Interesting that when you read the story the headline is odd.In return for lots of extra doctors the Labour Party want the BMA to do it to higher standards of patient care.Hardly vowing war .

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W