I'm a bit conflicted by the HoL discussion. Is it going to be I'm A Celeb, but with better food? Are we going to throw the baby away with the bathwater? What happens if one party has one thing in it's manifesto, and another party has the exact opposite in it's manifesto and they both control a House each? I'm sure there are many problems that can arise, while the Lords as it is, does some great work and has many heavyweights from all walks of life that can contribute greatly.



If it was elected with a form of PR then it is highly unlikely that any one party would be able to control the second chamber. There is also no reason to get rid of the heavyweights - although they would presumably have to first decide if they wanted to serve in a new second chamber, and then decide which party to attach themselves to (assuming all the seats in an elected chamber would be controlled by parties - it may be that some are set aside for those maintaining no party links).Lots of questions for sure, but as long as the proposals for fixing it sound workable (remains to be seen) then there is no reason not to be going ahead with it. The majority of European nations function far better than we do currently with wholly elected second chambers. The Lords do some great work argument has been used for the last one hundred years. Does that excuse that it is now the largest parliamentary chamber by number of members anywhere in the world bar China? Does it excuse that we still have unelected members hand-picked for loyalty by outgoing PMs? Does it excuse that half the Lord's don´t even bother to turn up half the time (and over one hundred of them attend less then 10 times a year)? And that half of those who do turn up aren´t necessarily contributing much and have rocked up mainly for the attendance allowance? Does it excuse that we are the only country other than Iran to set aside seats for religious leaders? Does it make the Lords fit for overseeing a federalised United Kingdom? Does it excuse the fact that heavyweights like Nadine Dorris are about to have a parliamentary seat for life? (That last point should make all other arguments void)