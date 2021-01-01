« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 30656 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,460
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 09:36:46 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 09:18:38 am
The simple conclusion that can be reached is that the leaders who impress Labour party members enough to become candidates in general elections by and large don't have enough appeal to the general public. That if Labour party members wish to elect candidates in future with a better chance of winning they should stop voting on who they prefer and start asking who the general public would prefer.

The Labour party members need to realise they are not representative of the UK population and shouldn't consider themselves as such.

Did the members choose Smith, Blair and Brown?
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 09:39:13 am »
I've long felt the Labour Party should copy the tories in how they deal with leadership contests.

Above all a leader must command trust and belief of the PLP as well as being electable nationally. Therefore the in my view the PLP should whittle the field down to the final two for members to vote. That way the threshold for those extreme MPs on either wing of the party would need a considerable number of votes from MPs to get on the ballot.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 09:41:47 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:36:46 am
Did the members choose Smith, Blair and Brown?

I'm presuming they did or did the elections then have a heavier Union influence? I'm sure someone with a more encyclopedic knowledge of the Labour party on this thread could answer that.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,746
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 10:31:08 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:39:13 am
I've long felt the Labour Party should copy the tories in how they deal with leadership contests.

That's an interesting argument to make after the last 6 years.

The Tory version is probably marginally better than the Labour one right now as you describe, but both leave the final decision with highly unrepresentative memberships whose decisions recently for both parties have been catastrophic.

Leave it with the professionals (MPs) who know these people best and also represent broad swathes of both the electorate and the party voters.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,310
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 10:46:27 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 07:29:57 am
22 of my 56 years has been under a labour PM, but in the 43 years since 1979, we've only had 13 years of Labour. Fucking scary how much of a hold these c*nts have had on this country. Foot, Kinnock, Brown, Milliband and Corbyn just did not appeal to the public. Fucking depressing how utterly stupid the UK voters are.
Donkey Jacket, Pebbles, Bigot, Bacon, Russian Hat.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:31:08 am
That's an interesting argument to make after the last 6 years.

The Tory version is probably marginally better than the Labour one right now as you describe, but both leave the final decision with highly unrepresentative memberships whose decisions recently for both parties have been catastrophic.

Leave it with the professionals (MPs) who know these people best and also represent broad swathes of both the electorate and the party voters.

I remember seeing a poll (can't find it now) after Truss had resigned and they were electing a new leader, it was obvious that the MPs didn't want to go to the party membership again and the poll asked the members how they felt about being excluded. I was surprised to find the majority didn't want a say again and supported the MPs sorting the new leader out. Maybe there was eating a bit of humble pie about overwhelmingly electing Truss however I thought I could not imagine the Labour party membership accepting being excluded like that in any circumstance. So unfortunately, though I agree with your premise, I cannot see that ever happening.
Logged

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,651
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 11:14:34 am »
What is the Labour Party? And who does it belong to?

Is it a collective of thousands of ordinary people with [very broadly] similar political opinions which chooses policy direction and puts up MPs for election to Parliament to act as its representatives there?

Or is it a much smaller group of professional politicians who just use the receipts and support network of a membership who are essentially just a fanclub of those professional politicians?






Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,273
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 11:26:49 am »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 11:14:34 am
What is the Labour Party? And who does it belong to?

Is it a collective of thousands of ordinary people with [very broadly] similar political opinions which chooses policy direction and puts up MPs for election to Parliament to act as its representatives there?

Or is it a much smaller group of professional politicians who just use the receipts and support network of a membership who are essentially just a fanclub of those professional politicians?









Is it supposed to 'belong to anyone'

Isn't it's job to represent the country to best serve those that vote for it.

Do Conservative voters 'own' the Conservative Party?
Logged
Poor.

