Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1200 on: Today at 09:50:04 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 04:54:11 pm
it's easy to be cyncial given the track record of the Tories and Blair's Labour to equate any form of private sector involvement with the NHS as privatisation. As I understand it, most GP practices are effectively already in the private sector?

But given the current logjam in the system (thanks to chronic underfunding by the Tories), it seems common sense to use the infrastructure of the private sector to clear it. Long term, naturally we need to expand NHS infrastructure, update it, and yes, some overlap with the private sector is probably necessary.

But it's likely we don't want to see the NHS move into a different model, where the private sector effectively controls the infrastructure and the expertise so that the NHS effectively "rents" it.

I think we need to avoid being reactionary in either direction.

Id question how much capacity there is in the private sector. I have private medical cover my employer provides me and I use it pretty regularly, but anecdotally its much busier than it used to be. A couple of years ago I was referred for an MRI scan and had it done within 4 or 5 days, when I had one at the beginning of the year it was about 3 weeks. Also its little things, a few years back the insurance company would answer the phone within a couple of minutes, now its 20-30 minutes every time. This isnt scientific obviously, but it certainly feels a lot more busier then it used to be probably because so many people are so desperate they are going down the private route.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1201 on: Today at 09:52:24 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:50:04 pm
Id question how much capacity there is in the private sector. I have private medical cover my employer provides me and I use it pretty regularly, but anecdotally its much busier than it used to be. A couple of years ago I was referred for an MRI scan and had it done within 4 or 5 days, when I had one at the beginning of the year it was about 3 weeks. Also its little things, a few years back the insurance company would answer the phone within a couple of minutes, now its 20-30 minutes every time. This isnt scientific obviously, but it certainly feels a lot more busier then it used to be probably because so many people are so desperate they are going down the private route.

I think it is busier than it used to be, but if there is resource there that can be used to help support the unfolding disaster in the NHS it makes sense to use it, other solutions to increase capacity are going to take longer to deliver.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1202 on: Today at 10:00:59 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 09:28:47 pm
lol this is very easy.

Streeting wants to use any means to clear the waiting lists.

You dont.

He cares about the average person waiting years for an op.

You dont.

Simple.

Clueless and blinded by the possibility of victory
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1203 on: Today at 10:02:13 pm
Quote from: Cali on Today at 10:00:59 pm
Clueless and blinded by the possibility of victory
Is not an answer its a personal comment, once again.

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1204 on: Today at 10:04:39 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 10:02:13 pm
Is not an answer its a personal comment, once again.

And whats your comment on me putting words in my mouth trying to say I dont want to see waiting lists reduced if not a personal attack on me its lies but coz you think your better than me its ok in your mind all because I dont follow like most on here
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1205 on: Today at 10:12:50 pm
Quote from: Cali on Today at 10:04:39 pm
And whats your comment on me putting words in my mouth trying to say I dont want to see waiting lists reduced if not a personal attack on me its lies but coz you think your better than me its ok in your mind all because I dont follow like most on here
I think youre wrong  and that youre ignorant of reality on this issue.. I dont think Im better than you at all, Ive never met you.

Tell me, how you would reduce waiting lists in the short term.  How would you do it?
