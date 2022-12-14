« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread

Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 01:51:49 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:49:56 pm
As an SNP supporter I do not understand your unhappiness. You should be extremely delighted right now.

Because it means the SNP can go on and on and on and on and on and on about Independence.........whilst not doing anything to improve the lives of Scottish people. Such as the education system, healthcare and crime.

So the opportunity to hold the SNP to account on their major failings on each of these will be bypassed because of your raison d'être. to be honest I couldn't give two shits whether there is a referendum or not. Either way once we have it the SNP will be irrelevant again in British politics. Because should you win, there will be no 'bogeyman' to hide all of your party's failings on the Westminster parliament. Or if you do lose the referendum, as I suspect you probably will then that'll be it for decades for the question and the SNP become irrelevant.

So you should be celebrating.

Youu're going off on a bit of a tangent here. My complaint was about Labour and Starmers nonsensical response.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 05:00:31 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:51:49 pm
Youu're going off on a bit of a tangent here. My complaint was about Labour and Starmers nonsensical response.

It seemed to make sense to me. What's nonsensical about it?
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 05:55:45 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:00:31 pm
It seemed to make sense to me. What's nonsensical about it?

How can they propose how to do it when they're not allowed a vote on it  ;D
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 05:57:22 pm
She's got her faults but sturgeon had been as better leader on a lot of issues than anything south of the border has seen.
What follows could be a problem.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 05:58:14 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:00:31 pm
It seemed to make sense to me. What's nonsensical about it?

That somehow it is up to the Scottish people but they cannot say how - and the judgement yesterday showed that there is nothing the Scottish people can do without the consent of Westminster.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 06:05:50 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:23:44 am
Gutted. My best joke in a decade and everyone ignored it

(Bloody forumites ignoring comedy genius. Might as well sit in my shed and talk to me cactuses)

:(

I made a great Colombian pun yesterday, completely ignored; I get the impression we may be too intellectual for this thread. 
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 07:40:49 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:56:54 am
Starmer is seen as safe and steady - quite important really.
I think you're being sarcastic mate :)
Remember the other day when I suggested it could take a generation, (startlingly even now in 2022 after all these years of misery), for the public to contemplate or desire some sort of fundamental change to the system, I think you may have been incredulous about my statement?

Since then there's been a couple of moments on the Bunker Daily podcast that would agree with my assumption. Its a good podcast, completely left orientated. Someone said the other day we just need to get to the election with the public believing Starmer is grounded and level headed. Because if he doesn't appear 'safe and steady' as you & KH giggle about then you're goosed mate and so is your family and any current or future kids. Say hello to further pernicious crime & policing acts and voter suppression USA style.

On todays podcast Lisa Nandy agreed with yours, indeed our premise (she was brilliant), change is desperately needed in this country. But her vision was blunted by her concern about how few Labour governments there's been in its hundred years history.

Honestly, I'm not having a go at you at all RS because we're on the same side, but chuckling at Starmer rather than hoping for Starmer might haunt us all if as Nandy said today, despite the lead they have in the polls, "things change in politics and we know people don't vote Labour unless they have a reason to".

I'd really like to know what acceptable alternative reason you or anyone would present to the public in this country of fucking weird thinking people. Because like I said, the current electorate and generation won't buy it. They're fucking thick c*nts.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 08:17:26 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:56:54 am
Starmer is seen as safe and steady - quite important really.

I think that's what's needed, but as well he's got that Blairite quality of being assuring to soft-Tory voters and the establishment that he's not going to rock the boat. Labour wouldn't be polling in the 50%+ otherwise. Murdoch and the like won't be calling all favours to stop a Labour win at all costs, they'll be comfortable with the prospect of Starmer being PM when the Tories have clearly had their time. At the next election even the Tory papers will be half hearted.

I just don't want history to repeat in Labour keeping the seat warm for the Tories to wreck the country all over again. We need genuine lasting change. This is where Starmer will be judged.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 08:38:07 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:05:50 pm
I made a great Colombian pun yesterday, completely ignored; I get the impression we may be too intellectual for this thread. 
I missed yours Kenny.
I saw Andy's interesting word, but had no idea what he meant!
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 08:47:16 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:38:07 pm
I missed yours Kenny.
I saw Andy's interesting word, but had no idea what he meant!

I can't tell you now, it's been built up too much.

Oh go on then

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 22, 2022, 07:22:12 pm
Stop medelin you
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 09:51:02 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:40:49 pm
I think you're being sarcastic mate :)
Remember the other day when I suggested it could take a generation, (startlingly even now in 2022 after all these years of misery), for the public to contemplate or desire some sort of fundamental change to the system, I think you may have been incredulous about my statement?

