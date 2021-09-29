« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 01:23:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:57:59 pm
So can Starmer get a PR elected HoL in that has powers to overrule a FPTOP HoC?
Any sense in giving the HoL the power to essentially sack a PM for being a sack of shit?


Haven't read the proposals - but can't imagine the Lords would have any say in a PM or Govt? PM has been whoever can control a majority in the commons for donkeys years.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 01:34:01 pm »
No I doubt that the second chamber would have those powers - it would be pure chaos if they did.

What it sounds like the new second chamber would do, besides the Lords current function, is in ensuring the enforcement of devolution. And likewise, going by Browns proposals, it sounds like it would be PR only in part. There would be mandatory numbers of representatives from each of the nations and regions - this would not necessarily be a PR reflection, as the numbers would not necessarily coincide with the population at large (i.e. i imagine some regions and nations would be overrepresented as a proportion of the national population)

Regarding fixing the House of Commons - and putting the ideas of PR to one side for now - I imagine this would be much easier to do with a majority, and with the cooperation of the other smaller parties. It's not a case of reform of the Lords OR the Commons. Both need sorting out after the absolute trampling of Parliamentary standards that we have witnessed in recent years.  Introducing proper enforcement mechanisms in the Commons would be a bit more straightforward than the abolition and reformation of the Lords I would think.

The other important thing with these reforms is this is not something that the Tories could simply come in and sweep away next time they are in power. It would represent a permanent and difficult-to-reverse restructuring of powers away from Westminster.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 01:38:13 pm »
I'm a bit conflicted by the HoL discussion. Is it going to be I'm A Celeb, but with better food? Are we going to throw the baby away with the bathwater? What happens if one party has one thing in it's manifesto, and another party has the exact opposite in it's manifesto and they both control a House each? I'm sure there are many problems that can arise, while the Lords as it is, does some great work and has many heavyweights from all walks of life that can contribute greatly.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 01:42:47 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 10:17:36 am
They can start to rejoin the single market and hide it all behind "trade deals", or "taking back control/cutting red tape". The majority of the Brexiteers are too thick to work it out.

Yep this is probably the way to go. Turn a hard Brexit into a soft Brexit and then see where it goes after that. And you can get the credit for 'making Brexit work'.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 01:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 01:42:47 pm
Yep this is probably the way to go. Turn a hard Brexit into a soft Brexit and then see where it goes after that. And you can get the credit for 'making Brexit work'.
REBNIN, is the way to go - remain but not in name.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 01:53:18 pm »
The right wing rags will be all over any thawing of tensions between the UK and EU as Labour "trying to steal YOUR Brexit!"

They need a bogeyman. They serve no function without hating on Europe. Whatever Starmer wants to do, he'll have to play it smart, because the public need to not give a shit when the rags go into hysterics.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 01:58:59 pm »
HoL reform more than overdue, this could be a major constitutional moment for this country and there is enough brain power around to get this right. The fact that the Tories are not doing it should minimise the level of corruption and gerrymandering but Labour must steer clear of anything that looks like a vested interest also.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 02:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 01:53:18 pm
The right wing rags will be all over any thawing of tensions between the UK and EU as Labour "trying to steal YOUR Brexit!"

They need a bogeyman. They serve no function without hating on Europe. Whatever Starmer wants to do, he'll have to play it smart, because the public need to not give a shit when the rags go into hysterics.

The rags lauded over Truss and her "True Tory Budget".  ;)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 03:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:47:08 pm
REBNIN, is the way to go - remain but not in name.
Have you considered a career in copywriting, Dr?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 03:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:38:13 pm
I'm a bit conflicted by the HoL discussion. Is it going to be I'm A Celeb, but with better food? Are we going to throw the baby away with the bathwater? What happens if one party has one thing in it's manifesto, and another party has the exact opposite in it's manifesto and they both control a House each? I'm sure there are many problems that can arise, while the Lords as it is, does some great work and has many heavyweights from all walks of life that can contribute greatly.

If it was elected with a form of PR then it is highly unlikely that any one party would be able to control the second chamber. There is also no reason to get rid of the heavyweights - although they would presumably have to first decide if they wanted to serve in a new second chamber, and then decide which party to attach themselves to (assuming all the seats in an elected chamber would be controlled by parties - it may be that some are set aside for those maintaining no party links).

