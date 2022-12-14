« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 01:51:49 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:49:56 pm
As an SNP supporter I do not understand your unhappiness. You should be extremely delighted right now.

Because it means the SNP can go on and on and on and on and on and on about Independence.........whilst not doing anything to improve the lives of Scottish people. Such as the education system, healthcare and crime.

So the opportunity to hold the SNP to account on their major failings on each of these will be bypassed because of your raison d'être. to be honest I couldn't give two shits whether there is a referendum or not. Either way once we have it the SNP will be irrelevant again in British politics. Because should you win, there will be no 'bogeyman' to hide all of your party's failings on the Westminster parliament. Or if you do lose the referendum, as I suspect you probably will then that'll be it for decades for the question and the SNP become irrelevant.

So you should be celebrating.

Youu're going off on a bit of a tangent here. My complaint was about Labour and Starmers nonsensical response.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 05:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:51:49 pm
Youu're going off on a bit of a tangent here. My complaint was about Labour and Starmers nonsensical response.

It seemed to make sense to me. What's nonsensical about it?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 05:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:00:31 pm
It seemed to make sense to me. What's nonsensical about it?

How can they propose how to do it when they're not allowed a vote on it  ;D
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 05:57:22 pm »
She's got her faults but sturgeon had been as better leader on a lot of issues than anything south of the border has seen.
What follows could be a problem.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 05:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:00:31 pm
It seemed to make sense to me. What's nonsensical about it?

That somehow it is up to the Scottish people but they cannot say how - and the judgement yesterday showed that there is nothing the Scottish people can do without the consent of Westminster.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 06:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:23:44 am
Gutted. My best joke in a decade and everyone ignored it

I made a great Colombian pun yesterday, completely ignored; I get the impression we may be too intellectual for this thread. 
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 07:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:56:54 am
Starmer is seen as safe and steady - quite important really.
I think you're being sarcastic mate :)
Remember the other day when I suggested it could take a generation, (startlingly even now in 2022 after all these years of misery), for the public to contemplate or desire some sort of fundamental change to the system, I think you may have been incredulous about my statement?

Since then there's been a couple of moments on the Bunker Daily podcast that would agree with my assumption. Its a good podcast, completely left orientated. Someone said the other day we just need to get to the election with the public believing Starmer is grounded and level headed. Because if he doesn't appear 'safe and steady' as you & KH giggle about then you're goosed mate and so is your family and any current or future kids. Say hello to further pernicious crime & policing acts and voter suppression USA style.

On todays podcast Lisa Nandy agreed with yours, indeed our premise (she was brilliant), change is desperately needed in this country. But her vision was blunted by her concern about how few Labour governments there's been in its hundred years history.

Honestly, I'm not having a go at you at all RS because we're on the same side, but chuckling at Starmer rather than hoping for Starmer might haunt us all if as Nandy said today, despite the lead they have in the polls, "things change in politics and we know people don't vote Labour unless they have a reason to".

I'd really like to know what acceptable alternative reason you or anyone would present to the public in this country of fucking weird thinking people. Because like I said, the current electorate and generation won't buy it. They're fucking thick c*nts.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 08:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:56:54 am
Starmer is seen as safe and steady - quite important really.

I think that's what's needed, but as well he's got that Blairite quality of being assuring to soft-Tory voters and the establishment that he's not going to rock the boat. Labour wouldn't be polling in the 50%+ otherwise. Murdoch and the like won't be calling all favours to stop a Labour win at all costs, they'll be comfortable with the prospect of Starmer being PM when the Tories have clearly had their time. At the next election even the Tory papers will be half hearted.

I just don't want history to repeat in Labour keeping the seat warm for the Tories to wreck the country all over again. We need genuine lasting change. This is where Starmer will be judged.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 08:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:05:50 pm
I made a great Colombian pun yesterday, completely ignored; I get the impression we may be too intellectual for this thread. 
I missed yours Kenny.
I saw Andy's interesting word, but had no idea what he meant!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 08:47:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:38:07 pm
I missed yours Kenny.
I saw Andy's interesting word, but had no idea what he meant!

I can't tell you now, it's been built up too much.

