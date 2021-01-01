

This is what I don't understand about people who were big Corbyn fans. He was a shite politician, you may have liked his policies (I liked some) but he was shite at the actual important task of winning over the electorate.



Unfortunately he was.Rode a unique wave of optimism from people who wanted Labour to be more progressive... and was totally unsuited to be leader. Zero political instinct, slow on his feet at the despatch box, too petty-minded to build bridges with other groups within the party, allowed whoppers from the very far-left to jostle themselves into positions of influence, gave Diane Abbott a senior shadow cabinet role.And, although I would strongly argue that some of his opinions on issues that were used by the RWM to pillory him - Ireland, Palestine, nuclear weapons, etc - were far more enlightended, thoughtful and nuanced than the sort of caveman nationalism that's depressingly prevalent in this country, especially amongst the 'working classes', he left some wide open goals and was devoid of the political ability to succinctly get his point across or, alternatively, successfully deflect.I do think that a more economically progressive/leftist leader could win GE's. But they would need to have great political instinct; be charismatic & likeable; and not try to win the 'moral debate' on specific policy - indeed, don't detail specific policy where it could be used against you, instead using bland language to frame broad policy aims ('Fix the NHS' could disguise radical reform, 'tackle tax dodging' could be a cover for draconian crackdowns on the UK's 'secrecy jurisdictions', etc)A large part of Corbyn's legacy is therefore to make it really unlikely that the Labour Party will choose a more left-leaning leader for the foreseeable.