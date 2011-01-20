« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 17903 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,416
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #760 on: Today at 07:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:09:32 pm
Which ones do you have in mind Elmo?

They held the first Scottish indyvref, and are now shifting the goalposts to avoid another one because they got the result they wanted.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,274
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #761 on: Today at 07:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:21:32 pm
They held the first Scottish indyvref, and are now shifting the goalposts to avoid another one because they got the result they wanted.

Hang on!

You said this:

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:08:13 pm
This is exactly what Westminster has done - held referendums until they got the result they wanted, then stopped the process.

That's the exact opposite of what happened under the Scottish referendum.  ;D

It's you who wants more and more referendums until you get the result you want!

In fact, thinking about it some more, I can't remember a single time when the UK have "held referendums until they got the result they wanted".
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,416
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #762 on: Today at 07:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:29:19 pm
Hang on!

You said this:

That's the exact opposite of what happened under the Scottish referendum.  ;D

It's you who wants more and more referendums until you get the result you want!

In fact, thinking about it some more, I can't remember a single time when the UK have "held referendums until they got the result they wanted".

They held a referendum, got the result they wanted, and now won't hold another one.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #763 on: Today at 08:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:50:14 pm
They held a referendum, got the result they wanted, and now won't hold another one.

The UK held a referendum on the EU, got a result that most MPs didn't want, and now won't hold another one. The trend isn't that the government keeps holding referendums until they get the result they want and then won't hold any more; that's Ireland you're thinking of. I've seen Brexiteers gloat over the 2016 result and state that it should be another 40 years before holding another.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,416
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #764 on: Today at 08:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:34:28 pm
The UK held a referendum on the EU, got a result that most MPs didn't want, and now won't hold another one. The trend isn't that the government keeps holding referendums until they get the result they want and then won't hold any more; that's Ireland you're thinking of. I've seen Brexiteers gloat over the 2016 result and state that it should be another 40 years before holding another.

I'm just saying, the SNP are constantly accused of theillis, but its Labour and the Tories that aren't consistent and move the goalposts in order to stop having referendums once they got the result they wanted.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #765 on: Today at 09:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:58:29 pm
I'm just saying, the SNP are constantly accused of theillis, but its Labour and the Tories that aren't consistent and move the goalposts in order to stop having referendums once they got the result they wanted.

Any evidence of that? The evidence I've seen indicates the opposite of what you're claiming.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,416
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #766 on: Today at 09:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:16:04 pm
Any evidence of that? The evidence I've seen indicates the opposite of what you're claiming.

What do you mean evidence? It's self evident. They got the result they wanted, and now won't have another one.

Sorry I'm out in the pub and typing on my phone so some weird autocorrect errors.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,143
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #767 on: Today at 09:34:50 pm »
But they held one referendum on Scottish independence? Not a series of them with the result as leave, and then finally one with stay.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #768 on: Today at 09:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:30:02 pm
What do you mean evidence? It's self evident. They got the result they wanted, and now won't have another one.

Sorry I'm out in the pub and typing on my phone so some weird autocorrect errors.

And we've held one referendum on EU membership, and despite not getting the result the politicians wanted, we won't have another one. The evidence indicates that, once a referendum has been held, the result holds, whatever the politicians want. You point fingers at Labour and accuse them of moving goalposts on the desirability of referendums once they've got the result they want, but Starmer is an object example of a politician who's changed his own position to reflect a referendum result despite not agreeing with it. Exactly the opposite of what you're accusing Labour of.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,416
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #769 on: Today at 09:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:42:36 pm
And we've held one referendum on EU membership, and despite not getting the result the politicians wanted, we won't have another one. The evidence indicates that, once a referendum has been held, the result holds, whatever the politicians want. You point fingers at Labour and accuse them of moving goalposts on the desirability of referendums once they've got the result they want, but Starmer is an object example of a politician who's changed his own position to reflect a referendum result despite not agreeing with it. Exactly the opposite of what you're accusing Labour of.

I'm not talking about Brexit. They've moved the goalposts because they got the result they wanted in 2014.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #770 on: Today at 09:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:54:32 pm
I'm not talking about Brexit. They've moved the goalposts because they got the result they wanted in 2014.

The UK has held 2 referendums in my lifetime. In both cases, politicians have stuck by the result whether they agreed with it or not. Can you show how the goalposts have been moved, as you allege?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #771 on: Today at 10:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:38:05 pm
I imagine it would be 'leave the EU', and then their abandonment of a 'confirmatory referendum' (based upon the negotiated settlement) once they got the result they wanted.
The UK has held two referenda on ending membership of the EU (or Common Market): 1975 and 2016. The Leave camp regularly referred to a second, confirmatory referendum on the negotiated terms - this referendum was abandoned. But, somehow, we now cannot make mention of any possible return and new referendum to confirm rejoining. Kinda sounds like Elmo was writing about, even if it not on specific question of secession of Scotland from the UK.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 