Oh go on then

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 22, 2022, 07:22:12 pm
Stop medelin you
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 09:51:02 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:40:49 pm
I think you're being sarcastic mate :)
Remember the other day when I suggested it could take a generation, (startlingly even now in 2022 after all these years of misery), for the public to contemplate or desire some sort of fundamental change to the system, I think you may have been incredulous about my statement?

Since then there's been a couple of moments on the Bunker Daily podcast that would agree with my assumption. Its a good podcast, completely left orientated. Someone said the other day we just need to get to the election with the public believing Starmer is grounded and level headed. Because if he doesn't appear 'safe and steady' as you & KH giggle about then you're goosed mate and so is your family and any current or future kids. Say hello to further pernicious crime & policing acts and voter suppression USA style.

On todays podcast Lisa Nandy agreed with yours, indeed our premise (she was brilliant), change is desperately needed in this country. But her vision was blunted by her concern about how few Labour governments there's been in its hundred years history.

Honestly, I'm not having a go at you at all RS because we're on the same side, but chuckling at Starmer rather than hoping for Starmer might haunt us all if as Nandy said today, despite the lead they have in the polls, "things change in politics and we know people don't vote Labour unless they have a reason to".

I'd really like to know what acceptable alternative reason you or anyone would present to the public in this country of fucking weird thinking people. Because like I said, the current electorate and generation won't buy it. They're fucking thick c*nts.

The next election is probably the biggest open goal they'll ever have, even by 1997 standards. Obviously Labour can't be complacent about it and Starmer is good at keeping them grounded, a bit like Blair in 97 haunted by Kinnock's Sheffield rally.

I think pretty much everyone is thoroughly fed up after 12-14 years (come 2024) of the Tories. At least under Thatcher a lot of people got richer (her voter base) and as much as it was all built on sand (selling off the family silver/north sea oil) the economy grew a lot. Then in the mid 90s the economy was in relatively good health but people were still fed up with the Tories after 18 years.

The last election was basically a Brexit one and Labour were always going to fuck themselves up with that. Now though all those promises gone, given the state of the economy and 500k+ net immigration per year is a slap in the face for all those who voted Brexit to stop the immigrants. Everything has got worse under the Tories, even the right wing zealots and the GB News frat boys are turning their backs on the Tories. Reform look like splitting their vote next time.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:05:50 pm
I made a great Colombian pun yesterday, completely ignored; I get the impression we may be too intellectual for this thread. 

Feel for you mate. I laugh my head off at all your posts. Solidarity, brother. :)

Not sure if I've met you for a pint, but next home game I'll get you a Bevvie :)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:38:07 pm
I missed yours Kenny.
I saw Andy's interesting word, but had no idea what he meant!


The Alice one was

"If we are honestluy comparing Kier Starmer with Donald Trump then we are absolutely through the fucking looking glass"

My funny one was about oasics - rather than basics

And you can all fuck off :)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 10:54:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:38:07 pm
I missed yours Kenny.
I saw Andy's interesting word, but had no idea what he meant!
And I still don't. :-[
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 10:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm

The Alice one was

"If we are honestluy comparing Kier Starmer with Donald Trump then we are absolutely through the fucking looking glass"

My funny one was about oasics - rather than basics

And you can all fuck off :)
Again. :-[
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 11:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:51:02 pm
The next election is probably the biggest open goal they'll ever have,
I think you're wrong Fromo, and as Nandy said we mustn't be complacent. If the election was 3 weeks ago it may have been a penalty shot with the odds for the taker against you as the keeper. As time ticks and the media shores up Sunak's position it will go from you as the keeper with Ali as the taker. Seriously difficult. Then to a Trent free kick from his ideal position with you still as the keeper. How will that red wall stand?
The goal posts will keep moving as well.

Or in other words, the podcast this week suggested after the 2019 result, the 2024 GE was written off. So what will 2029 be like.

Odds will slip. At the moment 2024 is on, but there's some hard work to be done and it will not be an own goal at all.

For those loving the Starmer giggle ride, enjoy it, all because if it all goes wrong at least this fun forum will be the only shop open for you to tell us you were right.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:21:25 pm
I think you're wrong Fromo, and as Nandy said we mustn't be complacent. If the election was 3 weeks ago it may have been a penalty shot with the odds for the taker against you as the keeper. As time ticks and the media shores up Sunak's position it will go from you as the keeper with Ali as the taker. Seriously difficult. Then to a Trent free kick from his ideal position with you still as the keeper. How will that red wall stand?
The goal posts will keep moving as well.

