Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Yorkykopite
Which ones do you have in mind Elmo?

They held the first Scottish indyvref, and are now shifting the goalposts to avoid another one because they got the result they wanted.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Elmo!
They held the first Scottish indyvref, and are now shifting the goalposts to avoid another one because they got the result they wanted.

Hang on!

You said this:

Quote from: Elmo!
This is exactly what Westminster has done - held referendums until they got the result they wanted, then stopped the process.

That's the exact opposite of what happened under the Scottish referendum.  ;D

It's you who wants more and more referendums until you get the result you want!

In fact, thinking about it some more, I can't remember a single time when the UK have "held referendums until they got the result they wanted".
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Yorkykopite
Hang on!

You said this:

That's the exact opposite of what happened under the Scottish referendum.  ;D

It's you who wants more and more referendums until you get the result you want!

In fact, thinking about it some more, I can't remember a single time when the UK have "held referendums until they got the result they wanted".

They held a referendum, got the result they wanted, and now won't hold another one.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Elmo!
They held a referendum, got the result they wanted, and now won't hold another one.

The UK held a referendum on the EU, got a result that most MPs didn't want, and now won't hold another one. The trend isn't that the government keeps holding referendums until they get the result they want and then won't hold any more; that's Ireland you're thinking of. I've seen Brexiteers gloat over the 2016 result and state that it should be another 40 years before holding another.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Sangria
The UK held a referendum on the EU, got a result that most MPs didn't want, and now won't hold another one. The trend isn't that the government keeps holding referendums until they get the result they want and then won't hold any more; that's Ireland you're thinking of. I've seen Brexiteers gloat over the 2016 result and state that it should be another 40 years before holding another.

I'm just saying, the SNP are constantly accused of theillis, but its Labour and the Tories that aren't consistent and move the goalposts in order to stop having referendums once they got the result they wanted.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Elmo!
I'm just saying, the SNP are constantly accused of theillis, but its Labour and the Tories that aren't consistent and move the goalposts in order to stop having referendums once they got the result they wanted.

Any evidence of that? The evidence I've seen indicates the opposite of what you're claiming.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Sangria
Any evidence of that? The evidence I've seen indicates the opposite of what you're claiming.

What do you mean evidence? It's self evident. They got the result they wanted, and now won't have another one.

Sorry I'm out in the pub and typing on my phone so some weird autocorrect errors.
Re: Labour Thread
But they held one referendum on Scottish independence? Not a series of them with the result as leave, and then finally one with stay.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Elmo!
What do you mean evidence? It's self evident. They got the result they wanted, and now won't have another one.

Sorry I'm out in the pub and typing on my phone so some weird autocorrect errors.

And we've held one referendum on EU membership, and despite not getting the result the politicians wanted, we won't have another one. The evidence indicates that, once a referendum has been held, the result holds, whatever the politicians want. You point fingers at Labour and accuse them of moving goalposts on the desirability of referendums once they've got the result they want, but Starmer is an object example of a politician who's changed his own position to reflect a referendum result despite not agreeing with it. Exactly the opposite of what you're accusing Labour of.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Sangria
And we've held one referendum on EU membership, and despite not getting the result the politicians wanted, we won't have another one. The evidence indicates that, once a referendum has been held, the result holds, whatever the politicians want. You point fingers at Labour and accuse them of moving goalposts on the desirability of referendums once they've got the result they want, but Starmer is an object example of a politician who's changed his own position to reflect a referendum result despite not agreeing with it. Exactly the opposite of what you're accusing Labour of.

I'm not talking about Brexit. They've moved the goalposts because they got the result they wanted in 2014.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Elmo!
I'm not talking about Brexit. They've moved the goalposts because they got the result they wanted in 2014.

