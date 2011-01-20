You said two contradictory things while maintaining they were the same thing!



Your first claim was that British governments never accept referendum results if they don't agree with the verdict and keep holding them until they get the result they want.



When asked for an example of them doing this you cited the referendums over Scottish independence and the European union. But the verdicts were accepted first time round. Neither referendum has been repeated. And in one of the cases the defeated Prime Minister actually resigned! His political career was over because he lost!



In other words it's the opposite of what you claimed.



But for some reason you think it's the same.



I didn't say anything about the EU referendum, apart from to note my amusement at people who argued for a second Brexit referendum while arguing against a second indy ref.I didn't say British governments never accept referendums if they don't agree with the results.As far as I can see every British goverment since the Brexit referendum has accepted the result.They accepted the results of the Scottish referendum - when they got the result they wanted.It is only the British government, and Labour, that has shifted the goalposts on what is accepted as a mandate for a repeat referendum.I'm not saying they ALWAYS have referendums until they get the result they want, just that that is what they have done in the Scottish instance.