Or in other words, the podcast this week suggested after the 2019 result, the 2024 GE was written off. So what will 2029 be like.

Odds will slip. At the moment 2024 is on, but there's some hard work to be done and it will not be an own goal at all.

For those loving the Starmer giggle ride, enjoy it, all because if it all goes wrong at least this fun forum will be the only shop open for you to tell us you were right.





Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #737 on: Today at 07:51:31 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm
Feel for you mate. I laugh my head off at all your posts. Solidarity, brother. :)

Not sure if I've met you for a pint, but next home game I'll get you a Bevvie :)

Ill be in the Midden and I only drink premium stuff  :-*
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #738 on: Today at 10:24:11 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:54:19 pm
And I still don't. :-[
Nor I.  I might have to Google oasics.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #739 on: Today at 11:15:02 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:24:11 am
Nor I.  I might have to Google oasics.

Its a brand of spots wear - used to be a proper Sports Soccer brand back in the day if I remember right
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #740 on: Today at 11:57:47 am »
Matt Goodwin
@GoodwinMJ
Nigel Frottage confirms Reform will stand a full slate of candidates at the next election & not make any deals with Conservative MPs. About 13-15% of 2019 Conservatives are already planning to vote Reform so this is another big problem in a long list of problems for Rishi Sunak.

https://twitter.com/GoodwinMJ/status/1595781501953929216?s=20&t=WTDEHwl5SHGfkWD3L-My6Q


Good news for Labour, giving the far-right Brexwits another choice apart from the Tories.

However, as one comment states, the frog-faced shitstain promised no deals with the Tories before the last election, then pulled all his party's candidates running in #Tory-held seats.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #741 on: Today at 02:03:12 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 11:15:02 am
Its a brand of spots wear - used to be a proper Sports Soccer brand back in the day if I remember right
That'll be 'Asics', I assume. And I still do not get it. :-X
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #742 on: Today at 02:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:03:12 pm
That'll be 'Asics', I assume. And I still do not get it. :-X
OK. It appears that 'Oasics' is meant to represent a combination of Asics and their logo:



But I am still none the wiser. :(
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #743 on: Today at 02:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:07:38 pm
OK. It appears that 'Oasics' is meant to represent a combination of Asics and their logo:



But I am still none the wise. :(

That looks like 'dasics' to me (whatever that means). Maybe that's a clue to the joke?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #744 on: Today at 02:25:45 pm »
OK. I am giving this too much attention. But I don't like to be left out of an apparently 'genius' joke. So, I went back to the original comment.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 23, 2022, 07:59:58 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on November 23, 2022, 01:01:04 pm
Science.
My kid loves it.
He has to go to a school in the next borough though (as its nearer)
Ironically the schools in the borough we actually reside and pay council tax to, pay their teachers more.
His school cannot get a science teacher for his year (7) as they go to our borough instead.
He is taught by a PE teacher and says its basically shite. The experiments fail and the teacher can't expand on the basics.
He's great on the oasics though
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:23:44 am
Gutted. My best joke in a decade and everyone ignored it

(Bloody forumites ignoring comedy genius. Might as well sit in my shed and talk to me cactuses)

:(
Andy, it is 'Asics', not 'Oasics'. ;D I thought it was some joke about Oasis I was missing. ::)

No worries - I've made plenty of 'genius' jokes which fell flat on their face. One of my 'best ones' received only one comment - it was quite some time ago in the Ukraine Invasion thread and I am still gutted. >:( ;D
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 25, 2022, 06:09:01 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February 25, 2022, 06:04:27 pm
How do they get the stuff in?
Presumably, from the Paxo factory.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #745 on: Today at 02:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:15:41 pm
That looks like 'dasics' to me (whatever that means). Maybe that's a clue to the joke?
I think I've worked out what happened. Andy messed up! :P
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #746 on: Today at 02:38:09 pm »
Quote
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February 25, 2022, 06:04:27 pm
How do they get the stuff in?
Presumably, from the Paxo factory.
I'd have given you kudos . But I daren't go in that thread.
I'm sure Andy's joke works on some level. Not the level where we need it explained in forensic detail
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #747 on: Today at 03:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:06:55 am
Sorry for continuing to post stuff about this when it doesn't interest that many people. but this highlights why Labour are held in such contempt up here and why they aren't going to win back those boters thay have lost over the years. It is utterly nonsensical and today's judgement has left them in a postition where they don't have any sort of reasonable answer.