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,651
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 11:51:49 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:49:10 am
I remember seeing a poll (can't find it now) after Truss had resigned and they were electing a new leader, it was obvious that the MPs didn't want to go to the party membership again and the poll asked the members how they felt about being excluded. I was surprised to find the majority didn't want a say again and supported the MPs sorting the new leader out. Maybe there was eating a bit of humble pie about overwhelmingly electing Truss however I thought I could not imagine the Labour party membership accepting being excluded like that in any circumstance. So unfortunately, though I agree with your premise, I cannot see that ever happening.


Given society/the economy is set up in a way that most benefits the moderately-wealthy 'upwards' with influence and privilege inbuilt, the underlying ethos of the Tory Party is to preserve that status quo. Yes, there are members who will always want to change things, but most just want to keep things like they are. Hence the Conservative' name.

Left-of-centre people are traditionally the ones who want change. Not least because they identify the socio-economic set-up as being detrimental to the majority (and benefiting the wealthiest minority) so want to make wholesale revisions. The Labour Party was created to be the Parliamentary representatives of the Trade Union movement (which back then encompassed the majority of the working classes), to be the mechanism for driving socio-economic change.

Obviously I'm being simplistic here as people will attach themselves to parties for particular/specific reasons outside of the above, but as a general rule it's sound.

So there'll always be a much greater sense of pragmatism amongst Tory members than amongst more idealisitic left-of-centre people.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 11:55:14 am »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 11:14:34 am
What is the Labour Party? And who does it belong to?

Is it a collective of thousands of ordinary people with [very broadly] similar political opinions which chooses policy direction and puts up MPs for election to Parliament to act as its representatives there?

Or is it a much smaller group of professional politicians who just use the receipts and support network of a membership who are essentially just a fanclub of those professional politicians?
Think your looking at it the wrong way, your talking about democracy which comes in many forms, question should be What is the purpose of the Labour party, what are it's aims. answer to that question was wrote when the party was first formed, it was the number 1 aim when the party was first formed.

 "2. Its purpose is to organise and maintain in
Parliament and in the country a political Labour Party "

 I think this has been lost on many for decades, the reasons behind the necessity to form the Labour party, we should appreciate how people felt back then more than ever after the last 12 yrs of Tory government. we are being shafted by a hard right government who will change laws to protect their interests and to attack any dissent, attack any organized fight back by workers. we are powerless to stop them from doing it. we are in the same position as people were over a hundred years ago, we have to get a Labour government in power to defend us.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,651
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 12:00:55 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:26:49 am

Is it supposed to 'belong to anyone'

Isn't it's job to represent the country to best serve those that vote for it.

Do Conservative voters 'own' the Conservative Party?


Perhaps I should have stated 'belong' (in inverted commas).

I disagree with your second line, though. For all parties IMO they exist to propose a series of policies to the electorate (ie, manifestos) then the wider electorate vote for whichever party* represents their views most closely. There shouldn't be any allegiance to those who voted for them beyond enacting the policies in the manifestos. So, who decides what proposed policies should be in party manifestos


* strictly speaking, we vote for a specific person to represent our constituency, but the party system has meant joint slates across all party candidates leading to a system where the vast majority of people - with only rare exceptions - vote for the party and not the individual candidate.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:07:27 pm by Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 12:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 11:51:49 am

Given society/the economy is set up in a way that most benefits the moderately-wealthy 'upwards' with influence and privilege inbuilt, the underlying ethos of the Tory Party is to preserve that status quo. Yes, there are members who will always want to change things, but most just want to keep things like they are. Hence the Conservative' name.

Left-of-centre people are traditionally the ones who want change. Not least because they identify the socio-economic set-up as being detrimental to the majority (and benefiting the wealthiest minority) so want to make wholesale revisions. The Labour Party was created to be the Parliamentary representatives of the Trade Union movement (which back then encompassed the majority of the working classes), to be the mechanism for driving socio-economic change.

Obviously I'm being simplistic here as people will attach themselves to parties for particular/specific reasons outside of the above, but as a general rule it's sound.

So there'll always be a much greater sense of pragmatism amongst Tory members than amongst more idealisitic left-of-centre people.