The UK has held 2 referendums in my lifetime. In both cases, politicians have stuck by the result whether they agreed with it or not. Can you show how the goalposts have been moved, as you allege?
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket
I imagine it would be 'leave the EU', and then their abandonment of a 'confirmatory referendum' (based upon the negotiated settlement) once they got the result they wanted.
The UK has held two referenda on ending membership of the EU (or Common Market): 1975 and 2016. The Leave camp regularly referred to a second, confirmatory referendum on the negotiated terms - this referendum was abandoned. But, somehow, we now cannot make mention of any possible return and new referendum to confirm rejoining. Kinda sounds like Elmo was writing about, even if it not on specific question of secession of Scotland from the UK.
Re: Labour Thread
The McLabour Thread..

Brought to you by Elmo. 
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Sangria
Any evidence of that? The evidence I've seen indicates the opposite of what you're claiming.

Everything is the opposite of what Elmo's claiming!
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket
The UK has held two referenda on ending membership of the EU (or Common Market): 1975 and 2016. The Leave camp regularly referred to a second, confirmatory referendum on the negotiated terms - this referendum was abandoned. But, somehow, we now cannot make mention of any possible return and new referendum to confirm rejoining. Kinda sounds like Elmo was writing about, even if it not on specific question of secession of Scotland from the UK.

The 1975 referendum is a bit before my, and probably a bit before most people's time. I suspect the genesis of Elmo's argument is the Irish referenda of the 1990s on one of the EU treaties. The language is the same: keep holding referendums until the politicians get the result they want. Even if the reality in the UK is actually the opposite of what he's arguing.

That said, Brexit has shown that reality doesn't need to chime with political arguments for the latter to win. Vox populi, vox dei. God created the world in 6 days. The populi can change the political reality overnight. Even if objective reality never catches up.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Yorkykopite
Everything is the opposite of what Elmo's claiming!

What is the opposite? No one has been actually able to counter what I have said.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: TepidT2O
The McLabour Thread..

Brought to you by Elmo.

McLabour is long dead.  ;D

Sorry I try not to derail the thread too often into Scottish politics, I know it is of limited interest to others on here, but I think recent events are of serious importance to the whole of the UK.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Sangria
The 1975 referendum is a bit before my, and probably a bit before most people's time. I suspect the genesis of Elmo's argument is the Irish referenda of the 1990s on one of the EU treaties. The language is the same: keep holding referendums until the politicians get the result they want. Even if the reality in the UK is actually the opposite of what he's arguing.

That said, Brexit has shown that reality doesn't need to chime with political arguments for the latter to win. Vox populi, vox dei. God created the world in 6 days. The populi can change the political reality overnight. Even if objective reality never catches up.

My argument is absolutely nothing to do with EU or Irish referendums.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Elmo!
What is the opposite? No one has been actually able to counter what I have said.

You said two contradictory things while maintaining they were the same thing!

Your first claim was that British governments never accept referendum results if they don't agree with the verdict and keep holding them until they get the result they want.

When asked for an example of them doing this you cited the referendums over Scottish independence and the European union. But the verdicts were accepted first time round.  Neither referendum has been repeated. And in one of the cases the defeated Prime Minister actually resigned! His political career was over because he lost!

In other words it's the opposite of what you claimed.

But for some reason you think it's the same.  ;D
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Yorkykopite
You said two contradictory things while maintaining they were the same thing!

Your first claim was that British governments never accept referendum results if they don't agree with the verdict and keep holding them until they get the result they want.

When asked for an example of them doing this you cited the referendums over Scottish independence and the European union. But the verdicts were accepted first time round.  Neither referendum has been repeated. And in one of the cases the defeated Prime Minister actually resigned! His political career was over because he lost!

In other words it's the opposite of what you claimed.

But for some reason you think it's the same.  ;D

I didn't say anything about the EU referendum, apart from to note my amusement at people who argued for a second Brexit referendum while arguing against a second indy ref.

I didn't say British governments never accept referendums if they don't agree with the results.

As far as I can see every British goverment since the Brexit referendum has accepted the result.

They accepted the results of the Scottish referendum - when they got the result they wanted.

It is only the British government, and Labour, that has shifted the goalposts on what is accepted as a mandate for a repeat referendum.

I'm not saying they ALWAYS have referendums until they get the result they want, just that that is what they have done in the Scottish instance.
