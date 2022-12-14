Sorry for continuing to post stuff about this when it doesn't interest that many people. but this highlights why Labour are held in such contempt up here and why they aren't going to win back those boters thay have lost over the years. It is utterly nonsensical and today's judgement has left them in a postition where they don't have any sort of reasonable answer.



Keir Starmer's spokesman says the Scottish people do have a right to decide whether to leave the Union, but declines to say how that is possible given Westminster won't allow a vote.



"It is for those who want to break up the United Kingdom to set out how they propose to do so".



It is kind of hopeless Starmer trying to win over Scottish Independence supporters though. They won´t accept a Labour leader doing anything except promising another independence referendum. And even then, most of them still wouldn´t vote Labour. That would be an unnecessary blow to Labours general election chances.What Labour in Scotland have managed to do is at least regain some ground amongst Scottish Unionists, in line to once again become the second party largest party after the SNP. That is good progress on just a few years ago.Fact is, there was nothing surprising about the Scottish independence ruling whatsoever. There is not a unitary state on earth where one constituent part has the powers to unilaterally hold an independence referendum without this being signed off by the central authority. Sturgeon knew this. The SNP knew this. Everyone knew this. The principal of self-determination is something that modern European nationalist movements within existing democratic states like to draw on, but this principal gives no legal right to independence unless it can be proven that self-determination is not met within the existing state. That is incredibly hard to prove when you are part of a democracy and have your own elected assembly on top of that.Sturgeon of course wanted this outcome because it's a new nationalist narrative drum to bang on. Evil Westminster won´t give us a second independence referendum.I do think Scotland should be given one more referendum just to put the issue to bed. I do think Brexit was such a change in circumstance that a second referendum should be considered legitimate (ironically it has also probably made independence even more unfeasible). One with some real constitutional structure (minimum majority for example....). There is no national or international legal obligation to do so, but just out of democratic spirit. That said, having a referendum now seems like madness, with so much national and international instability. And it seems like Scottish people don´t want one now either, much to Sturgeons frustration.As for Labour and Starmer, winning over Scottish nationalists in the immediate term is a none-starter. Longer term and I think Labour is on the right-track. They are looking at introducing serious constitutional reforms to the United Kingdom. The abolition of the House of Lords has been announced. If they are to follow through with Brown´s recommendations, then it would be replaced with an elected Federal chamber with representatives from the regions and nations. Combine that with serious devolved powers to the assemblies. Give Britain a modern decentralised and lasting "federal" solution. Do all that and you might win over some soft-nationlaists in the medium-to-long term.Then give Scotland a second referendum. If Scotland still wants out after that, then so be it. If it doesn´t, then the issue can be put to bed. Done.I live in Catalonia, where the independence movement has lost all its energy and young people are turning away from it. The Spanish governments response was the polar opposite of the UKs response (Britain had no obligation whatsoever to give the 2014 referendum). Refuse to budge an inch on giving an independence referendum. Then wait until the nationalist politicians tear themselves apart. Then to finish it off, a more conciliatory national centre-left party came in to replace the belligerent right-wing and kill the nationalist momentum stone-dead. I expect a Labour Party governing Britain would similarly decrease the nationalist momentum.