I agree with you that the right is much more pragmatic when it comes to gaining power however ive never seen any fundamental reason why it should remain the case. Why would people who want to keep things the way they are be more pragmatic than those who want to change things? Although I recognise that as you say that appears to be the case I cannot see any causal reason behind that.

Was it always the case, I'm talking going back through the Atlee and even to the Ramsay MacDonald periods? I've no idea, it just seems so obviously self defeating that it has always bemused me, surely if you see the desperate need for change you would do anything to achieve that, however with the Labour party it doesn't seem to.

I remember a social survey a few years ago on party membership and every party was dominated by the ABC1 social classes, meaning the personal circumstances of the vast majority of members was pretty good no matter who won the election, maybe it fundamentally doesn't mean enough to members on a personal basis for them to be pragmatic.
Logged

Offline iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 01:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 12:57:29 pm
I agree with you that the right is much more pragmatic when it comes to gaining power however ive never seen any fundamental reason why it should remain the case. Why would people who want to keep things the way they are be more pragmatic than those who want to change things? Although I recognise that as you say that appears to be the case I cannot see any causal reason behind that.

Was it always the case, I'm talking going back through the Atlee and even to the Ramsay MacDonald periods? I've no idea, it just seems so obviously self defeating that it has always bemused me, surely if you see the desperate need for change you would do anything to achieve that, however with the Labour party it doesn't seem to.

I remember a social survey a few years ago on party membership and every party was dominated by the ABC1 social classes, meaning the personal circumstances of the vast majority of members was pretty good no matter who won the election, maybe it fundamentally doesn't mean enough to members on a personal basis for them to be pragmatic.

That was/is often levelled at people who identify as socialist (and at many who backed Corbyn in the youth movement) that they were well off enough to afford it. They didn't need things to change because mum and dad would support them and so pragmatism wasn't what they needed.

Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,317
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 09:36:29 pm »
My view on it is the majority of Tory voters hate\fear anything perceived as socialist. They'll bury their differences to keep the reds out.
From what I've gathered from here, the left are more prepared to abstain than vote for something too left , or not left enough.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,359
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 09:56:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:36:29 pm
My view on it is the majority of Tory voters hate\fear anything perceived as socialist. They'll bury their differences to keep the reds out.
From what I've gathered from here, the left are more prepared to abstain than vote for something too left , or not left enough.

It's dumb isn't it? 

Imagine you're a left leaning voter, waking up to a Tory election victory in two years' time. Imagine knowing you didn't cast your ballot for Labour. Then imagine nodding sagely to yourself and thinking, "that will teach Labour for not being as left wing as I am."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,273
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:36:29 pm
My view on it is the majority of Tory voters hate\fear anything perceived as socialist. They'll bury their differences to keep the reds out.
From what I've gathered from here, the left are more prepared to abstain than vote for something too left , or not left enough.

That's bollocks.

Quite a few thought that Corbyn was fucking hopeless and probably a liar - an open one over Brexit, but we still voted for him

People not voting the Tories out are the 'hard left' who would prefer another 20 years of the Tories over voting someone in that 'might as well be a Tory'
Logged
Poor.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,066
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 09:56:58 pm
It's dumb isn't it? 

Imagine you're a left leaning voter, waking up to a Tory election victory in two years' time. Imagine knowing you didn't cast your ballot for Labour. Then imagine nodding sagely to yourself and thinking, "that will teach Labour for not being as left wing as I am."