Since then there's been a couple of moments on the Bunker Daily podcast that would agree with my assumption. Its a good podcast, completely left orientated. Someone said the other day we just need to get to the election with the public believing Starmer is grounded and level headed. Because if he doesn't appear 'safe and steady' as you & KH giggle about then you're goosed mate and so is your family and any current or future kids. Say hello to further pernicious crime & policing acts and voter suppression USA style.

On todays podcast Lisa Nandy agreed with yours, indeed our premise (she was brilliant), change is desperately needed in this country. But her vision was blunted by her concern about how few Labour governments there's been in its hundred years history.

Honestly, I'm not having a go at you at all RS because we're on the same side, but chuckling at Starmer rather than hoping for Starmer might haunt us all if as Nandy said today, despite the lead they have in the polls, "things change in politics and we know people don't vote Labour unless they have a reason to".

I'd really like to know what acceptable alternative reason you or anyone would present to the public in this country of fucking weird thinking people. Because like I said, the current electorate and generation won't buy it. They're fucking thick c*nts.

The next election is probably the biggest open goal they'll ever have, even by 1997 standards. Obviously Labour can't be complacent about it and Starmer is good at keeping them grounded, a bit like Blair in 97 haunted by Kinnock's Sheffield rally.

I think pretty much everyone is thoroughly fed up after 12-14 years (come 2024) of the Tories. At least under Thatcher a lot of people got richer (her voter base) and as much as it was all built on sand (selling off the family silver/north sea oil) the economy grew a lot. Then in the mid 90s the economy was in relatively good health but people were still fed up with the Tories after 18 years.

The last election was basically a Brexit one and Labour were always going to fuck themselves up with that. Now though all those promises gone, given the state of the economy and 500k+ net immigration per year is a slap in the face for all those who voted Brexit to stop the immigrants. Everything has got worse under the Tories, even the right wing zealots and the GB News frat boys are turning their backs on the Tories. Reform look like splitting their vote next time.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:05:50 pm
I made a great Colombian pun yesterday, completely ignored; I get the impression we may be too intellectual for this thread. 

Feel for you mate. I laugh my head off at all your posts. Solidarity, brother. :)

Not sure if I've met you for a pint, but next home game I'll get you a Bevvie :)
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:38:07 pm
I missed yours Kenny.
I saw Andy's interesting word, but had no idea what he meant!


The Alice one was

"If we are honestluy comparing Kier Starmer with Donald Trump then we are absolutely through the fucking looking glass"

My funny one was about oasics - rather than basics

And you can all fuck off :)
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 10:54:19 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:38:07 pm
I missed yours Kenny.
I saw Andy's interesting word, but had no idea what he meant!
And I still don't. :-[
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 10:56:14 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm

The Alice one was

"If we are honestluy comparing Kier Starmer with Donald Trump then we are absolutely through the fucking looking glass"

My funny one was about oasics - rather than basics

And you can all fuck off :)
Again. :-[
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 11:21:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:51:02 pm
The next election is probably the biggest open goal they'll ever have,
I think you're wrong Fromo, and as Nandy said we mustn't be complacent. If the election was 3 weeks ago it may have been a penalty shot with the odds for the taker against you as the keeper. As time ticks and the media shores up Sunak's position it will go from you as the keeper with Ali as the taker. Seriously difficult. Then to a Trent free kick from his ideal position with you still as the keeper. How will that red wall stand?
The goal posts will keep moving as well.

Or in other words, the podcast this week suggested after the 2019 result, the 2024 GE was written off. So what will 2029 be like.

Odds will slip. At the moment 2024 is on, but there's some hard work to be done and it will not be an own goal at all.

For those loving the Starmer giggle ride, enjoy it, all because if it all goes wrong at least this fun forum will be the only shop open for you to tell us you were right.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:21:25 pm
I think you're wrong Fromo, and as Nandy said we mustn't be complacent. If the election was 3 weeks ago it may have been a penalty shot with the odds for the taker against you as the keeper. As time ticks and the media shores up Sunak's position it will go from you as the keeper with Ali as the taker. Seriously difficult. Then to a Trent free kick from his ideal position with you still as the keeper. How will that red wall stand?
The goal posts will keep moving as well.

Or in other words, the podcast this week suggested after the 2019 result, the 2024 GE was written off. So what will 2029 be like.

Odds will slip. At the moment 2024 is on, but there's some hard work to be done and it will not be an own goal at all.

For those loving the Starmer giggle ride, enjoy it, all because if it all goes wrong at least this fun forum will be the only shop open for you to tell us you were right.





:(
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #737 on: Today at 07:51:31 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm
Feel for you mate. I laugh my head off at all your posts. Solidarity, brother. :)

Not sure if I've met you for a pint, but next home game I'll get you a Bevvie :)

Ill be in the Midden and I only drink premium stuff  :-*
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #738 on: Today at 10:24:11 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:54:19 pm
And I still don't. :-[
Nor I.  I might have to Google oasics.