Adam Bienkov
@AdamBienkov
Keir Starmer's spokesman says the Scottish people do have a right to decide whether to leave the Union, but declines to say how that is possible given Westminster won't allow a vote.

"It is for those who want to break up the United Kingdom to set out how they propose to do so".

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1595407920136847360

It is kind of hopeless Starmer trying to win over Scottish Independence supporters though. They won´t accept a Labour leader doing anything except promising another independence referendum. And even then, most of them still wouldn´t vote Labour. That would be an unnecessary blow to Labours general election chances.

What Labour in Scotland have managed to do is at least regain some ground amongst Scottish Unionists, in line to once again become the second party largest party after the SNP. That is good progress on just a few years ago.

Fact is, there was nothing surprising about the Scottish independence ruling whatsoever. There is not a unitary state on earth where one constituent part has the powers to unilaterally hold an independence referendum without this being signed off by the central authority. Sturgeon knew this. The SNP knew this. Everyone knew this. The principal of self-determination is something that modern European nationalist movements within existing democratic states like to draw on, but this principal gives no legal right to independence unless it can be proven that self-determination is not met within the existing state. That is incredibly hard to prove when you are part of a democracy and have your own elected assembly on top of that.

Sturgeon of course wanted this outcome because it's a new nationalist narrative drum to bang on. Evil Westminster won´t give us a second independence referendum.

I do think Scotland should be given one more referendum just to put the issue to bed. I do think Brexit was such a change in circumstance that a second referendum should be considered legitimate (ironically it has also probably made independence even more unfeasible). One with some real constitutional structure (minimum majority for example....). There is no national or international legal obligation to do so, but just out of democratic spirit. That said, having a referendum now seems like madness, with so much national and international instability. And it seems like Scottish people don´t want one now either, much to Sturgeons frustration.

As for Labour and Starmer, winning over Scottish nationalists in the immediate term is a none-starter. Longer term and I think Labour is on the right-track. They are looking at introducing serious constitutional reforms to the United Kingdom. The abolition of the House of Lords has been announced. If they are to follow through with Brown´s recommendations, then it would be replaced with an elected Federal chamber with representatives from the regions and nations. Combine that with serious devolved powers to the assemblies. Give Britain a modern decentralised and lasting "federal" solution. Do all that and you might win over some soft-nationlaists in the medium-to-long term.

Then give Scotland a second referendum. If Scotland still wants out after that, then so be it. If it doesn´t, then the issue can be put to bed. Done.

I live in Catalonia, where the independence movement has lost all its energy and young people are turning away from it. The Spanish governments response was the polar opposite of the UKs response (Britain had no obligation whatsoever to give the 2014 referendum). Refuse to budge an inch on giving an independence referendum. Then wait until the nationalist politicians tear themselves apart. Then to finish it off, a more conciliatory national centre-left party came in to replace the belligerent right-wing and kill the nationalist momentum stone-dead. I expect a Labour Party governing Britain would similarly decrease the nationalist momentum.


Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #748 on: Today at 03:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:24:14 pm
It is kind of hopeless Starmer trying to win over Scottish Independence supporters though. They won´t accept a Labour leader doing anything except promising another independence referendum. And even then, most of them still wouldn´t vote Labour. That would be an unnecessary blow to Labours general election chances.

What Labour in Scotland have managed to do is at least regain some ground amongst Scottish Unionists, in line to once again become the second party largest party after the SNP. That is good progress on just a few years ago.

Fact is, there was nothing surprising about the Scottish independence ruling whatsoever. There is not a unitary state on earth where one constituent part has the powers to unilaterally hold an independence referendum without this being signed off by the central authority. Sturgeon knew this. The SNP knew this. Everyone knew this. The principal of self-determination is something that modern European nationalist movements within existing democratic states like to draw on, but this principal gives no legal right to independence unless it can be proven that self-determination is not met within the existing state. That is incredibly hard to prove when you are part of a democracy and have your own elected assembly on top of that.

