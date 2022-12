Why are we hating on Adrian Chiles?



Not hating at all - he seems sound. But it’s doubtful his gig with the Guardian would have happened had it not been for his relationship with, and subsequent marriage to, Kath Viner. If you’ve read any of his columns, they’re lightweight random stuff, and imho more suited to a tabloid rather than a serious ‘broadsheet’.So you can put the blame for my inclusion of him in that post, on my innate snobbery with regard to journalism.