For me, Labour dont get the benefit of the doubt, nor does any political party or politician. We elect them to have a certain set of values and quite frankly if they dont live up to them then its not good enough. They must always have the microscope on then and get no leeway.

Im worried about Reeves. For me she is far too right in this Labour party. Her background and everything gives me big concerns of what sort of chancellor she would be. Starmer not really being big on economic policy means she will have a lot of power.

Im happy enough for Labour to do what they need to do in order to win an election and fuck these Tories off, but yeah, once theyre in power, they are just the government, and if I dont like what theyre doing then Ill make it known. Same with any government.
Im happy enough for Labour to do what they need to do in order to win an election and fuck these Tories off, but yeah, once theyre in power, they are just the government, and if I dont like what theyre doing then Ill make it known. Same with any government.

What will you do?
What will you do?


Ill post about it on social media.  ;D
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/12/10/labour-vows-war-hostile-health-unions/

What a surprise the Torygraph attacking Labour.  Getting ever more desperate given the state of the NHS under the Tories.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/12/10/labour-vows-war-hostile-health-unions/
Interesting that when you read the story the headline is odd.

In return for lots of extra doctors the Labour Party want the BMA to do it to higher standards of patient care.

Hardly vowing war.
Interesting that when you read the story the headline is odd.

In return for lots of extra doctors the Labour Party want the BMA to do it to higher standards of patient care.

Hardly vowing war.

Amazing how the left and the right both falsely interpret an attempt to improve the NHS. And I wouldnt be surprised if its the BMA stirring things up if they think it may interfere with their private health activities - more NHS doctors, less need for people to go private.
What a surprise the Torygraph attacking Labour.  Getting ever more desperate given the state of the NHS under the Tories.

Have you read what streeting has said and what hes repeatedly said before about privatising the nhs this is what hes on about
Amazing how the left and the right both falsely interpret an attempt to improve the NHS. And I wouldnt be surprised if its the BMA stirring things up if they think it may interfere with their private health activities - more NHS doctors, less need for people to go private.

Wow such disregard outright slander there
Have you read what streeting has said and what hes repeatedly said before about privatising the nhs this is what hes on about
Outright slander here

Amazing how the left and the right both falsely interpret an attempt to improve the NHS. And I wouldnt be surprised if its the BMA stirring things up if they think it may interfere with their private health activities - more NHS doctors, less need for people to go private.

So... how many doctors do solely private practice?
So... how many doctors do solely private practice?

This is the best I can find - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-37379464

Basically we don't know how many only do private but that around half of doctors work for the private sector
Have you read what streeting has said and what hes repeatedly said before about privatising the nhs this is what hes on about

No. Perhaps you should post it, to back up your claim.

This forum is quite simple. If you make a claim then you post the proof of that claim from a reputable source that's usually backed up by other reputable sources.

There is even a pinned topic explaining this. Not too hard is it kid?
Disappointed with Labour and Wes Streeting today.

Amazing how the left and the right both falsely interpret an attempt to improve the NHS. And I wouldnt be surprised if its the BMA stirring things up if they think it may interfere with their private health activities - more NHS doctors, less need for people to go private.
Terrible take, good job. Think you were the one going on about this the last time it was discussed in here so I wont bother trying again.

I look forward to hearing your valuable insight in to how 7,500 more medical students will fix things without more medical schools, more foundation training posts, more speciality training posts (none of which Labour have detailed).

Such a shame people can talk so much accusatory crap when they clearly dont know what theyre talking about.
This is the best I can find - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-37379464

Basically we don't know how many only do private but that around half of doctors work for the private sector

Thanks for that mate, I just want to ask everyone about SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? previous post: - "private health activities - more NHS doctors, less need for people to go private".

The only issue I have with that is that you seek to attribute a profit seeking motive to the BMA and imply this will mean less NHS doctors. The reason I have issue with this is that only consultants can do private work.

The NHS is the only practical route for a newly qualified doctor to become a consultant (and so is a monopsony employer). So all consultants (including doctors who have moved from abroad) in the UK must have trained within the NHS for some period of time. So you cannot boost NHS doctor numbers by prohibiting private practice, because all new doctors must train within the NHS anyway. You really need to improve both medical school student numbers, and training posts for those medical students to become consultants. If consultants are leaving the NHS because of pay, conditions etc, that purely a employee/employer negotiation.

This means - two years of foundation doctor practice (FY1&2) which all doctors must complete. If we take orthopaedics as a speciality in which private practice would be lucrative, then requires two years of core surgical training (CST) and 6 years of speciality training (ST) meaning that as a minimum, doctors must have given 10 years service to the NHS to become a consultant.   

I've seen this: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jan/21/incentives-used-to-entice-nhs-consultants-to-do-private-work-must-be-disclosed which states the majority of consultants doing private practice also work for the NHS. In order for a consultant to provide private practice they must also work full time for the NHS (10 programmed activities (PA's) per week plus one if they work privately, so 11 PA's). a PA is a 4 hour block of time, which can be dedicated to doing a service, such as clinical work, teaching, administration etc, its flexible.