Lots of questions for sure, but as long as the proposals for fixing it sound workable (remains to be seen) then there is no reason not to be going ahead with it. The majority of European nations function far better than we do currently with wholly elected second chambers. The Lords do some great work argument has been used for the last one hundred years. Does that excuse that it is now the largest parliamentary chamber by number of members anywhere in the world bar China? Does it excuse that we still have unelected members hand-picked for loyalty by outgoing PMs? Does it excuse that half the Lord's don´t even bother to turn up half the time (and over one hundred of them attend less then 10 times a year)? And that half of those who do turn up aren´t necessarily contributing much and have rocked up mainly for the attendance allowance? Does it excuse that we are the only country other than Iran to set aside seats for religious leaders? Does it make the Lords fit for overseeing a federalised United Kingdom? Does it excuse the fact that heavyweights like Nadine Dorris are about to have a parliamentary seat for life? (That last point should make all other arguments void)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:06:18 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 03:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:16:27 pm
The rags lauded over Truss and her "True Tory Budget".  ;)

The difference being they just stopped talking about it when she crashed and burned. They'll latch onto anything Labour does like a Jack Russell and won't let the fuck go.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 03:29:34 pm »
And no place for the bishops.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 03:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 03:29:34 pm
And no place for the bishops.

Are you bashing the bishops?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 03:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 03:10:18 pm
The difference being they just stopped talking about it when she crashed and burned. They'll latch onto anything Labour does like a Jack Russell and won't let the fuck go.

I don't read the papers but I bet not one of them had a headline screaming "Truss costs the Economy £28 MILLION A MINUTE" or "Truss costs the UK economy 5 times what we sent to the EU PER DAY"

Shove that on a red bus you c*nts :wanker
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 03:39:46 pm »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 03:40:26 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 03:37:42 pm
I don't read the papers but I bet not one of them had a headline screaming "Truss costs the Economy £28 MILLION A MINUTE" or "Truss costs the UK economy 5 times what we sent to the EU PER DAY"

Shove that on a red bus you c*nts :wanker

There's a billboard right there, honestly Labour need to blitz some heavy PR in every town. Massive advertising in the run up, bring in NHS, pensioners, tax dodging, fuel prices and their failure in that respect
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 03:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 03:40:26 pm
There's a billboard right there, honestly Labour need to blitz some heavy PR in every town. Massive advertising in the run up, bring in NHS, pensioners, tax dodging, fuel prices and their failure in that respect

I hope the people at Labour HQ who do the PR read RAWK - we can give them so many ideas and ammunition.

If we rounded her days as PM to 40, it works out that she cost us £60 billion for her time as PM and then fuck knows how many billion since she stepped down
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 04:04:31 pm »
No mention of PR is just falling into the same old trap as usual when they feel like theyre on top. Well be stuck with minority (small c) conservative governments for years and years if we dont adopt it.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 04:12:40 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 04:04:31 pm
No mention of PR is just falling into the same old trap as usual when they feel like theyre on top. Well be stuck with minority (small c) conservative governments for years and years if we dont adopt it.

Can't see either PR or lowering the age of voting to 16 as something Starmer would drive. Shame really, as they're surely in Labours benefit, on the other hand Tories will fight dirty and change voting requirements to their benefit
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 04:13:13 pm »
It's all a bit of a damp squib isn't it? Not enough for those who take an interest in these sort of things, too much for those who don't and would prefer they concentrate on cost of living etc. Can't see it pleasing either side much.

PR much more important than HoL reform.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 04:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 03:04:36 pm
If it was elected with a form of PR then it is highly unlikely that any one party would be able to control the second chamber. There is also no reason to get rid of the heavyweights - although they would presumably have to first decide if they wanted to serve in a new second chamber, and then decide which party to attach themselves to (assuming all the seats in an elected chamber would be controlled by parties - it may be that some are set aside for those maintaining no party links).

Lots of questions for sure, but as long as the proposals for fixing it sound workable (remains to be seen) then there is no reason not to be going ahead with it. The majority of European nations function far better than we do currently with wholly elected second chambers. The Lords do some great work argument has been used for the last one hundred years. Does that excuse that it is now the largest parliamentary chamber by number of members anywhere in the world bar China? Does it excuse that we still have unelected members hand-picked for loyalty by outgoing PMs? Does it excuse that half the Lord's don´t even bother to turn up half the time (and over one hundred of them attend less then 10 times a year)? And that half of those who do turn up aren´t necessarily contributing much and have rocked up mainly for the attendance allowance? Does it excuse that we are the only country other than Iran to set aside seats for religious leaders? Does it make the Lords fit for overseeing a federalised United Kingdom? Does it excuse the fact that heavyweights like Nadine Dorris are about to have a parliamentary seat for life? (That last point should make all other arguments void)
The PR argument is quite a good idea.

