Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 27410 times)

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 04:54:11 pm »
it's easy to be cyncial given the track record of the Tories and Blair's Labour to equate any form of private sector involvement with the NHS as privatisation. As I understand it, most GP practices are effectively already in the private sector?

But given the current logjam in the system (thanks to chronic underfunding by the Tories), it seems common sense to use the infrastructure of the private sector to clear it. Long term, naturally we need to expand NHS infrastructure, update it, and yes, some overlap with the private sector is probably necessary.

But it's likely we don't want to see the NHS move into a different model, where the private sector effectively controls the infrastructure and the expertise so that the NHS effectively "rents" it.

I think we need to avoid being reactionary in either direction.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 04:54:39 pm »
Quote from: RedGlen on Today at 12:55:34 pm
Thanks for that mate, I just want to ask everyone about SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? previous post: - "private health activities - more NHS doctors, less need for people to go private".

The only issue I have with that is that you seek to attribute a profit seeking motive to the BMA and imply this will mean less NHS doctors. The reason I have issue with this is that only consultants can do private work.

The NHS is the only practical route for a newly qualified doctor to become a consultant (and so is a monopsony employer). So all consultants (including doctors who have moved from abroad) in the UK must have trained within the NHS for some period of time. So you cannot boost NHS doctor numbers by prohibiting private practice, because all new doctors must train within the NHS anyway. You really need to improve both medical school student numbers, and training posts for those medical students to become consultants. If consultants are leaving the NHS because of pay, conditions etc, that purely a employee/employer negotiation.

This means - two years of foundation doctor practice (FY1&2) which all doctors must complete. If we take orthopaedics as a speciality in which private practice would be lucrative, then requires two years of core surgical training (CST) and 6 years of speciality training (ST) meaning that as a minimum, doctors must have given 10 years service to the NHS to become a consultant.   

I've seen this: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jan/21/incentives-used-to-entice-nhs-consultants-to-do-private-work-must-be-disclosed which states the majority of consultants doing private practice also work for the NHS. In order for a consultant to provide private practice they must also work full time for the NHS (10 programmed activities (PA's) per week plus one if they work privately, so 11 PA's). a PA is a 4 hour block of time, which can be dedicated to doing a service, such as clinical work, teaching, administration etc, its flexible.

So for a NHS consultant to do private practice, they must do 44 hours per week for their NHS employer before going private. Any private work therefore is on their own time. I doubt that even half of doctors practice solely in private practice, because (https://www.nuffieldtrust.org.uk/resource/the-nhs-workforce-in-numbers#3-what-is-the-overall-shortfall-in-staff-in-the-nhs) reports 53,000 consultants working in the NHS, and there are only 82,406 doctors on the GMC specialist (consultant) register.

I personally don't see much problem with consultants doing private practice given that 1) they have to offer their time to their NHS employer first, a minimum of 44 hour per week. 2) The vast majority of consultants doing private practice must do NHS work given that approximately only 29,406 presumably work private only, and all of these doctors would have given a large portion of their career over to the NHS, would you force doctors to work for the NHS forever? 3) furthermore, the BMA themselves estimate that we are short 50,000 doctors - https://www.pharmatimes.com/news/almost_50,000_extra_doctors_needed_in_england,_says_bma_1373029. Even if you could attract all privately practicing doctors to come work for the NHS (unlikely given the current disputes over pay), it wouldn't return us to a comparator status to our peers.

Attacking the BMA for perceived profit seeking and private practice is counterproductive in my mind, especially in defence of a Labour politician who apparently wouldn't give NHS staff a pay rise either, and is attacking unions to deflect attention away from his own vapid response. Even worse, it only serves to turn attention away from the real culprits - successive Tory governments who have failed to plan and prepare, either for NHS workforce staffing, or to ensure that NHS pay remains competitive and a attractive proposition to entice people to join. By attacking the BMA, Wes Streeting is directly assisting the government.

Thanks for an interesting and constructive post.

I wonder why we fare so badly against our comparators? Who are they? Why are they better?

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 04:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:53:43 pm
Justify your claims with well-reasoned arguments, quotes and referencing. Especially after being requested to do so. Surely you can do this!? Or, will you just continue with oblique criticisms, where your interlocutor must guess the source of your misgivings.

Ive posted references to back up what Ive said but most cant see the wood for the trees in there desperation to win
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 04:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 04:55:43 pm
Ive posted references to back up what Ive said but most cant see the wood for the trees in there desperation to win

So Armitages hedge fund is an investor in United Health. Armitage used to back the Tories and now donated to Streeting.

If you knew that why not just say that in the first place, would have saved some toing and froing.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 05:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 04:52:19 pm
Do you think that once they use private health care to reduce the waiting lists they wont continue to use them do you think once the waiting lists are down theyll bin the private health care off? Well I dont trust this labour to do that I think theyll bring them in permanently. The reform the nhs needs isnt to be sold off to private health care and streeting is funded by private health money he wants to bring private health into the nhs and doesnt want to pay the RCN what they need and deserve
You dont think.  I get that

So youve just made it up in your own head.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 05:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 04:55:43 pm
Ive posted references to back up what Ive said but most cant see the wood for the trees in there desperation to win
No. You did not. Your original references were posted without any context. We are left to to try to infer your meaning. Your 'clarifications' were similarly vague.