So for a NHS consultant to do private practice, they must do 44 hours per week for their NHS employer before going private. Any private work therefore is on their own time. I doubt that even half of doctors practice solely in private practice, because (https://www.nuffieldtrust.org.uk/resource/the-nhs-workforce-in-numbers#3-what-is-the-overall-shortfall-in-staff-in-the-nhs) reports 53,000 consultants working in the NHS, and there are only 82,406 doctors on the GMC specialist (consultant) register.

I personally don't see much problem with consultants doing private practice given that 1) they have to offer their time to their NHS employer first, a minimum of 44 hour per week. 2) The vast majority of consultants doing private practice must do NHS work given that approximately only 29,406 presumably work private only, and all of these doctors would have given a large portion of their career over to the NHS, would you force doctors to work for the NHS forever? 3) furthermore, the BMA themselves estimate that we are short 50,000 doctors - https://www.pharmatimes.com/news/almost_50,000_extra_doctors_needed_in_england,_says_bma_1373029. Even if you could attract all privately practicing doctors to come work for the NHS (unlikely given the current disputes over pay), it wouldn't return us to a comparator status to our peers.

Attacking the BMA for perceived profit seeking and private practice is counterproductive in my mind, especially in defence of a Labour politician who apparently wouldn't give NHS staff a pay rise either, and is attacking unions to deflect attention away from his own vapid response. Even worse, it only serves to turn attention away from the real culprits - successive Tory governments who have failed to plan and prepare, either for NHS workforce staffing, or to ensure that NHS pay remains competitive and a attractive proposition to entice people to join. By attacking the BMA, Wes Streeting is directly assisting the government.

No. Perhaps you should post it, to back up your claim.

This forum is quite simple. If you make a claim then you post the proof of that claim from a reputable source that's usually backed up by other reputable sources.

There is even a pinned topic explaining this. Not too hard is it kid?

There ya go la

https://members.parliament.uk/member/4504/registeredinterests

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/08/people-in-pain-private-hospitals-nhs
Outright slander here

How when its true??
Thanks for that mate, I just want to ask everyone about SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? previous post: - "private health activities - more NHS doctors, less need for people to go private".

The only issue I have with that is that you seek to attribute a profit seeking motive to the BMA and imply this will mean less NHS doctors. The reason I have issue with this is that only consultants can do private work.

The NHS is the only practical route for a newly qualified doctor to become a consultant (and so is a monopsony employer). So all consultants (including doctors who have moved from abroad) in the UK must have trained within the NHS for some period of time. So you cannot boost NHS doctor numbers by prohibiting private practice, because all new doctors must train within the NHS anyway. You really need to improve both medical school student numbers, and training posts for those medical students to become consultants. If consultants are leaving the NHS because of pay, conditions etc, that purely a employee/employer negotiation.

This means - two years of foundation doctor practice (FY1&2) which all doctors must complete. If we take orthopaedics as a speciality in which private practice would be lucrative, then requires two years of core surgical training (CST) and 6 years of speciality training (ST) meaning that as a minimum, doctors must have given 10 years service to the NHS to become a consultant.   

I've seen this: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jan/21/incentives-used-to-entice-nhs-consultants-to-do-private-work-must-be-disclosed which states the majority of consultants doing private practice also work for the NHS. In order for a consultant to provide private practice they must also work full time for the NHS (10 programmed activities (PA's) per week plus one if they work privately, so 11 PA's). a PA is a 4 hour block of time, which can be dedicated to doing a service, such as clinical work, teaching, administration etc, its flexible.

So for a NHS consultant to do private practice, they must do 44 hours per week for their NHS employer before going private. Any private work therefore is on their own time. I doubt that even half of doctors practice solely in private practice, because (https://www.nuffieldtrust.org.uk/resource/the-nhs-workforce-in-numbers#3-what-is-the-overall-shortfall-in-staff-in-the-nhs) reports 53,000 consultants working in the NHS, and there are only 82,406 doctors on the GMC specialist (consultant) register.

I personally don't see much problem with consultants doing private practice given that 1) they have to offer their time to their NHS employer first, a minimum of 44 hour per week. 2) The vast majority of consultants doing private practice must do NHS work given that approximately only 29,406 presumably work private only, and all of these doctors would have given a large portion of their career over to the NHS, would you force doctors to work for the NHS forever? 3) furthermore, the BMA themselves estimate that we are short 50,000 doctors - https://www.pharmatimes.com/news/almost_50,000_extra_doctors_needed_in_england,_says_bma_1373029. Even if you could attract all privately practicing doctors to come work for the NHS (unlikely given the current disputes over pay), it wouldn't return us to a comparator status to our peers.

Attacking the BMA for perceived profit seeking and private practice is counterproductive in my mind, especially in defence of a Labour politician who apparently wouldn't give NHS staff a pay rise either, and is attacking unions to deflect attention away from his own vapid response. Even worse, it only serves to turn attention away from the real culprits - successive Tory governments who have failed to plan and prepare, either for NHS workforce staffing, or to ensure that NHS pay remains competitive and a attractive proposition to entice people to join. By attacking the BMA, Wes Streeting is directly assisting the government.

Superb post, RedGlen.
