« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 20658 times)

Offline Cali

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #920 on: Today at 03:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:45:09 pm
So presumably you are delighted and this will go a long way for you to back Starmer and Labour going forward since you didn't opine anything? :)

I think Ive made my position on him and labour pretty clear and unless something drastic happens my position wont change
Logged

Online iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #921 on: Today at 03:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:24:36 pm
Whats your point

The point would be that if you posted it to demonstrate that Starmer is just like the Tories then surely the same goes for Corbyn due to him also winning the award.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #922 on: Today at 03:27:02 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,380
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #923 on: Today at 03:33:37 pm »
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Today at 03:25:23 pm
It is the same shite on both threads - the anti Starmer lot spouting baseless, hateful, shite and the anti Corbyn lot giving it their best of "terrorist sympathiser" and so on.

Honestly, the only takeaway for me is that if you want to keep your head right then fuck social media right off as it is full of top class pricks.

Andy loves bringing it in here to stoke the fire  ;)
Logged

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,463
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #924 on: Today at 03:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:24:36 pm
Whats your point

What was yours posting the tweet in the first place?

EDIT: Jiminy beat me to it.
Logged

Online iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #925 on: Today at 03:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:33:37 pm
Andy loves bringing it in here to stoke the fire  ;)

To be fair, wasn't an Andy one in this instance!

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,134
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #926 on: Today at 04:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:25:39 pm
I think Ive made my position on him and labour pretty clear and unless something drastic happens my position wont change

Well you just posted something with no words, so not sure what the point of that is supposed to be.

I presume that you were just it as a 'just one more thing' Columbo moment that won the internet, only to find out that the butler awarded Corbyn the silver screen award for Parliamentarian of the Year and he wandered off muttering 'I would have got away with it if he hadn't been for those pesky kids!"
Logged
Poor.
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 