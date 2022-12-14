Starmer is seen as safe and steady - quite important really.



I think you're being sarcastic mateRemember the other day when I suggested it could take a generation, (startlingly even now in 2022 after all these years of misery), for the public to contemplate or desire some sort of fundamental change to the system, I think you may have been incredulous about my statement?Since then there's been a couple of moments on the Bunker Daily podcast that would agree with my assumption. Its a good podcast, completely left orientated. Someone said the other day we just need to get to the election with the public believing Starmer is grounded and level headed. Because if he doesn't appear 'safe and steady' as you & KH giggle about then you're goosed mate and so is your family and any current or future kids. Say hello to further pernicious crime & policing acts and voter suppression USA style.On todays podcast Lisa Nandy agreed with yours, indeed our premise (she was brilliant), change is desperately needed in this country. But her vision was blunted by her concern about how few Labour governments there's been in its hundred years history.Honestly, I'm not having a go at you at all RS because we're on the same side, but chuckling at Starmer rather than hoping for Starmer might haunt us all if as Nandy said today, despite the lead they have in the polls, "things change in politics and we know people don't vote Labour unless they have a reason to".I'd really like to know what acceptable alternative reason you or anyone would present to the public in this country of fucking weird thinking people. Because like I said, the current electorate and generation won't buy it. They're fucking thick c*nts.