I remember a bit of advice on defensive motorbike riding I was given over 35 years ago "It's no fucking good being in the right if you are lying in the gutter with a broken leg".
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,152
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 09:06:14 am »
Andrew Fisher was Director of Policy for the Labour Party from 2016 to 2019. He writes an occasional piece for the iPaper these days, and snipes from the sidelines. His piece this morning focuses on how boring Starmer is - compared to you-know-who, and plays down the healthy polls lead, instead suggesting its got less to do with Starmers leadership, and more to do with the Tories imploding. He has a point, but the whole article reeks of bitterness, and a lack of understanding of the key, salient point: the country didnt want you-know-who, and its the country that determines which Party wins general elections.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/14/labour-keir-starmer-polls-jeremy-corbyn?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,099
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 09:22:14 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:06:14 am
Andrew Fisher was Director of Policy for the Labour Party from 2016 to 2019. He writes an occasional piece for the iPaper these days, and snipes from the sidelines. His piece this morning focuses on how boring Starmer is - compared to you-know-who, and plays down the healthy polls lead, instead suggesting its got less to do with Starmers leadership, and more to do with the Tories imploding. He has a point, but the whole article reeks of bitterness, and a lack of understanding of the key, salient point: the country didnt want you-know-who, and its the country that determines which Party wins general elections.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/14/labour-keir-starmer-polls-jeremy-corbyn?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


This is what I don't understand about people who were big Corbyn fans. He was a shite politician, you may have liked his policies (I liked some) but he was shite at the actual important task of winning over the electorate.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 09:22:49 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm
That's bollocks.

Quite a few thought that Corbyn was fucking hopeless and probably a liar - an open one over Brexit, but we still voted for him

People not voting the Tories out are the 'hard left' who would prefer another 20 years of the Tories over voting someone in that 'might as well be a Tory'

FFS Andy, there were plenty of "Labour supporters"  who refused to vote for the previous "far left" Labour party, This has been done to death. 


Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,460
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 09:23:05 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:06:14 am
Andrew Fisher was Director of Policy for the Labour Party from 2016 to 2019. He writes an occasional piece for the iPaper these days, and snipes from the sidelines. His piece this morning focuses on how boring Starmer is - compared to you-know-who, and plays down the healthy polls lead, instead suggesting its got less to do with Starmers leadership, and more to do with the Tories imploding. He has a point, but the whole article reeks of bitterness, and a lack of understanding of the key, salient point: the country didnt want you-know-who, and its the country that determines which Party wins general elections.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/14/labour-keir-starmer-polls-jeremy-corbyn?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

I saw the headline and didn't bother to read the rest.  I'm guessing it's full of shite!
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 09:40:41 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 09:22:49 am
FFS Andy, there were plenty of "Labour supporters"  who refused to vote for the previous "far left" Labour party, This has been done to death.

I think he means on this forum, because what hes saying is definitely not true in a wider sense.
Logged

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,273
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 09:43:05 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 09:22:49 am
FFS Andy, there were plenty of "Labour supporters"  who refused to vote for the previous "far left" Labour party, This has been done to death. 




Well you say that and I know quite a few people that thought that Corbyn was shite, but voted for him. I honestly don't know one person that voted to keep the Tories in.

I think, perhaps, you are making that up?
Logged
Poor.

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,273
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 09:47:08 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:40:41 am
I think he means on this forum, because what hes saying is definitely not true in a wider sense.

I don't know any Labour voters that didn't vote for him (Even though he was obviously shite at his actual job) - but yeah, plenty of the neutral people he should have been targetting deffo fucked him off.
Logged
Poor.

Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 10:10:10 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 09:43:05 am
Well you say that and I know quite a few people that thought that Corbyn was shite, but voted for him. I honestly don't know one person that voted to keep the Tories in.

I think, perhaps, you are making that up?

Andy to clarify, are you saying that there were not traditional Labour voters who refused to vote for Corbyn

I think perhaps you are getting confused again

Are you calling me a liar Andy?
Logged

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,651
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 10:17:55 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:22:14 am

This is what I don't understand about people who were big Corbyn fans. He was a shite politician, you may have liked his policies (I liked some) but he was shite at the actual important task of winning over the electorate.


Unfortunately he was.

Rode a unique wave of optimism from people who wanted Labour to be more progressive... and was totally unsuited to be leader. Zero political instinct, slow on his feet at the despatch box, too petty-minded to build bridges with other groups within the party, allowed whoppers from the very far-left to jostle themselves into positions of influence, gave Diane Abbott a senior shadow cabinet role.

