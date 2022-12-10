This is the best I can find - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-37379464
Basically we don't know how many only do private but that around half of doctors work for the private sector
The only issue I have with that is that you seek to attribute a profit seeking motive to the BMA and imply this will mean less NHS doctors. The reason I have issue with this is that only consultants can do private work.
The NHS is the only practical route for a newly qualified doctor to become a consultant (and so is a monopsony employer). So all consultants (including doctors who have moved from abroad) in the UK must have trained within the NHS for some period of time. So you cannot boost NHS doctor numbers by prohibiting private practice, because all new doctors must train within the NHS anyway. You really need to improve both medical school student numbers, and training posts for those medical students to become consultants. If consultants are leaving the NHS because of pay, conditions etc, that purely a employee/employer negotiation.
This means - two years of foundation doctor practice (FY1&2) which all doctors must complete. If we take orthopaedics as a speciality in which private practice would be lucrative, then requires two years of core surgical training (CST) and 6 years of speciality training (ST) meaning that as a minimum, doctors must have given 10 years service to the NHS to become a consultant.
which states the majority of consultants doing private practice also work for the NHS. In order for a consultant to provide private practice they must also work full time for the NHS (10 programmed activities (PA's) per week plus one if they work privately, so 11 PA's). a PA is a 4 hour block of time, which can be dedicated to doing a service, such as clinical work, teaching, administration etc, its flexible.
So for a NHS consultant to do private practice, they must do 44 hours per week for their NHS employer before going private. Any private work therefore is on their own time. I doubt that even half of doctors practice solely in private practice, because (https://www.nuffieldtrust.org.uk/resource/the-nhs-workforce-in-numbers#3-what-is-the-overall-shortfall-in-staff-in-the-nhs
) reports 53,000 consultants working in the NHS, and there are only 82,406 doctors on the GMC specialist (consultant) register.
I personally don't see much problem with consultants doing private practice given that 1) they have to offer their time to their NHS employer first, a minimum of 44 hour per week. 2) The vast majority of consultants doing private practice must do NHS work given that approximately only 29,406 presumably work private only, and all of these doctors would have given a large portion of their career over to the NHS, would you force doctors to work for the NHS forever? 3) furthermore, the BMA themselves estimate that we are short 50,000 doctors - https://www.pharmatimes.com/news/almost_50,000_extra_doctors_needed_in_england,_says_bma_1373029
. Even if you could attract all privately practicing doctors to come work for the NHS (unlikely given the current disputes over pay), it wouldn't return us to a comparator status to our peers.
Attacking the BMA for perceived profit seeking and private practice is counterproductive in my mind, especially in defence of a Labour politician who apparently wouldn't give NHS staff a pay rise either, and is attacking unions to deflect attention away from his own vapid response. Even worse, it only serves to turn attention away from the real culprits - successive Tory governments who have failed to plan and prepare, either for NHS workforce staffing, or to ensure that NHS pay remains competitive and a attractive proposition to entice people to join. By attacking the BMA, Wes Streeting is directly assisting the government.