back catalogue. And just in case the message didn't get home Jeremy started wearing his Lenin cap - and, after the Salisbury attack, actually doffed that cap to Vladimir Putin. Yikes!It's a bloody miracle that the Labour party survived. I still find it hard to believe. It's just wonderful that it looks like it might even form the next government. We should all be grateful for that.*I'm talking here, generally, about the post 1970s extra-parliamentary left. A Left made up of college students and ex-college students. No workers ever appeared in the membership rolls of the SWP for example. The same was true for all the ancillary movements and causes like 'Stop the War'. It was socialismthe working class