And, although I would strongly argue that some of his opinions on issues that were used by the RWM to pillory him - Ireland, Palestine, nuclear weapons, etc - were far more enlightended, thoughtful and nuanced than the sort of caveman nationalism that's depressingly prevalent in this country, especially amongst the 'working classes', he left some wide open goals and was devoid of the political ability to succinctly get his point across or, alternatively, successfully deflect.

I do think that a more economically progressive/leftist leader could win GE's. But they would need to have great political instinct; be charismatic & likeable; and not try to win the 'moral debate' on specific policy - indeed, don't detail specific policy where it could be used against you, instead using bland language to frame broad policy aims ('Fix the NHS' could disguise radical reform, 'tackle tax dodging' could be a cover for draconian crackdowns on the UK's 'secrecy jurisdictions', etc)

A large part of Corbyn's legacy is therefore to make it really unlikely that the Labour Party will choose a more left-leaning leader for the foreseeable.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,273
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 10:30:22 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 10:10:10 am
Andy to clarify, are you saying that there were not traditional Labour voters who refused to vote for Corbyn

I think perhaps you are getting confused again

Are you calling me a liar Andy?

All I can go from is people I know that thought Corbyn was absolutely fucking shite at his actual job (But great at engaging a lost youth vote - he was terrific at this) and I don't know anyone that didn't vote for him

I'd say that it was people probably outside my group that didn't vote for him, but I see this line reeled out now to 'justify' why 'the supposed left' don't vote for Starmer - because the 'pretty much Tory Labour Voters didn't vote for Corbyn' - which sounds like so much bullshit to me.

'Are you calling me a liar Andy?'  :lmao how fucking old are you mate? That's pretty childish - I know I can be a bit childish myself, but that's fairly pathetic - you ok mate :(

Logged
Poor.

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 10:39:16 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:30:22 am
All I can go from is people I know that thought Corbyn was absolutely fucking shite at his actual job (But great at engaging a lost youth vote - he was terrific at this) and I don't know anyone that didn't vote for him

I'd say that it was people probably outside my group that didn't vote for him, but I see this line reeled out now to 'justify' why 'the supposed left' don't vote for Starmer - because the 'pretty much Tory Labour Voters didn't vote for Corbyn' - which sounds like so much bullshit to me.

'Are you calling me a liar Andy?'  :lmao how fucking old are you mate? That's pretty childish - I know I can be a bit childish myself, but that's fairly pathetic - you ok mate :(

I don't think that's the justification at all. If we are basing it off just who we know then feel free to use me as an example. Supported Corbyn from the start until the end and not as enthusiastic about Starmer, but will be voting for Labour at the next election to get the Tories out. I'd like to think that there are at least a few more people out there on a similar journey.
Logged

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,273
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 10:47:50 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:39:16 am
I don't think that's the justification at all. If we are basing it off just who we know then feel free to use me as an example. Supported Corbyn from the start until the end and not as enthusiastic about Starmer, but will be voting for Labour at the next election to get the Tories out. I'd like to think that there are at least a few more people out there on a similar journey.

I hope there are too mate. There have been a few on here that have said (to lesser or greater extents) that they won't vote for Starmer because 'The right-wing Tories that vote Labour didn't vote for Corbyn'

If I knew one person honestly that I've ever talked to that didn't vote for Corbyn (Despite thinking he was a rich millionaire titbag) then I'd say it. But I have spoken to quite a few people that still voted for him to keep the Tories out.

Contrast that with the shit load of people I personally know and people on here that said they'll 'never vote for Labour ever again and especially not Starmer who is a Tory' and then they usually go and accuse anyone still voting Labour of being Tories.

Which sounds pretty fucking mental to me.
Logged
Poor.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,356
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 10:53:49 am »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 10:17:55 am

Unfortunately he was.