Sturgeon of course wanted this outcome because it's a new nationalist narrative drum to bang on. Evil Westminster won´t give us a second independence referendum.

I do think Scotland should be given one more referendum just to put the issue to bed. I do think Brexit was such a change in circumstance that a second referendum should be considered legitimate (ironically it has also probably made independence even more unfeasible). One with some real constitutional structure (minimum majority for example....). There is no national or international legal obligation to do so, but just out of democratic spirit. That said, having a referendum now seems like madness, with so much national and international instability. And it seems like Scottish people don´t want one now either, much to Sturgeons frustration.

As for Labour and Starmer, winning over Scottish nationalists in the immediate term is a none-starter. Longer term and I think Labour is on the right-track. They are looking at introducing serious constitutional reforms to the United Kingdom. The abolition of the House of Lords has been announced. If they are to follow through with Brown´s recommendations, then it would be replaced with an elected Federal chamber with representatives from the regions and nations. Combine that with serious devolved powers to the assemblies. Give Britain a modern decentralised and lasting "federal" solution. Do all that and you might win over some soft-nationlaists in the medium-to-long term.

Then give Scotland a second referendum. If Scotland still wants out after that, then so be it. If it doesn´t, then the issue can be put to bed. Done.

I live in Catalonia, where the independence movement has lost all its energy and young people are turning away from it. The Spanish governments response was the polar opposite of the UKs response (Britain had no obligation whatsoever to give the 2014 referendum). Refuse to budge an inch on giving an independence referendum. Then wait until the nationalist politicians tear themselves apart. Then to finish it off, a more conciliatory national centre-left party came in to replace the belligerent right-wing and kill the nationalist momentum stone-dead. I expect a Labour Party governing Britain would similarly decrease the nationalist momentum.

If their intent was to win over unionists then they'd be better just coming out and saying what you said - it's up to us when you get one and it isn't now.

The fact is that whatever the situation is in other countries, the goalposts keep getting shifted every time the SNP and other indy supporters meet the old conditions. We've gone from it being the accepted position a few decades ago that a majority of SNP MPs meant independence, to now some saying we need polling above 60% for 12 months you might get another referendum. No doubt when that is met the goalposts would be shifted again. Both Labour and the Tories spend the last Scottish Elections saying a vote for the SNP and the Greens was a vote for a referendum. The electorate consequently did that.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #749 on: Today at 03:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:57:47 am
Matt Goodwin
@GoodwinMJ
Nigel Frottage confirms Reform will stand a full slate of candidates at the next election & not make any deals with Conservative MPs. About 13-15% of 2019 Conservatives are already planning to vote Reform so this is another big problem in a long list of problems for Rishi Sunak.

https://twitter.com/GoodwinMJ/status/1595781501953929216?s=20&t=WTDEHwl5SHGfkWD3L-My6Q


Good news for Labour, giving the far-right Brexwits another choice apart from the Tories.

However, as one comment states, the frog-faced shitstain promised no deals with the Tories before the last election, then pulled all his party's candidates running in #Tory-held seats.

A lot of the Brexity types who flocked to Boris will go to these. Remains to be seen if 'Nige' bottles it again but it was the apocalyptic prospect of Corbyn (for the establishment) that put the pressure on him to stand down, plus the fact it would have meant the end of Brexit in reality.

They have no reason to vote Tory anymore. Boris the populist has gone. Brexit is a shit show economically, there's still record numbers of net immigration every year and after 12 years of the Tories nothing works and public services are an absolute mess. They can't even bribe people with tax cuts after the kamikwarzi budget crashed the markets. Plus there's no common enemy like Corbyn or a Labour hell bent on stopping Brexit.

The Tories will struggle to match their 1997 result unless things massively change in their favour. It's a lot more than mid-term blues.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #750 on: Today at 03:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:25:45 pm
I assumed it was about PE teachers wearing trainers and so being great on the Oasics/Asics/whatever the fuck it was was a ref to that
Andy, it is 'Asics', not 'Oasics'. ;D I thought it was some joke about Oasis I was missing. ::)

No worries - I've made plenty of 'genius' jokes which fell flat on their face. One of my 'best ones' received only one comment - it was quite some time ago in the Ukraine Invasion thread and I am still gutted. >:( ;DPresumably, from the Paxo factory.