Nobody suggests going unicameral which would be a good money saver, but the quality up the other end probably requires a second chamber.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 04:33:15 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 07:59:35 am
Starmer was on BBC News this morning. His answers are well prepared but a little stiff. He just never comes across as relatable to me, they showed an image of him watching the England Sengal game. It would have been a perfect opportunity to be out mingling with the general public but instead he's hanging out with Gordon Brown.
Mr Starmer sends his sincere apologies that he spent the weekend working with senior figures involved in the preparation for this.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63851922
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 04:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 03:36:58 pm
Are you bashing the bishops?
That would be an Ecumenical matter!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 04:48:28 pm »
Unless there is going to be some form of PR, it's a bit of a wasted opportunity.

People (including myself ) want proper representation.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1064 on: Yesterday at 04:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 04:13:13 pm
It's all a bit of a damp squib isn't it? Not enough for those who take an interest in these sort of things, too much for those who don't and would prefer they concentrate on cost of living etc. Can't see it pleasing either side much.

PR much more important than HoL reform.
I think anything that focuses on the finer points of government is going to be a bit of a damp squib for the general public.  That's probably why they're reporting it now - a couple of years before the next GE - than doing it as part of the cut-and-thrust of the campaign itself.

For most people the distinction between PR and FPTP is similarly something they neither care about nor want to hear about.  Nevertheless Brown's "Commission on the UKs Future" is a useful exercise and fleshes out the policy differences between Labour and the Tories for those people that are interested.  It all adds to the appearance that they're a serious government in waiting with a well thought through set of policies.

Of course there will be more 'real' policies in time to go with those like the Green New Deal and the nationalised energy company.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1065 on: Yesterday at 05:00:17 pm »
One of its most eye-catching recommendations is the proposal to scrap the Lords, but other recommendations include:

    Transfer 50,000 jobs from Whitehall to outside London
    Banning the vast majority of second jobs for MPs and eliminating foreign money from UK politics
    Setting up a new anti-corruption commissioner "to root out criminal behaviour in British political life where it occurs"
    Give local authorities new fiscal powers to raise revenue
    Create a legal requirement that decisions must be taken as close as possible to the local community
    Include Scottish Parliament in international agreements involving Scottish areas
    Establishing hundreds of regional clusters of innovation
    Create new directly elected mayors in Scotland
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1066 on: Yesterday at 05:08:21 pm »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 05:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:00:17 pm
One of its most eye-catching recommendations is the proposal to scrap the Lords, but other recommendations include:

    Transfer 50,000 jobs from Whitehall to outside London
    Banning the vast majority of second jobs for MPs and eliminating foreign money from UK politics
    Setting up a new anti-corruption commissioner "to root out criminal behaviour in British political life where it occurs"
    Give local authorities new fiscal powers to raise revenue
    Create a legal requirement that decisions must be taken as close as possible to the local community
    Include Scottish Parliament in international agreements involving Scottish areas
    Establishing hundreds of regional clusters of innovation
    Create new directly elected mayors in Scotland


They should add something along the lines of:

Any business that has donated more than a total of [say] £25k over the past 5 years, or any company with a shareholder holding more than 25% who has donated more than a total of [say] £25k to a political party over the last 5 years, is barred from providing any good or service to any public sector department/oganisation.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 07:34:25 pm »
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Yesterday at 04:33:15 pm
Mr Starmer sends his sincere apologies that he spent the weekend working with senior figures involved in the preparation for this.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63851922

 :lmao Mr Starmer has also said that watching the first half of the England game was the hardest work he had to do all weekend.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm »
The 50k civil servants outside of London is a laugh. Every govt has had that target for years. In some departments they officially made it impossible to raise more than 1 in 3 vacancies in London. Pick a department at random on CS jobs and youll see 90% of jobs listed in London. Itll never happen on a large scale when Ministers and the top brass are in London.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 02:04:45 am »
I was a long time Labour member and I've left the membership, however, if Starmer chooses to pursue policies such as the abolishment of the HOL then that's a step in the right direction to winning back former members (and earning new ones).