Rode a unique wave of optimism from people who wanted Labour to be more progressive... and was totally unsuited to be leader. Zero political instinct, slow on his feet at the despatch box, too petty-minded to build bridges with other groups within the party, allowed whoppers from the very far-left to jostle themselves into positions of influence, gave Diane Abbott a senior shadow cabinet role.

And, although I would strongly argue that some of his opinions on issues that were used by the RWM to pillory him - Ireland, Palestine, nuclear weapons, etc - were far more enlightended, thoughtful and nuanced than the sort of caveman nationalism that's depressingly prevalent in this country, especially amongst the 'working classes', he left some wide open goals and was devoid of the political ability to succinctly get his point across or, alternatively, successfully deflect.

I do think that a more economically progressive/leftist leader could win GE's. But they would need to have great political instinct; be charismatic & likeable; and not try to win the 'moral debate' on specific policy - indeed, don't detail specific policy where it could be used against you, instead using bland language to frame broad policy aims ('Fix the NHS' could disguise radical reform, 'tackle tax dodging' could be a cover for draconian crackdowns on the UK's 'secrecy jurisdictions', etc)

A large part of Corbyn's legacy is therefore to make it really unlikely that the Labour Party will choose a more left-leaning leader for the foreseeable.

Was there much nuance to Corbyn and his supporters on those issues though, on Palestine I would say the view was very much Israel bad Palestine good, on N Ireland - Ireland/nationalists good, UK/unionists bad, on nuclear weapons - nuclear weapons bad?

He would have been disastrous on Ukraine as PM, all the talk from what you could call the Corbyn left in the lead up to the Russian invasion was blaming the West for stoking up tensions and arming Ukraine. The Johnson govt may have been utterly fucking vile but one thing they did get right was starting to arm Ukraine early.

In my local CLP the Momentum faction are reliably anti-West on everything, Ukraine are a fascist state, the only foreign policy issue they really want to talk about is Israel, you couldn't drag criticism of Russia, China, Syria or Iran out of them.

Its that kind of stuff that gives them the biggest problems with UK public opinion, but they can't really seem to let it go.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:56:01 am by filopastry »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,359
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 11:01:22 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:06:14 am
Andrew Fisher was Director of Policy for the Labour Party from 2016 to 2019. He writes an occasional piece for the iPaper these days, and snipes from the sidelines. His piece this morning focuses on how boring Starmer is - compared to you-know-who, and plays down the healthy polls lead, instead suggesting its got less to do with Starmers leadership, and more to do with the Tories imploding. He has a point, but the whole article reeks of bitterness, and a lack of understanding of the key, salient point: the country didnt want you-know-who, and its the country that determines which Party wins general elections.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/14/labour-keir-starmer-polls-jeremy-corbyn?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

He's right though on his main point. I also can't imagine anyone chanting "Oh, Keir Starmer."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 11:06:36 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:30:22 am
All I can go from is people I know that thought Corbyn was absolutely fucking shite at his actual job (But great at engaging a lost youth vote - he was terrific at this) and I don't know anyone that didn't vote for him

I'd say that it was people probably outside my group that didn't vote for him, but I see this line reeled out now to 'justify' why 'the supposed left' don't vote for Starmer - because the 'pretty much Tory Labour Voters didn't vote for Corbyn' - which sounds like so much bullshit to me.

'Are you calling me a liar Andy?'  :lmao how fucking old are you mate? That's pretty childish - I know I can be a bit childish myself, but that's fairly pathetic - you ok mate :(

You said I was making things up, thats a shitty accusation.

Quote
I'd say that it was people probably outside my group that didn't vote for him, but I see this line reeled out now to 'justify' why 'the supposed left' don't vote for Starmer - because the 'pretty much Tory Labour Voters didn't vote for Corbyn' - which sounds like so much bullshit to me. 

So you are laterally saying that what I said was true, after saying I was making things up.  :-*



 

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 