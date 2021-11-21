it's easy to be cyncial given the track record of the Tories and Blair's Labour to equate any form of private sector involvement with the NHS as privatisation. As I understand it, most GP practices are effectively already in the private sector?



But given the current logjam in the system (thanks to chronic underfunding by the Tories), it seems common sense to use the infrastructure of the private sector to clear it. Long term, naturally we need to expand NHS infrastructure, update it, and yes, some overlap with the private sector is probably necessary.



But it's likely we don't want to see the NHS move into a different model, where the private sector effectively controls the infrastructure and the expertise so that the NHS effectively "rents" it.



I think we need to avoid being reactionary in either direction.



Id question how much capacity there is in the private sector. I have private medical cover my employer provides me and I use it pretty regularly, but anecdotally its much busier than it used to be. A couple of years ago I was referred for an MRI scan and had it done within 4 or 5 days, when I had one at the beginning of the year it was about 3 weeks. Also its little things, a few years back the insurance company would answer the phone within a couple of minutes, now its 20-30 minutes every time. This isnt scientific obviously, but it certainly feels a lot more busier then it used to be probably because so many people are so desperate they are going down the private route.