I assumed it was about PE teachers wearing trainers and so being great on the Oasics/Asics/whatever the fuck it was was a ref to that
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #751 on: Today at 03:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:40:53 pm
If their intent was to win over unionists then they'd be better just coming out and saying what you said - it's up to us when you get one and it isn't now.

Regardless of whether he is trying to win over nationalists or unionists, I don´t think he sees any need to throw a match in there by saying "It´s up to us". Like I said, Scottish Nationalists are going to hate on anything any Labour leader has to say, short of "we promise to give you a referendum if we get elected".

Quote
The fact is that whatever the situation is in other countries, the goalposts keep getting shifted every time the SNP and other indy supporters meet the old conditions. We've gone from it being the accepted position a few decades ago that a majority of SNP MPs meant independence, to now some saying we need polling above 60% for 12 months you might get another referendum. No doubt when that is met the goalposts would be shifted again. Both Labour and the Tories spend the last Scottish Elections saying a vote for the SNP and the Greens was a vote for a referendum. The electorate consequently did that.

That may be, and it may be unfair, and it may be against direct-democracy ideas of democratic spirit. But Scottish Labour and Scottish Tory are in the same boat as the SNP. The Scottish Assembly can´t enact a unilateral referendum, so it doesn´t matter if the SNP, Scottish Labour or Scottish Tory say a vote for the SNP is a vote for a referendum in an Assembly election because they don´t have the powers to promise that one way or another. And most polling shows that most Scots don´t want a referendum right now.

I don´t know what happens now. Nationalist movements are always divisive, and always messy. That is their nature.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #752 on: Today at 03:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:54:51 pm
Regardless of whether he is trying to win over nationalists or unionists, I don´t think he sees any need to throw a match in there by saying "It´s up to us". Like I said, Scottish Nationalists are going to hate on anything any Labour leader has to say, short of "we promise to give you a referendum if we get elected".

That may be, and it may be unfair, and it may be against direct-democracy ideas of democratic spirit. But Scottish Labour and Scottish Tory are in the same boat as the SNP. The Scottish Assembly can´t enact a unilateral referendum, so it doesn´t matter if the SNP, Scottish Labour or Scottish Tory say a vote for the SNP is a vote for a referendum in an Assembly election because they don´t have the powers to promise that. And most polling shows that most Scots don´t want a referendum right now.

That may be the case (it really depends on what you define "right now" as - there is majority support in the medium term), but a clear majority think the Scottish Government should have the power to decide when we have one.

To be honest, I'm not sure I want a referendum next year (on one hand I want out as soon as possible but on the other hand I'd rather we had a clear majority support first), but it's about the principle.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #753 on: Today at 04:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:24:14 pm

The principal of self-determination is something that modern European nationalist movements within existing democratic states like to draw on, but this principal gives no legal right to independence unless it can be proven that self-determination is not met within the existing state. That is incredibly hard to prove when you are part of a democracy and have your own elected assembly on top of that.

That's the key to it of course. And the more powers that are devolved on to the constituent representative authority the harder it becomes to argue that self-determination is being violated.

If Ireland is ever united, which I think it will be, it will be united on a basis similar to the UK. Belfast will have its own national or regional assembly probably and its own tax-raising powers etc. But once it has agreed to a political unification with Dublin and Ulster (as we understand it) starts sending representatives to the Dublin parliament the North will surrender its power to call a referendum on independence whenever it feels like it.

The game changes of course if Dublin or London start acting unconstitutionally themselves. But at the moment, in the UK, Scotland is treated very well indeed. The amount of oppression going is is zero. I would expect the same to happen if Ireland was united.

EDIT: I agree with your suggestion for a second referendum. I think the Scots should be given a second chance to leave. It's hard to justify in legal terms, but easier for the reasons you say (ie Brexit). I also think its unfair on Scottish unionists (whether Labour, Liberal or Tory) to be held hostage by the SNP who are going to keep banging the Nationalist drum for a long time to come and keep using London as an excuse for their own domestic failures. That's not healthy.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:21 pm by Yorkykopite »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #754 on: Today at 04:32:15 pm »
To me, saying that national "unions" should be permanent with no option to reverse seems more nationalistic than anything.