I suspect your initial post in this the thread below has its source in some social media bubble somewhere, where 'moderate' Labour politicians are labelled as 'red tories' and the like. Or, at least, this is how your comments come across to me. We are supposed to respond with a knowing nod and and a wink to what you assume we all already know and with which we will no doubt unquestionably agree.
Quote from: Cali on Today at 10:37:09 am
Have you read what streeting has said and what hes repeatedly said before about privatising the nhs this is what hes on about
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 12:17:23 pm
No. Perhaps you should post it, to back up your claim.

This forum is quite simple. If you make a claim then you post the proof of that claim from a reputable source that's usually backed up by other reputable sources.

There is even a pinned topic explaining this. Not too hard is it kid?
Quote from: Cali on Today at 02:28:45 pm
There ya go la

https://members.parliament.uk/member/4504/registeredinterests

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/08/people-in-pain-private-hospitals-nhs
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 02:58:38 pm
Not sure where Streeting advocates privatising the NHS rather than using private medicine to reduce the backlog.

And the link to his interests proves, what?
Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:07:06 pm
Look up who John armatige is
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:31:44 pm
I hate this kind of shit. Just spit out what you have to say, or say nothing.
Quote from: Cali on Today at 04:21:34 pm
I hate having to justify all kinds of shit coz people like you cant use google John amitage is big into United health a private health care group whos now stopped funding the tories and now does so for labour if you think thats ok I cant help you
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:53:43 pm
Justify your claims with well-reasoned arguments, quotes and referencing. Especially after being requested to do so. Surely you can do this!? Or, will you just continue with oblique criticisms, where your interlocutor must guess the source of your misgivings.
Quote from: Cali on Today at 04:55:43 pm
Ive posted references to back up what Ive said but most cant see the wood for the trees in there desperation to win
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 05:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 04:22:29 pm
He wants nhs reform and wants to use more private health whats so hard to understand its easy

Other people have said this far better than I can, but my dad used to run an A&E and was a lecturer at nursing. He taught many of the nurses in Liverpool. My mum was an ECG technician and I have other family members that work in the medical profession. They are all very, very unhappy with the way the NHS is run by the Conservative Party. In many cases, they have so many managers that these people actually use up most of the budget before it's even allocated. When I've spoken to them about it, every single one of them believes that it can and should be done better. They all want the NHS reformed so that aligns more to original goals and, of course, so it can address the shortages of staff, the shortages of beds, the shortages of medicine, the shortages of ambulances and many other areas where it is clearly failing itself and the pub.

Why do YOU think it shouldn't be reformed and set up better to address these problems? Your stance appears to make little sense to me.

You may not have noticed, but the NHS is in absolute crisis, some people are dying before they can get critical medical attention and the queues are a mile long. I was supposed to go in for a minor consulation 20 months ago. Still no sign. When Labour were in charge, there was absolutely nothing like this. It's a national scandal. Why are you against people getting timely treatment? Why would you prefer that they die or be left on trollies for 12 hours or lying on a floor bleeding because there are no ambulances and even if there were, there are no beds or surgeons or doctors or nurses or even porters and other staff?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:37:22 pm by The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! »
Online Cali

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 05:38:43 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 05:35:19 pm
Other people have said this far better than I can, but my dad used to run an A&E and was a lecturer at nursing. He tought many of the nurses in Liverpool. My mum was an ECG technician and I have other family members that work in the medical profession. They are all very, very unhappy with the way the NHS is run by the Conservative Party. In many cases, they have so many managers that these people actually use up most of the budget before it's even allocated. When I've spoken to them about it, every single one of them believes that it can and should be done better. They all want the NHS reformed so that aligns more to original goals and, of course, so it can address the shortages of staff, the shortages of bed, the shortages of medicine, the shortages of ambulances and many other areas where it is clearly failing itself and the pub.

Why do YOU think it shouldn't be reformed and set up better to address these problems? Your stance appears to make little sense to me.

You may not have noticed, but the NHS is in absolute crisis, some people are dying before they can get critical medical attention and the queues are a mile long. I was supposed to go in for a minor consulation 20 months ago. Still no sign. When Labour were in charge, there was absolutely nothing like this. It's a national scandal. Why are you against people getting timely treatment? Why would you prefer that they die or be left on trollies for 12 hours or lying on a floor bleeding because there are no ambulances and even if there were, there are no beds or surgeons or doctors or nurses or even porters and other staff?

I have t said it should t be reformed but it also shouldnt be sold off to private health care either and the previous labour government funneled public money into private hands thru PFI so not as altruist as you might think
